Zuckerberg To Testify Before House Panel Next Week

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11 - a week from Wednesday, according to a press release sent by Committee Chairman Greg Walden and Ranking Member Frank Pallone.
The hearing is slated to begin at 10 am ET.
"This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th," Walden and Pallone said in a brief statement.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is still pursuing an interview with Zuckerberg. Ranking member Dianne Feinstein said late Tuesday that, after speaking with Facebook representatives, it was still undecided whether Zuck would testify on April 10 - the day Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had set in an invitation to the Facebook CEO last week. Reports published last week said Zuckerberg had already agreed to testify before the Judiciary Committee.
Feinstein press secretary Ashley Schapitl told the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday that a formal announcement could come soon.
Since a whistleblower from data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica told the New York Times and the Observer that the company surreptitiously leveraged data from 50 million Facebook users in its work on the Trump campaign.
The revelation sparked a broader conversation about Facebook's collecting and storing of user data for commercial purposes, which has forced Facebook to sever relationships with some third-party developers and offer users more transparency into what data is being collected. However, revelations that the company has collected deleted videos and other deleted content from some users (something Facebook blamed on a glitch) have helped hurt the company.
All of this is happening amid the backdrop of an FTC probe that could potentially bankrupt Facebook with a fine as high as $2 trillion. UK regulators are also carrying out their own investigation - though Zuckerberg snubbed Parliament by saying he would send a deputy to testify at a UK committee hearing in his stead.
Comments
LOCK HIM UP!
LOCK HIM UP!
LOCK HIM UP!
Zuck the Cuck.
In reply to LOCK HIM UP!… by Dilluminati
i wish all the people of China would ram a rock down the Fuckerberg's neck
In reply to Zuck the Cuck. by Truther
House Men at Arms should only need Billy Clubs to subdue him.
In reply to i wish all the people of… by stinkhammer
Grassley: "Mr. Zuckerberg, can you explain to the committee your dishonest data policy?"
Zuckerberg: "I don't want to destroy all humans. I just want to control them."
In reply to House Men at Arms should… by Arnold
Zuckerberg did nothing wrong, insofar as he was diligently working for big bucks for the MIC.
His only mistake was that he suddenly set out to use his state sponsored satanic creation for his own profit by suggesting he would be candidate for the next US presidential election instead of being a mere propaganda executioner, an eunuch of sorts, in this political circus. And suddenly a lot of people were freaked out, became very upset and conspired against him.
The main reason for his fall was probably that he wasn't compromised and accepted enough in these circles. Indeed he was too young to have been ordained a satanic priest at walnut pizza parties and other spirit cooking venues. So nobody accepted him because there was no control possible over his inexperienced Jewish soul. Add to this that he had not mated with a Jewish girl, that his wife is some sort of Chinese Monika Lewinsky, and you'll get some more reasons to hate him.
Should he have keep quiet, nothing of this have happened and he still would drown in his ill gotten gains.
His next humiliation will be to tear down the walls at his Hawaiian hideout because it destroys diversity otherwise. And to add insult to injury maybe his wife will force him to raise pigs on his plot of land to satisfy her family when they come over to visit them, and later resettle at his expense.
You can't win against the swamp.
In reply to Grassley: "Mr. Zuckerberg,… by Ghost of Porky
He should bring up to Hollowhoax and the 60 trillion incinerated at rates that defy the laws of physics.
He could bring a violinist with him to play somber background in A minor.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Fools on fuckbook are there voluntarily. The theive'n jewboy has done nothing wrong. Why not grill .gov agencies who FORCE us to give them our data.
In reply to He should bring up to… by 1.21 jigawatts
His Tribal brothers/sisters in the "hearing" will send him the questions/topics before hand.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
better question; thumb up butt or no likey?
In reply to His Tribal brothers/sisters… by Shitonya Serfs
Any more satellites scheduled to enter the atmosphere around that date? Just curious...
In reply to His Tribal brothers/sisters… by Shitonya Serfs
I doubt it. It is not Zuckerberg’s turn anymore than it was Bernie’s turn. As we have seen from what was likely leaked to WikiLeaks, and what Assange released, the DNC controls the presidential primary process, using whatever nefarious means they need to use to get the preferred identity politics-focused neoliberal into the slot. Zuckerberg has plenty of PC posturing, but his policy positions are not aligned with the priorities of the Uniparty Neoliberals. That is why they do not like him; the neoliberal DNC is about $$$$$.
The DNC is about control, too—i.e. Tammany Hall II control via pandering to factional groups that vote in blocs, using taxpayer money. It is also about furthering the globalist money-making prospects of Swampers and their deep-pocketed lobbyist donors. Funny how Swampers are going to use the profit motive of an actual businessman against him, while the neoliberal Swampers in the DNC are politicians—elected officials—who should not be motivated by profit, but are.
In reply to His Tribal brothers/sisters… by Shitonya Serfs
He should tell Congress to Piss Off,,,,,everyone else does without any penalties.
Fucking Idiots running this country.
In reply to i wish all the people of… by stinkhammer
wow. am in awe.
In reply to i wish all the people of… by stinkhammer
Dilluminati, even better devalue digtal advertising, devalue digtal advertising, devalue digtal advertising.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money and time for every citizen to install mobile adblocker: my preference is brave browser for simplicity and default preference.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Delete goobook but more importantly render digtal advertising tracking surveillance censorship model useless.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to LOCK HIM UP!… by Dilluminati
hi pigpen, heard you. love brave. xx
In reply to Dilluminati, even better… by pigpen
How about a noose? [start a new trend]
they want to suck his schlong.
Of course, it's a Joowish schlong.
In reply to they want to suck his… by buzzsaw99
Hey buzz, notice the down votes on us both? The suckers are up early already.
