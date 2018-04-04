The BOJ Goes On A Record ETF Buying Spree To Prevent A Market Rout

Over the weekend we showed something troubling: in the week ended March 23, the ECB stepped up its purchases of corporate bonds under the Corporate Sector Purchase Programme, just as EUR-denominated Investment grade spreads blew out.
And, as Goldman calculated, after averaging €1.4 billion in weekly corporate bond purchases YTD, that week the ECB purchased €2.2 billion - 55% above their 2018 average and nearly double the €1.26BN in purchases from the prior week - in an effort to calm the market just as yields blew out.
In other words, just as the manipulated, CB-backstopped markets were sliding, and suddenly threatened to careen into a momentum-ignited selling panic, it was up to the ECB to provide the support to avoid an all out liquidation, undoing years of central bank intervention in a matter of hours. And that's precisely what the ECB did.
As it turns out, the ECB wasn't alone in intervening in the "market" to prevent a rout.
According to Bloomberg calculations, in the turbulent month of March which saw the Nikkei tumble as the USDJPY slumped to a multi-year low amid global equity volatility and the return of the Moritomo scandal, the Bank of Japan spent a record 833 billion yen ($7.8 billion) it had printed out of thin air to buy ETFs tracking the country’s shares, the largest amount ever according to data back to 2010.
As Bloomberg points out, not even the record BOJ intervention was enough to avoid a drop: the central bank stepped in as the Japanese market slumped and its benchmark Topix index inked its first back-to-back monthly declines since the start of 2016.
Worse, Kuroda’s
bank hedge fund is now ahead of its scheduled goal to spend 6 trillion yen a year on ETFs purchases prompting some to ask what happens when central banks do indeed step away: "If the market keeps on falling, there will be the problem of what they do next,” said Kazuyuki Terao, CIO for Japan's arm of Allianz Global Investors.
And while the market may or may not keep falling, the BOJ is faced with another problem: as of this morning the central bank owns 77% of all Japanes ETFs, up from 75% just a few months back. At this rate it will become the sole owners of not only all JGBs but also all Japanese ETFs.
And to think there was a time - not long ago - when naive market participants assumed that central banks don't actively participate in markets to directly prop up assets, both stocks and bonds.
Now? It's seen as perfectly ordinary that institutions that create money out of thin air and can buy with complete disregard for price or cost, step in to support risk assets at their leisure. We would have added "in the market", but at this point it is anything but.
Comments
Cuz markets are 'free', right?
Markets that are made by magicians means they can likely vanish pretty quick too.
lmao
Market? (Laugh Track Deafening !!!)
CB's will now buy ALL now that they have painted themselves into a corner.
Including the company that pays you down voting trolls!
In reply to Cuz markets are 'free',… by nope-1004
Its the Russians that are the troll's. Fully 1/3 of ZH comments are from russians.
In reply to Market? (Laugh Track… by JRobby
Da..... Where the fuck is the Boris character......
In reply to Its the Russians that are… by GoingBig
Thank goodness the PPT stood tall and refused to use their truckloads of freshly printed $100 bills to intervene in the US markets. We can now say that we have a true capitalist market.
/sarc
In reply to Cuz markets are 'free',… by nope-1004
forgive the analogy,but isn't this similar to a dog eating his own crap?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmObsXFb9C8
They'll end up pooping poop or puking poop or both
In reply to forgive the analogy,but isn… by StheNine
Coprophagic Market Theory
In reply to They'll end up pooping poop… by major major ma…
yes, but dogs are making an honest mistake, unlike Kuroda and the other criminals, who seem to be ingesting it because they're scared shitless.
In reply to forgive the analogy,but isn… by StheNine
If you think anybody is going to click on the Link you are Nutts
In reply to forgive the analogy,but isn… by StheNine
Keep me updated....
In reply to If you think anybody is… by Dragon HAwk
yeah, but Japan is going to be the first nation to create a fuckable robot, so it'll all work out in the end...
That's actual their strategy to get out of this mess.
In reply to yeah, but Japan is going to… by nati
As I've implied elsewhere the play now is real Gold vs ponzi.
market?
once they own it all they won't have to prop it up anymore.
