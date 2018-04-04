Russell Napier: "The Fed's Ammunition Just Ran Out"

Submitted by Russell Napier of ERI-C
The Solid Ground fortnightly - Destroying Dollars - in a world with more growth and inflation?
"At a meeting in Washington in spring 1995, former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, who had used all the Fed’s tools to control the “monetary aggregates” in the late 1970s and early 1980s, asked current chairman Alan Greenspan, “Whatever became of M-1?” Greenspan nodded thoughtfully and said, “It was once the name of a pretty good rifle.”
-The Bankers - The Next Generation: The New Worlds of Money, Credit and Banking In an Electronic Age, Martin Mayer, E.P. Dutton & Co Inc, 1997
There is always a reason (some might say excuse) for the delay in the production of The Solid Ground Fortnightly. Your analyst has excelled himself in search of extenuating circumstances this time, with a trip to Ghana sadly interrupting the scribbling process. Subscribers will know that 10% of the revenue from the sale of The Solid Ground goes to finance scholarships for people who could not otherwise afford to attend university. Over the seventeen years of donations many of our recipients have come from Ghana and it was great to meet many of them and hear of their successes. Many thanks to all those subscribers who have contributed to their education and prosperity.
Meanwhile, far from the real world, in the world of money and credit, things continue to go from bad to worse. Sometimes it just seems perverse to be negative about a world where our scientists and technologists are making tremendous progress. However, for this analyst, the negativity stems not from their efforts but from the shockingly bad job that financiers/investors are doing in producing the stable financial system against which such progress can be sustained.
Too much debt and not enough money remain a diagnosis for deflation and not inflation. In particular, we need to discuss why fears of inflation persist in a world where the US central bank and the US commercial banking system are now both destroying money. When both these key engines of the reserve currency creation act to destroy money, there will ultimately be a contraction in broad money growth, the first since the 1930s, if nothing changes. This analyst thinks that matters, but few, if any, agree. At this stage the interesting evidence is that this dramatic tightening of monetary policy seems to matter more outside the USA than within.
From its peak in November 2017 the level of US bank credit, when we adjust for the systems acquisition of non-banks, has posted no growth. When a commercial banking system posts no growth in bank credit over four months, it creates no money over that period. It just so happens that this is the same four months during which the Federal Reserve has been contracting its balance sheet. Sticking to the Policy Normalisation Principles (PNP) and their addendum of June 2017, the Fed has been destroying money by shrinking its balance sheet. In the period from August 2017 to February 2018 there has been a shrinkage of US$105.2bn in commercial bank reserve balances: the high-powered money. Based on the PNP, a further US$20bn will have been destroyed in March 2018.
So with a commercial banking system creating no money, and a central bank destroying money, we are looking at one of the tightest monetary policies ever pursued by a central bank. To disagree with that statement is to believe that monetary policy is judged solely by the price of money, without reference to the quantity of money. Such was the belief that led to the Great Depression. At this stage the distress associated with this policy seems to be falling primarily upon non-US companies that have borrowed USD. This has huge consequences for investors.
Regular readers will know that your analyst has long expected a de facto default by Turkey, enforced by an imposition of capital controls by President Erdogan. No such imposition was likely until the pain of foreign borrowing and of defending the Lira exchange rate produced bankruptcy in Turkey. That time has come. Otas, which owns 55% of Turk Telecom, has ceased paying interest on a USD denominated loan of US$4.75bn. Yildiz Holdings is seeking to restructure US$7bn of debt, which would be the largest restructuring in the history of Turkey. Bloomberg reports that in Turkey, ‘banks have been extensively restructuring loans’. Such is the pain for those who borrow USD when interest rates rise by just 150bp and their exchange rate devalues.
The Turkish President, following a tried and trusted political stratagem, is determined to distract the populace from the pain with foreign adventures. Those foreign adventures include menacing Italian ships in the Mediterranean, threats to attack France and now coming increasingly close to attacking US troops in the city of Manbij. Your analyst remains baffled by those financiers, attracted by the yield on the Turkish lira, who refuse to see themselves as legitimate foreign targets in the President’s war on foreigners.
Of course, it is not just in Turkey that the borrowers of USD are in distress. In China Anbang Insurance Group’s excessive USD debt burden has forced it into the warm and welcoming embrace of the Chinese government. HNA Group of China is ditching assets and sacking a quarter of its workforce in a desperate attempt to meet its USD debt obligations. Meanwhile, in Europe, the US LIBOR-OIS spread and the TED Spread have reached levels not seen since the beginning of the great financial crisis in 2007. There has been much analysis of these measures in recent days that argues they do not reflect growing credit distress. Well, perhaps, but they do coincide with a period of observable credit distress for key USD borrowers in Turkey and beyond.
