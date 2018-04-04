Trump: "We Are Not In A Trade War With China; That War Was Lost Many Years Ago..."

With US stock futures plunging toward their Wednesday lows following China's decision to strike back against the US by announcing 25% tariffs on on some $50 billion of US imports, including soybeans, airplanes, cars and chemicals, as the news revived fears of an escalating trade war.
But in a pair of tweets sent Wednesday, President Trump suggested that the market had it wrong. We aren't about to start a trade war with the Chinese, the president said. Rather, we've been fighting a losing battle for years.
"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the US. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!"
And before that, the president lashed out at the US's weak border laws for the fourth time in a week - after announcing last night that he would mobilize the military to protect the US's southern border as a caravan of Central American immigrants draws closer.
"Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way - they want people to pour into our country unchecked....CRIME! We will be taking strong action today."
During an appearance on CNBC shortly after Trump fired off his tweets, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he was "a little surprised" at the market's reaction, saying China had already announced its tariff plans, and that the two sides were likely still headed for a negotiation.
He is your Trumptard now.
Trump: 'Trade wars are good, and easy to win'
Are troops on the border yet? How long does it take to deploy troops in an emergency situation?
-All this talk of walls and military, and not entitlement reform? Entitlement reform is just an important element to this problem, if not more important.
-I wish President Trump would tweet about ZeroHedge articles instead of WaPo, NYT articles, Morning Joe, etc.
That crowd is mentally-ill libtard cult members. There is no fixing stupid, therefore no point in even addressing them.
In reply to He is your Trumptard now. by Trumpury Clinton
Go Trump, I say continue with the escalations until we cut Trade with China back to zero, ZERO.
Then we can sit down and talk about putting things back on the table in a quid pro quo basis.
See if we still have a $500 billion deficit after that!
In reply to Trump: 'Trade wars are good,… by BigFatUglyBubble
You sound like one of the "foolish" or "incompetent" Trump mentions. It won't be that easy, and Trump won't be back in 2020, that I can assure you. Wussy Americans are not ready for the pain that fixing this will bring.
Trump is wrong, they weren't foolish or incompetent. They accomplished exactly what they intended and got what they wanted in return. "Traitors, Thieves and Banksters" are a better description.
In reply to Go Trump, I say cut Trade… by Occident Mortal
That is absolutely true ... that these politicians and trade ‘representatives’ deliberately and maliciously fucked Americans over ... republican establishment and democrat establishment types alike ...
In reply to You sound like one of the … by bshirley1968
People in government pick winners and losers and we know there are ALWAYS more losers than winners. I'm sure there is some grander scheme, but this is largely driven by individuals seeking to advance one group over another.
Note how the Chamber of Commerce constantly touts their "winners" in each trade deal while seemingly ignoring the fact that the overall deficit continues to grow.
Winners and losers.
GE pays no taxes because they were "chosen" over their like competitors. Solyndra was "chosen" while their competitors were left to suck wind.
There my be a plot, but the devil's work relies upon our individual weaknesses, our greed, our willingness to cheat to gain advantage.
Winning
In reply to That is absolutely true … by Vendetta
the dems want war with russia. russia must have master minded that deficit with china.
In reply to You sound like one of the … by bshirley1968
Nations competing with us are most certainly gaming us, allowing us to destroy our ability to compete, just as a drug dealer sees his customers increasingly self destructing with every sale. This is a game of world dominance and those that think only America seeks this, or only black or white or Asians or anyone else are the only opponent are insane.
In reply to … by rccalhoun
The first thing to fix is the school system, until that starts graduating little more than phone fixated burger flippers or
college goers who is going tend the factories.There's 18 years of pain even if you started tomorrow.
Rebuilding a whole industrial base in the middle of trade wars , with the required skill set teachers retired
or dead,another major problem.
Two decades of intense pain whichever way you crunch the numbers,to be two decades behind the newest methods
when you get there.
In reply to You sound like one of the … by bshirley1968
now you are losing me there ... who said anything about fixing anything?
all what chump is talking is about friendly shooting - no wars
In reply to The first thing to fix is… by Winston Churchill
Trade War, that's funny. We gave China most of our manufacturing base just so Corporate America could increase profits and now we cry foul because they make more shit than we do. We have collectively become fools.
