Pot Stocks Pummelled - Investors Dazed And Confused

The rug has officially been pulled out from underneath one of the largest bubbles in global equities: Canadian marijuana stocks.
RETAIL INVESTORS GONE WILD
Euphoric retail punters stratospherically bid up the sector over the last year, liberally opening their wallets to questionable management teams at even more questionable valuations. Investors had hoped that 2018 would be a ‘victory lap’ with the legalization of the Canadian recreational market set for the summer — it has been anything but.
The Global Cannabis Index is off -44% from the peak in January (see chart below). The market fully capitulated today with the three largest producers down significantly: Canopy Growth ($4 billion market cap) – 12.0%; Aurora Cannabis ($3 billion market cap) – 8.5%; and Aphria ($3 billion market cap) – 9.9%.
GLOBAL CANNABIS STOCK INDEX
Source: New Cannabis Ventures
FUNDAMENTALS FOR MARIJUANA STOCKS ARE AS SKETCHY AS THE MANAGEMENT TEAMS
In early February, Grizzle highlighted the risks in our deep dive report – Up in Smoke: The Overvalued Haze of Marijuana Stocks. We confronted the three inconvenient truths about the sector:
1. Legalization of marijuana always equals price deflation – In every legal market, retail and wholesale prices peak near the date of legalization due to lack of supply and then quickly begin to fall, driven down by new entrants.
SPOT LEGAL PRICES
Source: New Leaf Data Services
2. The black market is the biggest competitor for licensed producers – The marijuana market is mature in Canada with the black-market supply already exceeding demand (Canada exported 20% of marijuana production in 2017). Legal supply will have to compete on a price basis for market share — the black market won’t magically disappear.
3. Extreme valuations are reminiscent of the 2010 rare earth bubble. The bulls want to believe marijuana is a manufactured and branded product. It’s not. Marijuana is a commodity and always will be (see Colorado, Washington, and California).
Source: Bloomberg, Grizzle Estimates
MARKET WILL BE FLOODED WITH PLANNED LEGAL CAPACITY – 2X OF DEMAND
Grizzle compiled the planned capacity of the top 13 legal producers in Canada. Based on estimated consumption rates, Canada will be at least 850,000 kg (85%) over supplied by the end of 2021. Importantly this oversupply doesn’t account for smaller producers or the black market, which is already fully supplying the market.
Source: Public Filings, Grizzle Estimates
With no valuation support, marginal management teams, and a skittish retail investor base — the outlook for marijuana equities is bleak. A long summer awaits.
Mellows brutally harshed
Is the strain, "Trump Kush" taken yet?
In reply to Mellows brutally harshed by fauxhammer
*Agent Orange
In reply to Is the cannabis strain, … by y3maxx
Few things:
- the big weed stocks P/Es are crazy for current revenue but actually quite low based on future revenue. Aurora is barely a P/E of 20 once it's single new Edmonton farm is producing (and selling... which is a pretty conservative and safe expectation) later this year.
- "demand" is a crapshoot. people have NO idea what demand is. saying demand today is X based on illegal sales is like trying to guess alcohol demand in 1933 when Prohibition ended. have you SEEN the methodology this demand forecasts have used? the government used POLLING... public POLLING. of a yet illegal substance. HEY DO YOU SMOKE WEED?! lol... asking fringe black market weed buyers as a gauge of demand for how many moms and pops may grab a $10 gram while they buy a bottle of wine or mickey of rye while at the liquor store is pretty silly.
point is: I have no idea how strong demand is but the current forecasts use absolutely laughable methodology.
- most of the big 3 are highly diversified into Europe; Canadian demand is only one major part of it.
- should add, in the point of fairness, I do have major concerns over management... and the reckless use of equity/issuing new stock. all 3 of the big 3 are expanding on nothing but stock issuance and almost nothing tangible, and there's some pretty crazy managerial decisions -- the way CanniMed handled Aurora and Newstrike; how CMED CEO just resigned this week to be replaced with a ACB exec. the whole thing looks like amateur hour, a bunch of retards using nothing but stock stock stock to take each other over. every time I see the ACB CEO in the news it reads or sounds like a car salesman.