Whatever the cause of this rise in the price of Eurodollars, somebody is paying up to borrow USD in a way they have not had to do since September 2007, when Northern Rock folded. As a key borrower at the short end of the Eurodollar market, banks with large USD loan books, but lacking a sufficiently large USD deposit base, are likely paying more to fund their USD lending. The likelihood is that these higher costs will have to be passed on to borrowers.
In 1Q 2015 (“Why Deflation Means Default”) The Solid Ground analysed the offshore USD loan market and concluded that the combined non-US bank USD loan book to the non-financial sector amounted to US$3.7trn. This accounts for 43% of offshore total USD credit (including bonds). That’s US$4.3trn in credit, extended by banks that have limited, if indeed any, access to USD deposits. A rise in the cost of their funding, at a time when the quality of some of their assets is deteriorating, is not a pleasant combination. What may be even more unpleasant is that the US Federal Reserve may not be minded to pay any attention to their distress.
At a recent investment conference your analyst attended, Larry Lindsey was asked what he would now do had he accepted the recent offer to become Vice Chairman of The Federal Reserve. He replied, “ exactly what we said we will do.” Those who have read this far will know that the Fed has provided a very clear roadmap as to the scale and timing of its balance sheet reduction. The Fed has told us that it will destroy US$380bn of high-powered money in this calendar year. Almost nobody in the financial markets takes that pledge seriously, distracted as they are by the party game that involves guessing the number of interest rate rises in any given twelve-month period.
It is once again forgotten that monetary policy is determined by the quantity of money, as well as the price. While everyone agrees that the Fed’s creation of high-powered money prompted asset price inflation, nobody, it would seem, thinks the destruction of that money matters. We shall see. We shall see if this Federal Reserve chairman does exactly what he says he will do, or if he blinks like his predecessor did, if faced with similar episodes as a taper tantrum or the offer of the so-called ‘Shanghai Accord’.
The Solid Ground believes that Jay Powell is likely made of stronger stuff than the two academics and the Ayn Rand ideologue who preceded him. This is particularly bad news as the pain of higher US interest rates raises credit quality issues for both financial and non-financial corporations far from US shores. While any central banker has to react to changes likely to impact economic data, the era has likely passed when the Federal Reserve, like Pavlov’s salivating dogs, reacted to the ringing of the bell by financial market participants. In short, there may be a ‘Powell Put’ for the US economy, but this is not the same thing as a ‘ Powell Put’ for the US financial markets.
Subscribers who have read the latest Quarterly will know why higher US interest rates do not signal higher inflation. They will know why we enter a new era, the like of which your analyst, with almost thirty years in the investment industry, has only read about in the history books. What everyone needs to know is that the USD remains the world’s reserve currency, and they have stopped making more of it.
This will be very painful for the over-leveraged, and currently the most over-leveraged, already suffering, seem to be non-US corporations. The mystery remains why this rise in real rates has not been positive for the USD exchange rate given that the BOJ and the ECB continue to create money while the Fed destroys money.
The best answer your analyst can provide for the weakness of the USD is that the consensus still believes, based primarily upon the tightness in the US labour market, that inflation is coming. When it doesn’t, only then will the very high and attractive level of US real rates of interest become apparent. Then the USD will react and move higher on the international exchanges, further exacerbating the pressure on those non-US companies, particularly those in emerging markets, who are financing their USD debt burdens with non-USD cash flows.
It has now been just over thirty years since the US central bank was run by a central banker unwilling to fill up the punch bowl for the more leverage/more liquidity crowd that has destroyed the stability of the global financial system. The last time they had one of those central bankers, the USD soared. It did so despite large fiscal and current account deficits, and commodity prices collapsed triggering a major emerging market debt crisis in 1982.
Seasonally-adjusted USD M1 just fell by US$33.8bn from January to February and has very likely fallen by a similar amount from February to March. The contraction of the Fed’s balance sheet, begun in November 2017, is beginning to spread through the monetary aggregates. Today the answer to Volcker’s 1995 question, “Whatever became of M-1?” is likely to be: “It was once the fuel for the biggest asset bubble ever created by a central bank”.
Your analyst continues to believe that money matters and, in a world of record high debt to GDP, money matters more than at most other times. The fact that USD M0 and M1 are both shrinking also matters. After nine years of extreme monetary policy USD M2 growth, at 4% year on year, is at a level recorded in only 14% of the quarters since 1960; that too matters. As the Fed’s balance sheet continues to shrink and credit creation by the commercial banks has ended, further slowing in broad money growth is coming. This slowdown in money growth combined with the likelihood of a credit event in the offshore USD credit market will mean that inflation fears can disappear rapidly. That is when the scale and attractiveness of US real rates of interest will become apparent and the USD will begin its rise.
