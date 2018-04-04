Trump Reportedly Tells Military To Start Planning For Syria Withdrawal

Update: At this point, "walking back the president's controversial statements" should be included in all job descriptions for positions in the White House press office.
In a statement released late Wednesday morning following reports that Trump had told generals to start preparing for withdrawal, Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement that appeared to soften Trump's demands that we immediately withdraw, while still leaving the possibility of a withdrawal in the not-too-distant future on the table. In the statement, Huckabee said that the White House "will continue to consult with our allies and friends" about its plans for a withdrawal without offering a concrete timetable.
In summary...
Where we are on Trump & #Syria :— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 4, 2018
•No decision to withdraw
•Eventually get out
•Stay to finish ISIS
•Get others to pay more
A perfect Trump dynamic
* * *
"The military mission to eradicate ISIS in Syria is coming to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost completely destroyed. The United States and our partners remain committed to eliminating the small ISIS presence in Syria that our forces have not already eradicated. We will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans. We expect countries in the region and beyond, plus the United Nations, to work toward peace and ensure that ISIS never re-emerges."
* * *
Just hours after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Pentagon press corp that a "decision was made" regarding the future of US troops in Syria, the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump has instructed the military to begin planning to withdraw US troops.
Though no date has been set for the withdrawal, and Trump reportedly told officials that US troops could be involved in training tasks for local troops to ensure security in liberated areas during a meeting Tuesday, he said that the US mission wouldn't extend beyond the destruction of the Islamic State. The group has relinquished all of its territory in Syria and has largely retreated from its so-called caliphate.
According CNN, last week, President Trump surprised the Pentagon by saying the US would wind down its operations in Syria, outraging the interventionist establishment in the process. Sen. Lindsey Graham even raged that pulling out US forces could "destabilize the region" and that it'd be "the single worst decision the president could make."
He again surprised the Pentagon by doubling-down on his plans during a Tuesday press conference.
"Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out. We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be."
Officially, the US has only 500 troops on the ground in Syria (at least that's the Pentagon line). However, late last year, a senior military commander accidentally admitted that the real number of US troops on the ground is closer to 4,000, per the Washington Post.
Last year, Foreign Policy reported that the Pentagon had "no plans" to withdraw troops from Iraq and Iran despite the (Russia-aided) collapse of ISIS's co-called caliphate. Generals said the military didn't want to pull out before a "diplomatic plan" had been established. But a lot has changed since then.
Meanwhile, Brett McGurk, the special envoy for the global coalition against ISIS, told the same forum that the struggle in Syria was far from over, per Reuters.
"We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission, and our mission isn't over, and we are going to complete that mission," McGurk said.
Of course, in the Trump administration, nothing is certain until it is done, and there's plenty of reason to doubt that the withdrawal will happen, despite Trump's order. Trump ultimately backed off on troop withdrawals in Afghanistan last year, instead authorizing 4,000 additional troops to be deployed.
But assuming it goes through - and the shift comes at a sensitive time for Trump who has recently lost support of much of his base with the decision to cave on the border wall - it would represent an unprecedented rebuke to the military, not to mention Trump's defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, who has said recently that US troops would remain on the ground in Syria for the foreseeable future.
Could Trump soon see the deep state and the military aligned against him?
Meanwhile, Coats added that the US has promised to take "additional measures" to stop malign Russian activities and defend the 2018 US Congressional elections, even though almost two years later, the US has yet to produce proof that Russia intentionally swayed the 2016 vote.
But, but, but, He is a tool for the jews!
But, but, but, He is a liar and will never withdraw!
But, but, but, Goldman Sacs or something!
meh,
where the fuck are they going to go????
oh yeah, 100 miles over back to Iraq
and another 4,000 back to Afghanistan
we ain't leaving MENA, ever!
and this way he can say he was against the Syrian war before he was for it.
