Trump To Deploy National Guard To Southern Border

Thanks to a caravan of Central American migrants which has more or less stalled out in Mexico while on its way to the United States, President Trump announced plans to "deploy U.S. troops" to the southern border to guard against illegal crossings into the country "until we have a wall."
Today we learn from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that Trump is signing an executive order on Wednesday directing the National Guard to deploy troops to "assist the border patrol."
Homeland Security Sec. Nielsen announces Pres. Trump will sign an executive order to deploy the National Guard to "assist the border patrol." pic.twitter.com/U1Nba3WV5a— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 4, 2018
Speaking during the Wednesday White House press briefing, Nielsen pitched the deployment as a method of strengthening an immigration system that "rewards bad behavior," such as drug smuggling and border crossings.
“Border security is homeland security, which is national security,” Nielsen said, adding “It’s not a partisan issue.”
There is no word on how many troops will be deployed, for how long, nor the cost of the operation - however we assume it will be an ongoing guard until Trump's wall is built (or perhaps until January 21, 2021 after Trump loses the next election because he never built it).
“It will be strong. It will be as many as needed to fill the gaps we have today,” Nielsen said when asked about logistics “We do hope the deployment will begin immediately.”
The troops will initially serve in a support role and will not actually participate in the arrest and detention of migrants who cross the border illegally.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a statement following Wednesday's announcement:
“Earlier this week, media outlets reported that a so-called ‘migrant caravan’ was making its way through Mexico with the intent of illegally crossing the southern border of the United States. The President was clear that this caravan needed to be stopped before it arrived at our southern border, and his efforts now appear to be successful. But let me be clear as well: we will not accept the lawlessness of these types of efforts and those who choose to violate our laws, and those who conspire to assist others to violate our laws, will face criminal prosecution.
...
We will have a more efficient and effective immigration court system that supplies due process. As such, aliens who enter our country illegally should be aware that the government will use any and all lawful tools, including expedited removal and prompt immigration proceedings, to ensure that our immigration courts will not be burdened with cases that lack merit under the law.
...
“The Department of Justice fully supports the efforts of the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security announced today to secure our border. I will soon be announcing additional Department of Justice initiatives to restore legality to the southern border.”
As we reported earlier, a giant caravan of over 1,000 people - mostly from Guatemala, have stalled out in Mexico on their way to the U.S. border. Around 400 asylum seekers have already been deported by Mexican authorities, while the remainder are being given either 20-day travel visas while they make their way home, or 30 days to file for asylum in Mexico.
The caravan has been sitting for four days as migrants camp out at a Mexican sports arena, while organizers have more or less thrown in the towel.
Organizers admit they were taken aback by both the size of this year’s caravan—which has been a periodic ritual since 2010—and the attention it has received. They also admit their original plan of making their way to the U.S. border has likely changed. -Wall St. Journal
“We’re in limbo,” said one asylum seeker camped outside of the center - surrounded by garbage bags full of trash and rolled up mattresses.
That said, several hundred Hondurans reportedly boarded "The Beast," a train which was originally going to take the entire caravan north. Many of the remaining caravan participants stayed behind in the hopes of marching forward by foot or other means of transportation.
A few hundred of the Hondureño migrant’s Caravan boarded “The Beast” train 🚊 in central Mexico 🇲🇽. The rest of the caravan continued on their quest to USA 🇺🇸 borders by foot or other transportation methods -man in the video says! @realDonaldTrump @FoxNews #StopTheCaravan pic.twitter.com/gO08XTTpCv— Marco Gutierrez (@MarcoGutierrez) April 4, 2018
We imagine that at least a portion of the caravan will make its way to the U.S. border, at which point they will face the U.S. border patrol - backed by the National Guard. If this happens, it will make for quite the showdown - and may even inspire lawmakers to fund the wall.
Meanwhile, they're making progress on replacing segments of the border in California - with what appears to be a wall that's at least 10 feet taller.
#Calexico #BorderWall replacement project within #USBP #ElCentro Sector’s area making progress. This area is parallel to "Via Internacional" south and "The All-American Canal" north. #CBP pic.twitter.com/d8QtFTgzjX— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) April 4, 2018
Wasn't this posted yesterday? Whats changed since then?
I guess Trump didnt know you cant use the regular military for that.
In reply to Wasn't this posted yesterday… by notfeelinthebern
I consider an invasion an issue of National security.
In reply to I guess Trump didnt know… by Francis Marx
Sounds like teeth are already being pulled from the plan.
The same failed ass plans of Bush and Obama all over again.
The forces being pulled from Syria should go straight to the border. Rifles in hand and ready to fire. You know, actually firing bullets to defend the homeland. What a concept.
Oh and McMaster who was talking shit about Russia can be tied to a post and used as target practice.
In reply to I consider an invasion an… by notfeelinthebern
We will have to wait and see how this works out. Im sure the deep state has in mind that the National Guard under the direction of the Governors will be providing humanitarian relief and expedited transportation to the gimmegrants destination of choice.
Or maybe we get lucky and government actually does something to enforce our laws to the benefit of the citizens and taxpayers and future taxpayers.