I think their OPERATIONAL strategies are pretty great, the ACB farm at the Edmonton airport is pretty impressive in particular, but some of their financial management is a little... europhic o.0
it's why I'm personally not invested in weed stocks yet ... and technically I'd be OK with a crash because then when I finally do enter, they'll be cheaper :D but that said, I just took issue with those three points but especially all this talk about forecasting demand o.0
In reply to *Agent Orange by Bud Dry
"...Marijuana is a commodity and always will be..." Just like scotch, wine, and beer. :-/ Author obviously not a connoisseur.
In reply to Few things:… by Laowei Gweilo
Uhhhhhh, hmmmmm, a, yo, Sessions is going to like outlaw it man, like bummer.
In reply to Mellows brutally harshed by fauxhammer
Don't bogard their joint, my friend.
In reply to Uhhhhhh, hmmmmm, a, yo,… by JRobby
Well since it grows slightly better than Knapp weed or Canola here in Beautiful BC I'm going with $2500/ton for pricing.
In reply to Uhhhhhh, hmmmmm, a, yo,… by JRobby
The boi band lead singing prime minister of Canaduh should make his intentions known to open a criminal investigation immediately of this rank, bogarting of justice in pot stawks!
In reply to Uhhhhhh, hmmmmm, a, yo,… by JRobby
How is Sessions going to outlaw something in Canada?
In reply to Uhhhhhh, hmmmmm, a, yo,… by JRobby
Make life very difficult for Canada's banks (that all have significant subsidiaries in the USA) and/or even bar the executives of smaller Canadian banks from travelling to/through the United States. For example. All within Session's theoretical powers.
In reply to How is Sessions going to… by MadHatt
And the black market will continue...less overhead costs....
In reply to Mellows brutally harshed by fauxhammer
But But i split my Fortune between Bitcoin and Weed Stock, I was going to be a Billionaire
"Was" being the operative word here.
In reply to But But i split my Fortune… by Dragon HAwk
not early enough on the buy and the sell
In reply to But But i split my Fortune… by Dragon HAwk
Smoke'm if you got'm! Ya just got smoked!
So much for the "if we legalize and tax all of our budget problems will be solved" theory of state management. There is always a downside to legalizing and taxing a drug that inherently reduces a person's desire to get up, get out of bed and go to work.
Sop much for morons, who can't figure out that this will drastically reduce costs of enforcement and eliminate incarceration. You sure are one stupid redneck.
In reply to So much for the "if we… by Last of the Mi…
You gotta be high.
Black market is their biggest competitor, per the article.
Fentanyl laced weed is on the menu.
Here's Snoping at you.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fentanyl-laced-marijuana-rise/
In reply to Sop much for morons, who can… by rgraf
Facebook doesn't even believe Snopes any more.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/25/technology/for-fact-checking-website…
https://foodbabe.com/do-you-trust-snopes-you-wont-after-reading-how-the…
In reply to You gotta be high… by Arnold
Snopes is a joke
In reply to You gotta be high… by Arnold
"...this will drastically reduce costs of enforcement and eliminate incarceration. You sure are one stupid redneck.
Dude, the mercado negro didn't just cease to exist just because it's taxed...errr, ummm, "legalized".
How do you figure it's legalization will eliminate incarceration?
I mean...from one stupid redneck to another ;-)
In reply to Sop much for morons, who can… by rgraf
MJ will give him the munchies big time so he'll be motivated to "work for food". Then again Supermarket-brand "Cheetos" go for as little as a buck per largish bag. May end up looking like the Don however, both in color and girth.
In reply to So much for the "if we… by Last of the Mi…
Cheap weed and TRUMP!'
Bullish SGMD
i grow my own
Bought at .49 and sold at 10.00+. Was afraid I got out to early but looks like I made the right call. No need to be to greedy.
'...For so long it's not true.'