Nice President Trump, I guess this proves your not a puppet of the House of Saud and Israel as others said. They seam to think that we must stay in Syria because Israel wants us there. Guess they were wrong. I guess the trolls will have to find a new "divide and Conquer" strategy on Trumps base. Staying in Syria is a fight that will be lost in the UN (I do hate the UN). Its blatantly illegal, Assad out lasted the nut job terrorist created by the CIA.
maybe he'll just nuke it instead of occupy it.
Off topic but your Avatar is awesome.
the waif presented in Downwithyogapants's avatar needed to be offset with a real woman...
Just Nuke the place on the way out, Mr. President. Then it won't pose a new problem down the road.
I dunno about Trump...but I can't pull out until I've achieved some satisfaction...
Jus' sayin' not advocatin'...
Such mixed messaging as the Joomanji continues to become more unstable.
We're in Syria?
Did I miss the declaration of war or something?
Oh wait, sorry, I was dreaming again.
pods
Well you see, once upon a time there was these verrry bad men and ..
Saudi's US and ISIS
Saudi's best friends with US and ISIS
Isreal best friends with Saudis, US and ISIS ..
Russo, China, and Syrie best friends
Europia red headed step child ..
And everything was jussssssss right ...
Bes, since you reject the President's call for a US exit in Syria what other plan can you offer? You've said that only a full simultaneous withdraw from all overseas military bases will satisfy you. How do you intend on accomplishing that?
Isn't it reasonable to assume that taking things one step at a time would be more effective than demanding that Trump either fix everything immediately or do nothing at all? Would Trump have a better chance of success if people who want to see deescalation support him in this policy rather than condemn him for it?
PS -- Don't just downvote. Explain why it is wrong to support the President's plan to withdraw from Syria. Present your better plan. The fate of nations and the lives of innocent people are at stake.
The Don has just three days...
to 'bring the gomers home' - before we hit the anniversary mark of 'MISSILES OVER SYRIA' and everybody remembers - once agin!- just how he pummelled his 'base' ... right into the sand!
After that... we'll have month after month of ever more grisly flashbacks - departing 'advisors' 'abandoned bannons' and other loose cannons which fell off the deck of a sinkin ship of ghouls
you jus know are gonna fall for this latest feint! All over agin
Bring the gomers back into the fold! Before Mielania files!
Which is when the debtor-in-chief will really feel... that cold Siberian wind on his kiddie hands!
Hurrah!
Sater/Arif 2020.... why pretend any more? The world needs more Kazakistans!
Those who want to destroy Syria are attacking Trump over this policy just as you are doing.
We are not in Syria; "freedom fighters" are in Syria and we're helping them remove that dictator Assad and beat back ISIS which is also trying to remove Assad but has failed due to Russia helping Assad and kicking ISIS's ass in a few months time; a job the USA was unable to complete despite years of "trying".
It's complicated; just trust the military/politicians, they know what they're doing.
of course. then israel can move in real easy, if he just bombs the shit out of it. it's not like that wasn't the plan all along.
Nuke your empty hideous head instead, retard. You and your family should be exterminated for the good of all, imbecile.
Yes but the combination of your avatar and your screen name is irresponsibly triggering some folks. With that avatar your name should be "BodyPositiveGreenShoots," or something like that.
"Trump Reportedly Tells Military To Start Planning For.." a deployment along the USA/Mexico border and orders the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately begin construction of temporary barriers in the most needed areas and a permanent barrier to eventually replace those temporary barriers.
Where's that headline?
Awesomely disgusting!!
Even if he moves all 400 or 4000 out of Syria its a win. if they just go to Iraq its a win. less chance of locking horns with Russia and it hurts Israel..win win. The deep state wants moar so even if it is a symbolic move John Mcstain will be pissed so it's all good
Imbecile.
But Deep State is building new bases in Syria!
Uh oh.
Seems you are right.
Pictures show new US base in northern Syria 04/04/2018
https://almasdarnews.com/article/pictures-show-new-us-base-in-northern-syria/
watch what he does, not what he says or tweets..... Maybe he will follow through maybe he wont.
