Zuckerberg To Testify Before House Panel Next Week

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11 - a week from Wednesday, according to a press release sent by Committee Chairman Greg Walden and Ranking Member Frank Pallone.

The hearing is slated to begin at 10 am ET.

"This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th," Walden and Pallone said in a brief statement.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is still pursuing an interview with Zuckerberg. Ranking member Dianne Feinstein said late Tuesday that, after speaking with Facebook representatives, it was still undecided whether Zuck would testify on April 10 - the day Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had set in an invitation to the Facebook CEO last week. Reports published last week said Zuckerberg had already agreed to testify before the Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein press secretary Ashley Schapitl told the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday that a formal announcement could come soon.

Since a whistleblower from data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica told the New York Times and the Observer that the company surreptitiously leveraged data from 50 million Facebook users in its work on the Trump campaign.

The revelation sparked a broader conversation about Facebook's collecting and storing of user data for commercial purposes, which has forced Facebook to sever relationships with some third-party developers and offer users more transparency into what data is being collected. However, revelations that the company has collected deleted videos and other deleted content from some users (something Facebook blamed on a glitch) have helped hurt the company.

All of this is happening amid the backdrop of an FTC probe that could potentially bankrupt Facebook with a fine as high as $2 trillion. UK regulators are also carrying out their own investigation - though Zuckerberg snubbed Parliament by saying he would send a deputy to testify at a UK committee hearing in his stead.