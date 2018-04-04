Trump Reportedly Tells Military To Start Planning For Syria Withdrawal

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:46

Update: At this point, "walking back the president's controversial statements" should be included in all job descriptions for positions in the White House press office.

In a statement released late Wednesday morning following reports that Trump had told generals to start preparing for withdrawal, Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement that appeared to soften Trump's demands that we immediately withdraw, while still leaving the possibility of a withdrawal in the not-too-distant future on the table. In the statement, Huckabee said that the White House "will continue to consult with our allies and friends" about its plans for a withdrawal without offering a concrete timetable.

In summary...

 

 

* * *

"The military mission to eradicate ISIS in Syria is coming to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost completely destroyed. The United States and our partners remain committed to eliminating the small ISIS presence in Syria that our forces have not already eradicated. We will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans. We expect countries in the region and beyond, plus the United Nations, to work toward peace and ensure that ISIS never re-emerges."

* * *

Just hours after Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Pentagon press corp that a "decision was made" regarding the future of US troops in Syria, the Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump has instructed the military to begin planning to withdraw US troops.

Though no date has been set for the withdrawal, and Trump reportedly told officials that US troops could be involved in training tasks for local troops to ensure security in liberated areas during a meeting Tuesday, he said that the US mission wouldn't extend beyond the destruction of the Islamic State. The group has relinquished all of its territory in Syria and has largely retreated from its so-called caliphate.

According CNN, last week, President Trump surprised the Pentagon by saying the US would wind down its operations in Syria, outraging the interventionist establishment in the process. Sen. Lindsey Graham even raged that pulling out US forces could "destabilize the region" and that it'd be "the single worst decision the president could make."

Trump

He again surprised the Pentagon by doubling-down on his plans during a Tuesday press conference.

"Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out. We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be."

Officially, the US has only 500 troops on the ground in Syria (at least that's the Pentagon line). However, late last year, a senior military commander accidentally admitted that the real number of US troops on the ground is closer to 4,000, per the Washington Post.

Last year, Foreign Policy reported that the Pentagon had "no plans" to withdraw troops from Iraq and Iran despite the (Russia-aided) collapse of ISIS's co-called caliphate. Generals said the military didn't want to pull out before a "diplomatic plan" had been established. But a lot has changed since then.

Meanwhile, Brett McGurk, the special envoy for the global coalition against ISIS, told the same forum that the struggle in Syria was far from over, per Reuters.

"We are in Syria to fight ISIS. That is our mission, and our mission isn't over, and we are going to complete that mission," McGurk said.

Of course, in the Trump administration, nothing is certain until it is done, and there's plenty of reason to doubt that the withdrawal will happen, despite Trump's order. Trump ultimately backed off on troop withdrawals in Afghanistan last year, instead authorizing 4,000 additional troops to be deployed.

But assuming it goes through - and the shift comes at a sensitive time for Trump who has recently lost support of much of his base with the decision to cave on the border wall - it would represent an unprecedented rebuke to the military, not to mention Trump's defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis, who has said recently that US troops would remain on the ground in Syria for the foreseeable future.

Could Trump soon see the deep state and the military aligned against him?

Meanwhile, Coats added that the US has promised to take "additional measures" to stop malign Russian activities and defend the 2018 US Congressional elections, even though almost two years later, the US has yet to produce proof that Russia intentionally swayed the 2016 vote.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 28
Vote down!
 7
JimmyJones Bes Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Nice President Trump, I guess this proves your not a puppet of the House of Saud and Israel as others said.  They seam to think that we must stay in Syria because Israel wants us there.  Guess they were wrong.  I guess the trolls will have to find a new "divide and Conquer" strategy on Trumps base.  Staying in Syria is a fight that will be lost in the UN (I do hate the UN).  Its blatantly illegal, Assad out lasted the nut job terrorist created by the CIA.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor pods Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

Well you see, once upon a time there was these verrry bad men and ..

Saudi's US and ISIS

Saudi's best friends with US and ISIS

Isreal best friends with Saudis, US and ISIS ..

Russo, China, and Syrie best friends

Europia red headed step child ..

