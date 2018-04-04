The Three Most Important Aspects Of The Skripal Case... And Where They Might Be Pointing

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com,
I have now asked a total of 50 questions around the Skripal case, which you can find here and here. Having gone back through these questions, as far as I can see only three have been answered by the release of public information or events that have transpired. These are:
-
Are they (Sergei and Yulia Skripal) still alive?
-
If so, what is their current condition and what symptoms are they displaying?
-
Can the government confirm that its scientists at Porton Down have established that the substance that poisoned the Skripals and D.S. Bailey was actually produced or manufactured in Russia?
On the first two points we are now told that Yulia Skripal’s condition has significantly improved to the point where she is said to be recovering well and talking. However, although this provides something of an answer to these questions, it also raises a number of others. Is she finally being allowed consular access? Is she being allowed to speak to her fiancé, her grandmother, or her cousin by telephone? Most importantly, how does her recovery comport with the claim that she was poisoned with a “military-grade nerve agent” with a toxicity around 5-8 times that of VX nerve agent?
On the other point, we do now have a definitive answer from none other than the Chief Executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, Gary Aitkenhead: No, Porton Down was not able to identify the substance as being produced or manufactured in Russia.
It is important that reasonable questions continue to be raised, as they not only help clarify the actual issues, but the answers — or lack thereof — are also a good barometer as to how the official narrative stacks up. As a keen observer of the case — especially since it took place just a few hundred yards from my home in Salisbury — I have to say that the official narrative of the British Government has not stood up to even the most cursory scrutiny from the outset. In fact, there are three crucial issues that serve to raise suspicions about it, and to my mind these issues are the most important aspects of the case so far:
-
The absurd speed at which the British Government reacted to the incident
-
The British Government’s ignoring of legal frameworks and protocols
-
The large number of discrepancies between events and the official narrative
Let’s just look at these in turn.
1. The absurd speed at which the British Government reacted to the incident
I remain astonished at the manner and the speed with which the British Government reacted to this incident. There was the speed with which the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, first pointed the finger of culpability, less than 48 hours after the incident, and before any investigation or analysis of the substance had taken place. There was the speed with which Porton Down was apparently able to analyse and identify the substance, even though it is set to take the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at least three weeks to carry out a similar identification. There was the speed with which the British Government officially accused the Russian Government of being behind the incident, and the 36-hour ultimatum given to it to prove its innocence without being given any of the evidence that apparently showed its culpability. There was the speed with which the British Government, armed with evidence that looked like it was put together by a rather dull 14-year-old on work experience, managed to convince a number of other countries to expel diplomats, including 60 from the United States.
Why, if it was so sure of its claims, did the British Government feel the need to act so hastily and recklessly, rather than await the results of the investigation?
2. The British Government’s ignoring of legal frameworks and protocols
Not only has the British Government acted with lightning speed, it has also ridden roughshod over a number of international legal agreements and protocols.
Firstly, there is the involvement of the OPCW. What ought to have happened is the British Government should have invited the OPCW in as part of the investigation immediately upon suspicion of the use of a nerve agent. However, according to the British Government’s own timeline, it wasn’t until March 14th– the day that Mrs May formally announced the culpability of the Russian State to Parliament – that she actually wrote to the OPCW to involve them in the case. This is, I understand, contrary to the obligations Britain has as a member of the OPCW, and signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).
In addition, the British Government has refused to provide evidence to the Russian Government. Again, my understanding is that this is contrary to the protocols set out in the CWC.
The British Government has also refused to grant the Russian Embassy in London consular access to two Russian nationals, Sergei and Yulia Skripal, which it is legally obliged to do under Articles 36 and 37 of the 1963 Vienna Convention and Article 35 (1) of the 1965 Consular Convention.
Why, if it was so sure of its claims, did the British Government feel the need to ignore international agreements to which it is a signatory, and instead act in this opaque and frankly suspicious manner?
