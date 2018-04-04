US Planning Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:11

With President Donald Trump's legal team in shambles and his outgoing National Security Advisor delivering his sternest rebuke yet against "pernicious" Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House is apparently out to demonstrate once again that Trump has been tougher on Russia than any US administration since the Cold War.

The sanctions will be filed later this week. We imagine more details will be forthcoming...

 

The news comes amid reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing a report about Trump associates and their interactions with Russians during the campaign - as well as a separate report about Trump's purported obstruction of justice in firing former FBI Chief James Comey.

strannick beemasters Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

Hungarian Oligarchs like Soros also sanctioned?

Mueller exists to keep Trump from enacting his campaign promises and from persecuting Clintons Comey and Mueller himself.

Trump went crazy when cowardly shit for Brains Sessions recused himself so Mueller could run wild harrassing Trump. Thats the moment the Trump train derailed. Trumps been at their mercy ever since. That was the Deeps States coup de gras

EuroPox researchfix Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:23 Permalink

Correct and they are making a lot of mistakes.

Why is Yulia Skripal (who is recovering so we are told) being denied ALL visitors?  Including staff from the Russian Embassy.  Is she being brainwashed?

Why is there no manhunt for the poisoners of the Skripals?  Not a single suspect or photofit... did anything actually happen at all - we have seen no CCTV or other evidence that a poisoning took place at all!

EuroPox researchfix Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

Nothing happens on UK streets that is not caught on CCTV - so where are the grainy picture of the Skripals arriving at the park and then collapsing from the poison (4 hours after the were poisoned by their front door!)  Where are the pictures of people arriving to help them, or of them being taken away by paramedics, or the ambulance arriving at the hospital etc. etc.?  Or a smiling Yulia sitting up in bed in the hospital?  Instead there is nothing.... absolutely nothing. Do we know that the Skripals even walked out of the restaurant?

Where are the press reports from eye witnesses?  This was in the middle of a town, somebody must have seen something!!! What about the 130 people we are told were 'treated' afterwards - what is their story?

And if it was done by the Russians, where is the CCTV of the poisoner arriving and then escaping and why is there no manhunt???  Again absolutely nothing at all!  A poisoning without a poisoner!!

 

Was there actually a poisoning?

EuroPox Justin Case Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

This interview with Craig Murray is excellent - note where he talks about the Sky News interview being "added to" (with a different camera position from the rest of the interview) to include a reference to:  'Production of nerve agent required state actor' - starts around 1:50.  I watched it - Craig is right!

https://www.rt.com/uk/423075-porton-down-skripal-proof/

Theta_Burn Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

Fucking now what..

The Russian diplomats shouldn't have even been thrown out of the country Trump... let me guess doubling down? worried what "they" think?

strannick dirty fingernails Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

Hes just playing the Deep State cards hes relentlessly dealt. Pray for the man ("the One in you is greater than the one in the world")

When you are constantly scrutinized by a deep statist like Mueller and his intelligence apparatus, every new witness they shakedown gives them new leads..more leverage against Trump that they didnt have when Trump took office..which is why they fought so hard against him.

MoreFreedom Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

There's a way for Putin to get some slack from Trump: release the emails Putin's hackers got from Clinton's server.  Putin may think those emails are still good for blackmailing people still in government in the US.  After all, it includes all of Clinton's emails to or from Obama administration officials, who are still in office, that Clinton erased with Bleach Bit, and didn't turn over to the government. 

BitchesBetterR… Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

Trump, Trump, Trump....

When there was a bit sense of redemption coming from you, shit like that comes out and all the good deeds go to shit!!! 

 

Why do you keep fucking going along with the Russia-evil bullshit? 