Playing For All The Marbles

Global Plunge Protection Teams must be ordering take-out food; every night is a long one now.
The current stocks/bonds game is for all the marbles, by which I mean the status quo now depends on valuations and interest rates remaining near their current levels for the system to function.
If interest rates soar and/or stocks plummet, the game is over: pension funds collapse, tax revenues drop, debt based on high asset valuations defaults, employment craters and the much-lauded "wealth effect" reverses into a "negative wealth effect" (i.e. everyone looking at their IRA or 401K statement feels poorer every month).
Let's scan a few relevant charts to understand why this game is for all the marbles. Given the systemic fragility of the global economy, a crash in one asset class or a rise in interest rates trigger defaults, sell-offs, etc. that forcibly revalue other assets.
So the Powers That Be can't afford to let any asset crash, as a crash will bring down the entire system. Why is this so? The resiliency of the system has been eroded by permanent central bank/central state intervention/stimulus. Withdrawing the stimulus means markets have to go cold turkey, and they've lost the ability to do so.
Permanent stimulus creates dependencies and distortions, and both the distortions and the dependencies introduce a host of unintended consequences. What's the "market price" of assets? You must be joking: the "market" prices assets based on policies of permanent stimulus and asset purchases by central banks.
In effect, markets have been hijacked to function as signaling mechanisms (everything's great because your IRA account balance keeps going up) and as floors supporting pensions, insurance companies, IRAs/401Ks, etc.: all these financial promises are only plausible if asset valuations keep rising.
Fly in the ointment #1: equity valuations have lost touch with the real economy, as measured (imperfectly) by GDP:
Fly in the ointment #2: blow-off tops aren't sustainable:
Fly in the ointment #3: all the stimulus was borrowed, so global debt is rising to unprecedented levels (just extend the upward sloping lines to get current debt totals):
Fly in the ointment #4: wages for the top 5% have risen smartly, and this is the same slice of households that own the vast majority of financial assets; meanwhile, the bottom 95% are seeing declines in real wages or gains so modest that they barely register, and only if official inflation is distorted down to near-zero:
So debt levels are soaring everywhere,, asset valuations are at unsustainable levels, wages are stagnant for the majority of workers, and a revaluation of all financial assets is long overdue--but a revaluation might sweep all the marbles off the board.
big deal, so it crashes then people buy on the cheap.. how is this news?
You have no idea what's going on....
This is the last and final bull market. Laugh if you want, you won't be laughing later in 2018
In reply to big deal, so it crashes then… by dark pools of soros
fuck you bitch. he who laughs last laughs loudest.
In reply to You have no idea what's… by karenm
The dragon will get all the marbles for a 3 1/2 year period:
Revelation 13:4-7 and they worshipped the dragon, because he gave his authority unto the beast; and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? and who is able to war with him? (5) and there was given to him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and there was given to him authority to continue forty and two months. (6) And he opened his mouth for blasphemies against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, even them that dwell in the heaven. (7) And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and there was given to him authority over every tribe and people and tongue and nation.
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to fuck you bitch. he who… by Hotapplebottoms
@ karenm....he is one of the exceptional idiots ;)
I'm not sure about your prediction for this year though, (((they))) have kept the can moving down the road for longer than many thought possible and (((they))) can probably keep kicking for some time yet.
But.....
On A Long Enough Timeline The Survial Rate For Every One Drops To Zero.
To War Or Not To War, That Is The Question.
In reply to You have no idea what's… by karenm
Just crash it already - the strong will survive and the rest will perish. We didn't write the book of life, we just get to participate. Lighten up everyone.
In reply to @ karenm....he is one of the… by 07564111
The lawless will get all the marbles for a very short time:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to Just crash it already - the… by Algo Rhythm
"This is the last and final bull market. Laugh if you want, you won't be laughing later in 2018"
I figure he can start laughing again...in 2108.
Unless the Neocons do something really dumb, and make all this go thermonuclear.
In reply to You have no idea what's… by karenm
Probably the second to last, the central planners haven't even gone full retard yet. This next collapse you will see the usual bailouts for everyone but also the really crazy stuff like banning cash, UBI, NIRP, and straight up buying equities like Bank of Japan. At least one more chance to buy real assets on the cheap before the fiat supernova.
