Chinese Trade War Retaliation Sparks Buying Panic In Stocks

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:01

Almost 1000 points off the lows on the heels of Larry Kudlow's comments after China escalates the global trade war?

On dwindling volume...

The stench of The PPT was rife today...

 

Chinese stocks went out weak after the trade tariff headlines...

 

And US equity futures were monkeyhammered overnight and through the open. But some sickly-sweet words from Larry Kudlow was enough ignite some momentum and rap stocks all the way back to green... and back to the opening ledge on Monday... and then to last Thursday's highs...

For some context, that is almost a 1000-point bounce in The Dow...

The cash markets all tracked each other perfectly...

All on one big mega short squeeze...

 

S&P bounced back above its 200DMA...

 

Nasdaq futures perfectly bounced off their 200DMA...

 

VIX crashed back below 20...

 

FANGMAN stocks were panic-bid - MSFT and AAPL green on week...

 

There was one stock that did not benefit from the panic dip buyers...

 

Bank stocks ripped into the green for the week...

 

But bank credit risk continues to break out...

 

More disappointing macro data today and stocks have finally caught down to that reality...

 

And the probability of a 4th rate hike in 2018 (so 3 more) has tumbled to less than 20%...

 

Treasury yields rose on the day and are higher on the week...

 

The Dollar Index continued its tight-range-bounce going nowhere fast action...

 

Late in the day, the Loonie and Peso ramped after a headline claiming Trump was softening on NAFTA demands...

 

Cryptos had an ugly day, dragging them all red on the week...

 

Gold ended unchanged (but off its $1350-plus highs), silver dropped when crude ramped and copper dumped on trade (then pumped)...

 

Bonus Chart: Traders are starting to bet on Fed rate-cuts in 2022 as Trade War anxiety ripples through sentiment. As Bloomberg notes, if you take the numbers literally, it seems investors now think there's a chance that the tightening cycle could come to an end -- in 2022.  The one-month U.S. overnight index swap rate five years forward has fallen below the three-year forward one-month rate, as the chart below, which gives us a rough proxy of the market's projection of the Fed's rate path going forward, shows.

That's a significant change, at least qualitatively, from a month ago, when the forward curve was continuously upward-sloping out to 10 years.

Bonus Bonus Chart: Global Hedge Funds are unchanged in three years...

NugginFuts gatorengineer Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

Step 1 - Admit you have a problem when you short against bottomless pockets.

Step 2 - Come to believe that TPTB will rip your face off in a short squeeze.

Step 3 - Make a decision to turn your funds over to Ag and Au, as we understand them (see: phyzz).

Step 4 - Make a searching and fearless audit of The Fed.

Step 5 - Admit to God, ourselves, and anyone who will listen the exact nature of the PPT.

Step 6 - Be entirely ready to have an EMP remove all trading machines and civilization as we know it.

Step 7 - Humbly ask the NYSE to remove our shorts.

Step 8 - Make a list of all stocks we shorted and become willing to never short them again.

Step 9 - Make a list of all the SHTF stuff you haven't gotten yet and buy it.

Step 10 - Continue to take ZH at face value and realize the end game is further away than you think.

Step 11 - Seek through Au and Ag to improve our store of value at the bottom of a lake.

Step 12 - Having had an awakening to how screwed we really are, awaken your friends and neighbors.

Keltner Channel Surf Traderone Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

I'm with you, made two pre-open trades while a newbie, crushed on both.

I think Blue gets up at 3:00 a.m. and plays the overnight liquidity games, but he's a former floor trader, I suspect most of us prefer to see the 10:00 or 10:30 candles.  Yes, the 9:35 5 min. candle on high volume when it begins far outside the outside volatility envelopes is obviously a good 'bet' with a bar-ending stop, but old habits die hard and I'm more of a "let's wait 'till 10:00" kind of guy, don't know if you concur ...

