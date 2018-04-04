Mexican Drug Dealers Agree To Stop Murdering Political Candidates If They Stop Cheating In Elections

A Mexican bishop has convinced drug traffickers in the state of Guerrero to stop killing candidates ahead of their July 1st elections.
Bishop Salvador Rangel Mendoza tells reporters he brokered the truce after holding a meeting on Good Friday with cartel members following the assassinations of 11 political candidates - several in the town of Chilapa. His relationship with the criminals was made public this year, however he had reportedly opened a dialogue nearly two years ago when he intervened in the capture of a priest.
"Rangel was the one who established the first contact with a narco leader. One day, he told in an interview, a priest called him to ask him to intervene so they would not kill him.
The following week he went to the sierra to ask the capo not to kill the priest. Then he mediated between the criminal groups and, now, intervened to negotiate security for the candidates." -El Universal (translated)
After Rangel reportedly took a helicopter rented for him by a local community to thank a capo for restoring electricity and water to the town, he requested that the cartel stop murdering candidates. Cartel leadership reportedly agreed under the conditions that politicians don't cheat during elections by buying votes, and that they then fulfill their political promises "because after they come to power and forget about the people, and that's what bothers us."
Mendoza told a congregation of the agreement during Easter Sunday mass in the central market of Chilpancingo.
Bishop Rangel joined the Chilpancingo-Chilapa diocese in August 2015 after the previous bishiop left following the cartel assassinations of three priests, and an attempted kidnapping. Rangel's territory is some of the worst in Mexico in terms of cartel violence - with several competing factions engaging in bloody turf wars according to the Secretary of Security Public of the state.
Since arriving in Guerro, Rangel has been an open critic of the Mexican government's security strategy - and says that drug traffickers and politicians are actually allies, "even if they deny it in public."
"I know of several municipal presidencies that have been supported by drug trafficking" said Rangel. "All of Guerrero is in the hands of narcotics traffickers," Rangel said. "There's an official government and another (authority) that gives orders."
The bishop's anti-government comments have angered several members of the Guerrero government, who say that laws must be followed.
"There’s no place for doubt here. Laws must be respected and carried out," said Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida in response to the bishop’s actions. He acknowledged the spike in violence in Guerrero and said the government has identified the criminal groups responsible.
Relations between officials and the priesthood reached an all time low in February, after officials suggested that two assassinated priests were aligned with a rival cartel. The priests were killed in a February 5 ambush between the cities of Taxco and Iguala, after an armed group blocked their vehicle and opened fire on the passengers.
Bishop Rangel called the government's account of the priests "fictional," and said that they were musicians who performed in remote hamlets and "approached people," to evangelize through music.
Comments
Pffffft! HAHAHAHAHAHA!
Mexican politicians buying votes with money is no different than Democrats buying votes with social welfare schemes.
What do you know drug dealers are now saints that look out for the little people's interest
Get real they are in business of death and destruction on earth and are in bed withe the elites and the Intel agencies especially the Mexican traffickers with the CIA
In reply to Pffffft! HAHAHAHAHAHA! by Jethro
Good thing they have all of those wonderful gun control laws that keep firearms out of the hands of children and the general citizenry. Now all they need is a Communist presidential candidate and...oh, wait.
#likesheeptobeslaughtered
In reply to d by SickDollar
"American Drug Dealers Agree To Start Murdering Political Candidates If They Stop Cheating In Elections"
Better headline?
In reply to Good thing they have all of… by Killtruck
Why don't we stop kidding ourselves. The native "Christian" Mexicans are merely paying obeisance to their gringo conquistadors who implanted an alien ideology into their land 500 years ago. Their natural impulses are toward an Aztecian blood-sacrifice religion. And their inability to manage a "Christian" ethos is manifest in this impossible fight against the dominant drug lords who rule their economy.
I know... I know... we gringos in the U.S. of A. are not much better in our ALLOWING their detritus to flow across our borders. But, this article is about THEIR failings. I'll leave the other sore spot for another comment.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Is it not ironic that it takes a criminal drug cartel to introduce the idea of honest elections with demands that politicians fulfill their campaign promises?
There may be something to their ideas
In reply to Is it not ironic that it… by Cloud9.5
"Because after they come to power and forget about the people" who bought them first, "that's what bothers us."
The cartels own the Mexican politicians, and the cartels kill any politician who has sided with a rival cartel.
"
In reply to There may be something to… by JimmyJones
.
"
In reply to There may be something to… by JimmyJones
Don't be so fucking naive.
In reply to Is it not ironic that it… by Cloud9.5
Not exactly the cartel, but the threat of death for corruption.
In reply to Is it not ironic that it… by Cloud9.5
Criminal drug ring wants criminal politicians to stop lying, but please continue to be easy to bribe.
In reply to Is it not ironic that it… by Cloud9.5
i think politicians would do a better job if the people could hire a proxy to point a gun at them 24/7.
It's called the 2nd amendment.
And it certainly has had some effect if you compare the US with Mexico, the EU etc... But fundamentally, people are stupid, greedy, and easily bought. Trinkets for the natives.
In reply to i think politicians would do… by besnook
it's a rigged system
emini flash crashing 120 ticks in 7 minutes
ZOOOMGGG!!!!
In reply to emini flash crashing 120… by Wicked Old People
dont fucking come up here
Mexico has so many layers of corruption on such an endemic scale.
Drug lords are the new voice of conscience in mehico?
Good luck with that.
https://youtu.be/Daxa4Ho03O0 "Top 10 Reasons Why Mafia is Better than Govt"
I'm certainly happy that lying politicians don't exist in any other country other than Mexico.
There's lying politicians everywhere, Mexico is just one of the worst case scenarios.
In reply to I'm certainly happy that… by Toxicosis
Low level drug dealers killing the facilitators of high level drug dealers.
"There are no innocents."
Please come to US of A and help us. There are more drug users in America with money than Mexico. Believe me.
It's like fulfil your campaign promises and we won't kill you. Unless, of course your campaign promise is to eliminate the drug cartels. Then we kill you.
The Drug lords are now the good guys?
Apparently so ... who’d have figured? Next they will be telling us the terrorists are just people who are defending their homes from the murdering US government.
In reply to The Drug lords are now the… by Bubbz
Gee, that sure is nice of the drug dealers.
Click bait for sure. I mean seriously folks. Let's get real.
can we get that deal here? I would always deal with a dealer over a politician.
https://youtu.be/cmObsXFb9C8
I agree with the DEA guy who said the root of the problem is not the cartel bosses, who have an army of rivals eager to take their place, the problem is the 20% of Americans who insist on buying the stuff.
Wow, seems like the killers might have a point. It is a touch extreme for me, but maybe politicians who lie and cheat should fear for their lives, if not their immortal soul.
Oh come on and just say it; the Cartels will kill anyone who does not receive their blessing to be in office. Why does everyone feel the need to tip-toe around such matters? It isn't like this is some kind of big secret.
When your enemies are fighting each other let them! I just wish I had some spare ammo to sell to the drug kingpins.
The American voting public needs to do some crowdfunding and hire these guys dole out justice to political candidates that cheat here in the U.S.It's possible all 535 of these criminals in D.C. could be wiped, out. The good news is, it would make way some fresh faces in Congress