In reply to Go Trump, I say cut Trade… by Occident Mortal
Maybe we can let our topsoil recover instead of growing soybeans for export and corn for ethanol
In reply to Trade War, that's funny. We… by SoilMyselfRotten
Would it not be revolutionary if people actually valued quality food and general well-being over entertainment and base consumerism?
People are consumed by consumption and it's quantity over quality. We seem to simply NEED to consume, to buy, whether we need it or not, in order to feel any satisfaction or fleeting contentment. Our "happiness" is in a cardboard box shipped to a Dropbox from Amazon same day.
In reply to Maybe we can let our topsoil… by duo
Corporations did what we asked of them.
"Bring us cheap goods, the more the better" and they DID.
We told them we did not CARE where they came from and bristled at the mention of tariffs that might protect our jobs as it could increase our "entertainment" expenses.
No, we got exactly what we asked for. Blaming government for not forcing us to recognize our end, blaming business for putting money ahead of America (which is exactly what every consumer has done), all seems a bit WEAK.
In reply to Trade War, that's funny. We… by SoilMyselfRotten
WRONG!
The minute the first corporation took advantage of the slave labor.....and our government did nothing about it.....the rest had to follow suit or get left behind. Most people didn't understand....and were powerless to stop it....the full consequences of all the corporate migration to China until it was too late.
The government was paid off by corporate America to give them a pass on using communist slave labor. We were herded into the "Walmart" society.
China is not the culprit in this matter. We gave the farm away and they took what we gave. Why isn't Trump going after corporate America? Because they are still paying off congress.....and Trump.
Having money and wealth is the ability to make choices i.e. freedom. That had to be taken away from the middle class American and given to the control of communistic/socialist countries like China, Mexico, and India who know how to keep their slaves.....in slavery.
In reply to Corporations did what we… by Oldwood
I will take bringing all the jobs back so everyone has a middle class income to spend on things they need and the stock market to crash because all these corporations no longer get their slave labor along with things going back to an honest price discovery.
Shoes and clothes and furniture and everything is CHEAP AND POORLY MADE. No one needs a house and closets full of cheap crap.
Let's bring back american made, american bought and let the rest of the world figure their shit out
In reply to Trade War, that's funny. We… by SoilMyselfRotten
Why should two governments dictate the terms that you buy and sell with some Chinese fellow? Since when did people start loving the lord in the castle up on the hill? I'm sure you neofeudal fanboys will answer when he calls his bannermen to go fight the dude in the castle across the way too.
In reply to Go Trump, I say cut Trade… by Occident Mortal
Four of them were killed last night.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/04/04/4-marines-feared-dead-in-helicopte…
In reply to Trump: 'Trade wars are good,… by BigFatUglyBubble
article said they were killed during exercises
In reply to Four of them were killed… by Arnold
Oh no! If we lose the war with Mexico too I see trouble coming.
In reply to Four of them were killed… by Arnold
Trust me you don't want the mainstream to know about this place. David brocke and shareblue will load the chat up with bots and globalist shills.
In reply to Trump: 'Trade wars are good,… by BigFatUglyBubble
too late
In reply to Trust me you don't want the… by Haboob
No, cunning ones who became rich beyond imagination by trading our national interest for their personal interest. Likely they had no idea, at the time, of the damage they were doing by sharing our technology, skills, labor they were just interested in results. However, the results, the damage done, did not bother them to keep going even after it was realized. It still goes on and that genie is not going back in the bottle, technology and know-how is lost and cannot be erased from the minds of our foes. We have fed the red dragon.
In reply to too late by BigFatUglyBubble
"No, cunning ones who became rich beyond imagination by trading our national interest for their personal interest. "
Now that there is FUNNY, like American consumers had NO say or complicity in ANY of it.
We was waterboarded, held down and imports poured down our throats against our screams and struggles to escape.
Fuckit. We CHOSE this shit. Maybe out of ignorance, most likely from our own greed for "something for nothing", but DO NOT SAY WE WERE NOT WARNED!
In reply to No, cunning ones who became… by two hoots
Most smart people either knew or at least sensed it...but we were not really warned in a meaningful way.
‘Buy American’ was shit on as jingoistic. Resistance to global economy and trade was and...still fucking is painted as anti capitalist and protectionist, as if the latter was a bad thing.
Hell, even the Unions put up very little fuss.
We were told it was like water and would find its level or some inane bullshit. Like we’d all be too busy to manufacture cause we’d all be network engineers and project managers. Enter the dothead...
I think that roughly gets us to right now.