Remember those good old days when the markets asked for more ammunition, and the Fed provided as much M0/M1 as anyone demanded? Well, the ammunition just ran out.
Fed out of bullets? You misspelled bullshit. And just as with their Federal Reserve Notes that they control they will never be out of bullshit.
Your understanding is primary, at best. According to your understanding, the FED could just print 100 Quadrillion USD and there'd be no problems.
Wrong.
Hyperinflation, it's a big problem, especially when you're a fortune 500 company. Go do some reading and get a clue.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Hyperinflation will be the problem once the cork pops in the major banks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pozJkkgh5T0
Biometrics and blockchain will be the solution:
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3259889/biometrics/self-sovereign-bio…
The next 7 year cycle should start this fall:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to Your understanding is… by karenm
" Go do some reading and get a clue "
Here's a good read from about 30 years ago --> https://bitedoc.org/philosophy-of-money.html?utm_source=download-the-hy…
Here's a more recent perspective --> https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Survival-Manual-Surviving-Economic/dp/987…
In reply to Your understanding is… by karenm
The fed has been printing like a MOFO and there is no problem for the top 1%. Fuck the rest of us.
In reply to Your understanding is… by karenm
No, it did not start in Nov 2017, it was up 43B until Jan 2018.
It started in February 2018, we have been at this for only 1 month, March not yet reported. Yes the markets have noticed something, maybe this?
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h6/current/default.htm
MI Date Seasonally adjusted
Nov. 2017 3,604.0 B
Dec. 2017 3,600.1 B
Jan. 2018 3,647.9 B Highest point (see link)
Feb. 2018 3614.1 B
In reply to Your understanding is… by karenm
What the markets are probably noticing are the unmistakable preparations for war.
In reply to No, it did not start in Nov… by two hoots
100 Quadrillion is hyperbole. They will print as required to keep their buddies wealthy. The author mentioned the 1982 Lat Am debt crisis. Their problem was that they borrowed in usd and did not have a printing press, and so were turned over to the imf. that is not the case in the usa. if "your analyst" is referring to the ensuing Lat Am debt defaults then he is once again defeating his own argument because the fed lowered the ffr from 15% to 8.5% in 1982 to help ease the pain for their friends. They will do what's necessary to create artificial volatility but never confuse that with them ever allowing a free market to happen under their watch.
In reply to Your understanding is… by karenm
The last 8 years the fed has had one goal, CRUSHING SHORTING HEDGE FUNDS!
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Holding the West’s gold during WWII founded Bretton Woods and cemented $’s as reserve currency, usurping £’s. Triffin dilemma, arbitrage & oil shock brought about Glass-Steagall repeal creating “Petrodollar” and the debt-bloated casino. It looks like that gig has run its course.
Prime reserve currency crashes also take out the Rest Of The World. When RoTW gets MIC, War, Jihadi’s and Refugee’s in return for supporting dollars, & dollar backed world trade, RoTW questions that deal. Nation Players seek options. AIIB/BRI/SCO/BRICS aim to start ticking those options. Essentially the economic war of physical Gold vs Dollar. Hence more Spooks firebombing shopping Malls, FF’s & Trade wars.
Russell Napier is a fucking moron. The Fed is unaudited and unregulated. They have endless resources to manipulate markets to prop up the assets of their wealthy globalists/reptilian masters!
If tomorrow is like today, the Fed indeed can keep the game going. The problems come when tomorrow is different.
In reply to Russell Napier is a fucking… by lester1
"As the Fed’s balance sheet continues to shrink" - Yea, just like the ECB taper... https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-30/ecb-doubles-bond-purchases-just-market-hits-turbulence
Yeah like shuffling from one hand to the other, as if the Fed has one sheet that says "balance sheet" and they just move assets to another sheet and then say the balance sheet shrunk.
In reply to "As the Fed’s balance sheet… by shizzledizzle
Got some MBS I want to sell you.
In reply to Yeah like shuffling from one… by MusicIsYou
The Fed didn't run out of ammunition, they just saved the markets again today.
I'm convince after today that there are real sellers in the market. The question is are there real buyers? The Fed front ran the stock market for years. Why would they stop now? Today was a total anomaly. A point swing of this magnitude has only happened three times. Something is going on.
In reply to The Fed didn't run out of… by MusicIsYou
Really? You sure? Seems like you are way out on a limb there.... / Its obvious to retarded two year old that the markets are rigged.... As far as a point swing of this magnitude only happening three times? Its happened three times year to date...
In reply to I'm convince after today… by Pollygotacracker
I've had my eyes and ears on financial news all day and that's the first time I'm hearing that. Interesting. You mean percentage-wise, or actual point swing?
