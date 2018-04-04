Frankfurt Is Winning The Battle For London's Bankers

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 02:45

Since the UK voted to leave the EU, its biggest financial institutions have been observing the slow moving  Brexit negotiations with a degree of discomfort.

Last month, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, Theresa May warned that the UK's financial companies could lose full passporting rights and single market access, leading to even higher anxiety, particularly in the City of London.

The air of uncertainty had already prompted several companies to take action and prepare for post-Brexit life in new European hubs.

In recent months, much has been written about the threat of financial relocations but which companies have actually followed through with the threat and announced they will shift staff abroad?

Bloomberg has kept track of banks announcing plans to relocate staff and the following infographic provides an overview of the situation with London's loss Frankfurt's gain.

Infographic: Frankfurt Is Winning The Battle For London's Bankers | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Goldman Sachs recently announced to its investment bankers and traders that their future may well lie in in Germany's financial capital. The firm has already said it intends moving 1,000 of its 6,000 strong staff to Frankfurt.

It's just one of many organizations to announce a shift to other EU hubs with UBS planning to shift 1,500 of its workforce in the UK to Frankfurt and Paris. Depending on the outcome of talks on a future trade agreeement, these initial moves could just herald the start of London's financial exodus.

 

Comments

Adolph.H. Thu, 04/05/2018 - 02:51 Permalink

Frankfurt is such a hole. I pity those who will end up there. But anyway it's still better than London by a considerable margin. 

And contrary to Brits, you can trust Germans. 

Haus-Targaryen Adolph.H. Thu, 04/05/2018 - 02:53 Permalink

Having lived in FFM for 4 years in the financial services industry ... so much this. Can confirm. It's still better than London all day every day and twice on Sunday though.  

If you're one of those poor bastards being relocated to FFM reading this -- do yourself a favor -- skip Frankfurt completely and head to either Wiesbaden or Bad Homburg v.d.H. and commute 35 minutes every day. 

Although I'm not so sure how many germans you'll find in FFM. Arabs, Turks and Africans are plenty. Germans are a minority there already. 

Mustahattu ExPat2018 Thu, 04/05/2018 - 03:21 Permalink

I used to like Germany, a lot. Visited many times and drove all over the country in the 80s and 90s. Visited again a couple of times in the 00s and again just last year, and boy has it changed. Multiculturalism has really turned it into one big kebab shop. Seriously fucked up the place. Thanks to mutti Merkel. 

Pandelis Siberian Thu, 04/05/2018 - 03:32 Permalink

the Brexitistas will get fucked ... that's the difference

it is so simple even theresa may get's it

 

in all fairness it was all planned for them ... a show, like everything else.  Cameron woke up one day in the wrong side of the bed and organized a referendum ... somehow, i do not believe it.

uk is getting shoved down ... it shows the extent of how big is what is coming.  I would not be suprised if (((they))) are setting up brits for a showdown with the russians ... that thing across Sweden is really a warning to UK ... they are not that far and it is just an island so the damage is contained.

 

Napiersabre Pandelis Thu, 04/05/2018 - 04:24 Permalink

"the Brexitistas will get fucked ... that's the difference

it is so simple even theresa may get's it"

 

Absolute rubbish.  Only someone who doesn't have their eyes open and has their mind closed would think this. Science is set to change fundamentally with a new understanding. Out will go Einstein and his mathematical fantasy to be replaced by the electric model.  The UK needs to be free of the EU to once more lead the world in innovation.  Banks will always be here as they are greedy bastards who make money for nothing and pay no tax. Let them all go to Frankfurt where they will whither and die under the weight of their protectionist regulation.  Its going to be fun to watch. 

In the mean time the Brits will need time to learn how to govern themselves again.  It will be painful, but no pain no gain. As for Theresa, she is toast. 

AvoidingTaxation Thu, 04/05/2018 - 02:54 Permalink

London City is 20% of the UK economy and the financial black hole of the world. Madrid, Zurich and everything else is better Banksta. London lampposts will continue to see their fair share.

Yen Cross Thu, 04/05/2018 - 02:54 Permalink

 "London calling, we live by the river".

  The GBP is another currency that needs adjustment. Maybe I'll start buying eur/gbp and also buying eur/usd?

  Pissed off I didn't short the Aussie earlier. Watching eur/aud. [RBA kept rates on hold]

  Good Lord, look at the Dax after the horrible German macro, and subprime bond yields, on the 5year bond!  The ECB is fucking disgraceful!

BitchezGonnaBitch Thu, 04/05/2018 - 03:04 Permalink

Pffft... yeah, right. Global banks will move their HQs from essentially lawless City of London Corporation territory to EU-governed Frankfurt. Let's just say that I remain deeply skeptical on this one. 

Yen Cross Thu, 04/05/2018 - 03:08 Permalink

 I'm pretty sure we're nearing the part of the equation, where selling the yen becomes a risk off liability.

 These are better levels to reload some euros on. ;-D

 The bottom is pretty much in, on the 4 hour eur/usd chart.

   Now I'll short he usd/jpy in layers.

 

Joe A Thu, 04/05/2018 - 03:27 Permalink

Well, now you know why ever since the Brexit vote the UK has become so vocal diplomatically, politically and militarily on the continent, especially in the Baltic and the Balkans. And especially concerning Russia. The UK tries to remain relevant in Europe. If they can't doing that being part of the EU then they will try it in other ways.

Frankfurt might get the banking sector but Germany is still militarily occupied.