US Planning Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs

With President Donald Trump's legal team in shambles and his outgoing National Security Advisor delivering his sternest rebuke yet against "pernicious" Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House is apparently out to demonstrate once again that Trump has been tougher on Russia than any US administration since the Cold War.
The sanctions will be filed later this week. We imagine more details will be forthcoming...
BREAKING: U.S. plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week under law targeting Moscow for alleged election meddling - sources pic.twitter.com/6PlxBHLCaX— Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) April 4, 2018
The news comes amid reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing a report about Trump associates and their interactions with Russians during the campaign - as well as a separate report about Trump's purported obstruction of justice in firing former FBI Chief James Comey.
Comments
Desparate in all directions.
And all of this because they couldn't false flag them? "Desperation is a stinky cologne"
In reply to Desparate in all directions. by researchfix
If Trump means the REAL (((oligarchs))), then it's a good thing. We need to boycott our own (((domestic ones))) as well - at every turn.
In reply to And all of this because they… by Bud Dry
JHC… do the F’n Anglo/US,EU and other oligarchs first.
In reply to If Trump means the REAL ((… by J S Bach
There ought to be a sanction against the Deep State one day. But don't count on Trump to execute it. It has to be someone brave with nothing (much) to lose.
In reply to … by Manthong
Hungarian Oligarchs like Soros also sanctioned?
Mueller exists to keep Trump from enacting his campaign promises and from persecuting Clintons Comey and Mueller himself.
Trump went crazy when cowardly shit for Brains Sessions recused himself so Mueller could run wild harrassing Trump. Thats the moment the Trump train derailed. Trumps been at their mercy ever since. That was the Deeps States coup de gras
In reply to There ought to be a sanction… by beemasters
Why the fuck is the US so afraid of Russia?
No evidence of collusion
No evidence of vote rigging
No evidence in nerve gas case
Installing a US approved dictator in Ukraine wasnt enough?
In reply to Hungarian Okigarchs like… by strannick
Hahahah....the sanctimonious sanctions script again.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Can we put sanctions against Soros? He is a bad oligark.
In reply to Hahahah....the sanctimonious… by Brazen Heist
But but but he is what's known as a good Oligarch!
One must be able to distinguish "good" Washington-approved Oligarchs from the "bad" Washington-unapproved ones in such treacherous times!
In reply to Can we put sanctions against… by are we there yet
Russian oligarchs or (((Russian oligarchs)))?
In reply to But but but he is what's… by Brazen Heist
No. Look there!!!!
Not here, you silly....THERE!!!!!!!
In reply to … by BennyBoy
We need to boycott our own
They're in charge.
In reply to If Trump means the REAL ((… by J S Bach
Correct and they are making a lot of mistakes.
Why is Yulia Skripal (who is recovering so we are told) being denied ALL visitors? Including staff from the Russian Embassy. Is she being brainwashed?
Why is there no manhunt for the poisoners of the Skripals? Not a single suspect or photofit... did anything actually happen at all - we have seen no CCTV or other evidence that a poisoning took place at all!
In reply to Desparate in all directions. by researchfix
UK is third world with CCTV. Nothing to see in Salisbury.
In reply to Correct and they are making… by EuroPox
Nothing happens on UK streets that is not caught on CCTV - so where are the grainy picture of the Skripals arriving at the park and then collapsing from the poison (4 hours after the were poisoned by their front door!) Where are the pictures of people arriving to help them, or of them being taken away by paramedics, or the ambulance arriving at the hospital etc. etc.? Or a smiling Yulia sitting up in bed in the hospital? Instead there is nothing.... absolutely nothing. Do we know that the Skripals even walked out of the restaurant?
Where are the press reports from eye witnesses? This was in the middle of a town, somebody must have seen something!!! What about the 130 people we are told were 'treated' afterwards - what is their story?
And if it was done by the Russians, where is the CCTV of the poisoner arriving and then escaping and why is there no manhunt??? Again absolutely nothing at all! A poisoning without a poisoner!!
Was there actually a poisoning?
In reply to UK is third world with CCTV… by researchfix
No no...LOOK THERE...!!!
NOT HERE...CANT YOU SEE?
THERE!!!!!
In reply to Nothing happens on UK… by EuroPox
UK CCTV is exactly as good as the CCTV around the Pentagon when the DU missile took out the auditors there.
I.e. all pervasive, detailed and from multiple angles - and non existent when it suits the little worms in charge.
In reply to UK is third world with CCTV… by researchfix
It was military grade. So they had time to go out for dinner and it hit them when they returned?
The back paddling and lies on top of lies is going to implode on it self. They already denied tweets and the Russians supplied the evidence to what May and Boris were texting. They are still denying it.
In reply to Correct and they are making… by EuroPox
This interview with Craig Murray is excellent - note where he talks about the Sky News interview being "added to" (with a different camera position from the rest of the interview) to include a reference to: 'Production of nerve agent required state actor' - starts around 1:50. I watched it - Craig is right!
https://www.rt.com/uk/423075-porton-down-skripal-proof/
In reply to It was military grade. So… by Justin Case
Let’s face it.
