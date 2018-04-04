Bitcoin Tumbles Below $7000 After Binance Hack Fears

As reported by ForexLive earlier (and Finance Magnates), there is a login issue at Binance and it has created more fears about a possible hack (or other liquidity fears) sparking FUD-driven selling pressure across the crypto space.
The entire crypto space is back in the red for the week...
With Bitcoin is back below $7000...
As Finance Magnates reports, beginning a couple of hours ago, the Binance telegram group has been inundated with complaints from customers who cannot log in to their accounts.
To its credit, Binance was quick to respond to the Telegram group:
But not before the anxiety had already impacted prices.
It's money!
It's a social experiment.
Another Crypto-Exchange is hacked by a mischievous toddler with a smartphone. ;-)
Looney
Meanwhile, over on the other thread, the S&P just 'ripped' back into green territory and that all seems logical because of the fact that it's sound money and not subject to fraud, (&, well, because cokehead Larry Kudlow slurped a few lines off a hookers ass and read some positive Kevin Bacon words from the end of the Animal House script).
I thought I heard Satoshi crying out in agony.
Nothing to see here, peoples. This is simply the uneducated, jealous, losers bailing due to their fear of high order complex math. As soon as they are done with their panic-fest Bitcoin will go to the MOON!!!
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
You should educate yourself on Bernie Madoff and ponzi schemes..
What the fuck does Bernie Madoff have to do with blockchain? [Go ahead ~ provide the link for all of us to judge]...
In fact ~ Bernie Madoff was ripping people off using bond & equity markets, FALSE LEDGERS, and fiat dollars. So if you're 'sounding the alarm bell', you ought to concern yourself with those and educate your own self.
Lester's wife was last seen in a Lambo with a plate that says BTCOIN$$.
Hell, if he will post the same shit, I guess I will.
pods
Here's GATA's latest gold manipulation report for April 2018
http://www.gata.org/node/18151
We will be back !
@pods
I know right... It's just that some shit is stupider than other shit.
BERNIE MADOFF ~ lol (who probably still hasn't even heard about blockchain in his life sitting in a jail cell)... & what was he convicted of?
Taking clients "fiat" money and supposedly investing it in stock & bond portfolios, and producing false ledgers on distribution and net growth... This is something I know about all too well because when I came back to the United States a decade & a half ago after my father died, I took a look, & realized that my mom's 'investments' were tied up in the EXACT SAME SHIT (not Madoff, but something similar)... The dude had, I dunno, 50 clients or so and was producing these minimalist 'reports' which, to me, looked suspicious... This scheme would have probably gone on too, but I brought it to the ATTORNEY GENERAL of my state... They looked into it and uncovered the fraud... I'll never forget the details of the event... I didn't want to tip the guy off that I was onto him, so I told my mom to do some modest withdrawls... Then I escalated them and that's where I discovered the cash flow problem & went to the AG... I remember the 'Bernie' wannabee, calling me pleading, BRIBING ME, to go along with it cause he knew I was bringing the heat down on him, but I'm not into that kinda shit...
They locked him up for 15 years... Somehow, he got out recently, but then got locked up again for some parole violation because just recently the attorney general was contacting us about their follow ups & said so...
Yeah ~ but this lester nocoin asswipe knows all about cryptos & all about Bernie Madoff, and is happy to share his cautionary tales with the world.
Footnote: In the process, I managed to save about 50 families 'total net worth' assets [& lives] in the process because the guy was still tied up with a financial company as a 'client rep' and they didn't want the stain on their reputation, so they did an insurance settlement and practically made everyone whole again... He had pretty much burned through most of the cash buying himself a big mansion and sending his kid to prep schools & stuff... It wasn't GINORMOUS, but it was in the high tens of millions of dollars.
I wanna jump on this bandwagon with vanity plates
I want COINLESS
My wife thinks bitcoin is a joke. She likes gold.
Yes, nothing to see, here... soon to be mathematically true, too...
Nothing to see here, peoples. This is simply my single $19,000 bitcoin spiraling toward zero. Soon I too shall begin my slow descent into hell. BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
"Another Crypto-Exchange is hacked by a mischievous toddler with a smartphone"
Don't underestimate those toddlers
TRUE STORY
This year, a 2 year old won my NCAA Brackets Tournament (over 135 players, $25 per entry)
I just checked the silver in my vault, it hasn't been hacked yet.