Traderone Keltner Channel Surf Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

I don't wait for any time to pass Kelts once it opens, if I spot an edge then I'm on it straight away.That could be anything from 1 minute or 450 mins however if there is big econ due then yes I will sit on my hands until it is released. Our styles are obviously worlds apart but isn't that the wonderful thing about trading? I know about Blues tactics and you gotta admire the man.

Traderone Squid Viscous Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Well Squidy, I'll entertain you just this once. When New York opened the buyers flooded the Tape, shorts pulled their offers and it became pretty obvious fairly quickly that shorting it was madness. What would you have a fella do? should I short it because 'I thought' it has to fall because I said so? or, should I accept what I see with my own eyes (strength)and buy it? what would you have done?  

Iconoclast421 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

No. Nothing at all to do with trade wars. This was a purely technical move, and one of great significance. This was the type of day that can spawn a 5% 3 day rally out of seemingly nowhere.

Keltner Channel Surf Iconoclast421 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

You are correct, sir.  

Given we’d already established an interim M-R bottom yesterday on ALL major indices at now-standard Daily Chart locations (200 DMAs on QQQs/COMP/DIA & IWM), SPY at the 2.0 Keltner), as well as even stronger (and arguably more important) Weekly touches of the 50MA on IWM/SPY (and damn close on DIA/QQQ), it’s not unreasonable, in fact probabilistic-ally positive, to see YET ANOTHER “world’s gonna end” global story ramped back, not only because Kudlow was sent out early to cloud the reality of the rhetoric, but even more because the crucial re-tests of these key levels were GIFTED at the open to machines who would normally have expected a spiky, protracted battle, perhaps up to (and including) FRI’s JOBS number.  (Closing levels also: SPY at exactly the 150 DMA, IWM at both the Daily and Weekly 20MAs, etc., etc)

Kaiser Sousa Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”

- Jerome Powell -

well, i expect 2day we can all concur beyond a shadow of a doubt that these "markets” r nothing more than farcical fraudulent fucking propaganda tools being utilized by the Fed & Exchange Stabilization Fund in order to perpetuate the myth of Ameridumbs’ economic health in this dead man walking Banana Republic…

as a reminder, what have i pointed out from the beginning of this entire year…

"classic manipulative management featuring what by now has become as reliable as the sun rising…the now infamous ramp between 10:00-11:30 est. ON ABSOLUTELY NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS OR DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…"

now that 300, 400, and 500 point instant corrections on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index have become "oh so passé", make way for 700 plus point reversals on "BREAKING NEWS" featuring ABSOLUTELY FUCKING NOTHING..

all this to keep it hugging nicely right around the "Maginot line" of desperation -  24,000…

notice that 200 plus point push at exactly 2:00 est. b4 the “witching hour” commenced to make sure “they” got it there???

and by no means rush to conclude that the 2 other “markets” that eerily move in the same directions day after day, at the same times in Londone & New Dork, and on NO news/data that could even remotely be construed negatively, has anything 2 do with Central bank intervention???

http://www.kitco.com/charts/livesilver.html

http://www.kitco.com/charts/livegold.html

nope, never that Sherlock. i’m sorry, whats that?

“once you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable must be the truth…"

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

 

Keltner Channel Surf Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

There are times when a trader has to say what's on his mind
Even though he knows how much it's gonna hurt ...

Torn between two algos, feeling like a fool
Going long while short is breaking all the rules
Torn between two algos, feeling like a fool
Tradin’ you both is breaking all the rules

You mustn't think you've failed me
Just because there's someone else ...

 

Peak Finance Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

Woot, great day!

BTFTWD!!!!  *

(*Buy The Fucking Trade War Dip)

Getting fun again! 

BTW, I did not see Fed fingerprints on this today, very few block trades in SPY when they normally "paint the tape" if they want a big lift. 

Earnings shockers to the upside incoming

 

Pollygotacracker Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Even Charles Payne, the heavy set black analyst on Fox Business, came right out on the air a couple of weeks ago and stated the stock 'market' is rigged. I just shake my head. The 'market' is as fake as Facebook. How long will they prop it up? Really obvious, now.