And everything was jussssssss right ...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Billy the Poet Giant Meteor Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Bes, since you reject the President's call for a US exit in Syria what other plan can you offer? You've said that only a full simultaneous withdraw from all overseas military bases will satisfy you. How do you intend on accomplishing that?

Isn't it reasonable to assume that taking things one step at a time would be more effective than demanding that Trump either fix everything immediately or do nothing at all? Would Trump have a better chance of success if people who want to see deescalation support him in this policy rather than condemn him for it?

 

PS -- Don't just downvote. Explain why it is wrong to support the President's plan to withdraw from Syria. Present your better plan. The fate of nations and the lives of innocent people are at stake.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BobEore Giant Meteor Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

The Don has just three days... 

to 'bring the gomers home' - before we hit the anniversary mark of 'MISSILES OVER SYRIA' and everybody remembers - once agin!- just how he pummelled his 'base' ... right into the sand! 

After that... we'll have month after month of ever more grisly flashbacks - departing 'advisors' 'abandoned bannons' and other loose cannons which fell off the deck of a sinkin ship of ghouls 

you jus know are gonna fall for this latest feint! All over agin

Bring the gomers back into the fold! Before Mielania files! 

Which is when the debtor-in-chief will really feel... that cold Siberian wind on his kiddie hands!

 

Hurrah!

 

Sater/Arif 2020.... why pretend any more? The world needs more Kazakistans!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander pods Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

We are not in Syria; "freedom fighters" are in Syria and we're helping them remove that dictator Assad and beat back ISIS which is also trying to remove Assad but has failed due to Russia helping Assad and kicking ISIS's ass in a few months time; a job the USA was unable to complete despite years of "trying".

It's complicated; just trust the military/politicians, they know what they're doing.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander swmnguy Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

"Trump Reportedly Tells Military To Start Planning For.." a deployment along the USA/Mexico border and orders the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately begin construction of temporary barriers in the most needed areas and a permanent barrier to eventually replace those temporary barriers.

Where's that headline?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander JimmyJones Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

The USA/Obama just couldn't fund ISIS enough without being openly caught for the world to plainly see.

ISIS, while taking on Assad and the Russians, also carried out terror across the globe; pretty impressive that they have the global reach of a global power...Logistics, Political, financial ability to go global...go figure that one out...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
11b40 FireBrander Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Exactly.  The logistics if ISIS was the tell from the beginning.  It was obvious to anyone willing to take a logical look at this from the git go. 

We spend all these billions on intelligence, and we could not even figure out how a bunch of rag heads in the desert move around vast sums of money, people, equipment, rations, arms & ammo....and where that money comes from?  Sure we couldn't, because we did not look.  Probably be like looking into the mirror.  Russia had no problem eliminating their oil fields cash cow in about 2 weeks, then disrupting their supply chain.  I wonder if our leadership has a clue how stupid and vapid America looks to the rest of the world.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 3
Giant Meteor Bes Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

Bes settle down. You're trying to hard ..

And by the way Bes, you'll know it's potentially true if he he starts shopping for and or ramps up his private security detail ..

Who knows, but the rhetoric is being dialed up a few decibels on a daily basis. Something is in the wind ..

I especially liked the recent Mueller report, ala I'm still investigating the President, but he is not being looked at for criminal misconduct ..

What the fuck was that ?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
marcusfenix Peak Finance Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

It's kind of funny, yet sad that you still believe that the TOTUS actually makes these decisions.we are all about to see, yet again that he doesn't and DC isn't going anywhere regardless of what Trump says.

Besides it was Trump himself who said just yesterday that he would keep the military in Syria so long as Saudi Arabia was willing to pay for it.

So the take away here should be never, ever take anything that comes from anyone in DC at face value. Trump is no exception.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 6
dirty fingernails Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

Bull. Shit. Read between the lines. Trainers. Advisors. Ect. That's what they called the +4000 on the ground today.

Might I remind you of the US accented voice saying "got 'em got 'em got 'em" when the Russian jet was hit with a SAM recently.

But you tards just keep drinking deeply of the kool aid.

 

Update: BOOM. Vindicated, fuckwads. Drink deep, true believers.