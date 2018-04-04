Russia Denied Request To Join OPCW Investigation Into Skripal Poisoning

Russia has been denied the right to participate in an international chemical watchdog's investigation into the Salisbury nerve agent attack on former (?) Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.
Fifteen countries voted against Russia's bid, while six voted for it and 17 abstained.
"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to have two-thirds of the votes in support of that decision. A qualified majority was needed," Russian ambassador Alexander Shulgin told reporters, adding "Russia as well as other states that are members of the Executive Committee have been pushed aside from this investigation."
UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson brushed aside Russia's request, calling it a "ludicrous proposal" designed to "undermine" the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigation.
"Russia has had one goal in mind since the attempted murders on UK soil through the use of a military-grade chemical weapon - to obscure the truth and confuse the public," Johnson said. "The international community has yet again seen through these tactics and robustly defeated Russia's attempts today to derail the proper international process."
Johnson also said that "none of us have forgotten" about the "barbaric" chemical weapons attack in Syria a year ago.
"After the OPCW-UN investigation found that the Syrian regime was responsible, Russia blocked that body from doing any more work," he said.
Russia wants to discuss a letter sent by UK Prime Minister Theresa May to the UN Security Council which says it's "highly likely" that Moscow was behind last month's nerve agent attack.
Meanwhile, as we reported yesterday, the chief scientist from the UK's Porton Down military laboratory facility, Gary Aitkenhead, told Sky News that they had been unable to prove that the novichok nerve agent used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal came from Russia.
#Salisbury attack: Scientists have not been able to prove that Russia made the nerve agent used in the spy poisoning. Porton Down lab's chief exec reveals the details in this interview pic.twitter.com/qFNgPlr6vS— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 3, 2018
"We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent," Aitkenhead said. "We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to."
**PAGING COLIN POWELL. IS THERE A MR. POWELL IN THE BUILDING?**
The Porton Down chief scientist said that establishing the Novichok's origin required "other inputs," some of which are intelligence based and which only the government has access to.
Aitkenhead added: "It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured."
So whose job is it to determine where the Novichok was manufactured?
That said, it was also noted that the nerve agent involved required "extremely sophisticated methods to create, something only in the capabilities of a state actor," and that there is no known antidote to Novichok - nor was any administered to either of the Skripals.
Aitkenhead would not say whether the Porton Down facility had manufactured or maintained stocks of Novichok - long rumored to be the case.
"There is no way anything like that could have come from us or left the four walls of our facility," said the chief.
Boris Johnson has come under fire since the Porton Down chief's statement, as Johnson lied, saying in an interview two weeks ago that Porton Down officials told him there was "no doubt" that the nerge agent came from Russia.
The Foreign Office told Sky News that Johnson "misspoke," which is apparently UK officialspeak for "he totally lied, but nobody will hold him accountable for it."
Perhaps Johnson "misspoke" in his rush to locate a hairbrush?
Nobody believes them anymore, and they know it. They just lie because they have to tell you something.
The British version of the Mueller investigation
In reply to Nobody believes them anymore… by Sy Kloine Bee
Russia should wash its hands of OPCW - quit and never return.
In reply to The British version of the… by Got The Wrong No
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/its-freaky-transportation-security-…
In reply to Russia should wash its hands… by Lost in translation
Where is the fucking manhunt????
At least when the US does a false flag someone usually gets shot, so they can blame it on him/her. The fucking useless Brits didn't shoot anyone and then forgot to have a manhunt!! Idiots!!
In reply to http://thegatewaypundit.com… by SethPoor
Hey where the fuck is Brit Bob to chime in.....he is the only one I will believe...
In reply to Where is the fucking manhunt… by EuroPox
The use of the "projection" technique in official circles has become widespread. It's biggest proponent is, of course, Shitlery who, as an example, recently accused Trump of using his position to enrich himself and his family (Um....?). Now BoJo has the chutzpah to accuse Russia of obfuscation and lies. Same technique.
And, of course, psychopaths actually believe their projections which allows them to speak with a straight face. And the MSM, naturally, just blindly "reports" what they say. The internet is the only source of real information and the true investigative journalism of any integrity. Which is, of course, why they are trying so hard to censor and close the sources of truth.
In reply to Where is the fucking manhunt… by EuroPox
They didn't forget because they know who did and he was hired by them.