My immediate thought Buzz. Fascism at its best.
In reply to once they own it all they… by buzzsaw99
bleh.. unelected civil servants that have no expertise in anything but pseudo science, preventing investors from buying securities at "fair" price-discovered levels.
crimes against humanity, that will never be prosecuted because the libtard socialist demoNrats have created an asylum of lunatic investors.
I think I'm turning Japanese.
Did anyone catch the German 5 year Bobl auction?
05:35 EURGerman 5-Year Bobl Auction -0.100% 0.050% WTF?
Just when you thought things weren't shitty enough, there's this.
:00 EUR German Retail Sales (YoY) (Feb) 1.3% 2.2% 2.5%
02:00 EUR German Retail Sales (MoM) (Feb) -0.7% 0.7% -0.3%
03:55 EUR German Manufacturing PMI (Mar) 58.2 58.4 58.4
I'd still buy the euro vs $usd, instead of vs the yen though. U.S. equities are in Idiotville again, and Treasuries are way overbought.
The BoJ is a clown show, posing as a payday loan company.
that's some sweet juicy yield.
In reply to Did anyone catch the… by Yen Cross
Lots of electrolytes in those yields buzz. :-D
P.S The headline should read...
The BOJ Goes On A FULL RETARD> ETF Buying Spree To Prevent A Market Rout
In reply to that's some sweet juicy… by buzzsaw99
What did they all drink in the movie Idiocracy again? Must be similar.
In reply to Lots of electrolytes in… by Yen Cross
I wouldn't buy any stawks. For the last decade US and EUR stawks and Japanese stawks have been "bought" with money created out of thin air. That means that the stawks are "worthless".
In reply to Did anyone catch the… by Yen Cross
So, are they propping up the market, or simply buying it for themselves with monopoly money that we "the people" allow them to print? Is this the intended end game?
"Is this the intended end game?"
Nobody, including central bankers, has an end game.
In reply to So, are they propping up the… by UpTo11
"Over the weekend we showed something troubling:..."
When doesn't ZH show something troubling?
After 2008 Japan made the decision to put itself on the leading edge of an experiment to propel its economy forward. This includes the BOJ not only expanding their balance sheet but pumping up the market by jumping into the ETF market, what the country is not doing is taking big steps toward economic reform. All this has morphed into a program that seems to share a key focus on doing "whatever it takes" to keep the economy moving forward.
Recently articles have surfaced exploring how the central banks and governments have controlled markets making a strong case that it was nothing more than a new model of nationalization. By this, I mean taking or transferring a major branch of industry or commerce from the private-sector to state ownership or control. The key word here is "ownership," because while the state may not choose to exercise control over various decisions a company makes the fact is the person or entity that owns the stocks can control perceived valuations by being the market maker that sets prices. This path to economic prosperity by stealth nationalization is filled with moral hazards.
http://Japans Economic Model Leads Way In Nationilizing Debt.html
Fucking stupid kamikaze !!!
Just another WW2 enemy that are now our “friends”.
I am truly dumbfounded that the BOJ owns all those ETF's...They will NEVER be able to exit from that burden without collapsing their economy.
Unfortunately, our own Fed will probably follow suit.
Let me get this straight...these particular banks, the so-called "central banks", get to print currency without any gov't oversight and then are allowed by equity exchanges to take that printed money and buy stocks. And if they have enough of a company's stock, don't they essentially own that company? So they essentially get control of a company with printed pieces of paper?
Is it me, or does this sound...uh...like...well, I don't know...like....STEALING?
BoJ is buying only ETFs (or so it says), so there's no direct company ownership.
...still majorly fucked up, though, because the process still has a distortion effect on price discovery and the ETF shares are being bought with "printed" money, so the BoJ really has no skin in the game, so to speak.
In reply to Let me get this straight… by cpnscarlet
Central banks globally will not allow markets to decline even 5%. Not only is the put alive and well, it is stronger than ever.
SPX has dropped 10% from its recent high, twice, so far this year.
In reply to Central banks globally will… by khakuda