Pot Stocks Pummelled - Investors Dazed And Confused

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:40

Authored by Chris Woods via Grizzle.com,

The rug has officially been pulled out from underneath one of the largest bubbles in global equities: Canadian marijuana stocks.

RETAIL INVESTORS GONE WILD

Euphoric retail punters stratospherically bid up the sector over the last year, liberally opening their wallets to questionable management teams at even more questionable valuations. Investors had hoped that 2018 would be a ‘victory lap’ with the legalization of the Canadian recreational market set for the summer — it has been anything but.

The Global Cannabis Index is off -44% from the peak in January (see chart below). The market fully capitulated today with the three largest producers down significantly: Canopy Growth ($4 billion market cap) – 12.0%; Aurora Cannabis ($3 billion market cap) – 8.5%; and Aphria ($3 billion market cap) – 9.9%.

GLOBAL CANNABIS STOCK INDEX

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

FUNDAMENTALS FOR MARIJUANA STOCKS ARE AS SKETCHY AS THE MANAGEMENT TEAMS

In early February, Grizzle highlighted the risks in our deep dive report – Up in Smoke: The Overvalued Haze of Marijuana Stocks. We confronted the three inconvenient truths about the sector:

1. Legalization of marijuana always equals price deflation – In every legal market, retail and wholesale prices peak near the date of legalization due to lack of supply and then quickly begin to fall, driven down by new entrants.

SPOT LEGAL PRICES

Source: New Leaf Data Services

2.  The black market is the biggest competitor for licensed producers – The marijuana market is mature in Canada with the black-market supply already exceeding demand (Canada exported 20% of marijuana production in 2017). Legal supply will have to compete on a price basis for market share — the black market won’t magically disappear.

3.  Extreme valuations are reminiscent of the 2010 rare earth bubble. The bulls want to believe marijuana is a manufactured and branded product. It’s not. Marijuana is a commodity and always will be (see Colorado, Washington, and California).

Source: Bloomberg, Grizzle Estimates

MARKET WILL BE FLOODED WITH PLANNED LEGAL CAPACITY – 2X OF DEMAND

Grizzle compiled the planned capacity of the top 13 legal producers in Canada. Based on estimated consumption rates, Canada will be at least 850,000 kg (85%) over supplied by the end of 2021. Importantly this oversupply doesn’t account for smaller producers or the black market, which is already fully supplying the market.

Source: Public Filings, Grizzle Estimates

With no valuation support, marginal management teams, and a skittish retail investor base — the outlook for marijuana equities is bleak. A long summer awaits.

Tags
Business Finance
Alternative Medicine

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Laowei Gweilo Bud Dry Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:23 Permalink

Few things:

 - the big weed stocks P/Es are crazy for current revenue but actually quite low based on future revenue. Aurora is barely a P/E of 20 once it's single new Edmonton farm is producing (and selling... which is a pretty conservative and safe expectation) later this year.

 - "demand" is a crapshoot. people have NO idea what demand is. saying demand today is X based on illegal sales is like trying to guess alcohol demand in 1933 when Prohibition ended. have you SEEN the methodology this demand forecasts have used? the government used POLLING... public POLLING. of a yet illegal substance. HEY DO YOU SMOKE WEED?! lol... asking fringe black market weed buyers as a gauge of demand for how many moms and pops may grab a $10 gram while they buy a bottle of wine or mickey of rye while at the liquor store is pretty silly. 

point is: I have no idea how strong demand is but the current forecasts use absolutely laughable methodology.

- most of the big 3 are highly diversified into Europe; Canadian demand is only one major part of it.

- should add, in the point of fairness, I do have major concerns over management... and the reckless use of equity/issuing new stock. all 3 of the big 3 are expanding on nothing but stock issuance and almost nothing tangible, and there's some pretty crazy managerial decisions -- the way CanniMed handled Aurora and Newstrike; how CMED CEO just resigned this week to be replaced with a ACB exec. the whole thing looks like amateur hour, a bunch of retards using nothing but stock stock stock to take each other over. every time I see the ACB CEO in the news it reads or sounds like a car salesman.

I think their OPERATIONAL strategies are pretty great, the ACB farm at the Edmonton airport is pretty impressive in particular, but some of their financial management is a little... europhic o.0

it's why I'm personally not invested in weed stocks yet ... and technically I'd be OK with a crash because then when I finally do enter, they'll be cheaper :D but that said, I just took issue with those three points but especially all this talk about forecasting demand o.0

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
Last of the Mi… Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

So much for the "if we legalize and tax all of our budget problems will be solved" theory of state management. There is always a downside to legalizing and taxing a drug that inherently reduces a person's desire to get up, get out of bed and go to work.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
nmewn rgraf Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

"...this will drastically reduce costs of enforcement and eliminate incarceration. You sure are one stupid redneck.

Dude, the mercado negro didn't just cease to exist just because it's taxed...errr, ummm, "legalized". 

How do you figure it's legalization will eliminate incarceration? 

I mean...from one stupid redneck to another ;-) 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Robert Trip Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

Legalizing weed is a joke.

Anyone that wants weed has ALWAYS been able to obtain it.

We don't need the Government to open Weed Stores and tax us on our purchases.

Weed stocks have always been a mug's game, a get rich quick scheme for financial advisors and fly by night growers.

Ye reap what ye sow and it ain't in weed stocks baby.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Jballsquared Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

Let’s see... marijuana at $2,000 a pound. Soybeans at 20 cents a pound ($10 a bushel). I wonder how this will play out in the absence of prohibition. 

Grow baby grow. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
pitz Jballsquared Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

Yup.  The current producers aren't exactly just going to close up shop.  And the current illicit producers have a huge advantage, their facilities are paid off, they don't pay taxes, they don't have to hire "professionals".  They'll easily undercut the producers with the fancy greenhouses, the expensive staff, the extravagant security, etc.  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
pitz Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

LOL at the dumbasses who thought that weed would fetch a wholesale price any greater than any other agricultural commodity.   The current illicit producers will run the "licensed producers" out of business with their much lower production costs, non-existent regulatory burden, lower taxes, and lower labour costs.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Consuelo Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

The amazing power of Bernays-esque propaganda has likely never been so true-to-form and vastly successful as it has been with illegalization of marijuana.

Oldsters from the 30's, 40's & even 50's, will turn a blind eye to the devastation of the value of their money, war and profligate waste of their tax dollars, but damn to Hell the concept of real Freedom.   Funny how that works... 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
CultiVader Wed, 04/04/2018 - 19:34 Permalink

One of the biggest stimuli of small business was illegal weed. People were paying their mortgages with it. Now...well enjoy your govt regulations and distorted market. Zoning, dual state/city liscensing regulations only encourage corruption of the government and force small mom and pops out. Excise and state taxes can raise the retail price by 40%. Hooray for us! The consumer pays more for a commodity that has had its legs cut out from under it, while hamstringing legit growers and forcing out thousands of small businesses. WTG you stupid pot heads, do gooders, so called fiscally aware advocates and rent seekers! You ruined it for everyone!