3. The number of oddities and discrepancies in the official narrative
The speed of apportioning blame and the ignoring of international legal agreements might not have looked nearly as suspicious had the narrative presented by the British Government and the facts on the ground been in harmony with one another. But they have not been.
Instead, many of the actual events that have transpired over the weeks since the incident was first reported simply do not fit the overarching explanation given.
Below are five of the most important:
1. As mentioned above, the Chief Executive of Porton Down, Gary Aitkenhead has confirmed that the laboratory was unable to identify the origin of the substance used to poison the Skripals. This is in direct contradiction to the claims made by the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, who said the following on the Andrew Marr Show on 18th March:
“Obviously to the best of our knowledge this is a Russian-made nerve agent that falls within the category Novichok made only by Russia, and just to get back to the point about the international reaction which is so fascinating…”
If it’s made only by Russia, as Mr Johnson claimed, then it must have originated in Russia. Right? Yet Mr Aitkenhead says they were unable to identify where it was made.
Then in an interview with Deutsche Welle two days after his above comments, Mr Johnson was categorical about the source of the nerve agent as being Russian. Here’s the exchange:
Interviewer: You argue that the source of this nerve agent, Novichok, is Russia. How did you manage to find it out so quickly? Does Britain possess samples of it?
Johnson: “Let me be clear with you … When I look at the evidence, I mean the people from Porton Down, the laboratory …”
Interviewer: “So they have the samples …
Johnson: “They do. And they were absolutely categorical and I asked the guy myself, I said, ‘Are you sure?’ And he said there’s no doubt.”
Who “the guy” is, perhaps we’ll never know. The cleaner perhaps? I suppose a politician of Mr Johnson’s calibre will happily try to weasel his way out of the implications of what he said. But to us lesser mortals, it does rather look like he was deliberately misleading, doesn’t it
2. Much of the investigation initially concentrated on where the Skripals were poisoned. Amongst the suggestions made were the bench on which they collapsed, the Zizzi restaurant where they had eaten, Ms Skripal’s luggage or Mr Skripal’s car. Then, some 24 days after the incident, it was announced that a high concentration of the “military-grade nerve agent” had been found on the front door, and that this was the likely place of poisoning. Yet it is known that after leaving the house, Mr Skripal and his daughter drove into the City Centre, went to the Mill pub, and then to the restaurant where they ate a meal together. In other words, according to the door theory, the two of them were poisoned by a military grade nerve agent, which then took over three hours to have any effect. Odd, wouldn’t you say?
3. Furthermore, it has been stated that the two of them became ill at the same time on the bench in the Maltings. Therefore, if they were poisoned at the front door, this would mean that not only did the two of them feel little or no effects for the three hours or so that followed, but it would also mean that a large 66-year-old man and an averagely built 33-year-old woman, of different height, weight and metabolism, somehow succumbed to the effects of poisoning at exactly the same time, some three hours or so later. Again, is that not very odd?
4. The claim that they were poisoned by a military grade nerve agent, of a type said to be 5-8 times the toxicity of VX nerve agent, is itself surely open to question. Both Mr Skripal and his daughter not only survived, but Yulia Skripal is now said to be sitting up and talking just weeks later. Perhaps it is possible to survive a miniscule dose of such a nerve agent. The problem with this is that according to many earlier claims, there were significant traces of the substance in various parts of the City of Salisbury, which indicates that it cannot have been a very miniscule amount that they came into contact with at the door. Which means that we are being asked to believe that they were poisoned by “more than a miniscule amount” of this deadly poison, but both somehow survived, despite neither receiving an antidote (a fact now confirmed by Gary Aitkenhead). Does that not seem improbable?
5. The official explanation – that this was planned and authorised at the highest level within the Russian Government – would lead one to believe that the action was carried out by top level agents of the FSB. Yet the mode of attack – nerve agent apparently smeared or sprayed on the door – has to be one of the least effective methods that could be used to assassinate anyone. For a start, it rains a lot in Salisbury, and it did indeed rain on the day of the poisoning. If the substance was left at the front door (assuming it was the outside), the attacker(s) could have had no guarantee that it would not be washed off before Mr Skripal touched it. Nor could they have had any guarantee that he, as opposed to his daughter or perhaps a delivery person etc, would come into contact with it. And of course there is the fact that Mr Skripal is still alive. Does any of this seem consistent with the narrative of a professional, Kremlin-authorised hit-job.
