Total Deploys First Robots To North Sea

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
In a world-first, French Total is set to deploy groundbreaking autonomous robots to a North Sea oil platform to test the machines in operational inspections at the facility. The 18-month trial project is a continuation of Total’s ARGOS challenge, which an Austro-German team of engineers won last year.
The challenge - Autonomous Robots for Gas and Oil Sites (ARGOS) - aimed to tap the potential of robotics in enhancing the safety on offshore oil platforms, improving productivity, and lowering costs. The challenge was launched in 2015, and the winner was selected based on security and reliability features, an explosion-proof design, and ease of use.
The one-of-a-kind robot, known as the ARGONAUTS robot, that will now be deployed on the Alwyn platform is a little over a meter high and weighs almost 200 pounds. It can localize objects with a precision of one centimeter and it features a 3D simulator that ensures the safe remote operation of the machine by a human.
Yet the robots won’t have to be manned at all times. They will be used autonomously to inspect Total’s onshore Shetland Gas Plant as well as various parts of the Alwyn platform. The robots can read various metrics such as dials and level gauges, and they can measure things like temperature and gas concentration. They can locate and navigate around obstacles, move through narrow pathways, and up and down stairs.
Total has plans to deploy an array of robots to all its industrial sites by 2020. Before that, the ARGOS project will focus on improving the current robots, designing two more versions that should be even easier to operate and more reliable.
Total is not alone in its ambition to replace humans with robots for some tasks that are regularly performed on offshore rigs. Automation is a big part of the oil industry’s push into the digital era, seen as a means of further reducing costs and improving safety—a top concern on offshore oil platforms. This push will certainly lead to a change in the job landscape in the industry, though this change might not only be limited to job losses in favor of robots.
Comments
How long have I been saying, “with the advancement of technology, human beings are being disintermediated from the workforce and this trend will not be reverse”
Yet you have the brainwashed morons on ZH, who cling to the propaganda that there is work for everybody who seeks it. lol
Full employment has not been possible since the 60’s.
It's because human life is so precious, as evidenced by the inflow of rapefugees we see these days.
Obviously they didn't want to work underwater...
In reply to How long have I been saying,… by To Hell In A H…
Soon we'll have another band of deep-ocean navigating robots offering protection from getting their cords slit... For an adequate fee.
In reply to It's because human life is… by Adolph.H.
if you have spent any time on/in the sea you will understand the immense maintenance costs that go with all the elements of working in the sea especially when electrical currents are present. not an easy solution and wrought with issues. the sea is still the least discovered place on this planet.
In reply to Soon we'll have another band… by Ajas
The reason there is a lack of jobs has nothing to do with robots - or automated factories.. It has everything to do with dollar devaluation and artificially low interest rates creating a weakened economy where all money goes to service debt instead of creating productivity..
Can anyone image a world where we get 15% again on a T-Bill. Housing mortgages back to 15% where are people going to spend their money?
In reply to How long have I been saying,… by To Hell In A H…
It is both ...
As the NIRP system moves nearer and nearer to 100% economy to service the debt while at the same time a production maximum requires little new employment.
In reply to The reason there is a lack… by zebra77a
The dollar has been worthless since Nixon left the gold standard and the French realised that 7 years prior. Money servicing debt today, would only be replaced if there was no debt to pay, to supplement dividend payments.
I once heard that if companies were allowed to pay no taxes, this money would be reinvested back into R&D and creating jobs. What really happened Einstein? These tax breaks were used to bolster dividends.
You see the problem people like you fail to take into account? Human nature. Are we, or are we not living in an era of unprecedented Q.E? It’s an era of free fucking money. In fact with NIRP, the Central Bank is giving the banks money for borrowing money.
Freemoney to stimulate the economy was the PR, sold to the average IQ. What really happened? Yet you spin out “dollar devaluation and 15% interest rates on T-bills”? Do you even really understand economics? Unfortunately you belong to 95% of the nation. You talk it, but don’t truly understand it. The free money never made its way to kickstart the economy or great jobs. Who the fuck never saw that coming? You.
In reply to The reason there is a lack… by zebra77a
Life was not meant to be Boring, Robots do boring work, a Life full of Robots will not be Boring, for lots of Obvious reasons.
I wonder what may happen to these robots assigned to North Sea duty if they are unable to swim.,.....
Needs a grenade launcher for repelling pirates.
In reply to I wonder what may happen to… by whatisthat