UBS Warns Americans Can No Longer Afford Mobile Homes

A little over a month ago, after we first brought the market’s attention to the crisis quietly unfolding in consumer debt, Business Insider has finally caught up, acknowledging that “lower-income consumers and younger borrowers with substantial student debt moving at a slower pace than more affluent and established participants.” In other words, Bussiness Insider describes the economy as running at ‘two speeds,’ and mentions an ominous warning sign that lower-income consumers are entirely tapped out.

Without consumption, the US economy would collapse. Consumption accounts for about 70 percent of US GDP. Further, there are some 95 million Americans out of the labor force. The rosy narratives of how millennials and low-income consumers are propping up the economy are starting to fade, as Business Insider through a new UBS report —provides the knowledge that the “mobile-home market is showing signs of stress.”

According to the consumer research desk at UBS, Americans can no longer afford mobile-homes, as the delinquency rate on these tiny trailers has soared two percentage points, over the past year. In fact, what is even more mindboggling, is the 30-day-plus delinquency level is now about five percent, not seen since the first quarter of 2005 or a few years after the dot-com bubble.

The recent surge in the number of struggling mobile-home borrowers is a new phenomenon. It hints at severe wealth inequality and a divided labor force that has left millions of Americans behind. Nevertheless, this is all occurring as the unemployment rate is hovering near record lows.

“We interpret this data to mean that these individuals have not largely benefitted from these macro-dynamics, and may also be disproportionately exposed to industries that have experienced compression — rather than expansion — in the current economic conditions, such as retail or some areas of energy extraction,” UBS said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, mobile-home delinquencies spontaneously erupted, as conventional single-family residential loan delinquencies stayed stagnate.

Business Insider said, “this data represents a piece of a jigsaw puzzle of the condition of consumer finances.” According to UBS, the picture that is emerging for the lower-income consumers and younger borrowers should serve as a “warning sign for the economy.”

Summarization of the report below:

  • About three in five consumers with an annual income below $40,000 indicate that their earnings barely or do not cover their expenses, a UBS survey found.

  • Lower-income earners are often renting and carrying non-mortgage debt — such as credit card, auto, and student debt — at levels similar to or higher than the period before the financial crisis.

  • More than one-third of borrowers in this demographic report misrepresenting their financials in loan applications, a UBS survey found.

  • “While delinquency rates among student loans remain the highest of any consumer asset class, several other asset classes are beginning to inflect off of recent lows, despite broadly supportive economic conditions,” UBS said.

  • The new tax law is likely to benefit middle-income borrowers, but it could have limited benefits for lower-income borrowers.

“We believe weakness in these two groups will drive higher credit losses at some stage over the next few years — particularly in credit card, installment, and student loans — with macroeconomic inflection from job growth to job loss as a likely catalyst,” UBS said.

For now, however, to find the inflection point, keep an eye on the American consumer — rising consumer debt, low personal savings rate, soaring bank funding rates, and wage stagnation could be some of the contributors tilting the economy into the next recession.

dasein211 A Nanny Moose Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

Get used to it. The more jobs given to robots the more mad max people will get. Wealth inequality can’t go on forever. When corporations care more about their shareholders than they do about reinvesting in employees, this is what we get. It can’t go on forever. Think about that. Rather than giving the extra return to their employees they give it to “shareholders” who don’t make or do shit for the company. Rent seekers indeed. We’ll open the markets for head seekers soon enough. Every great revolution comes from the ultra wealthy hoarding everything at the expense of everyone else. But do they have the technology this time to win? 

JRobby toady Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

"Material costs have soared....."

"In other news, the "experts" are predicting hurricanes, wild fires, volcanic eruptions, drought and famine like they have been for years because they are paid to"

ShrNfr Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

"lower-income consumers and younger borrowers with substantial student debt moving at a slower pace than more affluent and established participants." So, dumb fucks with lots of student debt, and people who cannot do more than flip burgers are not doing as well as smart people and people with skills. Who wudda thought?

Yog Soggoth Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

Don't worry fellow ZH'ers, there are plenty of older ones sitting on unused property. This is like the used car scare. So the bank owns/bought these hopefully quality mobile homes, and they are sitting on supply and demand. Call me trailer trash, but I do like the mobility aspect. Next boom town, here I come!

robertocarlos Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

Of course they can't afford a mobile home. An RV is expensive and so is gasoline. It's bad enough paying for the McMansion never mind adding a luxury vacation home on wheels.

itstippy Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:30 Permalink

Here in my semi-rural stomping grounds in South Central Wisconsin there are 6 dying (dead) villages withing a 20-mile radius of my home.  These are villages that used to support the many small family farms that dotted the landscape for 100 years, until the corporate farms bought them all up and turned them into huge agribusiness operations.  No family farms, no farm families.  No farm families, no customers for the small villages.

The largest village has 800 people, the smallest 500.  They look pretty much alike: an abandoned feed mill and grain elevator, an abandoned gas station, a main street of abandoned stores, an abandoned Chicago & Northwestern Railroad spur line, two or three big brick & masonry churches, and a bunch of old houses in decaying but habitable condition.  Four of them have small trailer parks.  They have municipal water systems built in more prosperous times.

The poverty in these small villages is grinding.  There are no jobs - everyone gets a meager government check of some kind.  The great economic expansion of the past 30 years has left these places far behind.

CashMcCall Fri, 04/06/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

Rural America is stone cold broke. All your Trumpian massive spending goes to the cities. His RINO Tax cuts all went to the cities. His Trade War Bluff is hitting what is left of Rural American Agriculture. 

It is sad too because the city dwellers like Trump's kids are scum but the folks in Rural America are decent and polite except for the young red neckersons that prey on the nice folks. 

Mobile homes are nice. Most areas have Double Wides in neighbours with min of one acre lots. So the working class put up metal buildings and find ways to repair engines, cars and weld etc. So it is not that the rural folks are lazy or unwilling to work hard. What has happened is that local county government are taxing them to death. Trump wants to tax Amazon, hurt Walmart, and close down Harbor Freight. Republicans are all RINOs so Rural America has no representation. Sad. 