I don't want to believe the hacking just yet, I see the present move up as a bull trap for suckers.... just my humble opinion.
One good pizza is worth 44 bitcoins -- why not?
Normal bear market for bitcoin. In 2 years it will retail around 1-2k and nobody will want it... until it reaches 100k.
Bitcoin hit by Fake news daily :)))
hack this, hack that, regulation this, regulation that..
Probably feed (noise) for a Fed bot traders..
The Bitcoin ponzi scheme is heading for a major crash. The charts look absolutely horrible. Volume is drying up.
More and more people are waking up to the reality that Bitcoin is too unstable to be used as a payment method by businesses. And if it can't be used for business, then it will NEVER be widely accepted.
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
The number of possible bitcoins is finite.
The number of possible cryptocurrencies is infinite. In fact I have my own cryptocurrency, ImThinkingOfANumberBetweenOneAndABagillionCoin.
You send me money, and I send you a paper receipt with a "#" on it. don't worry, I know what it is.
The finite number of bitcoins can be split up infinitely. The finite number is one of the major problems with it being a currency. If everyone hodl's it, it doesnt function as it main purpose a caurrency. We might as well use Picassos as currency.
uparrowed however Picasso's aren't divisible.
Shares in Picasso's are divisible infinitely.
I upvoted you, but what is this toddler slang "hodl" bullshit all about? I know the story behind it, but it makes bitcoin holders sound retarded or like they are still wearing diapers! Hold, holders, holding please.
Bitcoin is finite ? Lol
What about Bitcoin cash and Bitcoin gold, and the endless amount of "forks" that can be made ??
Hey you bolded faggot, we've been saying for a while that there are DECLINES as well as RALLIES in Bitcoin.
But that shit just zoomed by you, because you're a fucking idiot.
For those that have a clue, the current thinking is a local target around [5,200], with some calling for 3k. I personally don't think at this point we'll hit the extreme, but we are most definitely in a Bear market.
Big fucking deal.
While retards like lester1 go on and on about whatever stupid shit is bouncing around in their skull, the pro crypto traders are excited at the prospect of getting another local low to get in on, improving their cost basis on their longer-term positions.
Bitcoin has done this many times, and this won't be the last.
You are correct. It's called: Lower highs and lower lows.
What you are 'excited' about, are the prospects for additional marks to jump in.
Let us hope - for your $sake that works out, because you need them.
Marks? Oh, you mean suckers! And there is one born every second.
If you already sold your bitcoin and made money, great. But if your still "HODLing" and losing money, then you are the retard!
seems like buttcoin gamblers....oops, investors, are getting (pardon the pun) wiped out.
Bullshit !
"Money" is Legal Tender , Crypto-Currency is NOT.
SURE.. HACK FEARS LOL
Good thing Bitcoin has tangible backing. Like the holes in your pocket.
and here you are trying to claim that asics miners, coal, electricity, and hydro power plants are not tangible.
As BTCUSD crashes slowly and as BTC approaches the asymptotic issuance, mining increasingly becomes a money losing business. Eventually all the miners will abandon BTC for greener pastures.
In reality they cannot find a greener pasture. Not enough SHA256 coins for them to mine profitably. They are stuck with BTC because all BTC mining is ASIC now.
pods
buttcoin "miners" are called Beavis and Butthead.
That's not "backing", that's "misallocated capital and resources". Price discovery will make this painfully apparent.
That's like saying the dollar is backed by the printing presses used to print them... and the coal, electrical and hydro plants that power them...
It all makes sense now...
At least with holey pockets you have something to play with : )
Anything involving a computer is in fact "hackable"...
...especially if you are a central banker/financier with the legal authority to create as much digital credit as you want...
Go ahead and hack the banks/financiers then......
LOL!
Even easier, stop accepting their bullshit paper/digital promise in exchange for your labor!
In reply to Go ahead and hack the banks… by Spaced Out
As if that wasn't an everyday thing... (just because they don't tell you...)
So little time so much FUD
There WAS a login issue and I was affected.
Contacted support and notified of the issue
Logged in a few hours later and everything was just fine
The CEO confirmed a bug all is well. How come i don't think we bounce into the green like the fraudulent S&P after wonder boy Larry spoke?
https://twitter.com/cz_binance