Conclusion
Where does this leave us?
The official narrative would have us believe that the Russian Government authorised the killing of a has-been (former?) MI6 spy, who it had freed in 2010 and who presumably posed no threat to it, just a week before the Russian election and weeks before the World Cup, using a nerve agent with an exclusively Russian signature, in a way (on the door) that could not guarantee the intended target would touch it. This would be difficult enough to swallow by itself, but the British Government’s rush to judgement, disregard for law, and the many discrepancies in the actual events themselves make this scenario absurdly implausible.
Another possibility – that the British Government or intelligence services were behind the incident – has been given great credibility by the British Government itself, in its absurdly quick reaction to the incident and its blatant ignoring of legal protocols. These actions were bound to fuel suspicions about the possibility of its own involvement, and I have to say that such suspicions are absolutely legitimate precisely because of the way it has behaved. However, it must be said that the oddities and discrepancies in the case don’t lend themselves very well to the idea of a carefully planned false flag. If British intelligence had planned a hit job on Mr Skripal using a military-grade nerve agent “of a type developed by Russia”, in order to then pin the blame on the Russian Government, I doubt very much that Mr Skripal and his daughter would still be alive, or that the explanation for where the poison was administered would be changing on a daily basis, or that the British Government’s evidence to other countries would have been as risible as it was (unless of course our intelligence agencies are as incompetent as such a scenario would require them to be, that is).
My hunch - and it is just that - is that Mr Skripal himself was perhaps still working for British intelligence, and may have been in possession of a nerve agent. Somehow, this involvement went wrong, and he ended up accidently poisoning himself and his daughter on the bench in The Maltings. The Government then scrambled to concoct a story in order to cover up the real story of a Russian working for MI6 and handling nerve agents, and so quickly decided to point the finger at that most convenient scapegoat, the Russian Government.
The reason that I’m attracted to this possibility is that it explains all three aspects I have described above, and which I think are the most important aspects of the case. The rush to judgement — which looked like panic-mode to me — could have been an attempt to divert attention away from the investigation looking at the possibility of Mr Skripal having military grade nerve agent in his possession. The ignoring of international legal protocols, at least for a time, could have been done to ensure that the case was not probed by any outside body, which may well have exposed discrepancies. And it could also explain many of the oddities mentioned above, such as traces of nerve agent apparently being found in various places in Salisbury, since these could have come about because Mr Skripal was in possession of some sort of nerve agent when he left his house that day.
As I say, this is just a hunch and purely speculative. I am probably wrong. But unless the British Government is able to produce far better evidence than it has so far produced, to back up the claims it has made, I shall consider it a more credible possibility than the one they have sold to the British public.
Comments
Maybe the Queen Knighted a pedophile.
Elton John?
In reply to Maybe the Queen Knighted a… by joego1
Dude's hunch could be true.
Both Skripals had their GPS turned off in the few hours that preceded the incident, leading anyone sane to believe they had an appointment they didn't want to disclose, and all of this happened near the lab...
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/skripal-turned-off-phone-gps-du…
And maybe this failed delivery did fail on purpose, owing to the fact that Skripal might have been a triple agent working for Moscow and about to bring interesting elements in the Putin dossier affair...
In reply to Elton John? by Pernicious Gol…
It's pretty obvious that Russia poisoned those people. They've done it before, with Litvinenko.
Watching the paid Russian mouthpieces try to deny it is just sad. Face it, Vlad fucked up again. He's been doing that a lot.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
You just failed to refute anything in the article and are basically asking us to take your word for it that all the logic presented in the article should be ignored.
Then you've said that anyone who doesn't ignore all the logic in the article is essentially on the Russian payroll.