This. How the reality of politicians vs the statements escapes the "enlightened" ZH mouthbreathers is just sad.
Yes, Yes, but it beats cable !
True. I'd much rather argue with the dipshits than yell at the TV, although I think the TV learns faster...
If a politician makes a statement with which you agree is it wrong to say so?
let's see if the generals rush home to save their women and children first after trump does what he does best. THE MEDIA BITCH. can we start with some jew on jew?
The USA/Obama just couldn't fund ISIS enough without being openly caught for the world to plainly see.
ISIS, while taking on Assad and the Russians, also carried out terror across the globe; pretty impressive that they have the global reach of a global power...Logistics, Political, financial ability to go global...go figure that one out...
Exactly. The logistics if ISIS was the tell from the beginning. It was obvious to anyone willing to take a logical look at this from the git go.
We spend all these billions on intelligence, and we could not even figure out how a bunch of rag heads in the desert move around vast sums of money, people, equipment, rations, arms & ammo....and where that money comes from? Sure we couldn't, because we did not look. Probably be like looking into the mirror. Russia had no problem eliminating their oil fields cash cow in about 2 weeks, then disrupting their supply chain. I wonder if our leadership has a clue how stupid and vapid America looks to the rest of the world.
I’ll wait and see if he does it. Shortly to the deep state may mean 20 years.
Of course the miltary is withdrawing from Syria.
The afghanistan poppy harvest is in 2 weeks and they need security and transport support.
Screw that, a better war be brewing along the Mexican border.
Bes settle down. You're trying to hard ..
And by the way Bes, you'll know it's potentially true if he he starts shopping for and or ramps up his private security detail ..
Who knows, but the rhetoric is being dialed up a few decibels on a daily basis. Something is in the wind ..
I especially liked the recent Mueller report, ala I'm still investigating the President, but he is not being looked at for criminal misconduct ..
What the fuck was that ?
The Mueller report. He has dropped the garbage about criminality because Trump appears to be towing the line. But he is still keeping his eye on him in case he steps out of line. That is his ENTIRE job on this committee as he is the Deep State’s point man.
Withdrawal? How much of a withdrawal and to where?
Devil is in the details.
Lies by omission.
He's, still, better than the alternative.
back to Jordan or home to Israel
President Kushner will not be happy if this is actually true.
Neither will Netanyahuwitz. But I think together, Saudi Arabia and israel can manage to get on somehow without using our troops as protection/cannon fodder.
Despite what some military and israel uber alles types think, all these various desert Semite cuntrags are not worth getting killed or maimed for life over.
Check out the update. As old as you are and you still haven't learned to liberally (sorry if that triggered anyone) apply salt to ALL statements from ALL politicians.
It's kind of funny, yet sad that you still believe that the TOTUS actually makes these decisions.we are all about to see, yet again that he doesn't and DC isn't going anywhere regardless of what Trump says.
Besides it was Trump himself who said just yesterday that he would keep the military in Syria so long as Saudi Arabia was willing to pay for it.
So the take away here should be never, ever take anything that comes from anyone in DC at face value. Trump is no exception.
End this shitshow - once and for all!
Which one. Can you be more specific ?
Cucks btfo once again.
Bull. Shit. Read between the lines. Trainers. Advisors. Ect. That's what they called the +4000 on the ground today.
Might I remind you of the US accented voice saying "got 'em got 'em got 'em" when the Russian jet was hit with a SAM recently.
But you tards just keep drinking deeply of the kool aid.
Update: BOOM. Vindicated, fuckwads. Drink deep, true believers.
The reason Trump said what he did is he knew polls were being done about his job performance that's all. Then the news comes out that his overall performance rating is higher than Obama's at the same time juncture. Your right bull shit.
They've already forgotten. It's like when you go to take the garbage out, and when you come back the dog gets all excited, as if you've been gone for days. That's the type of zombie apocalypse we are in.
