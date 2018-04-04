Bitcoin Tumbles Below $7000 After Binance Hack Fears

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:26

As reported by ForexLive earlier (and Finance Magnates), there is a login issue at Binance and it has created more fears about a possible hack (or other liquidity fears) sparking FUD-driven selling pressure across the crypto space.

The entire crypto space is back in the red for the week...

With Bitcoin is back below $7000...

 

 

As Finance Magnates reports, beginning a couple of hours ago, the Binance telegram group has been inundated with complaints from customers who cannot log in to their accounts.

To its credit, Binance was quick to respond to the Telegram group:

 

But not before the anxiety had already impacted prices.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly Looney Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

Meanwhile, over on the other thread, the S&P just 'ripped' back into green territory and that all seems logical because of the fact that it's sound money and not subject to fraud, (&, well, because cokehead Larry Kudlow slurped a few lines off a hookers ass and read some positive Kevin Bacon words from the end of the Animal House script).

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly lester1 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

What the fuck does Bernie Madoff have to do with blockchain? [Go ahead ~ provide the link for all of us to judge]...

 

In fact ~ Bernie Madoff was ripping people off using bond & equity markets, FALSE LEDGERS, and fiat dollars. So if you're 'sounding the alarm bell', you ought to concern yourself with those and educate your own self.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly pods Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

@pods

 

I know right... It's just that some shit is stupider than other shit.

 

BERNIE MADOFF ~ lol (who probably still hasn't even heard about blockchain in his life sitting in a jail cell)... & what was he convicted of?

 

Taking clients "fiat" money and supposedly investing it in stock & bond portfolios, and producing false ledgers on distribution and net growth... This is something I know about all too well because when I came back to the United States a decade & a half ago after my father died, I took a look, & realized that my mom's 'investments' were tied up in the EXACT SAME SHIT (not Madoff, but something similar)... The dude had, I dunno, 50 clients or so and was producing these minimalist 'reports' which, to me, looked suspicious... This scheme would have probably gone on too, but I brought it to the ATTORNEY GENERAL of my state... They looked into it and uncovered the fraud... I'll never forget the details of the event... I didn't want to tip the guy off that I was onto him, so I told my mom to do some modest withdrawls... Then I escalated them and that's where I discovered the cash flow problem & went to the AG... I remember the 'Bernie' wannabee, calling me pleading, BRIBING ME, to go along with it cause he knew I was bringing the heat down on him, but I'm not into that kinda shit...

 

They locked him up for 15 years... Somehow, he got out recently, but then got locked up again for some parole violation because just recently the attorney general was contacting us about their follow ups & said so...

 

Yeah ~ but this lester nocoin asswipe knows all about cryptos & all about Bernie Madoff, and is happy to share his cautionary tales with the world.

 

Footnote: In the process, I managed to save about 50 families 'total net worth' assets [& lives] in the process because the guy was still tied up with a financial company as a 'client rep' and they didn't want the stain on their reputation, so they did an insurance settlement and practically made everyone whole again... He had pretty much burned through most of the cash buying himself a big mansion and sending his kid to prep schools & stuff... It wasn't GINORMOUS, but it was in the high tens of millions of dollars.

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
DillyDilly Looney Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

"Another Crypto-Exchange is hacked by a mischievous toddler with a smartphone"

 

Don't underestimate those toddlers

 

TRUE STORY

This year, a 2 year old won my NCAA Brackets Tournament (over 135 players, $25 per entry)

 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 6
lester1 ParkAveFlasher Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

The Bitcoin ponzi scheme is heading for a major crash. The charts look absolutely horrible. Volume is drying up.

More and more people are waking up to the reality that Bitcoin is too unstable to be used as a payment method by businesses. And if it can't be used for business, then it will NEVER be widely accepted.

 

Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Exponere Mendaces lester1 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

Hey you bolded faggot, we've been saying for a while that there are DECLINES as well as RALLIES in Bitcoin.

But that shit just zoomed by you, because you're a fucking idiot.

For those that have a clue, the current thinking is a local target around [5,200], with some calling for 3k. I personally don't think at this point we'll hit the extreme, but we are most definitely in a Bear market.

Big fucking deal.

While retards like lester1 go on and on about whatever stupid shit is bouncing around in their skull, the pro crypto traders are excited at the prospect of getting another local low to get in on, improving their cost basis on their longer-term positions.

Bitcoin has done this many times, and this won't be the last.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
LawsofPhysics Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

Anything involving a computer is in fact "hackable"...

...especially if you are a central banker/financier with the legal authority to create as much digital credit as you want...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
natronic Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

There WAS a login issue and I was affected.

Contacted support and notified of the issue

Logged in a few hours later and everything was just fine

 