My take on this is that you're a paid Israeli troll.
In reply to It's pretty obvious that… by yomutti2
"Then, some 24 days after the incident, it was announced that a high concentration of the “military-grade nerve agent” had been found on the front door"
That was in response to the third victim, a UK cop, showing evidence of exposure. Yet he recovered within days, was talking to others in hospital according to local press, and left hospital weeks(?) ago. He has since disappeared without trace and with no media interest in following up his 'heroic' story.
Whatever happened, it is almost certain that poisoning the cop was not part of the plan. So what would have happened if he had not been poisoned? For one thing, there would be no need for the widely varying and rapidly changing 'explanations' of how he was contaminated. It would be a simple closed case of a 'sinister Russian assassin poisoning the Skirpals then disappearing without trace'. Case closed. Instead we have the clown car scenario of the UK cops removing the offending door in spite of the fact it was left in place for weeks.
In reply to You just failed to refute… by Scar Bro
Are you from one of those low IQ countries in Africa?
In reply to It's pretty obvious that… by yomutti2
Think of yomutti2 as ZH's very own village idiot..
In reply to Are you from one of those… by EuroPox
People, PEOPLE:
Cui fucking Bono
who benefits from the assassination of a Russian who contributed to the Steele Dossier?
Hillary Rodham Clinton
In reply to Think of yomutti2 as ZH's… by philipat
Walter Litvinenko Alexander Litvinenko`s FATHER is on record as saying he does not believe that Russia poisoned his son, he says it is far more likely that MI6 or CIA did it.
My own theory is that Litvinenko himself AGREED to the poisoning on the condition that his wife and family were well looked after by the British state after his blamed on Putin death, after all he had nothing to lose, he was already under a death sentence with terminal cancer, Russia knew this, so why poison him knowing they would be blamed ?; the only remaining question is who administered the poison, the CIA, MI5/6, or maybe Mossad ?.
In reply to It's pretty obvious that… by yomutti2
Why did the lying, bumbling Brits launch their "Skripal meets Monty Python" sketch?
Best explanation by far from the indomitable Saker
"Let’s look at the situation just a few months ago. The US was
defeated in Syria, ridiculed in the DPRK, Trump was hated in Europe, the
Russians and the Germans were working on North Stream, the British
leaders forced to at least pretend to work on Brexit, the entire
“Ukrainian” project had faceplanted, the sanctions against Russia had
failed, Putin was more popular than ever and the hysterical anti-Trump
campaign was still in full swing inside the USA. The next move by the
AngloZionist elites was nothing short of brilliant: by organizing a
really crude false flag in the UK the Empire achieved the following
results:
The Europeans have been forced right back into the Anglosphere’s fold (“solidarity”, remember?)
The Brexiting Brits are now something like the (im-)moral leaders of Europe again.
The Russians are now demonized to such a degree that any accusation, no matter how stupid, will stick.
In the Middle-East, the US and Israel now have free reign to start
any war they want because the (purely theoretical) European capability
to object to anything the Anglos want has now evaporated, especially now
that the Russians have become “known chemical-criminals” from Ghouta to
Salisbury
At the very least, the World Cup in Russia will be sabotaged by a
massive anti-Russian campaign. If that campaign is really successful,
there is still the hope that the Germans will finally cave in and, if
maybe not outright cancel, then at the very least much delay North Stream
thereby forcing the Europeans to accept, what else, US gas."
Burn the Kremlin....It's worked before!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMZmoQLMHaY
In reply to Elton John? by Pernicious Gol…
It wouldn't be the first time, see Jimmy Savile for example.
In reply to Maybe the Queen Knighted a… by joego1
The most obvious question of all:
Where is the manhunt???
Hundreds of diplomats expelled around the world and we don't even have a picture of a suspect??
Where is the manhunt!!
In reply to Maybe the Queen Knighted a… by joego1
If Yulia is talking, then the obvious line of enquiry is to ask her where they went and what they did in the 4 hours their phones were off. Either she can't remember, or the answer does not fit the government narrative and so must be kept from the public.