In reply to You have no idea what's… by karenm
how long you been here pissboy? they sell to cash out then buy it back and do it again every 10 years or so
In reply to You have no idea what's… by karenm
YES! BRING IT BITCH!
In reply to big deal, so it crashes then… by dark pools of soros
slow kids' night out....
In reply to YES! BRING IT BITCH! by Hotapplebottoms
"Hello. Hello. Anybody home? Heh, think McFly. Think!"
In reply to big deal, so it crashes then… by dark pools of soros
YOU can only buy on the "cheap" if you have cash on the sidelines. IF you (as a little guy) are not debt servicing your paycheck away. Huge amounts of the population are unemployed. Living on gov. handouts. Barely making minimum payments. Being lured into more and more debt to buy garbage furniture/cars or even basics. Who exactly is going to "buy on the cheap"? You are in a semi-fortunate position if you are zero debt and have some positive bank balance. YOU are fortunate. Millions are not. And before everyone jumps on the "entitled" meme. Many people are working everyday and still cannot support rent/food...let alone "buy on the cheap".
Big Deal? Most people with most bank accounts are swimming in debt. There is no buying power. There is only foreclosure notices, credit card demand letters and economic ruin. Loss of job equals homeless in many many cases.
You may be responsible. I certainly am. AND I am not rich by any stretch. There is an ill wind blowing. Many people have been lulled into the present state of debt and stupidity. When that tap turns off?
In reply to big deal, so it crashes then… by dark pools of soros
sooooo you havent sold yet or never bought early enough to sell ever.. you are the joke that never get on the field
people who have cashed out with their 10baggers over the last 10 years will be buying the crash as you jump for no real joy as you were never a player
broke ass clowns dreaming of what? Their gold moving up a few hundred??
In reply to YOU can only buy on the … by WhackoWarner
Should be good for another Dow +400 tomorrow.
Infinite growth on a finite planet is theoretically possible using fractals, the Fibonacci Sequence, and the Mandelbrot Set.
It's merely fractional reserve lending by a different name.
https://mathigon.org/world/Fractals
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fibonacci_number
In reply to Should be good for another… by DennisR
Sure, you can have the same theoretical math on a pie with a fixed volume as well. How many pieces do you want?
Infinite? Coming right up.
In reply to Infinite growth on a finite… by serotonindumptruck
If infinite monetary units can be conjured out of thin air with a few keystrokes on a computer, then what prevents someone from creating infinite digital units that are designed to control humanity?
Answer: The threat of extreme violence against those who might resist such a paradigm.
In reply to Sure, you can have the same… by D503
In reply to Sure, you can have the same… by D503
Infinite growth on a finite planet is impossible not matter how many charts you draw.
Just not possible by the one measure of intelligence which is common logic. Cannot happen. Cannot be faked or graphed or posited by economic majors at any U. or Central Bank. No wish or algo or chart or policy paper can change Mother Nature.
Sorry I did not click your links. None of it is common sense at all. Only thing that seems to multiply to infinity is banking control over humanity and debt.
Seems like I missed the memo decades ago regarding ultimate control of everything. Privatization of every land and resource and the ultimate slaver/serfdom of what is left of the human race.
I did say this many years ago. First joined ZH and ranted about serfdom. Said it. .001% own the world and the human population works for the company store just to survive. Big mistake for the .001% was allowing any social justice/unions/child labour laws...due to be gone.
In reply to Infinite growth on a finite… by serotonindumptruck
All by design, to bring in the NWO.
PPT's will be given the go ahead to crash the markets at the right time.
They will start a war to get out of it, just like before.
No problem, if you lose, just create more marbles. Fun until the players get tired and want to take the marbles they've won home.
FAKE News. FAKE satellite tracking. FAKE politicians. FAKE money. FAKE markets.
I only eat truth and would starve if I only had the crap the world puts out.
FAKE FAKENESS...
In reply to FAKE News. FAKE satellite… by Truth Eater
How much more of 'all of it' do they need?
Let me put it this way- do you still own anything?
In reply to How much more of 'all of it'… by Sonny Brakes
They want your soul as well.