The sanctions are REALLY about Russia’s reunification with Crimea and the FUCKING slaughter of their precious ‘proxy’ ISIS !!
In reply to Desparate in all directions. by researchfix
Fucking now what..
The Russian diplomats shouldn't have even been thrown out of the country Trump... let me guess doubling down? worried what "they" think?
And yet he invites Putin to the White House.
This has become a complete joke.
I'm sick of the whole show.
In reply to Fucking now what… by Theta_Burn
I'm seriously starting to think all of his "normalizing relations with Russia" talk was more of the talking outta his ass that he does constantly.
In reply to And yet he invites Putin to… by peopledontwanttruth
Wrong. Its from him having to play ball with seditious Muellers enemy-within gestapo
In reply to I'm seriously starting to… by dirty fingernails
How would we know the difference? The man changes his position, opinions, and actions like the rest of us breathe.
In reply to Wrong. Its from him having… by strannick
Hes just playing the Deep State cards hes relentlessly dealt. Pray for the man ("the One in you is greater than the one in the world")
When you are constantly scrutinized by a deep statist like Mueller and his intelligence apparatus, every new witness they shakedown gives them new leads..more leverage against Trump that they didnt have when Trump took office..which is why they fought so hard against him.
In reply to How would we know the… by dirty fingernails
If he is controlled as you say, then there is no point in wasting any time or energy on someone who can't or won't help. We peons need to be finding common ground, making in-roads with those we disagree with, and building communities and networks. The system is broken beyond any repairs possible from within.
In reply to Hes just playing thecDeep… by strannick
Squatter in WH, u r even a bigger idiot, than your generals. U r a bigger idiot, than Bolton.
Reuters..........C'Mon Man
Has President Putin expelled all American diplomats (aka: spies and CIA assassins) from Russia yet?
He should do this posthaste.
Should be good for algos
Orange Suspiria
The American Empire is in a constant state of anxiety.
I cannot follow all these Fox News directives.
I never thought a one-man reality show could last this long.
The Trump dumbscape seems to be expanding.
Latent syphilis is cruel.
In reply to Should be good for algos by FreeShitter
"constant state of anxiety" - exactly
"The Matrix Show" brought to you by Donald Trump never takes a day off. We are Force fed, binge watching endlessly, because he has too much power for us to look away, and too little power to help.
You can take some of those ideas for one of your poems if it pleases you.
In reply to Orange Suspiria… by Deep Snorkeler
You are doing great. I'm in awe.
Keep it going. I'm suffering from poem-fatigue and hate attacks.
In reply to "constant state of anxiety" … by BigFatUglyBubble
If we could get any other featherless biped in that office,any warm bloodbag other than that overly white ,overly masculine male ,we could be that Shining City On The Hill once again!!!
In reply to You are doing great. I'm in… by Deep Snorkeler
At what point does the entire world realize Russia and the US are fighting over a two timing nation?
This two-timing nation ? https://youtu.be/Lx1-x2Zvuvs
In reply to At what point does the… by RopeADope
Wow...
Are we expecting Russia to bend over? lolz BWahahahahahahahaha
I'd like some sanctions against our (western) oligarchs,please...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmObsXFb9C8
In the mean time... https://youtu.be/YgO8eN-U3OA
Tell me again how trump isn't a zio whore
this doesn't help
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-13/trump-says-russia-li…
Trump Says Russia Likely to Blame for Poisoning Ex-Spy in U.K.
In reply to Tell me again how trump isn… by dufferin
wouldn't sanctions against Russian Oligarchs shrink Putin's problems?
wonder of the Soro's NGOs be covered also?
There's a way for Putin to get some slack from Trump: release the emails Putin's hackers got from Clinton's server. Putin may think those emails are still good for blackmailing people still in government in the US. After all, it includes all of Clinton's emails to or from Obama administration officials, who are still in office, that Clinton erased with Bleach Bit, and didn't turn over to the government.
Assange (if he has them) sure shit the bed by not releasing them....The Brits have taken out Julian for now. Timing is everything but we just don't know the real reason why it occurred NOW. Wei Sie Soon
In reply to There's a way for Putin to… by MoreFreedom
The Rise Of Putin And The Fall Of The Jewish-Russian Oligarchs (Part I & II)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2Cl8lSv9Is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2nNtynZAiI
These are Hillary's Russians not Trumps Russians brainlets.
So you have the list? If you don't you're speculating just like the rest of us so hold off on the shit talking unless you enjoy eating crow.
In reply to These are Hillary's Russians… by Haboob
Trump, Trump, Trump....
When there was a bit sense of redemption coming from you, shit like that comes out and all the good deeds go to shit!!!
Why do you keep fucking going along with the Russia-evil bullshit?