In reply to Where is the fucking manhunt… by EuroPox
The UK government has effectively repudiated the OPCW treaty by refusing to follow the reporting and investigation procedures set out in the treaty.
In reply to Russia should wash its hands… by Lost in translation
All treaties are designed to be violated when convenient; treaties are for public consumption - just ask anyone who was subject to any treaty.
"If it is good for you, then we will have it and take it from you" and "if it is bad for us, then you will receive it by hook and crook". - cabal mottos
In reply to The UK government has… by Al Tinfoil
If Russia and China pull out of the UN, OPCW and all the rest of those institutions all becomes worthless.
That is why the US was desperate for old Soviet Union to join the UN from its inception.
Walk away it is worthless...
In reply to Russia should wash its hands… by Lost in translation
> The British version of the Mueller investigation
It's connected. Skirpal was a Steele contact.
In reply to The British version of the… by Got The Wrong No
This shills schtick is so old
In reply to Nobody believes them anymore… by Sy Kloine Bee
One of the scientists at Porton Down, Gary Aitkenhead, should probably take out additional life insurance policies.
https://www.therussophile.org/porton-down-unable-to-link-novichok-to-ru…
In reply to Tgis shilss schtick is so old by strannick
Gary Aitkenhead is not a scientist. He is the head of Porton Down. He used to be an EO in Motorola communications division.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prHoy-BP5W4
In reply to One of the scientists at… by serotonindumptruck
If he fails to keep his mouth shut I wouldn't be surprised to learn in the tabloids in the near future of his (sadly fatal) penchant for auto-erotic asphyxiation.
In reply to One of the scientists at… by serotonindumptruck
""Johnson also said that "none of us have forgotten" about the "barbaric" chemical weapons attack in Syria a year ago.""
Translation: "none of us have forgotten" about the "barbaric" chemical weapons attack in Syria a year ago "which was done by our Al Qaeda and ISIS proxies with the help of our special forces stationed in Syria."
In reply to Nobody believes them anymore… by Sy Kloine Bee
If Russia has any ‘novichok’ -well - it should send it straight to BORIS !!
In reply to Nobody believes them anymore… by Sy Kloine Bee
Boris+May=political poison, unnerving agents, they must go
In reply to Nobody believes them anymore… by Sy Kloine Bee
The wallpaper and whitewash won't stick if they are in on it.
Goebbels wouldn't have allowed anyone to interfere with his propaganda either.
The Big Lie works seamlessly if you control the media barkers.
Is it any wonder why TPTB want total control and dominion over the internet?
In reply to Goebbels wouldn't have… by johnnycanuck
Nope, and if you look closely, TPTB are mostly Corporations or support mechanisms now.
Swamp Monsters.
In reply to Is it any wonder why TPTB… by serotonindumptruck
Look no further than you local electric and gas suppliers who are likely publicly traded with a monopoly on the most traded commodities in the world. Why does a human necessity have a monopoly - follow the money.
In reply to Nope, and if you look… by johnnycanuck
The NS's were describing "The Big Lie" technique as the Modus Operandi of Jewry, not advocating using it themselves!
http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v02/v02p-35_Brandon.html
https://www.historiography-project.com/misc/biglie.php
In reply to Goebbels wouldn't have… by johnnycanuck
"All your evidence are belong to us"
circling the wagons me thinks.
squid
The UK is screwed beyond belief.
UK: 78 Year-Old Pensioner Arrested For Murder After He Stabbed 1 Of 2 Home Invaders To Death
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/04/04/suspected-burglar-dies-tuss…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5576905/Homeowner-78-arrested-b…
Same happens here,remember the Trayvon Martin fiasco.That went to trial, don't see the CPS prosecuting
that 78 year old.
In reply to The UK is screwed beyond… by RagnarRedux
In reply to The UK is screwed beyond… by RagnarRedux
Wow.....the desperation is more than palpable....if you have to lie this openly and be this shamelessly retarded about it, the mask has truly fallen off.
One wonders how many little boys they must be fucking and/or lines of cocaine they are snorting.
Babylon is going down baby.
Pencil in an ignominious end to the Anglo American "rules based" order.
Boris Johnson is a colossal joke.
He declares Russia guilty as charged with absolutely no evidence, no legitimate investigation, and no due process of law.
