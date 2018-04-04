Spotify Enters Bear Market One Day After 'IPO'

Having skipped the traditional initial public offering process, preferring a direct listing, Spotify's newly-minted public shares are tumbling...
As a reminder, Spotify didn't sell any shares and there's no lockup period for company insiders or, with one exception, current shareholders. That means the company’s first public share price, the open price of $165.90, was set based purely on supply from existing shareholders wanting to sell stock and demand for those shares.
It appears that demand is fading fast as, from its post-launch highs yesterday at $169, Spotify is now down 20%...
As Bloomberg notes, Spotify’s stock got off the ground with the help of advisers Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and designated market maker Citadel Securities. Morgan Stanley was mandated to help Citadel Securities determine the open price based on supply and demand intel gleaned from conversations with existing and potential investors.
We suspect those "investors" are not happy this morning.
This turd, like most of what has "gone public" in the past 3 years, is a worthless piece of garbage.
Yet has managed to make its founders into billionaires.
That is Wall Street in a nutshell.
At $9.99 a month, YouTube Red offers 10x more entertainment than spotify at $14.99 month.
Spotify has 157,000,000 users; yet it's losing money...
2016 Spotify Results:
$3 Billion in revenue.
$600 Million loss.
$351 Million of that loss was "Financing Costs"!
Spotify runs on borrowed money and for every dollar invested/borrowed, it LOSES 20 cents!
"Spotify says it will prioritize growth over profit"
Spotify says..'the bigger we get, the more money we lose, the closer we get to profitability!'..."I'm in!" says Wall Street.
Let the buyer beware. Always good advice.
Raise the Jolly Roger!
what flag were they using again at the NYSE?
Who wants to own a company that can be destroyed by a single tweet from a Kardashian?
and who cares how they managed to offload their garbage to unsuspecting investors.....its still garbage
Coming soon...name change to “Spotifyblockchain”
Buy the dip
Coordinated investment banker sell attack for skipping the IPO line?
Anyone who knew anything about this deal understood there was only one direction for this stock to go after the opening. Down. Unsponsored, direct market...who are the buyers? who will support the shares? We knew who the sellers would be, and they are every SNAP shareholder who was finally allowed to sell. It's now a matter of finding a level where new buyers find it attractive. SNAP did $5B in Revenue and dominates the subscription market, yet still lost $1.5B. How much is it really worth?
There is a reason they call them "market makers"...just to prove a point to any other company trying to bypass Wall St, they will take this down 50% in the first month..
No time for an IPO, literally.
Dumbshits still bought in for an immediate loss though.
not worth jack shit imo.
Looks like the Swiss National Bank did not get the hint yesterday.
Now see, here I really WANT to buy shares to a company that's never made a fucking dime. That's what people do, right? I mean, look at Tesla!
Spotify--just another turd in the punchbowl of over-hyped stocks from over-hyped companies. Fuckemall.
And this is tech innovation in today's world. Convincing customers to endlessly pay for shit they'll never own, or worse, endlessly pay for shit they already purchased and don't need.
kinda like a house or car......try to stop paying your taxes on either and see who really owns them.....even after they're paid off.
Pets.com called, they want their bubble back....
More computer servers inventing wealth that doesn't really exist. Spotify? Can I wash my car with it?
No one wanted to follow Googles lead with a Dutch Auction......... no money for the whores...........
$169 for what? How much money do they make?
In this day and age the relevant questions are "How much money do they lose and what is the cash burn rate?".
AMERICANS know the price of everything and the value of nothing.
Here we go again, another fu**ing unicorn that MAKES NO MONEY suddenly worth $10 Trillion dollars-- no, let's make it $50 trillion, no wait.. why not $500 Trillion!!! Yeah!! . Another useless SNAP chat POS company.
Suckers.
A bear entered a market? People must've been like "whaaaa, there's a bear in the market. I better get out of here! eek!"
Lol I'm just joking, I know what a bear market is. It's like bears'r'us or something, where they sell bears or bear related items
Lol gotcha again! I'm on fire today
Complete joke on the ignorant, low-life losers that permeate the web.
Spin some vinyl and be done with it.