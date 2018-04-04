In Letter To CEO, 1000s Of Google Employees Revolt Against Military Drone Project

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.com,
Google made headlines last month when it was announced it was partnering with the Pentagon to develop artificial intelligence for use in drones flown over war zones.
The move divided the company, and this week, internal documentation of that conflict became available to the public in a petition signed by thousands of employees to the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, urging him to withdraw from the Pentagon partnership.
The letter, published this week by the New York Times, opens:
“We believe that Google should not be in the business of war. Therefore we ask that Project Maven be cancelled, and that Google draft, publicize and enforce a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology.”
The employees clarify the specific technology the company is providing:
“Google is implementing Project Maven, a customized AI surveillance engine that uses ‘Wide Area Motion Imagery’ data captured by US Government drones to detect vehicles and other objects, track their motions, and provide results to the Department of Defense.”
Google’s former executive chairman and current board member, Eric Schmidt, has insisted the technology will only be employed for non-combat situations. However, that has not eased the concerns of over 3,000 employees who signed the letter to Pichai.
“This plan will irreparably damage Google’s brand and its ability to compete for talent. Amid growing fears of biased and weaponized AI, Google is already struggling to keep the public’s trust,” they wrote, expressing concerns that the project will place Google among the likes of Raytheon, General Dynamics, and Palantir, notorious beneficiaries of the military-industrial complex.
They also reject the notion that the defense contract is legitimate because other tech companies may behave similarly:
“The argument that other firms, like Microsoft and Amazon, are also participating doesn’t make this any less risky for Google. Google’s unique history, its motto Don’t Be Evil, and its direct reach into the lives of billions of users set it apart.”
The dissenting employees further assert that this is a moral issue:
“We cannot outsource the moral responsibility of our technologies to third parties. Google’s stated values make this clear: Every one of our users is trusting us. Never jeopardize that. Ever. This contract puts Google’s reputation at risk and stands in direct opposition to our core values. Building this technology to assist the US Government in military surveillance – and potentially lethal outcomes – is not acceptable.”
In their conclusion — as with their introduction — they call on the company’s leadership to both withdraw from this contract and to vow that they will never participate in the development of warfare technology.
While the sentiment is admirable and drawing media attention, far less acknowledged is Google’s previous relationship with the government’s war agency.
In 2012, Google hired an employee from Darpa, the Pentagon’s technology and research arm. Wired reported at the time that while revolving-door-type relationship this seemed surprising because Google’s ties to the Pentagon were scant, it was actually just the latest development in Google’s “long and deeply complicated relationship with America’s military and intelligence communities.” Wired wrote:
“’Like Halliburton in the previous administration,’ warned the National Legal and Policy Center in 2010, ‘Google has an exceptionally close relationship with the current [Obama] administration’”
Writing for the outlet, Noah Schachtman noted that while Google may not customize its software for the government, its products are linked to federal agencies all the same and that its state-sponsored technology was ultimately used in warfare:
“Some of that software, though, only made it to Mountain View after an infusion of government cash. Take the mapping firm Keyhole, backed by In-Q-Tel, the investment arm of the Central Intelligence Agency. Google bought Keyhole in 2004 — and then turned it into the backbone for Google Earth, which has become a must-have tool in all sorts of imagery analysis cells. When I visited a team of Air Force targeteers in 2009, a Google Earth map highlighting all the known hospitals, mosques, graveyards, and schools in Afghanistan helped them pick which buildings to bomb or not.”
Google also has its hand deep in government surveillance efforts. Wired continued:
“During the first six months of 2011, U.S. government agencies sent Google 5,950 criminal investigation requests for data on Google users and services, as our sister blog Threat Level noted at the time. That’s an average of 31 a day, and Google said it complied with 93 percent of those requests.”
It provided private user information to the NSA through the PRISM program, and as Quartz has explained, Google’s founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page were funded by military grants in the 1990s as the intelligence community attempted to bolster mass surveillance when the internet was in its early stages. Quartz reported:
“The grants allowed Brin and Page to do their work and contributed to their breakthroughs in web-page ranking and tracking user queries. Brin didn’t work for the intelligence community—or for anyone else. Google had not yet been incorporated. He was just a Stanford researcher taking advantage of the grant provided by the NSA and CIA through the unclassified MDDS program [Massive Digital Data Systems, a project managed by military and intelligence contractors].”
