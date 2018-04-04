Beans, Boeing, BMW, & BBQ Battered As Trade War Winners & Losers Emerge

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:04

 

With the world's second biggest economy now retaliating against the first (or not) fusilade in the global trade war from the world's biggest economy (for now), tens of billions of dollars in tariffs are wiping out equity market capitalization world wide.

As Bloomberg  reports, China will levy 25 percent tariffs on imports of 106 U.S. products, with U.S. farmers, plane- and automakers likely to bear the brunt.

That’s in response to 1,300 Chinese products that might be subjected to 25 percent tariffs from the U.S.

Bloomberg  lays out the losers and the winners...

Loser: America’s Midwest Farmers 

The tariffs are a huge blow to American growers, especially those in Midwestern states that Trump needs to win re-election in 2020. China is the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans, picking up about a third of the entire U.S. crop. The trade is worth about $14 billion. Soybean prices dropped as much as 5.3 percent in Chicago trading, the most since July 2016.

Loser: U.S. Automakers (including Tesla)

China, which imported 36,000 vehicles from the U.S. in the first two months of the year, also plans to slap tariffs on most vehicles, including electric cars. Tesla Inc. is at particular risk as it relies on American-made vehicles for all its Chinese sales. Other U.S. carmakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. manufacture in China.

Loser: German Carmakers

If China passes an incremental 25% tax on U.S.-specific auto exports, then it would essentially be a tax on Southern German auto, specifically BMW and Mercedes SUVs, which are built in the U.S. and exported to China, Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst writes in a note. The Detroit 3 largely build their Chinese products in China and will be less affected.

Loser: Boeing

China’s tariffs could hurt sales of some of Boeing Co.’s best-selling planes, such as the 737 family of passenger jets and put the company at a disadvantage to Airbus SE. China is a crucial market for Boeing. More than 50 percent of the commercial jetliners operating in China are Boeing airplanes.

Loser: Generic Drugmakers

Companies such as Mylan NV face having to pay more for raw ingredients, such as insulin used by diabetics and the anti-allergic-reaction drug epinephrine. Other products such as vaccines and antidepressants are on the list of goods that will be hit by tariffs.

Loser: Chinese BBQ

China is by far the world’s biggest buyer of soybeans, which are mostly crushed and fed to pigs. The tariffs on U.S. soybeans could ultimately drive up costs for Chinese pig farmers and meat prices for 1.3 billion citizens.

And the 'winners' are.

A much smaller list in this global negative-sum race to the bottom...

Winner: U.S. Metalworks

The latest round of proposed tariffs target several specific categories of steel and aluminum made in China. That’s on top of duties announced last month, meaning that some forms of those products will face a 50 percent fee to reach the U.S., further boosting prices for some products.

Winner: South American Growers

Brazil and Argentina are the main competitors to U.S. growers in the market for soybeans and corn. They’ll be eager to pick up any lost business, but they won’t be able to completely replace U.S. trade. Argentina’s crop has been hurt this year by drought, so the country won’t be able to sell as much.

*  *  *
Full China Tariffs list below...

Tags
Business Finance
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
Looney Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

 

Gonorrhea doesn’t start with searing pain – it starts a few days earlier, during sex.

Trade Wars, too, don’t start with crippled economies – they start with just a few threats.

On a serious note, we should stop threatening China with tariffs and, instead, threaten them with… Gonorrhea?  ;-)

Looney

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
blindfaith ParkAveFlasher Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

 

 

Yes and if you want to see BIG TIME go to ebat.  The Chinese spam of goods with free shipping on a 99 cent 10 pound item and our POST OFFICE delivers it.  That is what Trump is talking about.  YOU can't send 8 ounces to China for under 20.00.  Figure it out, flood us with crap and then we pay for it via taxes and higher postal rates to support the PO.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
rccalhoun Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

trump is all bull shit.

he kissed everyone's ass with the 1.3 trillion budget deficit addition

no wall, no fiscal prudence, troops not brought home, no meaningful deportations, no monopoly busting, no meaningful tariffs, a comedy show of advisors and cabinet  (kudlow---are you kidding me)

donald hillary trump

ps  the dude needs to lay off the McD's

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
blindfaith pods Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

Tariffs on 'pork and pork products"...well the RED Chinese won Smithfield pork products, May be we should STOP buying that brand.

Dumb asses hurting their own company with the tariffs.  Let see how the Chinese people react to all these food items not in front of them now that they have become used to TURSTWORTHY AMERICAN FOOD not their own crap. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Juggernaut x2 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

The US farmers don't care- the ag lobbyists will just get the taxpayers to cough up some more subsidies. Grain prices in the US would be slammed if we allowed Brazilian corn and beans into the US without tariffs but then Farmer Fred couldn't afford $500K Deere combines and $80K Ford F350s then.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

tariffs simply mean trade will be done off the books. does anyone seriously think you can stop the flow of all that money and goods by signing a piece of paper? that's what middlemen are for

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Agent P Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

Funny that Bunge's stock isn't buying the "bean dip" and is up over 1% today.  China needs the supply, and it's not like there's an oversupply of soybeans in the world...if China makes US beans more expensive (for themselves) and shifts imports to Brazil, whoever was buying that Brazilian supply will now buy US beans.    

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

Contrary to what has been posited, it looks to me like China isn't as afraid as some would have liked to imagine...

Something tells me the Chinese haven't been sitting around for the past 10-odd years - or more, twiddling about, expecting things to be the same as they always have.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
buzzsaw99 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

this trade war will fail for many reasons even though it is the right thing to do.  reasons it will fail:

the globalist congress hates it

the globalist bankers hate it

the greedy ceos hate it.

the globalist press hates it

nobody can stand short term pain in the usa, not even a little.

the maggots will engineer a downturn just like they did in 2009.

the pressure will get to be too much and trump will cave.

in ten to twenty years everyone will say trump was right in hindsight but by then it will be too late.  maybe it is too late now.  the usa lacks resolve.  the usa lacks cohesion.  the big pain is coming because the usa wil not change until forced to.