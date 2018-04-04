Spotify Enters Bear Market One Day After 'IPO'

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:46

Having skipped the traditional initial public offering process, preferring a direct listing, Spotify's newly-minted public shares are tumbling...

As a reminder, Spotify didn't sell any shares and there's no lockup period for company insiders or, with one exception, current shareholders. That means the company’s first public share price, the open price of $165.90, was set based purely on supply from existing shareholders wanting to sell stock and demand for those shares.

It appears that demand is fading fast as, from its post-launch highs yesterday at $169, Spotify is now down 20%...

As Bloomberg notes, Spotify’s stock got off the ground with the help of advisers Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and designated market maker Citadel Securities. Morgan Stanley was mandated to help Citadel Securities determine the open price based on supply and demand intel gleaned from conversations with existing and potential investors.

We suspect those "investors" are not happy this morning.

Comments

Bam_Man Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

This turd, like most of what has "gone public" in the past 3 years, is a worthless piece of garbage.

Yet has managed to make its founders into billionaires.

That is Wall Street in a nutshell.

 

FireBrander Bam_Man Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

At $9.99 a month, YouTube Red offers 10x more entertainment than spotify at $14.99 month.

Spotify has 157,000,000 users; yet it's losing money...
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/apr/03/spotify-stock-market…

2016 Spotify Results:
$3 Billion in revenue.
$600 Million loss.
$351 Million of that loss was "Financing Costs"!

Spotify runs on borrowed money and for every dollar invested/borrowed, it LOSES 20 cents!
https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/7833686/spotify-2016-losses…

"Spotify says it will prioritize growth over profit"
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/spotify-says-it-will-prioritize-growt…

Spotify says..'the bigger we get, the more money we lose, the closer we get to profitability!'..."I'm in!" says Wall Street.

undercover brother Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

Anyone who knew anything about this deal understood there was only one direction for this stock to go after the opening.   Down.  Unsponsored, direct market...who are the buyers?  who will support the shares?  We knew who the sellers would be, and they are every SNAP shareholder who was finally allowed to sell.  It's now a matter of finding a level where new buyers find it attractive.   SNAP did $5B in Revenue and dominates the subscription market, yet still lost $1.5B.   How much is it really worth? 

NEOSERF Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:51 Permalink

There is a reason they call them "market makers"...just to prove a point to any other company trying to bypass Wall St, they will take this down 50% in the first month..

Nunyadambizness Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:54 Permalink

Now see, here I really WANT to buy shares to a company that's never made a fucking dime.  That's what people do, right?  I mean, look at Tesla!

Spotify--just another turd in the punchbowl of over-hyped stocks from over-hyped companies.  Fuckemall.

konputa Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

And this is tech innovation in today's world. Convincing customers to endlessly pay for shit they'll never own, or worse, endlessly pay for shit they already purchased and don't need.

tstpilot00101 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Here we go again, another fu**ing unicorn that MAKES NO MONEY suddenly worth $10 Trillion dollars-- no, let's make it $50 trillion, no wait.. why not $500 Trillion!!! Yeah!! .  Another useless SNAP chat POS company.  

Suckers.

Creamy Shehole Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

A bear entered a market? People must've been like "whaaaa, there's a bear in the market. I better get out of here! eek!"

 

Lol I'm just joking, I know what a bear market is. It's like bears'r'us or something, where they sell bears or bear related items

 

Lol gotcha again! I'm on fire today