In reply to Sounds like teeth are… by Gaius Frakkin'…
-All this talk of walls and military, and not entitlement reform? Entitlement reform is an equally important element to this problem, if not more important.
In reply to We will have to wait and see… by FreeMoney
One step at a time, I view this as positive progress, while pissing the Leftist off. A win. Now when its a reality and they are actually on the boarder I will chalk it up.
In reply to -All this talk of walls and… by BigFatUglyBubble
Round em up, ship em out.
Then throw Moonbeam and the rest into cold cells.
In reply to I consider an invasion an… by notfeelinthebern
I guess Trump didn't know that they were already stalled out & being sent home, & the organizers had already admitted DEFEAT
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-04/were-limbo-migrant-caravan-st…
But let's PRAISE YOU anyway
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruAi4VBoBSM
In reply to I guess Trump didnt know… by Francis Marx
In reply to I guess Trump didn't know… by DillyDilly
Try reading, and with comprehension.
In reply to I guess Trump didn't know… by DillyDilly
What? Like? Do you mean this part?
As we reported earlier, a giant caravan of over 1,000 people - mostly from Guatemala, have stalled out in Mexico on their way to the U.S. border. Around 400 asylum seekers have already been deported by Mexican authorities, while the remainder are being given either 20-day travel visas while they make their way home, or 30 days to file for asylum in Mexico.
The caravan has been sitting for four days as migrants camp out at a Mexican sports arena, while organizers have more or less thrown in the towel.
“We’re in limbo,” said one asylum seeker camped outside of the center - surrounded by garbage bags full of trash and rolled up mattresses.
Yeah ~ Looks like a crisis ~ Do something PRESIDENTIAL... DEPLOY the National Guard!
In reply to Try reading, and with… by swamp
Read with comprehension and find out.
In reply to Wasn't this posted yesterday… by notfeelinthebern
They said that Bush and Obama did the same thing. Just wondering why Obama's NG let so many people through
To allow certain dangerous persons of varied nationalities across the border, track them unwittingly or wittingly, and use them as political bargaining chips.
In reply to They said that Bush and… by Francis Marx
Easy answer
To invite a financial and criminal burden to crush the middle class.
In reply to They said that Bush and… by Francis Marx
Put Shumer and Pelosi on the front lines.......let them work for a change.
In reply to Put Shumer and Pelosi on the… by ZENDOG
For nationalists, is is a step in the right direction. But keep eyes open, the government has a history of screwing people.
This is illegal. Drumpf knows it. Impeach him.
The military does not have authority to arrest or detain at the border. ICE will still be responsible for that. The military can assist by it's presence, monitoring surveillance equipment, maintaining supply lines, etc. It is perfectly legal.
In reply to This is illegal. Drumpf… by onwisconsinbadger
Put up some target dummies. The NG can do a little target practice at opportune times. If some idiot is stupid enough to wander into a live fire zone they deserve a Darwin award.
In reply to The military does not have… by Pollygotacracker
Give it up, already. Life must suck waking up every day with so much anger.
In reply to This is illegal. Drumpf… by onwisconsinbadger
You know what’s illegal?
Hopping the border.
In reply to This is illegal. Drumpf… by onwisconsinbadger
Your parents have to be the two of the most stupid people on the planet and you sir are the proof.
In reply to This is illegal. Drumpf… by onwisconsinbadger
Having the NATIONAL GUARD, GUARD THE NATION.
WHAT A CONCEPT.
Then why haven't they surrounded Congress and SCOTUS, as well as all the lesser Federal courts?
In reply to Having the NATIONAL GUARD,… by FUDruckers
He should send them to DC too
The printing press will pay the cost.
The printing press is not in mexico.
Send the bill to Soros.
In reply to The printing press will pay… by jal
Nuttyahoo told him the US military is under Israeli control and to be used to build Greater Israel and nothing else.
If only your homage to eastwood wasn't so racist. Josey wales wasn't as big a piece of shit as you.
In reply to This country needs more… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
In reply to This country needs more… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
i think trump saved the house with this move, his first good move, i guess he was holding on to it like an A i nthe hole
This is horseshit grandstanding that only get cucks excited...
Fucking ARREST somebody [McCabe]... That'll 'save the House'
In reply to i think trump saved the… by Eric Masters
Getting us out of TPP and the climate treaty and renegotiating NAFTA were pretty good moves as well.
In reply to i think trump saved the… by Eric Masters
Do you really think those idiot RINOs want to run on those points? They want to hand the House back to the Dems so Trump can be impeached. He's bad for corruption.
In reply to Getting us out of TPP and… by Oldguy05
Update: We are sending 400 troops to advise the Mexicans on keeping their citizens from getting shot crossing the border. (It's really 4000 ;)
So its a simple thing really. Either they stop them all or they dont. There are legal ways to enter the country.
There is no valid reason to ignore the real health issues any people entering into any country may have. End of story.
That any other issues are being entertained besides those two is in my opinion is BS. Why wouldnt Trump take a stand on either?
I call it: "The Matrix Show"
In reply to So its a simple thing… by VWAndy