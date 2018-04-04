Beans, Boeing, BMW, & BBQ Battered As Trade War Winners & Losers Emerge

With the world's second biggest economy now retaliating against the first (or not) fusilade in the global trade war from the world's biggest economy (for now), tens of billions of dollars in tariffs are wiping out equity market capitalization world wide.
As Bloomberg reports, China will levy 25 percent tariffs on imports of 106 U.S. products, with U.S. farmers, plane- and automakers likely to bear the brunt.
That’s in response to 1,300 Chinese products that might be subjected to 25 percent tariffs from the U.S.
Bloomberg lays out the losers and the winners...
Loser: America’s Midwest Farmers
The tariffs are a huge blow to American growers, especially those in Midwestern states that Trump needs to win re-election in 2020. China is the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans, picking up about a third of the entire U.S. crop. The trade is worth about $14 billion. Soybean prices dropped as much as 5.3 percent in Chicago trading, the most since July 2016.
Loser: U.S. Automakers (including Tesla)
China, which imported 36,000 vehicles from the U.S. in the first two months of the year, also plans to slap tariffs on most vehicles, including electric cars. Tesla Inc. is at particular risk as it relies on American-made vehicles for all its Chinese sales. Other U.S. carmakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. manufacture in China.
Loser: German Carmakers
If China passes an incremental 25% tax on U.S.-specific auto exports, then it would essentially be a tax on Southern German auto, specifically BMW and Mercedes SUVs, which are built in the U.S. and exported to China, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst writes in a note. The Detroit 3 largely build their Chinese products in China and will be less affected.
Loser: Boeing
China’s tariffs could hurt sales of some of Boeing Co.’s best-selling planes, such as the 737 family of passenger jets and put the company at a disadvantage to Airbus SE. China is a crucial market for Boeing. More than 50 percent of the commercial jetliners operating in China are Boeing airplanes.
Loser: Generic Drugmakers
Companies such as Mylan NV face having to pay more for raw ingredients, such as insulin used by diabetics and the anti-allergic-reaction drug epinephrine. Other products such as vaccines and antidepressants are on the list of goods that will be hit by tariffs.
Loser: Chinese BBQ
China is by far the world’s biggest buyer of soybeans, which are mostly crushed and fed to pigs. The tariffs on U.S. soybeans could ultimately drive up costs for Chinese pig farmers and meat prices for 1.3 billion citizens.
And the 'winners' are.
A much smaller list in this global negative-sum race to the bottom...
Winner: U.S. Metalworks
The latest round of proposed tariffs target several specific categories of steel and aluminum made in China. That’s on top of duties announced last month, meaning that some forms of those products will face a 50 percent fee to reach the U.S., further boosting prices for some products.
Winner: South American Growers
Brazil and Argentina are the main competitors to U.S. growers in the market for soybeans and corn. They’ll be eager to pick up any lost business, but they won’t be able to completely replace U.S. trade. Argentina’s crop has been hurt this year by drought, so the country won’t be able to sell as much.
* * *
Full China Tariffs list below...
Comments
Gonorrhea doesn’t start with searing pain – it starts a few days earlier, during sex.
Trade Wars, too, don’t start with crippled economies – they start with just a few threats.
On a serious note, we should stop threatening China with tariffs and, instead, threaten them with… Gonorrhea? ;-)
Looney
I hope we tariff everything coming from China. It would force people to stop wasting money on shit they don't need.
In reply to … by Looney
China recycles US dollars into US Treasuries and keeps our Ponzi going- be careful what you wish for
In reply to I hope we tariff everything… by lester1
-1 if we didn't have a huge trade deficit we wouldn't have as much of a budget deficit.
In reply to China recycles US dollars… by Juggernaut x2
We also export a lot of inflation to China which soaks up the trillions in dollars that have been printed in the last 10 years
In reply to -1 if we didn't have a huge… by buzzsaw99
You need to take basic econ classes.
In reply to -1 if we didn't have a huge… by buzzsaw99
Fuck them.. The Fed could just buy them out.
In reply to China recycles US dollars… by Juggernaut x2
Yes, if the China doesn't recycle USD into bonds, the Fed has to print because of the current budget.
One way or another, inflation will come, people will pay more for daily living stuffs with higher or lower GDP.
Trump is a moron, I said this since he started his immigration policy.
In reply to Fuck them.. The Fed could… by lester1
OK... but would happen to the GDP? /sarc
In reply to I hope we tariff everything… by lester1
86% of shit Walmart sells is from China. Burn em to the ground.