In reply to The most obvious question of… by EuroPox
Correct and she is not being allowed any visitors - even Embassy staff. Are they brainwashing her?
In reply to If Yulia is talking, then… by Thoresen
All in complete contradiction of International law and Treaties to which The UK is a signatory. And yes, there does not appear to be ANY kind of criminal investigation ongoing to determine HOW it happened (perhaps one of the five different "definite" solutions put forward at various times by the UK) and WHO did it. A/k/a a normal criminal investigation. It stinks to high heaven.
Of course, Washington never bothered too much about International law (The US seems to believe that if Congress has approved something that is all that is required to engage in violence of any degree anywhere. Well, actually, even if Congress has no approved. But I digress). For this reason in particular, I still tend to lean towards a US/CIA involvement in this episode, possibly sub-contracted to MI-6 for (what appears to be an ultimately fucked up because dead men, and women, don't tell tales) implementation. Motive? Deep State continuation of pressure on Russia now that "Russiagate" is collapsing with a possible side of Trump Dossier source and background elimination.
In reply to Correct and she is not being… by EuroPox
The Queen has Knighted many many Paedo`s; several of them were regular visitors to Epstein Island. The guest list will identify them.
In reply to Maybe the Queen Knighted a… by joego1
An obvious false flag operation to increase the attempt to isolate Russia further.
Also a possible link is that it is not a coincidence that MI6 agents worked together: Skripal, C.Steele and P.Miller (who lives in Salisbury) and are linked to the RussiaGate fairy tale. Within days of the House Inte Cie voting the end of the Russia probe (Trump) is over, this story unfolded. These agents were involved, with others (Mifsud et.al.), so UK and US secret agents looked as if they were coordinating matters around isolating Russia further.
I shall consider it a more credible possibility than the one they have sold to the British public.
Sold, but not bought.......
No one person of even the most basic critical thought believes a single word of our treasonous Governments explanation.
In reply to An obvious false flag… by Jung
As a Brit, I am more than ashamed of the current bunch of flagitious fabulist fuckers in government over there.
The empire days are long gone; nobody with any intelligence gives a shit about any of that anymore you ignorant c*nts!
this is my solution to the situation. it will leave all questions unanswered. and i don't give a fuck.
if you are member of a gov't intelligence service, in any capacity, of any country, go out into a field somewhere and shoot yourself. in the back of your head. twice. do it. don't endanger others. go out into a field.
and this includes everyone.
all the ZH will say just do US brits jooos.
i say do them all. all. every fucking one of them.
In reply to As a Brit, I am more than… by SuzerainGreyMole
Almost any explanation would be more credible than what the limeys have come up with. Hopefully the west's insanity will run it's course/burn itself out before detroying anymore than can be helped.
Mrs. May should be dismissed.
Yes, in April.
Btw, is this married?
In reply to Mrs. May should be dismissed. by Herodotus
The Iron Lady should give her a good dressing down, slap her, then send her back to the girls dorm.
Where are the adults? All dead I guess.
In reply to Mrs. May should be dismissed. by Herodotus
She was never fit to be in the job in the first place.
She is a downright traitor as well.
Islamifying the country - thousands of islamics pouring in each week.
A government subsidised islamic breeding scheme.
Free houses.
She has betrayed Brexit and committed treason against her own country on a range of issues.
She is a committed Globalist and openly pledged to Bilderburgers.
She, Boris and Williamson should all be GONE.
In reply to Mrs. May should be dismissed. by Herodotus
"Sharia May"
In reply to She was never fit to be in… by mog
Really, we all know that this is all a diversion from the MI5 conspiracy to commit treason in the U.S. election of a dually elected president of the United States of America. It is abundantly obvious that MI5 agent Steele conspired with the U.S. FBI, Justice department and other intelligence machinery to overthrow the American government. Eat it bitches, you are all going down one way or another.
UK. ROGUE_FAILURE.