This means there will be a bigger false flag soon. Gotta get eyes off of this mess
In reply to Boris Johnson is a colossal… by serotonindumptruck
Lol....that's what I think, from my experience with dealing with retarded psychopaths. They just don't back down until you directly address them and call them out on their bullshit, or just plain fucking slam them against the wall.
So err...is it going to be an "accidental" nuclear launch or dirty bomb, or I don't know.....a Russian ISIS attack? The possibilities are endless with these slimey limey cunts. They're barely out of the European Union, yet are already faltering like a mule loaded with lead.
In reply to This means there will be a… by dirty fingernails
Agreed, and some just go nuts when called out. It's worse than just the Brits. Trump is clearly somewhat on board, and Macron seems to want a distraction, too.
In reply to Lol....that's what I think,… by Brazen Heist
Trump is in love with himself, Macron is in love with a granny, and Boris Johnson belongs to the fucking zoo with the gorillas.
What a world we live in, when the voices of reason are coming from Russia, China and Iran, and the irrational tantrum turd throwing is coming from the West.
Delusions of grandeur comes to mind.
In reply to Agreed, and some just go… by dirty fingernails
Yes - Something BIG before the World Cup in June !!
I’m waiting for the FUCKING riots when Britain - Brazil - France - Germany etc - tell their people that they won’t be going to the World Cup !
Viva ‘La Revolution’ !
I doubt they have factored in the ‘People Power’ response !
These nations live and breath soccer !
In reply to This means there will be a… by dirty fingernails
May I remind you of 59 cruise missiles, and the Chocolate Cake saga.
And of course Ivanka, the latest replacement for the daughter of the Ambassador from Kuwait. Of Hill and Knowlton fame.
" no evidence, no legitimate investigation, and no due process of law. "
In reply to Boris Johnson is a colossal… by serotonindumptruck
I concur.
I might also politely remind you and others of Russia's ability to disable the US Aegis missile system, including the Raytheon Tomahawk missile using a highly advanced electronic warfare suite known as Khibiny.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8s4sKAMgYsU
In reply to May I remind you of 59… by johnnycanuck
You do not need due process to hang him now neither :-) Ain't that cute when the process of law finally breaks down. Happens when you support banksters operating a ponzi scheme to rob people...
In reply to Boris Johnson is a colossal… by serotonindumptruck
Portland Down say they do not know where the nerve agent was manufactured (Portland down would have the records of OPCW to check). Maybe Russia would have the data relating the nerve agent to a NATO stockpile. Note: If the nerve agent was so deadly how come the person delivering it; is not ill?
It is PORTON DOWN not "Portland" Down
In reply to Portland Down say they do… by Obamanism666
Given this talk about "military-grade", it sounds more like something an American MIC manufacturer would make. Overpriced and ineffective when used.
Three people affected. Hours after contact. Yet all three survived, in spite of the lack of antidote, as the BBC has reported. Doesn't sound pretty "military-grade" to me. And if it is "military grade", should we even be shitting our pants at the constant fearmongering over WMDs? If this is what military grade is capable of for terrorism, we're clearly spending way to much money for this particular threat, now aren't we?
In reply to Portland Down say they do… by Obamanism666
I don't buy the 'no antidote' business. Nerve agents work by blocking receptors in the nervous system. Atropine breaks this block restoring normal nervous system action. The cop who was affected was talking within days yet the Skirpals were unconscious for weeks, until Julia Skirpal made a 'miraculous' recovery. Did the cop get atropine?
In reply to Given this talk about … by crazzziecanuck
Russian's were also denied attendance to a CIA brief on counteracting Russian covert activities.
Does the UKs faking this poisoning fall under counteracting Russia? Id call it harrassing Russia
In reply to Russian's were also denied… by two hoots
At least. I'd say it was a manufactured casus belli
In reply to Does the UKs faking this… by strannick
What the hell is Boris' problem with his screwed up hair? The man can at least afford a comb I presume. Idiot.
He is a real suck job. He is trying to look like a mirror image of Trump.
In reply to What the hell is Boris'… by CHoward
it's part of his "i'm only a bumbling idiot" brand. Don't fall for it. He's a psychopath with deep connections to some very shady people. Problem is, he only opens his mouth to change feet.
And he's a total cunt, so there is that, too
In reply to What the hell is Boris'… by CHoward