Looking forward to less fentanyl laced weed being available.
No such thing. Just a concocted urban myth. Nobody's gonna waste good fentanyl on weed buyers.
In reply to Looking forward to less… by freedogger
*cough* *cough* damn...good shit.
Legalizing weed is a joke.
Anyone that wants weed has ALWAYS been able to obtain it.
We don't need the Government to open Weed Stores and tax us on our purchases.
Weed stocks have always been a mug's game, a get rich quick scheme for financial advisors and fly by night growers.
Ye reap what ye sow and it ain't in weed stocks baby.
Retard, that’s why it needs legalized. As opposed to paying a bunch of fat fuck bureaucrats and prison guards to chase losers around and lock them up on the public dime.
In reply to Legalizing weed is a joke… by Robert Trip
The bureaucrats are trying to concoct another bureaucracy around "legalized" pot. Its pretty sad. They actually think that legalization will impose additional costs upon government.
In reply to Retard, that’s why it needs… by Jballsquared
'Legalization' can be a tricky concept - sucking one in to think he is free, only to find out that his freedom to do with what was an otherwise natural right, is granted by government. And judging by what has happened to our other unalienable rights, well - you get the picture.
In reply to Retard, that’s why it needs… by Jballsquared
Yeah.
I pay for the weed stores and accompanying advertising.
I pay the employees salaries plus the harvesting and shipping of the product along with attendant security and then I have the pleasure of going to the shop, making a regulated purchase and getting taxed for my trouble on top of it all.
No thanks.
In reply to Retard, that’s why it needs… by Jballsquared
CORPORATE WEED IS FOR SUCKERS. Yep, soon on a bumper sticker near you.
So, yeah, once folks see how easy, easy it is to grow?
Let’s see... marijuana at $2,000 a pound. Soybeans at 20 cents a pound ($10 a bushel). I wonder how this will play out in the absence of prohibition.
Grow baby grow.
Yup. The current producers aren't exactly just going to close up shop. And the current illicit producers have a huge advantage, their facilities are paid off, they don't pay taxes, they don't have to hire "professionals". They'll easily undercut the producers with the fancy greenhouses, the expensive staff, the extravagant security, etc.
In reply to Let’s see... marijuana at $2… by Jballsquared
LOL at the dumbasses who thought that weed would fetch a wholesale price any greater than any other agricultural commodity. The current illicit producers will run the "licensed producers" out of business with their much lower production costs, non-existent regulatory burden, lower taxes, and lower labour costs.
they cant do it in volume and many will grow their own plus lots will just buy the legal stuff instead of sitting around all day in a dank apartment couch listening to zepplin waiting for their sketchy dealer to finally have his connection show up 3 hours past his promise
In reply to LOL at the dumbasses who… by pitz
Of course they can, and already do it in volume. And home delivery is a lot more attractive than having to go to a pot shop somewhere.
In reply to they cant do it in volume… by dark pools of soros
The amazing power of Bernays-esque propaganda has likely never been so true-to-form and vastly successful as it has been with illegalization of marijuana.
Oldsters from the 30's, 40's & even 50's, will turn a blind eye to the devastation of the value of their money, war and profligate waste of their tax dollars, but damn to Hell the concept of real Freedom. Funny how that works...
Spicoli - I'm so wasted!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTSk5cbaZso
Legalize the weed and have the Government stay out of it.
No longer a crime to distribute or smoke dope.
One of the biggest stimuli of small business was illegal weed. People were paying their mortgages with it. Now...well enjoy your govt regulations and distorted market. Zoning, dual state/city liscensing regulations only encourage corruption of the government and force small mom and pops out. Excise and state taxes can raise the retail price by 40%. Hooray for us! The consumer pays more for a commodity that has had its legs cut out from under it, while hamstringing legit growers and forcing out thousands of small businesses. WTG you stupid pot heads, do gooders, so called fiscally aware advocates and rent seekers! You ruined it for everyone!
lol! User name checks out. ;-)
In reply to One of the biggest stimuli… by CultiVader