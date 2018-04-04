California College Tuition Going Up... But Not For Illegal Immigrant Students

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:05

Authored by Rob Shimshock via The Daily Caller,

The University of California system voted in March to raise tuition for out-of-state students by nearly $1,000, a hike that will not apply to illegal alien students.

The system’s board of regents approved the proposal to increase out-of-state tuition by $978 by a 12-3 vote, reported The College Fix, but California law allows illegal alien students to evade this charge by enrolling as in-state students.

“All students — regardless of immigration status — are subject to the same tuition and fee structures, based on their residency status,” UC spokeswoman Clair Doan told the Fix.

California assembly bill 540 mandates that illegal alien students can obtain in-state tuition if they attend high school in the state for a minimum of three years and earn a California high school diploma.

“It’s really incumbent upon Congress to close that loophole now that it’s exposed,” Federation for American Immigration Reform spokesman Ira Mehlman told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

While colleges do not ask students for their immigration status, public schools are constitutionally prohibited from denying K-12 students free public education on the basis of their immigration status, according to the 1982 Supreme Court decision Plyler v. Doe.

“UC does not ask its students nor applicants for their immigration status,” Doan explained. But the spokeswoman speculated that the UC system enrolled approximately 3,700 illegal alien students.

Doan may have arrived at this number by identifying illegal alien students via the students’ usage of taxpayer ID numbers and not social security numbers, according to Mehlman.

The University of California system educates nearly a quarter of a million students. UC’s board of regents will vote on increasing base tuition by $348 for all students in May, but its members promised to revoke the hike if the state legislature provides the system with more funding. UC regent chair George Kieffer reported that UC students have 31 percent less funding each in 2018 when compared with their 2000 counterparts.

“California is perpetually broke,” Mehlman told TheDCNF.

“And yet they manage to come up with services for illegal aliens.”

The immigration advocacy spokesman elaborated on services the state provides to illegal aliens, such as grants, public housing, as well as various other state and local services.

Mehlman postulated that about half of illegal aliens work “off the books” and the other half use “bogus social security numbers.” The demographic costs California taxpayers over $25 billion per year, according to FAIR.

TheDCNF reached out to the California Immigrant Policy Center for comment but received none in time for press.

ThinkerNotEmoter Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:12

"My dreams are NOT illegal."

Exactly.  But your actions are; ILLEGALLY being in the country, stealing a college seat, or job, from someone LEGALLY here, dreaming of college or a job.

Go the fuck home.

BTW - My dream of regularly boinking Kate Upton until she ages out and a better one comes along isn't illegal either.  Yeah... I'm a dreamer!...

Mr. Universe Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:09

That's the truth and the law in Kommiefornia. We tried 20 years ago with Prop 187 to limit taxpayer funds going to these lawbreakers. Instead the 9th Circuit Court declared it unconstitutional and appeals by our government were withdrawn after Grey Davis was elected. They do this with every Prop they don't want now. At least we had Davis recalled, unfortunately we ended up with RINO as replacement.

Shift For Brains Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:08

You may have been kidding but you are really 100% right in your instincts. It is way past time to start fucking with the System in every way you can conceivably do it. Claim privileges that they have no legal right to demand proof of. Look for those tax loopholes that can drive down what they take out of your wallet and figure out a way to look like you qualify.

The IRS absolutely requires our voluntary lining up and opening our wallets. The privileges that have been doled out almost always come with restrictions on asking about qualifications.

Go lone wolf on it and start fucking fucking fucking with the System. Benefit from it or bring it down completely...either way will be a good way.

SpanishGoop Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:08

" TheDCNF reached out to the California Immigrant Policy Center for comment but received none in time for press. "

Do not worry, enough comments will appear on ZH.

 

aliens is here Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:08

Suck it up you dumb brain dead American sheeples. You are being fook over and didn't even know it. Stupid fools. You let progressives and illegals taking over without a fight and you deserve not having a country.

crazybob369 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 13:01

The real problem isn't so much that Americans are dumb, the real problem is that we have become what the founding fathers feared, a democracy. They knew that democratic governments do not work, as they understood that democracy is simply 2 wolves and 1 sheep arguing over what's for lunch. Per Ben Franklin's words when asked what type of government they had established: "A Republic, if you can keep it." Unfortunately we couldn't. The republic died a bloody death in the 1860's.

It's no wonder, therefore, that we are where we are. When you have over 51% of the population living off of government handouts, who the hell do you think they are going to vote for? Rhetorical, but I'll answer it anyway: Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelozi, Barbara Boxer, Diane Finestein, etc. And the 51% are the official numbers, add on another dozen million or so illegals, many of whom vote and the not so dumb Americans like me, don't stand a chance. Off to slaughterhouse for us. We are lunch.

Erek Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:09

Just wait until that "army" of illegals gets here. Maybe then all those dumbfuks paying too much for school will then wake-up when they realize that they are subsidizing tuition for all those illegals.

Mr. Schmilkies Wed, 04/04/2018 - 12:16

Well the illegal immigrants DO reside in the state after all.  So it's not about citizenship to CA officials.  And those immigrants pay sales tax and maybe other taxes.