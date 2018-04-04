French Rail Staff Stage Protests Against Tyrannical President Emmanuel Macron

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFlan.com,
French rail workers have launched three months of rolling train strikes.
The strikes are on schedule to become the largest and most chaotic industrial action against Emmanuel Macron’s drive to overhaul state transport and liberalize the economy.
The media is calling the protests “Black Tuesday,” while simultaneously attempting to deflect from the left-of-left dictator in charge, Emmanuel Macron.
The opening day of train strikes was expected to cause disruption for France’s 4.5 million rail passengers after around 33% of all train staff and more than 75% of drivers walked out.
The rail sector is traditionally one of France’s riskiest political issues. It’s quickly become a battleground on which Macron is refusing to budge in order to prove that he can face down strikes and continue with a liberalizing overhaul of other sectors.
The government argues that France’s heavily in debt state railway company, the SNCF, has to be made more efficient before local and national passenger services open up to competition in coming years under EU rules.
The government intends to cut rail workers’ special employment rights so that new hires would not have jobs for life or special retirement provisions. But there are also plans to change the SNCF structure, turning it into a publicly listed company. -The Guardian
Leftists worry that should the government own 100% of shares in the rail company that it would lead to complete privatization. The Socialist politician Julien Dray warned of a veiled plan for “rampant privatization.” (Oh no! Not the free market handling transportation! It’s like Armageddon!) Of course, the French government denies that they want privatization, which is probably true. Governments don’t like the free marketas it’s incredibly difficult to control and manipulate. They’d more likely than not total control of all services.
The standoff has become a public relations battle that has hit at the heart of Macron’s liberalization program.
“We need to rid this country of its strike culture,” Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for Macron’s party, La République En Marche, said on Monday.
Comments
April and May are the holiday season . . . Easter, Labour Day, Ascension, Pentecost, Liberation . . . with a few well timed strikes the "workers" get lots of long weekends.
French love to protest but don't seem to have much of a problem with all their black and brown brothers.
In reply to April and May are the… by julian_n
To be honest, the privatisation of the Deutsche Bahn some 20+ years ago has been a major contributing factor to the clusterfuck that is the German housing market.
===
TL;DR - When train stations had to begin turning a profit to remain open, many small village train stations around major cities shut down, materially reducing the supply of housing while the demand due to urbanization was skyrocketing.
===
Before DB's privatisation every little village, town and small city had a train station. You drive around the German countryside and you see these beautiful abandoned train stations everywhere. Most of them rotting and being auctioned off for €5k a piece or so.
Anyways, these train stations took pressure off of growing metropolitan areas as you can purchase a house/condo fairly inexpensively and commute with the train into work. However, once every train station had to being turning a profit, many of these little train stations in smaller villages were shut down. The existing train stations became of greater importance and the idea was that people in these smaller villages simply drive to the train and commute.
The problem thereafter is the trainstation was the responsibility of the DB while parking for the train station was the responsibility for small city its located in. Problem is -- these cities are fairly old as are the train stations and parking lots were set up -- oftentimes a mile away with a bus connection to the train station.
So previously you walked down the street and got on the train with four other people in your little village to go to work. Now you are expected to drive to the next town with a train station, park the car -- take a bus to the train station and then get on the train.
Needless to say as the urbanization of Germany kicked into full gear -- no one had any desire to do this, so these smaller cities began building out in all directions and prices started skyrocketing.
Now you look around any major German city and you'll see these adorable little villages that are literally dying out while just a few miles in another direction you have these hideous post-modern boxes getting thrown up. Two bedroom condo in a concrete box? That'll be €750,000 please.
I love the free-market, but the train-system is an essential part of a nation's infrastructure and the profit motive in this sense does more harm than good.
In reply to French always bitching by machiavellian-trader
A real tyrant would have them all fined and jailed.
In reply to To be honest, the… by Haus-Targaryen
Lesson learned....
If you start giving out “free” shit, dont ever expect to be able to stop giving out “free” shit.
In reply to April and May are the… by julian_n
Lil granny pedo victim Manny Macroon aka "Jupiter" is NO match for a striking mob of disgruntled French "workers".
Let the summer of fun begin!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4438296/At-age-17-Emmanuel-told…
https://prowhiteparty.wordpress.com/2017/05/05/is-emmanuel-macron-gay/
http://www.towleroad.com/2017/02/emmanuel-macron-gay/
In reply to April and May are the… by julian_n
Deeply in debt? Mission accomplished.
they voted for him, didn't they? what's wrong? is he giving out too much free shit? seems plenty liberal to me
Gee i did not know you get your job for life in france
Free market, my ass! A national railway is a natural monopoly and if it is privatized, it will be a private monopoly. Does the author think that monopoly has anything to do with free markets or with market capitalism.
Oh, never mind. Idiots have been calling oligopoly, monopoly, crony capitalism and collusive pricing and other abominations by the name of free market capitalism for so long that the whole western world is brainwashed that most people wouldn't recognize free market capitalism is it bit them on the nose. Most of them would also loathe it.
Get real, you dolts. You lie, steal and cheat everybody. . .including yourselves.
In France, 45% of the train infrastructure services only 2% of the customers. That stems from the old notion that every Frenchman/woman/it in every corner of the country has the right to be serviced. You, liberte, egalite, fraternite and such. So most trains on small lines are empty. That is not a sustainable model. Especially if you know that the SNCF has a debt burden of a whopping 75 billion Euro. Most people in the countryside rely on their cars to get somewhere anywhere. So, either the French pay more for their train services (you know, show some solidarity) or the SNCF cuts back. But the SNCF is very syndicated. It means a job for life and full retirement at 55 on average. Yes, who would like to give up that cushy privilege?