In reply to I hope we tariff everything… by lester1
What do the little chili pepper icons on the tariff list above represent? Extra spicey?
In reply to … by Looney
anthony keidis, sock band.
In reply to What do the little chili… by ParkAveFlasher
"give it away, give it away, give it away now" ... that's how China's been dumping product into the US market.
In reply to anthony keidis, sock band. by Hotapplebottoms
I can't tell if I'm a kingpin or a pauper...
In reply to "give it away, give it away,… by ParkAveFlasher
Yes and if you want to see BIG TIME go to ebat. The Chinese spam of goods with free shipping on a 99 cent 10 pound item and our POST OFFICE delivers it. That is what Trump is talking about. YOU can't send 8 ounces to China for under 20.00. Figure it out, flood us with crap and then we pay for it via taxes and higher postal rates to support the PO.
In reply to "give it away, give it away,… by ParkAveFlasher
"What do the little chili pepper icons on the tariff list above represent? Extra spicey?"
+1
In reply to What do the little chili… by ParkAveFlasher
this is what we call "killing two birds with one stone," 80% of our 2% farmworkers are mexican. everyone join in and start solving the problem by growing dope.
In reply to … by Looney
trump is all bull shit.
he kissed everyone's ass with the 1.3 trillion budget deficit addition
no wall, no fiscal prudence, troops not brought home, no meaningful deportations, no monopoly busting, no meaningful tariffs, a comedy show of advisors and cabinet (kudlow---are you kidding me)
donald hillary trump
ps the dude needs to lay off the McD's
Man I could go for some Q right now. Ummm umm. Tangy Eastern NC of course, with hush puppies.
pods
Tariffs on 'pork and pork products"...well the RED Chinese won Smithfield pork products, May be we should STOP buying that brand.
Dumb asses hurting their own company with the tariffs. Let see how the Chinese people react to all these food items not in front of them now that they have become used to TURSTWORTHY AMERICAN FOOD not their own crap.
In reply to Man I could go for some Q… by pods
The US farmers don't care- the ag lobbyists will just get the taxpayers to cough up some more subsidies. Grain prices in the US would be slammed if we allowed Brazilian corn and beans into the US without tariffs but then Farmer Fred couldn't afford $500K Deere combines and $80K Ford F350s then.
CTRL+P pleasee lolz ahahahah
We have been saying for a while now :)
In reply to The US farmers don't care-… by Juggernaut x2
tariffs simply mean trade will be done off the books. does anyone seriously think you can stop the flow of all that money and goods by signing a piece of paper? that's what middlemen are for
"The Detroit 3"
Um, Detroit is down to two. People forgot Fiat is a foreign company, like Kia or GAC Group.
Funny that Bunge's stock isn't buying the "bean dip" and is up over 1% today. China needs the supply, and it's not like there's an oversupply of soybeans in the world...if China makes US beans more expensive (for themselves) and shifts imports to Brazil, whoever was buying that Brazilian supply will now buy US beans.
There is shortage of commodities like beans and corn and wheat with the farming efficiencies that have been achieved in the last 20 years.
In reply to Bunge's stock isn't buying… by Agent P
China needs to sell ALL their treasuries and put the fed out of its misery.
-1 the fed has way way more clownbux than china.
In reply to China needs to sell ALL… by John McCancerhead
Contrary to what has been posited, it looks to me like China isn't as afraid as some would have liked to imagine...
Something tells me the Chinese haven't been sitting around for the past 10-odd years - or more, twiddling about, expecting things to be the same as they always have.
this trade war will fail for many reasons even though it is the right thing to do. reasons it will fail:
the globalist congress hates it
the globalist bankers hate it
the greedy ceos hate it.
the globalist press hates it
nobody can stand short term pain in the usa, not even a little.
the maggots will engineer a downturn just like they did in 2009.
the pressure will get to be too much and trump will cave.
in ten to twenty years everyone will say trump was right in hindsight but by then it will be too late. maybe it is too late now. the usa lacks resolve. the usa lacks cohesion. the big pain is coming because the usa wil not change until forced to.
its too late
the ship has sailed.
short term pain? we are way past that.
In reply to this trade war will fail for… by buzzsaw99
Because people want to make gain..., just like you want to have more money.
In reply to this trade war will fail for… by buzzsaw99
I expect Brazil will just buy US soybeans and sell it to China - at a higher cost
Do we have more metal makers than employees of Tesla, BMW, famers and so on?
This doesn't look good :(