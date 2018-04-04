Peter Schiff Warns 'Deep State' Unafraid To Crash The Market On Trump's Watch

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
The S&P 500 closed down more than 2.4% Monday and the broad market index posted its worst April start since 1929. This slide in the markets caused the worst start since the Great Depression, sparking fears we are on the same path.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.9 percent (or 458 points) as China’s retaliatory tariffs against United States agricultural goods stoked fears of a global trade war. Dow stocks with large international markets now exposed to global tariffs such as Boeing and 3M, led the decliners.
[And markets are accelerating back lower today]
Many market analysts have predicted we will live through another Great Depression, and Peter Schiff says this next one will be far worse than one our ancestors lived through.
“The bad news is, we are going to live through another Great Depression and it’s going to be very different. This will be in many ways, much much worse, than what people had to endure during the Great Depression,” Schiff says.
“This is going to be a dollar crisis.”
“The Fed thinks they create economic growth…by [saying] ‘let’s jack up the stock market and then the economy’s going to grow and people are going to go out and spend more money.,’” says Schiff.
“It’s actually doing damage. If you create a bunch of phony wealth, and people end up spending money that they otherwise would have saved, you are undermining economic growth.”
And Schiff, who accurately predicted the 2008 recession, has now predicted the dollar crisis. The dollar is now in a downward spiral thanks to China’s petro-Yuan.
Bespoke Investments Co-Founder Justin Walters, who also noted the historic nature of the close,said in an email that equity fears aren’t likely to abate until earnings arrive.
“Based on recent market action, the bears clearly have control right now,” Walters wrote. “The path of least resistance is lower until something comes along to reverse that trend.”
Schiff, in contrast, says the deep state (those who operate the Federal Reserve) is not afraid to crash the economy on Trump’s watch.
Schiff says “it’s not a good thing” that the economy is going to crash and burn.
“Unfortunately, that’s what Trump has inherited from Obama. But it’s not even really just Obama, it’s the federal reserve. It’s the monetary policy that has been passed like a baton from Clinton to Bush to Obama and now to Trump. And we’re near the end of the game and unfortunately, Trump’s gonna be the fall guy. This thing is all gonna collapse while he’s president.”
The tax cuts will give Democrats a reason to blame the collapse all on the Republicans, says Schiff.And we are getting close to this collapse. –SHTFPlan
The trade wars with China is also the perfect smokescreen for an economic crash and will allow the mainstream media to wholly blame Trump when it happens.
I’m hitting readers with all of this because I am growing rather tired of the contingent of Trump apologists in the liberty movement scrambling to defend every single Trump action no matter how illogical. These people should know better. Sorry, butTrump is not “playing 4D chess” against the globalists. His primary actions have only served so far to create a useful distraction away from the globalists.
The disturbing key to all of this is the fact that many of Trump’s policies are things that I and many others have argued for in the past. The problem is, he is implementing them out of order and with bad timing, which will only make such policies appear destructive in the end, rather than constructive. –Alt Market.com
Trump is looking like he will be fall guy, and when the economy does crash; and it will, Trump won’t be able to do a whole lot to stop it – in fact, he will be seen as the cause. His policies are slightly dangerous, but he and his “ride or die” supporters won’t state the truth and just like the mainstream media, they will tow the line with no real blame from either side going to where it belongs: The Federal Reserve.
LOL. Uhm, Trump's unafraid to crash the markets on Trump's watch as well.
Not too far, Peter, from the truth, unfortunately
PPT on the clock in 3...2...1
It's cute that Peter thinks these markets are real and would actually crash..
Thump ...