Google employees’ willingness to challenge the company’s leaders over their collaboration with the Pentagon is admirable, but as they stress the motto “Do No Evil,” it may be the case that Google strayed from this policy long before it inked its most recent Pentagon deal.
Comments
fuck drones in the first place.
we have enough shit everywhere already.
Snowflake should grow up. They dumped that whole "Don't be evil" motto years ago.
In reply to fuck drones in the fist place by ???ö?
Now there was some genius marketing the plebes fell for. Fucking retards still believe it.
In reply to Snowflake should grow up… by AnonymousCitizen
All WARS are EVIL. Period.
In reply to Now there was some genius… by Dr. Engali
My respect to Google employees. I was beginning to lose trust in humanity's ability to at least try to steer away from government wicked war agendas. Now, the military people's turn.
In reply to All WARS are EVIL. Period. by beepbop
Google catering to its ideological base for brownie points?
Be still my beating heart.
In reply to My respect to Google… by beemasters
Google IS a government agency And war is the business of the government.
In reply to Google catering to its… by D503
We are conditioned from childhood to believe we must believe in something. Only we are never told we could believe in ourselves. Instead we are instructed to believe in Empire and its huge gleaming facade.
Google is that facade for many of its employees. That's why many of them work there. Because they believe their employer will do no evil. See, it's written right over there on the wall.
And as we have been conditioned to believe, seeing is believing.
In reply to All WARS are EVIL. Period. by beepbop
Yeah but every one of those fucks would've rejoiced to see that murdering bitch as president.
In reply to We are conditioned from… by Cognitive Dissonance
Well, it's a marketing gimmick and if you can't believe the marketeers anymore... now who can you trust...
In reply to We are conditioned from… by Cognitive Dissonance
I think this is a case where the useful idiots find out that their only purpose was to drive out pro-family conservatives who don't want to hand their children over to the war machine. Soon they will get to choose between becoming warmongers so they may continue being useful, or they will find out what happens when they aren't useful anymore.
In reply to Snowflake should grow up… by AnonymousCitizen
I love it. The left is devouring itself
In reply to fuck drones in the fist place by ???ö?
If only the lefties will now ask, "What other evil might lurk within our walls?"
In reply to I love it. The left is… by Disgruntled Goat
These warzones like Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and all just need to be nuked.
Why waste more money on those regions?
In reply to fuck drones in the fist place by ???ö?
You can't live without it...we love our convenience...
It is so funny to me when people say
"I am off the grid"
"I don't believe in credit cards"
"I don't own a smart TV"
but yet they have a f'ing SMARTPHONE or GPS/NAV in their car. What an absolute joke.
You are tracked...there is nothing you can do...you think you are sly...and out of the eye in the sky...if you believe that you are "THE ONE" that I don't understand...yikes....delusional is the first word that comes to mind. And if you are reading this...you are tracked. The only people "They" don't give a shit about are the homeless...real off the grid nothing to lose down in the dumps drug addicts.
Google, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, Apple, etc... these are big players. Try messing with them. That is like saying "I will show the IRS" Yeah...let me know how that works out for ya?
I recommend anyone who wants ideas on how not to be tracked should read:
"The Traveller"
by John Twelve Hawks
It's fiction, but the author has a great imagination. Without spoiling it, the main character used a random number generator to make just about every decision.
In reply to You can't live without it... by takeaction
Was he married by any chance?
In reply to I recommend anyone who wants… by Sy Kloine Bee
great read, a page turner.
In reply to I recommend anyone who wants… by Sy Kloine Bee
"I am off the grid"
"I don't believe in credit cards"
"I don't own a smart TV"
"I don't give a shite what smug commenters think"
In reply to You can't live without it... by takeaction
Off the grid commenting with a computer? k.
In reply to "I am off the grid"… by ???ö?
