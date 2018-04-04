BTFTWD? S&P 500 Ramps Into The Green

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:18

Hot on the heels of Small Caps and tech stocks' squeeze higher and into the green, the S&P 500 has just poked its head into positive territory for the day, shrugging off any 'trade war' fears and likely emboldening President Trump to re-retaliate.

Buy The Fucking Trade War Dip?

As yet another short squeeze begins...

What happens next?

LawsofPhysics Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

LOL!  Told you so! Don't think, just buy the fucking dip and sell into the close. Wait for the next dip and repeat. Free fucking "money".

Markets...

...not so much.

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

wmbz Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

Wonder how many 8 balls team PPT has gone through in the last week?

This working that keyboard crap has to be cutting into their porn surfing time.

WayneHinds Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

whoever knew trade wars were good for the market and economy?  lets start trade wars with Europe, Japan, North America and South America and get this market to new all time highs.