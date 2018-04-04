Frankfurt Is Winning The Battle For London's Bankers

Since the UK voted to leave the EU, its biggest financial institutions have been observing the slow moving Brexit negotiations with a degree of discomfort.
Last month, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, Theresa May warned that the UK's financial companies could lose full passporting rights and single market access, leading to even higher anxiety, particularly in the City of London.
The air of uncertainty had already prompted several companies to take action and prepare for post-Brexit life in new European hubs.
In recent months, much has been written about the threat of financial relocations but which companies have actually followed through with the threat and announced they will shift staff abroad?
Bloomberg has kept track of banks announcing plans to relocate staff and the following infographic provides an overview of the situation with London's loss Frankfurt's gain.
Goldman Sachs recently announced to its investment bankers and traders that their future may well lie in in Germany's financial capital. The firm has already said it intends moving 1,000 of its 6,000 strong staff to Frankfurt.
It's just one of many organizations to announce a shift to other EU hubs with UBS planning to shift 1,500 of its workforce in the UK to Frankfurt and Paris. Depending on the outcome of talks on a future trade agreeement, these initial moves could just herald the start of London's financial exodus.
Comments
Frankfurt is such a hole. I pity those who will end up there. But anyway it's still better than London by a considerable margin.
And contrary to Brits, you can trust Germans.
Having lived in FFM for 4 years in the financial services industry ... so much this. Can confirm. It's still better than London all day every day and twice on Sunday though.
If you're one of those poor bastards being relocated to FFM reading this -- do yourself a favor -- skip Frankfurt completely and head to either Wiesbaden or Bad Homburg v.d.H. and commute 35 minutes every day.
Although I'm not so sure how many germans you'll find in FFM. Arabs, Turks and Africans are plenty. Germans are a minority there already.
In reply to Frankfurt is such a hole. I… by Adolph.H.
I lived 6 years in Zeppelinheim while working at FRA.
Used to go to Bad Homburg for the health spa. Nice place.
In reply to Having lived in FFM for 4… by Haus-Targaryen
Everyone needs allegiances. Maybe the bankers should all relocate to a central location?
In reply to I lived 6 years in… by ExPat2018
A hidden one might be best.
In reply to Everyone needs allegiances. by joego1
I used to like Germany, a lot. Visited many times and drove all over the country in the 80s and 90s. Visited again a couple of times in the 00s and again just last year, and boy has it changed. Multiculturalism has really turned it into one big kebab shop. Seriously fucked up the place. Thanks to mutti Merkel.
In reply to I lived 6 years in… by ExPat2018
Being a minority in Frankfurt will suit the banker scum. Cheap maids, drivers and gardeners. That's the beauty of globalisation: it brings third world hired help and when the consequent social issues are too much and the gated community doesn't work then it's time to relocate anywhere warm, with a beach or decent skiiing.
In reply to Having lived in FFM for 4… by Haus-Targaryen
I would not recommend to reside in any city in Europe (More then 100k citizens)
To much crime (Mostly because of non-west immigrants)
Besides, Germany has many lovely villages. With: Cheaper housing, much social control and almost no crime.
Recently bought 2 appartments in Hochsauerlandkreis mainly for these reasons.
In reply to Having lived in FFM for 4… by Haus-Targaryen
This is the key to making a stupid amount of money in German real estate these days. Smaller commutable cities/villages to larger ones.
As the larger cities all turn into Detroit the Germans will take their cash and their kids and move out into the "burbs" and if you're already holding property, get ready to cash in.
In reply to I would not recommend to… by knarkworst
The problem with hiding in rural communities whether they're in Canada, Germany or the UK is that eventually that backward hoards will eventually have a democratic majority and will take the host nation in their direction. There are three ways this is going to go; they assimilate, they take over, or there is a civil unrest.
In reply to I would not recommend to… by knarkworst
As far as I understand the Brexit results from the disappointment by the laws and restrictions that comes from never-elected bureaucrats in Brussel. But honestly, I do not see a big difference for the common Brits between the life under crazy Brussel ruling and the life with current insane UK government.
In reply to Frankfurt is such a hole. I… by Adolph.H.
the Brexitistas will get fucked ... that's the difference
it is so simple even theresa may get's it
in all fairness it was all planned for them ... a show, like everything else. Cameron woke up one day in the wrong side of the bed and organized a referendum ... somehow, i do not believe it.
uk is getting shoved down ... it shows the extent of how big is what is coming. I would not be suprised if (((they))) are setting up brits for a showdown with the russians ... that thing across Sweden is really a warning to UK ... they are not that far and it is just an island so the damage is contained.
In reply to As far as I understand the… by Siberian
"the Brexitistas will get fucked ... that's the difference
it is so simple even theresa may get's it"
Absolute rubbish. Only someone who doesn't have their eyes open and has their mind closed would think this. Science is set to change fundamentally with a new understanding. Out will go Einstein and his mathematical fantasy to be replaced by the electric model. The UK needs to be free of the EU to once more lead the world in innovation. Banks will always be here as they are greedy bastards who make money for nothing and pay no tax. Let them all go to Frankfurt where they will whither and die under the weight of their protectionist regulation. Its going to be fun to watch.
In the mean time the Brits will need time to learn how to govern themselves again. It will be painful, but no pain no gain. As for Theresa, she is toast.
In reply to the Brexitista will get… by Pandelis
London City is 20% of the UK economy and the financial black hole of the world. Madrid, Zurich and everything else is better Banksta. London lampposts will continue to see their fair share.
"London calling, we live by the river".
The GBP is another currency that needs adjustment. Maybe I'll start buying eur/gbp and also buying eur/usd?
Pissed off I didn't short the Aussie earlier. Watching eur/aud. [RBA kept rates on hold]
Good Lord, look at the Dax after the horrible German macro, and subprime bond yields, on the 5year bond! The ECB is fucking disgraceful!
Pffft... yeah, right. Global banks will move their HQs from essentially lawless City of London Corporation territory to EU-governed Frankfurt. Let's just say that I remain deeply skeptical on this one.
I'm pretty sure we're nearing the part of the equation, where selling the yen becomes a risk off liability.
These are better levels to reload some euros on. ;-D
The bottom is pretty much in, on the 4 hour eur/usd chart.
Now I'll short he usd/jpy in layers.
why am i not suprised ...
London has fallen.
And not it's Bridge.
In reply to London has fallen. by Mustahattu
Well, now you know why ever since the Brexit vote the UK has become so vocal diplomatically, politically and militarily on the continent, especially in the Baltic and the Balkans. And especially concerning Russia. The UK tries to remain relevant in Europe. If they can't doing that being part of the EU then they will try it in other ways.
Frankfurt might get the banking sector but Germany is still militarily occupied.
Bankers leaving? We're sad?
/waves Bye!