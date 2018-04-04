Facebook Slapped With Four New Lawsuits Over Cambridge Analytica Data Harvesting Scandal

The lawsuits against Facebook are pouring in following the bombshell data harvesting scandal revealed in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica (CA) exposé published by The Guardian last month.
Lawsuits began to pile up after it was revealed that CA had purchased user data from two psychologists (one of whom currently works for Facebook) who developed a data harvesting app which collected information on over 50 million users.
As we reported last month, a group of Facebook investors filed a lawsuit against the company in a San Francisco federal court, claiming that investors had suffered losses. The suit claims that, “defendants made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that Facebook violated its own data privacy policies by allowing third parties access to personal data of millions of Facebook users without their consent.”
Four new lawsuits
Adding to Facebook's woes, the company was hit with four new lawsuits, according to SFGate.
One lawsuit was filed by a Facebook user who claims the Menlo Park company acted with "absolute disregard" for her personal information after allegedly representing that it wouldn't disclose the data without permission or notice.
That lawsuit, filed by Lauren Price of Maryland in San Jose on Tuesday, seeks to be a class action on behalf of up to 50 million people whose data was allegedly collected from Facebook by London-based Cambridge Analytica
Two other lawsuits were filed in San Francisco Tuesday and San Jose on Thursday by individual shareholders Fan Yuan and Robert Casey against Facebook, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Financial Officer David Wehner.
The fourth lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose Thursday by San Francisco attorney Jeremiah Hallisey, is a shareholder derivative suit filed on behalf of the company against Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Office Sheryl Sandberg and board members. -SFGate
Meanwhile, Facebook stock is languishing at around $150 / share - down approximately 17% since the data harvesting scandal broke.
Keep in mind that Facebook shares had already been facing downward pressure from enhanced regulations in Europe over policing "hate speech," with fines for a lack of enforcement - as well as a less active user base.
Facebook’s daily active user base in the U.S. and Canada fell for the first time ever in the fourth quarter, dropping to 184 million from 185 million in the previous quarter.
It’s a very small decline in a market that Facebook already dominates. But it’s also Facebook’s most valuable market, and any decline in usership — even a small one — isn’t a great sign. -Recode
You can read two of this week's court filings here:
Comments
The irony is that all the data was put in by individuals on a public social media platform.
These individuals are now enraged that their data was available (?).
Like posting details of your life in the classifieds of the newspaper.
"Wait...I didn't give you permission to read that!" *cough*
Hopefully Fb will tank bankrupt. This would be awesome because it will initiate a chain reaction.
The level of hypocrisy is outrageous. It was OK for a decade when it served to Obozo & Killary. And what happened to the "Russian hackers" lie? They accused everyone except themselves to hide their own crimes. Idiots.
#DELETEFACEBOOK
Fakebook users horrified that naked pics they posted on that site were seen by their 3,000 closest friends.
This is long overdue.
social media = personal data pimp and anyone who uses it is it's bitch. however, the relationship is 100% consensual
Not if they violate their stated policies. Anyone who offers their securities in a public sale is the bitch of the SEC and their shareholders.
their privacy policy has been constantly changing, and not to improve privacy
here's an example (and this article is 8 years old)
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2010/04/facebook-timeline
i'm sure whatever policy has been setup and maintained by their legal team is lawsuit-proof, so all this is just smoke
Lawsuits or Layoffs...?
How is it bombshell news when everyone fucking knew about it? They only care now because the media told them to care.
I'd be interested in knowing how much more the active user base has declined since the "scandal".
Zuck is getting spanked hard.
lawyers gotta eat too.
Can anyone file a lawsuit? Where do I sign up for that?
I would imagine there's at least one 'class action' you can sign onto somewhere...
"One lawsuit was filed by a Facebook user who claims the Menlo Park company acted with "absolute disregard" for her personal information after allegedly representing that it wouldn't disclose the data without permission or notice.
That lawsuit, filed by Lauren Price of Maryland in San Jose on Tuesday, seeks to be a class action on behalf of up to 50 million people whose data was allegedly collected from Facebook by London-based Cambridge Analytica"
Maybe take a look into this one by Ms. Price.
Facebook is going to spend the next two decades buried under mountainous litigation by my estimate ,and it's a very conservative estimate.
If psychologists working for FB do this, what does that say about all the private contractors working for the NSA without an audit trail?
Burn it down, if you have FB delete your account. Go outside and talk to your friends face to face.
I hate FascistBook as much or more than most...BUT...They were fully in the tank for Clinton and you have to know they were giving data to the Clinton machine, either for free or via a paid proxy. I would wager if we knew the truth? 100x worse than Cambridge Analytical. Where are those lawsuits?