It is all about creating a crises that they already have the fix in place to initiate. It will include complete survalience for controlling the masses while moving them onto blockchain:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/05/blockchain-of-co…
Michael Pento has a good warning about it all coming apart by October:
https://usawatchdog.com/fed-panic-stricken-about-inflation-michael-pent…
Once their pieces are in place, the next step is controlling who is allowed to buy and sell. Please remember it manifests in 7 year cycles:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
Lester, fake things crash too.
schiff gets one right. the crash will be timed with the election -- just like bush/obomba
indeed. People forget that as late as September, 2008, McCain led Obola in all the polls. That's when they really "took the sucker down," at which point even Jeebus himself could not have won as a Republican. The only difference this time is they want to take Trump out ASAP (i.e. after mid-terms). And they want the economy smashed and the Trumpster disgraced.
Deep State or the logical conclusion to a fractional reserve currency?
My bet is the latter. They simply cannot keep up this pace of printing ($1T YoY) anymore.
Sorry, this sounds nice that they are gonna crash shit on Trump, but HE is announcing tariffs and such.
Trump is in on it. We will start a trade war (China), or a real war (Russia, ME) to cover for it. No way the "debt king" is not in on this shit.
Sorry Schiff. If I can figure this shit out, there is NO WAY IN HELL that those in charge of our money supply and their government spouses haven't been worried about this shit for a LONG time. The system simply cannot keep absorbing new debt, and the carrying capacity of the government is being stretched to the max, especially since they cannot hide inflation on the street anymore and the stock market has turned into a cheap casino where everyone who walks in is granted as much leverage (and free drinks) as they want.
pods
It all works right up to when it doesnt. They've gamed the system right up to its limits, and they don't control it as much as they think.
They will control it long enough to get out with their hides.
Yes. Most likely. And we'll be here to sift through the ashes.
Way of the world man. In any exchange between good and evil, evil always comes out on top. That's because good is bound by morals, evil is not.
I agree on your latter belief.
For me if you brought the Keynesian spending today and the future into the same point in time ... that is NIRP.
That style of economics is now global ... so in effect they decieved us into living in a NIRP world.
To sustain the current economy now it has to go NIRP rates and the only reason it has not done so before now is fractional reserve banking, QE and all the other CB tools concealed it.
Their problem now ... how to keep their NIRP style economy going without the economic slaves realising that is what it is.
The markets are not real, but the everyday main street economy is real and that is what is failing pretty quickly in my view. Markets can be made over night and corrected at will, but it is much more difficult to physically construct durable and useful infrastructure as well as build a viable culture. The 'real' issues are whether the country can maintain an aging infrastructure and whether the 'culture' can sustain a healthy and productive lifestyle. On the latter, things are not looking too good.
People are in denial about how fast things are deteriorating.
Yep . . . but not all people.
Indeed.
unreal markets can crash too.
Sooner or later the true forces of the financial markets will overcome the machinations of the deep state, no matter how powerful they think they are and regardless of how much fiat money they can conjure out of thin air. The question is; what ends will the cabal go to in an effort to save their existing system and the power that goes along with it? In the past they've always resorted to war - bigger and bloodier each time.
"Here I come to save the day!" PPT is on its way!
Hope it all goes to Zero...
Burn it to the ground so we can have a fresh start.....and maybe take out the Trash in Washington as well.
You silly willy. Do you understand that for "it" to go to zero, you and everyone you know will probably already be dead. What a pointless agenda you have.
The stinking garbage-head Democrats are enemies of the state, as is obvious to anyone with a working, non-Communist brain with intact bullshit filters.
They will deliberately burn down America, destroying all, in order to rule over our ashes and our charred corpses.
I will say this again, as many times as is necessary:
It is the time for Revolution.
Soon, God willing, comes the Season of the Gibbet: of the Rope, of the Lantern, of the Axe, and of that cruel angled blade, swift-descending to plunge through their evil necks.
Their coffins shall be baskets. Their blood shall be as water.
Copy, paste, and distribute the above as you please.
Hello, spooks, sneakily reading and recording my "seditious" words for later prosecution.
Am I on your fucking double-secret watch list yet? I HOPE SO.
Now fuck off.
When the time comes, and it will, you better find yourself on the right side.
