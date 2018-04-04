Bitcoin Tumbles Below $7000 After Binance Hack Fears

As reported by ForexLive earlier (and Finance Magnates), there is a login issue at Binance and it has created more fears about a possible hack (or other liquidity fears) sparking FUD-driven selling pressure across the crypto space.

The entire crypto space is back in the red for the week...

With Bitcoin is back below $7000...

As Finance Magnates reports, beginning a couple of hours ago, the Binance telegram group has been inundated with complaints from customers who cannot log in to their accounts.

To its credit, Binance was quick to respond to the Telegram group:

But not before the anxiety had already impacted prices.