In reply to I'm convince after today… by Pollygotacracker
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_daily_changes_in_the_Dow_…
Factually it was either the 14th or 15th largest daily swing and the third largest YEAR to date.
In reply to A point swing of this… by BigFatUglyBubble
They’ll print to infinity to keep the masses fat, dumb, and happy. Get this doom and gloom bullshit out of here.
It's a show the Fed foot soldiers put on because they need people to think the Fed is ethical, and the need for them to be seen as ethical is their words not mine.
In reply to They’ll print to infinity to… by John McCancerhead
It's part of keeping the matrix running.
In reply to It's a show the Fed foot… by MusicIsYou
Wrong, scro...
There are still zeros, commas and ink and (((kayaks))) that know how to magically use them.
The fraud moves on.
Deflation. Nice! But then inflation/hyperinflation. Not so nice. Unless you buy my newsletter subscription that will show you how to survive the coming crash.
Even Bezos would go broke before he could successfully bet against the Fed
We just had inflation, now it's time for deflation like the world has never seen.
Buckle up Buttercup...
so we can expect what, a moderately lower stock market for a few months before the fed backs off? or maybe a failed eu bank before they start qe again? one thing we're all pretty sure about around here is that "deflation like the world has never seen" will never be tolerated. not now, not ever.
In reply to We just had inflation, now… by karenm
So tell me what is going to deflate or what is deflating now? Food? Healthcare? Housing? Fuel? There is only one thing deflating now and that is buying power.
In reply to We just had inflation, now… by karenm
someone will default and goldman sachs will lose all their money. hahahahahahaha
In reply to So tell me what is going to… by gatorengineer
It's one thing to have too much debt, that is clearly deflationary and would normally warrant lower interest rates, notwithstanding a rise in default risk.
But along with having too much debt, we are now issuing even more debt, basically doubling up from issuance in recent years. If Central Banks are winding down their bond buying policy, wouldn't that warrant higher rates? I mean the debt must be issued as its the only thing driving this economic bus. Perhaps its not consumer inflation that will trigger higher yields, but debt issuance inflation that will exert upward pressure.
In my view it remains a coin toss whether rates rise or fall from here.
Enron taught the world how to run this game. Debt is the pretense of wealth. What that pretense is backed by does not matter. What matters is that government, its affiliates and its dependents remain fully funded. As long as the checks are accepted as legal tender and the snap cards placate the underclass, it is all good. We have been running this scam for over a hundred years. We know it implodes. We simply don’t know when.
In reply to It's one thing to have too… by Roger Ramjet
how many times did he write "your analyst"?
If a country can peg its currency to USD then there is little difference between USD and that country's currency. Strong USD means no problem pegging. Tax cuts in the US and record issuance of US Treasuries? Big problem pegging! What's a China to do? Tariffs reduce the supply of USD China can accumulate. Income slows and outgo grows.
The chinks will have to devalue to maintain export control.
https://tradingeconomics.com/china/interest-rate
Or maybe they will come up with something more inscrutable.
In reply to If a country can peg its… by Money_for_Nothing
I think very intelligent people miss the point of what the FED has been doing, and will continue to do.
It's not about the economy, it's about Centralized Confiscation and Consolidation through Counterfeiting.
It's about turning the entire world back to what it was 120 years ago.
It's a magic act to make the masses strive to be in a club they're never going to be in, and the club members need the masses to envy the club members who just press send on their computer transferring $millions into their personal accounts. And every once in a while they brief Congress, or get shown on TV but when they arent doing that they're just playing around. Climbing Mount Everest, staying on some private Island for months, traveling the world, visiting other countries for weeks. And every so often the Renfield, the servants of the vampires, transfer huge somes of money from the printers to their bank accounts.
In reply to I think very intelligent… by Quivering Lip
The Fed doesn't care about debt, Congress raises the debt ceiling nonstop. National debt doesn't matter so that also means that inflation isn't needed to payoff the debt (which can't get paid anyway), and the foot-soldier economists for the Fed run around spouting their doom and gloom to make people think there's still a reason for inflation and deflation, and that insiders don't really just fill their bank accounts with $millions in fresh printed electronic digits. While countries like Venezuela go through hyperinflation for no reason except other than they don't have nuclear weapons.
Whatever happened to M3?
It's all Greek to me...
Pun intended.
Not sure anyone is left on the short side but keep this in mind despite the treasonous rip your face off 1000 point hammer jack rally the Fed believe it or not has entered QT for the first time in a decade.
Remember don't fight the Fed they are starting to unwind (hard to believe) as many could not believe 10 years ago the Fed had started massive QE with the SPY sitting at 666 and if one followed these criminals (not me) the financial gains just on SPY have been parabolic almost 5x.
The US has high real interest rates? I'll have whatever you're smoking buddy.