Matt King: This Is The Real Reason Behind The Blow Out In Libor-OIS

Two weeks ago when discussing the ongoing blow out in Libor, which today again rose to 2.3246%, up 0.38% on the day, the highest since November 2008 and higher for the 39th consecutive day, the longest streak since November 2005, we said that contrary to the generally accepted theory that "all is well", and that the move is purely technical as a result of a glut in T-Bill supply and cash repatriation, the real reason behind the Libor has to do with an overall dollar funding shortage and generally tighter financial conditions, which was also observed in the sharp move wider in bank CDS.
A key indication that this "less than benign" version of events is the right one, is that while the T-Bill glut is now over and there is little excess supply on the short end, Libor continues to rise.
Incidentally, those wondering where it is today, after blowing out to a post-crisis wide of 60bps, the L-OIS spread just hit new post-crisis highs, just shy of 60bps.
A second indication is that as we noted previously, Citi's iconic credit manager, Matt King, agreed with the "Plan B" explanation, and as we discussed, said that the sharp move in both Libor and L-OIS is the function not of technicals, but a byproduct of Fed tightening, a much more structural - and precarious - explanation for what is really going on as it suggests that the Fed is stuck and any further tightening would result in financial contagion, and a potentially disastrous dollar short squeeze.
We bring this up because earlier today Matt King made a very rare TV appearance on CNBC, in which he once again explained to the numerous overnight Libor experts and macro tourists what is really the catalyst behind the Libor and LOIS move:
"what we are seeing is relatively modest withdrawals from the central banks suddenly have broader consequences than the central banks have been anticipating, and that therefore does constitute a greater tightening as if we had two extra Fed hikes more than they were anticipating.
So far it is not systemic, yes we are not worried about banks falling over in the same way as 2008 or even 2012. At the same time, we would expect a broadening out of the stresses, or the tensions, beyond where they are at the moment. So far it's just Libor-OIS it's not cross-currency bases, and yet there are reasons to think that as the Fed drains excess reserves from the system, we will see that tension broaden out."
This is a continuation of the point King made two weeks ago when the Citi credit strategist said that the level of reserves has been a direct determinant of stress in money markets – the cross-currency basis in particular, where a $200bn reduction in reserves has added about 10bp to the 5y €/$ basis, and where moves in the $/¥ basis have if anything been larger still. However, as Citi calculated over the next few months the level of excess reserves in the system is set to slide, dropping by around $300 BN over the next 3 months, which will pressure not only Libor-OIS but the various cross-ccy bases which have so far been untouched.
Matt King picks up on this topic this morning, and while skipping T-Bill issuance or tax repatriation as catalysts, says that the level of Fed excess reserves is to him "the most significant long-term driver: you are draining reserves which just increased to $30BN a month, and then you will increase to $40BN a month next quarter and that exerts a steady pressure here.
"So to date, the pressure yes was a shift in tax reform and how corporate treasurers are investing, but the trouble is that's not going away, that's a structural shift and we have this second structural shift from the Fed."
King concludes with a discussion of a topic we first touched upon in February, namely the surging debt hedging costs as a result of the blow out in Libor-OIS, and how much more expensive it has become for foreigners to purchase US Treasurys and corporate debt on a hedged basis.
Commenting on the sharp rise in hedging costs, King says "that is a major concern to us" and explains why:
"80% of net buying in US credit over the last year came from foreigners and mutual funds. They've both just stopped for the last couple of months and everyone is hoping that they resume but that foreign bid - if you their Japanese investor - your hedged cost has gone from 2.50% to 2.75% and you know they will increase with each and every Fed hike and therefore suddenly US credit doesn't look attractive and we're not convinced you're going to get a rebound there which is a big global negative."
Indeed, because without foreign buyers at a time when the Fed is hiking rates and when the US is set to double its Treasury issuance and sell a net $1 trillion in debt this year, it is increasingly unclear how - absent QE - the Treasury will be able to do this without blowing out interest rates.
Matt King's full clip is below.
In reply to Does this mean that my bank… by Stuck on Zero
i would have liked a libor chart overlaid with the fed funds rate. why would a bank lend to another bank for less than what they can get (ioer) from the fed risk free? a rising overnight rate coupled with free ioer money (rate rising in lockstep) is the culprit here imo. strip those two factors out and libor isn't reflecting much of anything. if the ecb stops buying everything that isn't nailed down that will change.
which is why what i wrote makes perfect sense but what matt king wrote is pure bullshit. the issue here is not that europe isn't buying USTs, it is that usa banks are demanding more from euro area banks on the overnight. usa banks have no need to borrow funds short term, they have like $13T in deposits.
In reply to International banks can't… by motorollin
from realfreemarket.org :
The Golden Rule Of Bankster Theft – The more complicated a derivatives transaction, the easier it is for banksters to rob less-informed investors. The more complicated a derivatives transaction, the easier it is to claim innocence when the transaction turns out badly for the victim.
In reply to better read the fine print… by buzzsaw99
of course matt king can't just come out and say all the free shit citi is getting from the fed is the culprit. he has to spew some bullshit that makes no sense whatsoever. he seamlessly makes the jump from libor rates to rising fx hedging costs and everyone just goes yeah, that sounds right, even though it is backwards as fuck. lolz
Just think of musical banking; with the ECB being you Citibank credit card and BOJ being the Chase credit card and the FED being the Wells Fargo credit card and the BIS being the credit cards creditor using the Exchange Stabilization Fund as the intermediary.
So the bankers, politicians and all other elite scum borrow from one card to pay the interest and sometimes a little principal from one card to the other while the BIS approves the limit increases for each card using the slushy fund to back up and justify limit increases and it works fine until the limit increases are stopped and the interest payments become to overwhelming, then it falls apart.
How long before that critical point is reached? Depends much on how much that slushy fund (ESI) actually has in it and how long you can continue robbing Peter (the taxpayers) to pay Paul (the globalist). Higher interest rates just act as an accelerator to the entire scheme/process end point. Obviously there is a limit to all of it.
In reply to of course matt king can't… by buzzsaw99
"Real" money is an "in-process promise to complete a trade over time and space". It is only created and destroyed by traders like you and me buying houses and cars month by month. DEFAULTs are immediately mitigated by INTEREST collections of like amount.
The operative relation is: INFLATION = DEFAULT - INTEREST = zero.
Knowing that, has are we seeing a surge in DEFAULTs that is driving this surge in INTEREST ... or is it harvest time in the money changers' farming operation they call the business cycle?
Banks could easily reduce their Libor borrowing costs by becoming aggressive in the retail and interbank Certificate of Deposit markets. There remains a plethora o=f cash available to banks - look how much sits in stocks around the world - all they have to do is pay up to get it.
This fallacy that rates can't go up, because we can't afford it, is about to be blown out of the water. And when rates start rising, the debt binge of the last 10 years will come home to roost.
Japan will be the first to suffer. When the market finally loses faith in the BOJ's ability to control rates, with debt at 260 percent of GDP, the Yen is going to drop like a rock: 200 yen to the dollar.
LIBOR is set by the market, and OIS is a pathetic wishful LARP, that’s why the disparity. Why deal with reality when you can just say different.