+100
New drops, btw
23:59 PST
In reply to Really we all know that this… by joego1
Revealed: House of Windsor members have been to Scotland.
http://www.foxnews.com/science/2018/04/03/rare-dinosaur-prints-made-170…
You would have to be a complete idiot knowingly to have on your person a container of nerve agent with any chance of breaking or opening. I can't believe Skripal would have done so.
Could Her Majesty's lickspittles have been trying to kill people who could give testimony about Britain's involvement in fabricating the ridiculous Russia interference nonsense? Perhaps somebody who knew Mr. Steele well would have been part of the faking? What interesting things do they not want to come to light regarding British involvement in trying to overthrow an elected President of the lost colonies?
I'll go with that. Steele, Miller, Orbis and Pissgate are hiding in plain sight.
In reply to You would have to be a… by Pernicious Gol…
So Portland down cannot identify the substance and where it came from. UK,EU and other countries need to accept the Russian diplomats back. Why was the person used to deliver the agent not poisoned? Has the door been removed from the house for investigation and destroying? 24 days on the door knob and no-one else infected? Skripal is connected to Robert Steel (MI6 Handler while in Moscow in the late 1990's). Robert Steel used former Russian agents to "get" the dossier info (Skripal).Skripal got greedy and blackmailed Steel. Steel (probably under HRC orders) Arkencided Skripal
That is indeed a good theory, if connection to Steel is true.
In reply to So Portland down cannot… by Obamanism666
The kid is a little troglodyte asshole, that got way too cocky.
He's not overly smart, and had a big bank account by accident.
Now he's going to visit even more nefarious ways of being a scorned asshole.
Incarceration, doesn't cure people like him.
Young Martin should be sentenced to spoon feeding the elderly for 20 years.
The Skripl story concocted by TB (Tessie & Boris) is so patently absurd that a 5-year old with a chocolate-covered mouth would have more credibility pointing an accusing finger at some other alleged cookie-jar raider.
Yet, based on this nonsense, the USSA/UKKK/ZATO 'Coalition Of Clowns' goes full-bore 'Cold War II' and expels every Russian Diplomat within a 3,000 mile radius of Salisbury - after refusing, mind you, to hand over the cookie-jar to see whose finger-prints are all over it!
You then have to ask yourself: What the fck are ANY of these idiots doing ANYWHERE near "the button" that could launch "The Biggun"? Is THIS what we really as our epitaph - "Incinerated By Imbeciles. RIP"?
it seems that is precisely how we are going to go... burnt by imbeciles
In reply to The story concocted by TB … by NuYawkFrankie
Excellent piece and very well written. Good job Mr. Slane.
A little input from a chemist here:
When it comes to testing the sample in the lab, it really wouldn’t take that long as they likely had methods and procedures already in place. If they had to start all over with development, then it would have taken much longer. Therefore, they were already prepared in advance. Not that big of a deal because they already had samples of Novichok in the UK so the methods were likely already in place.
The issue wouldn’t be with the testing but with sample contamination causing issues with comparison to their known pure samples. The additional peaks from outside contamination (they probably got the field samples from his car) would have made it more difficult to be certain that the impurities matched the known chromatography peaks.
Another issue is that; even if they could match the peaks to the known reference in both location and size, all it confirms is that there was a high likelihood that it came from the same batch of material and the relative composition of actives from which they already had samples of. It CAN NOT rule out that it was diverted from any of the other countries who are known to have the material. In other words, the lead scientist from their lab will never be able to state where it came from. He can only state that YES, this is Novichok and that it might match the reference with varying degrees of certainty .
It's the same thing as the airliner shot down over Ukraine. They can only say that , yes, this was a Russian made missile. But, it can't prove who fired it. Same principle.
Also, doesn't London have one of the highest densities of CCTV cameras in the world? Shouldn't there be a video of a Russian agent placing the material inside his car near his residence or near the crime scene?
It did not happen in London, where indeed CCTV is very common. I haven't been in Salisbury, so I can't comment how dense is coverage over there.