In reply to they want to suck his… by buzzsaw99
Actually they will make Zuck suck a donkey schlong and then tear his Israeli citizenship card in half expelling him from the Jewish order.
He'll scream, "NNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!" and go home and cry in his Chinese wife's lap.
In reply to they want to suck his… by buzzsaw99
it only took how long to prep his testimony??
Dictated by the House Intel Committee.
In reply to it only took how long to… by spastic_colon
There is NO ammount of prep that will make Zurck look any less of a Douche during testimony. He is toast and so is FB.
In reply to it only took how long to… by spastic_colon
He is toast and so is FB.
that would make my life...........
In reply to There is NO ammount of prep… by you_are_cleared_hot
Is the sun ever allowed to shine upon sucker's epidermal?
+1 he has a place in hawaii but apparently never goes outside.
In reply to Is the sun ever allowed to… by John Kerry-Heinz
Pondering that he maybe a vampire or possibly a demon that escaped hell in a meat suit.
In reply to +1 he has a place in hawaii… by buzzsaw99
Looks like Data from Jean Lucs crew.
In reply to Pondering that he maybe a… by John Kerry-Heinz
sandals!
A fine of $2 trillion? Why not just round it up to a gajillion?
And they call that justice. So, if they do get that fine out of them, who do you think gets the money? The victims? Do you think Zuck will spend a single day behind bars?
Since when did justice become a bunch of people taking assets from other people - and nothing changes for the perpetrator or the victim?
It's all a hustle. Always has been.
In reply to A fine of $2 trillion? Why… by DisorderlyConduct
And people in government have the nerve to wonder aloud why citizens that see no justice snap...
Just wait. There will be a class action suit and everyone on FB will get a letter informing them that they will get $1.97 for their part in the class. And the attorneys will get $450M...
In reply to It's all a hustle. Always… by NugginFuts
That has become the American way. Instead of building things, like we used to, people try to tear down someone else’s business.
No one is forced to use FB. No one is making mommas post their baby pics on that thing when they are even at work, as opposed to taking off for another week of baby travel soccer, leaving behind phones ringing off the hook with paying customers and bots, trying to sell the company something....B2B (Bot to Business).
America needs to return to making things—crafting quality products—like the Germans do. They keep lots of quality manufacturing in their country, giving their citizens meaningful employment opportunities.
Look, I saw an ad for this company on ZH. I enjoyed this well-crafted website and the fact that it appears to feature products, made by proud German craftsman.
They need a couple of pale, warm-toned options, like a watch glass that blends with the tan strap and, maybe, a light warm-gray strap and a pale-gray watch glass that would blend with silver, providing another pale, tone-on-tone option.
I guess they did not do an all-white watch, like their all-black watch, to avoid the hospital-bracelet look. But overall, their custom selection is lovely, and despite being Made in Germany, the prices are not high for a quality product. It would be a luxury, but not an outrageously pricey luxury.
We need more of this type of manufacturing in the USA. We need to stop being a country full of low-wage, high-turnover, temporary, part-time and 1099-gig work in the crappy service sector, combined with a law-suit lotto culture.
https://www.lilienthal-berlin.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI3ayb4fWg2gIVxBuBCh…
In reply to And people in government… by DisorderlyConduct
I wish this cuck would just go away. Ginger, lying piece of shit.
The idiot doesn't know the first thing about running a company, beyond the cadre of morons he's hired. He was owned by the tribe from day one.
Musk should put him in one of his rockets and fly them both to the nearest asteroid, where they can debate over which one should be dictator of.
Considering the 60/40 chance of blowing up on launch, I really like that plan.
In reply to i wish this Cuck would… by Yen Cross
Congress will collude and go long FB shares just before the pop.
FB JOO will collude with the JOOs in congress to screw us over.
See how easy it is to tell the story in one short sentence.
In reply to FB JOO will collude with the… by aliens is here
I'm hoping for Arkancide. The jewboy didn't know what he was getting into when he dropped out of Harvard to "run" the CIA/Mossad operation.
I think he actually thinks he built Facebook. He never held a job in his life and has no idea what actual work is. He was just handed a megacap so he could always be the fall guy. He probably has no idea that he won't be allowed to keep his billions. Someday soon he'll have a plane crash or car wreck so the world can mourn the loss of the founder of Facebook.
Zukerberg let the truth be known so he's going down and will be replaced by someone else. Probably someone Obama's handlers brought through the system.
No hope for truth when the place is run by an infestation of inside-traders, naked-shorters and worse.
The children are at risk.
- Tip of the iceberg
- Been going on since the beginning
- Doesn't even address the fraudulent bot/advertising issue
We want:
- Empty FB buildings
- Empty Palo Alto $3M, 750 sq. ft. bungalows
- Crying cucks
- Out-of-work Alain Pinel real estate agents
- Empty bellies...
Do your part.
GPS tracker or handcuffs?
The similarities between Zuck and Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos are multitude, from the blank looks to the robot-like voices to the propensity for fraud, etc.
Lock them boys up, men!
Sergey Brins wife founded 23 and Me on his advice. Elizabeth Holmes bogus blood test --both look like CIA / NSA front companies designed to ID everyone on the planet.
In reply to The similarities between… by Anonymous_Bene…
Hoodie or no hoodie?
Hoodlum or no hoodlum?
Can these Congressional Committees still order their softballs from China?
The ones they use when they "grill"
He has a hospital named after him. Zuckerberg SanFrancisco General Hospital.
such 'charitable' donations off the back of the data of others.
if you had billions and were afraid to die, sponsor a hospital so maybe you have a better chance/opportunity.
In reply to He has a hospital named… by NAVIGATOR0832
Are you know,or have you ever been a complete douche bag,sir?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqveE7c0O84