Exactly.....MadHatt.....this guy must be commenting using his tree branch. Proves my point.
In reply to Off the grid commenting with… by MadHatt
No, "they" do give a shit about the homeless. Remember the Obama cellphones for poor people? Yep. They gave the homeless free phones so that they can be tracked too. Nobody escapes their dragnet.
In reply to You can't live without it... by takeaction
"Should not be" but they are.
Please stop.
This is getting better and better.
They will make me laugh myself to death.
H1B Status:
Revoked!
You're Fired!
In reply to H1B Status: Revoked! by Sy Kloine Bee
Its sucks finding your a tool. Maybe they should find another job? Selling oranges?
Hey, employers!
Google IS a war project! DARPA!!!!
Hahahaha! Too funny! The little snotflakes don't realize they are working for the DOD now?
I know for fact what you say is true. The majority of snowflakes that work for these firms are unaware of what their management team is doing behind the scenes with government agencies. These activities are well silo-ed from the rank and file. They believe their working for ethical companies because these companies are full of SJW's and minorities. They haven't figured out the NEOLIBERAL scam yet, but they will eventually. Well maybe.
In reply to Hahahaha! Too funny! The… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I find this little temper tantrum very entertaining!
In reply to I know for fact what you say… by biker_trash
Imagine that. Drones bitching about drones. You don’t see that too often.
Google retired the motto "Don't be Evil" several years ago. It can't be found anywhere on their campus, do a quick search if you want.
The slogan was 'Do no evil', commonly written as 'Do know evil' .
In reply to Google retired the motto … by BigMoneyTastyWaves
I heard Baidu’s hiring
Best news I've seen in a while. Corporation's relationships with government is an attack on human freedom and a perverse corruption of the American free enterprise system.
mussolini's definition of fascism, I believe.
In reply to Best news I've seen in a… by dietrolldietroll
this is all headed one way... and its not going to be pretty for you and me.
By supporting Hitlery google has already decared itself a war mongering arm Of the deep state!
Google dropped their longtime motto "Don't be evil" three years ago. It was interfering with making money.
All new technology is immediately weaponized. As soon as cave men discovered they could subdue a sabre toothed tiger with a club, they turned it on their rivals. Fire to cook food and stay warm was soon used to burn out the Neanderthals. Nobel's dynamite meant high explosive shells. Splitting the atom meant atomic bombs. Any Google employee who doesn't comprehend that advances in Artificial Intelligence will be weaponized against other people is a fool.
Hearts in the right place, minds clearly lagging far behind. YOU GUYS WORK FOR GOOGLE - wake up!
Uhm. Hmmm. Since when do the employees tell the employer what the company will and won't do? They forget - the people's Republic project is on hold till Trump leaves...
And hey - I don't think that those jobs you hold are union... There's 100 H1B's in line waiting to replace each one of you... ^_<
In reply to Hearts in the right place,… by Ilmarinen
Google CEO: "Okay you win kids, we'll not partner with the Pentagon. Thanx for the input. Love you all."
<creates an off-the-books company with Board approval to partner with the Pentagon. Fires all 1,000 protesting employees over a 6 month period.>
^ That.
In reply to Google CEO: "Okay you win… by cougar_w
Uncle Ted warned us. "The Industrial Revolution and its consequences have been a disaster for the human race."
Apparently it doesn't bother 85,310 employees
And the interesting bit is that as surveillance, it supposedly aids in keeping the 'good guys' alive - something that doesn't take a lot of rationalization to be ok with.
LOL. Whoever the 'good guys' are these days... I'd say 'our guys' but that gets nowhere fast as well... ^_^
OMG. I said guys! I'm a racist. Or whatever kind of 'ist' that makes me...
In reply to Apparently it doesn't bother… by djsmps
The propoganda war Google has against humanity is far more dangerous than a few drones, egad these Google employees are supposed to be smart, a dam shame, I blame affirmative action for the lack of real thinking on this subject.
Most of them are ESL so go easy on them.
In reply to The propoganda war Google… by hazardfish
What the hell did they think Boston Dynamics was up to?