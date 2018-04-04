Stocks Stage Impressive Comeback After Kudlow Urges Market Not To "Overreact"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:05

Having dropped as much as -600 earlier this morning, the Dow has staged another impressive comeback and is up 400 points off the lows, and alongside the S&P, is just 1% down on the day, under 200 points in the red. While there has been no specific catalyst for the move (Bullard has been dovishly jawboning in the background urging no more rate hikes in 2018 as there is no wage growth), traders are attributing the move higher to comments by Trump's National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow who said that "markets shouldn't overreact to trade tensions."

Specifically, Kudlow said that "stock markets shouldn’t over react to trade tensions between U.S. and China" because "proposals by both countries are a first step and haven’t been implemented" and as he also added, it is possible the tariffs will never come to pass.

Kudlow also said that Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on Chinese goods is the first step in arriving at a fairer trade system, and that China - not Trump - should be blamed for tensions, something the WSJ agrees with.

"This is the business of government and the business of business," Kudlow said channeling his best inner sophist and added that the U.S. has a case against China and he believes that the rest of the world agrees.

Following Kudlow's comments, Citi notes that the bid for safe havens has begun to ease, with gold coming off the day’s highs and JPY pausing.

USDJPY seems to be turning away from the 106 handle as risk improves. The front end of the US yield curve has picked up a little, with the 2y now trading flat on the day although there is some bear flattening bias here. NZD is looking constructive, even if it's puzzling while most G10 currencies are now trading in the green against USD.

Meanwhile, the USDMXN is lower on a new case of Nafta optimism after Kudlow said "don’t hold me to the timing, but we are moving in the direction of a Nafta deal... I think you are going to see some very positive timing on Nafta... the stock market’s going to love it."

Whether that's true or not is unclear, but for now stocks "love" the apparent detente by Kudlow, even though as we noted earlier the White House is now far more concerned with expanding the trade war with Beijing than where the S&P closes; meanwhile there is little to suggest that either Trump or Xi will relent.

And the biggest paradox, of course, is that if the market rallies, Trump will feel emboldened to pursue even more trade sanctions, escalating the trade war with China to unseen levels.

Give Me Some Truth Stan522 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

Re: Reasons for market moves ...

I also wonder why The "Reason" Meme Writer (whose work is quickly published in Bloomberg headlines) even bothers anymore. The reasons don't really matter, or have to make sense, or be even halfway consistent. Any reason - or no reason - will suffice. The result is all that matters.

Gold plunges (again) today?

"Cold front in the Heartland today" is as good a "reason" as any.

... If the logic of these alleged "reasons" actually mattered, the manipulation would have ended long ago. 

Give Me Some Truth philipat Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

What is going on here?

"They" are having to print more fiat than ever, and the geopolitical warning signs are multiplying. In such a world, the operation to suppress the arch enemy of fiat is more important than ever. Plus, controlling these potential canaries in the coal mine is the one thing they KNOW they can do. If the goal is to protect the Status Quo and keep kicking the can, this HAS to be done. This is my opinion, and I'm sticking to it.

WayneHinds Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

When does the MSM start selling us on the fact that trade wars can only be good for the market by showing us how much people have made buying this morning's dip?

Give Me Some Truth WayneHinds Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

For the markets to keep going up long term, the pension funds must now buy more and more. To pay their pensioners they must also sell from time to time (this means state governments don't have to subsidize them quite as much, freeing up more money for, say, Medicaid payments). If these pensions sell stocks , and TPTB require an ever-rising stock market,  the giant pension funds need to later buy shares back. This is where these dips come in handy.

Brazen Heist Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

"At the end of this whole process, the end of the rainbow, there's a pot of gold."

What cretins believe this guy and his fairy tales? Ah yes, the "market".

And I'm Santa Claus.

Pollygotacracker khakuda Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

Exactly. What market? The whole shebang is a scam. No rate hikes because there is no wage growth? Bullard is such a dumb fuck. Open borders for 30+ years, horrible monetary policy that enriches the .01% at the expense of everyone else, a phony jobless 'recovery', a government in D.C. that robs and pillages the citizenry at every turn, a molly coddled 'market' that is a manipulated farce.....don't even get me started.

Ricki13th Wed, 04/04/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

When all they can say is don't worry everything is fine with no concrete thing to point to, just the tired talking point of a strong economy. Which growed over just 2% but is considered strong. 