In reply to How much more of 'all of it'… by Sonny Brakes
More importantly, they want to be able to control what you say to others, especially on the interwebz.
In reply to They want your soul as well. by FreeShitter
Don’t be deceived when they tell you things are better now. Even if there’s no poverty to be seen because the poverty’s been hidden. Even if you ever got more wages and could afford to buy more of these new and useless goods which industries foist on you and even if it seems to you that you never had so much, that is only the slogan of those who still have much more than you. Don’t be taken in when they paternally pat you on the shoulder and say that there’s no inequality worth speaking of and no more reason to fight because if you believe them they will be completely in charge in their marble homes and granite banks from which they rob the people of the world under the pretence of bringing them culture. Watch out, for as soon as it pleases them they’ll send you out to protect their gold in wars whose weapons, rapidly developed by servile scientists, will become more and more deadly until they can with a flick of the finger tear a million of you to pieces.
Jean-Paul Marat 13 July, 1793
This is the best quote
In reply to Don’t be deceived when they… by BandGap
True ... and yet this is Satan’s world. If we assume we are eternal beings living a temporary existence in this world, we have to question how much temporal wealth actually contributes to the quality of our existence. We can take no physical wealth from this world along with us on our journey, only experiences.
What experiences teach us best?
In reply to Don’t be deceived when they… by BandGap
SSDD
In reply to Don’t be deceived when they… by BandGap
In other words everything, especially price, has been managed into the seeable past and will be into the future. There have been no markets, no valuation models, nothing taught in normal business schools is true.
Present proves past.
How can anyone be surprised, or anyone seriously think any of this financial nonsense is sustainable?
225 Trillion in global debt? How does that get paid off? Who is that money owed to? How does the interest on this get serviced?
The Federal Reserve notes have no backing, and gold has been drained from the system to parts unknown. GDP growth is negative when real inflation metrics are applied.
Extend and pretend. No one is really paying attention.
The only real value is tangible, and the ability or necessary skill set required to create something from nothing is impossible to quantify.
In reply to How can anyone be surprised,… by Shibumi2
Still kicking the can down the road. The key event that will put the match to the fuse is when the powers that be stop the EBT card and replace it with a box of food.
Um crackheads dont eat or sleep much. Just thought you should know.
I'm surprised the article didn't say it out loud, "It's the derivatives, stupid!" The only more destabilizing force in the history of economics has been Banana Republic leaders with a printing press running 24/7.
Margin call, gentlemen....
Why, you can't expect us to...
You know the rules of the exchange, Mr. Duke!
All accounts are to be settled at the end of the day's trading, without exception.
You know perfectly well we don't have 394 million dollars in cash!
I'm sorry, boys. Put the Duke brothers' seats on the exchange up for sale at once; seize all assets of Duke & Duke Commodities Brokers, as well as all personal holdings of Randolph and Mortimer Duke.
TURN THOSE MACHINES BACK ONNNNN!!!
Randall goes down clutching chest ...
"Mortimer, your brother ..."
"Fuk Him ..."
In reply to Margin call, gentlemen… by U. Sinclair
Precisely where it goes wrong is NOT that some are rich and some are poor, which has always been the case, where it goes wrong is that with ever more people there is no more feeding yourself and your family free range as any kind of mass strategy..
The more people the more control is necessary to maintain wealth and to maintain wealth you have to have ownership, ownership implies control, who can own the air, the water and the sky and all that is earthly?
Well that kind of private ownership system works rather well when there are very few people but once you pass a certain point it stops working at all for more and more people.
This is where we are now.
Marx pretty much predicted exactly the world we live in and yet some of his adherents are the single greatest threat to mankinds freedom.
They are threats because most of them are just useful idiots that have no idea they are serving the same ownership class just as another flavor on the flavor wheel.
Native American's were many things but anyone who hoarded wealth was considered sick and in need of help, and it is very much a type of sickness.
I suspect though at the heart of all that is just the control that people want. People do not do well without control, at least some don't and busy themselves their entire lives to get as much as possible.
"Native American's were many things but anyone who hoarded wealth was considered sick and in need of help, and it is very much a type of sickness"
I guess casinos have opened their eyes to better, more whisky?