In reply to Excellent piece and very… by OutaTime43
This is exactly same as in Litvinenko case - together with loud accusations against Russia and FSB, the UK actively hiding the tracks: there is no public coroner's conclusion, the Litvinenko's body had been cremated, the expert who found polonium (Matthew Puncher) had stabbed himself with a knife multiple times, all materials about this case had been classified.
In reply to Excellent piece and very… by OutaTime43
"My hunch - and it is just that - is that Mr Skripal himself was perhaps still working for British intelligence, and may have been in possession of a nerve agent."
It is possible that Skripal was still working for Brit Intel but OTOH he is slated as occasionally meeting with someone at the Russian Embassy in London which makes this theory difficult to stack up.
As for Skripal being the source of his own poisoning by having a bottle of the stuff in his pocket...maybe, but I doubt it.
At this point, my best guess remains that this was a joint CIA/MI6 false flag and that would also explain why Russian Consular access to his daughter has been blocked...she may know the source was some Intel guy they met in the park.
The motive may be that Skripal contributed to the Steele Dossier (read Brit.gov dossier) and they wanted to shut him up.
we are all guessing, but I really tend to agree more with theory of the author, that MI6 was covering accidental poisoning of the agent by himself. it is nice story line and not that hard to believe. chemical lab is nearby, so possibly it was source of the poison, and Skriptal was carrier and was supposed to deliver it somewhere. it is harder for me to believe that Russians indeed intended to kill him.
In reply to "My hunch - and it is just… by smacker
The consultant in medical emergency at Salisbury NHS Trust states that there are no patients suffering from nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury.
Inquiring minds call BS.
it could be worse.
these two could get the same doctors that took care of seth rich.
the operative expression is of course, "took care of".
The incident happened when they were sitting on the bench. The nerve gas was inside Sergie's jacket pocket and something went wrong......or someone went past them while they were chatting and hit them with the nerve agent.
There was a bizarre but somewhat similar poisoning of Kim Il Jung's brother in law(?) at an airport in the far east. There, he was poisoned as he passed thorugh an airport gate, a choke point. He was distracted by one woman and another smeared something on his face. It didn't immediately immobilize him so he was able to seek help. He did die later though. The presence of CCTV cameras in the airport allowed the attackers to be identified. Was that a dry run for the Salisbury Incident? Was there a choke point between the restaurant and where they were found? Are there no CCTV cameras in the area by any chance?
In reply to The incident happened when… by Fake Trump
My first thought when story broke was also that the guy himself was in possession of nerve agent, and handled it poorly. My reasoning was that chemical lab is nearby so he probably picked it up from there and on the way something went wrong. I know it is naive theory and so on, but not impossible.
Saudi Arabia gains the most from UK/US v Russia rift. Saudi doesn't want us joining with Russia to fight Islamofascism it exported to syria, rest of world.
1, Novichok is binary substance. The basic structure of the Novichok nerve agents is an organophosphorus core. Organophosphates are commercially used as insecticides, but nerve agents are much more potent and hence lethal...Novichok is a class of nerve agents that are acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, which can occur naturally in some venom and poisons.
We know Novichok agents do persist in the environment for a short time. Source:
George Braitberg AM, a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Melbourne
Note: Need not to be scientist to understand what is said. A, due binarity it has short time of existence in enviroment (air,body) because will merge with air or body substances. B, Many other substances leave similar finger print as novichok. Novichok is more concentrated than other stuff. It is like vodka, wine and beer. All 3 can rise alcohol blood level to be drunk. Compare drink vodka or put it directly to blood stream by siringe= One shot of vodka, whiskey etc can kill.
Result:As soon as was out of bottle it was almost IMPOSSIBLE find source and to say: It was novichok and it was from russia. And as we know that so many versions exist then they do not have source so they are guessing and telling us lies.
Of course those Slimy Limey Pedo Cunts (UK Gov) set this shit up, it was more than obvious from the moment they started barking Russia.