The deep state has no more control of this than the man in the moon. The world is pumping 9 barrels of oil for every one it finds to replace it. The oil age is ending, and the civilization that was built with that oil is ending with it! There is new technology coming to replace that oil, but it may be very dangerous for us to use. Without it the deep state will be as extinct as all the rest of us.
I think he would welcome a crash because it will give him the perfect excuse to close the Fed.
Among other things too. As many stated above, I don't think Trump is afraid of a crash at all. Trump views the modern "Wall Street" much like most Americans: With disdain.
I would gladly go through a crash if it meant that the Fed would be gone.
Small price to pay.
You silly willy bum bum. A crash would only give the Fed greater mandate!
Trump was always going to be the fall guy.
Taking "credit" allows him some control of the narrative. He is going to take the Fed out by blaming them for the loose policies of the past 5 decades. This is my little dream
Funny how his approval ratings are up these days. Maybe the wool isn't over everyone's eyes.
Since we are divulging dreams, I want to be a wizard, like Merlin. Both our dreams have about the same chances of coming true. *ABRA CADABRA!*
Anybody with half a brain knew it was coming down the road anyway.
Markets won't crash. The Deep State works for the reptilian globalist billionaires who have the most to lose should the market crash. So that's not going to happen.
Peter Schiff needs to do some research on the unaudited Federal Reserve's Plunge Protection Team and their ability to manipulate markets (especially gold) and keep everything propped up.
The PPT works for the ESF,the Treasury , not the FedRes.
That's how things were so far. The reptilian globalist billionaires asserted their world influence through their muppets operating the deep state and the FED. BUT with the dollar going down, they will not hold this influence over the world for much longer. Their ability to print the world reserve currency at will is ending. So it is very logical to conclude that they will let the markets crash and burn to buy some time to develop a new way to enslave the sheeple.
Then why didn't they prevent the dotcom crash and mortgage meltdown?
Where did I hear that before?
Oh, Peter ...
Fine by me. Let them Peter!!!!!
Jump you fuckers!
I would risk being hit by a falling banker to go to their mecca and hold signs outside of their tall buildings.
I'm getting older, but I'm still quick enough.
:)
pods
Jump You Fuckers the music video
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yge311sFhC8
IT'S WAS THE PLAN REGARDLESS WHO WON IN 2016.
ONCE YOU THINK THEY ARE DONE FUCKING YOU, THAT'S WHEN THE REAL FUCKING STARTS.....
You need to do some research on the unaudited Federal Reserve's Plunge Protection Team.
"Markets" will be green by the end of the day or early tomorrow. Watch.
Don't think so. Blood red today. Maybe green tomorrow.
Zimbabwe had a fantastic market and the man on the streets became a trillionair. Why are we concerned?
since 2008 until now they propped the whole system up fraudulently so they could move their wealth and assets into safe places.
This was the plan all along so now safe they can let it burn.
IN 2008 THERE WAS ONLY ONE WAY OUT AND THAT WAS INFLATE VALUES WHILST HOLDING THE DEBT THE SAME.
THIS WOULD HAVE PRECIPITATED A MEGA-RECESSION THEY WERE NOT READY FOR.
So we had a 10 year gap while they prepared themselves and 10 year for 10 year contracts or less to unwind.
Yeah, I remember when Schiff told the exact same thing that it would happen before Obama's term ended.
Half way through Obama he said the dollar was gonna crash too.
Not sure that worked out either.
Deep state, Schmeep state. Worry more about those who think that they are smart enough to exit before everyone else. It's sliding off the cliff now. When it falls into the abyss, all correlations go to 1 and there is nowhere to hide, nowhere to rotate into. It's money and its destruction that will bring the financial system down, not a bunch aging billionaires in echo chambers.
Many of us already exited. For me this occurred when bitcoin past $10,000 (ultimate bubble mania). I was already exiting many equity positions in late November. Yeah, didn't catch the peak, but so what?
"Full Faith and Credit"