Oh. And. Would you like a scone with your latte?
In reply to "No, cunning ones who became… by Oldwood
A few found out much quicker than most others. What one knows does not mean all know, we shouldn't project in general. Yes, they liked the stuff and wanted the stuff but most likely thought Apple things, Qualcom things, automobile things and many others had an American made idea to them. besides most just go to work, come home, take care of stuff and repeat. I also believe that somewhere in the depths of gov (commerence, state, others) could clearly see us giving away our competitive and security advantages. Most could somewhat quickly see and feel the manufacturing jobs leaving but didn't have a clue that that was just the surface of what was leaving us. Shows what people really focus on, it may be short term but that is life for most, not that that is all bad. You were only warned if you were paying attention or had such an interest. It was not news headlines.
In reply to "No, cunning ones who became… by Oldwood
Modern ‘culture’ keeps you buried in shit by design. You can’t protest, resist or even get a decent bead on what’s being done to you while you are trying to keep all the balls in the air and the wolf away from the door.
Keep you struggling and in the dark. Buried in shit...so politicians can offer you solutions to the problems they created...and still not deliver on any of it.
Man. Look at me. All cheery today. Must be the wind keeping the chemtrails at bay.
In reply to A few found out much quicker… by two hoots
We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish,
He speaks the truth. Sad part is that it is always harder to retake ground lost than to protect you current ground. On may fronts, I have said it before and I will say it again: It will get a lot uglier before it gets better.
In reply to Trump: 'Trade wars are good,… by BigFatUglyBubble
The same people who don't want it to get 'ugly' are the same people who are benefiting from the trade disparity while calling everyone else lazy for not being able to compete with slave labor.
Fuck them.
In reply to We are not in a trade war… by Ghost of PartysOver
Agreed, but Trump is wrong about one thing: The people who negotiated these deals were neither foolish nor incompetent. The negotiators and their backers made piles of money. They didn't care that parts of the US economy would be gutted. So as seen from the narrow viewpoint of self-interest, the negotiators and the interests they represented were highly successful.
In reply to We are not in a trade war… by Ghost of PartysOver
"All this talk of walls and military, and not entitlement reform? "
Haha ... the US military is the biggest entitlement program in human history and the only one visible from outer space. If we have a hope in hell, that would be the first entitlement program to cut in half... for starters
In reply to Trump: 'Trade wars are good,… by BigFatUglyBubble
What are you smoking? MIC will only increase.
In reply to "All this talk of walls and… by curbjob
You are right about entitlement reform but it will neever happen.
Any politician who attempts to tackle that long standing cancer is toast.
In reply to Trump: 'Trade wars are good,… by BigFatUglyBubble
You'll find denial is more than a river in Egypt.
In reply to He is your Trumptard now. by Trumpury Clinton
In reply to He is your Trumptard now. by Trumpury Clinton
".. then we can sit down and talk about putting things back on the table "
Hard when the chair and table is made in China ... best start arming schools with carpentry shops.
In reply to Go Trump, I say cut Trade… by Occident Mortal
IKEA. But, yeah...
In reply to The table is made in China. by curbjob
I wouldn't want it any other way
In reply to He is your Trumptard now. by Trumpury Clinton
I am flattered that Trump is obviously following my comments.
However, I do wish he would give me some credit when he reposts them.
In reply to He is your Trumptard now. by Trumpury Clinton
This is so obvious, but needed to be said.
Go to Walmart and look at the labels. Made in China is so common the bottom half probably thinks it is a brand name.
In reply to This is so obvious, but… by Umh
Look at any Trump branded merchandise and you’ll see exactly the same
In reply to Go to Walmart and look at… by Cloud9.5
I remember when Walmart used to have big banners that read something like Made In The USA. Those signs disappeared a long time ago - 30 - 40 years? You could once buy quality tools in Home Depot and Lowes. Now it is mostly Chinese junk that falls apart. The buyer's constant focus on price also drives manufacturers to low cost labor markets.
In reply to Go to Walmart and look at… by Cloud9.5
He DOES have a point... Give me one competent King - you can keep the 535 morons, idiots, mental midgets, and incompetents. What would a competent King do to Maxine Waters? Cut her fucking useless head off and stake it... Democracy hasn't existed in America for the last 60 years...
FINALLY, a President with balls! President Trump MAGA!
This is getting interesting ..
To all you cowards coveting your stocks over Americans sovereignty. Shame on you.