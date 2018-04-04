US Planning Sanctions Against Russian Oligarchs

With President Donald Trump's legal team in shambles and his outgoing National Security Advisor delivering his sternest rebuke yet against "pernicious" Russian President Vladimir Putin, the White House is apparently out to demonstrate once again that Trump has been tougher on Russia than any US administration since the Cold War.

The sanctions will be filed later this week. We imagine more details will be forthcoming...

BREAKING: U.S. plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week under law targeting Moscow for alleged election meddling - sources pic.twitter.com/6PlxBHLCaX — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) April 4, 2018

The news comes amid reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is preparing a report about Trump associates and their interactions with Russians during the campaign - as well as a separate report about Trump's purported obstruction of justice in firing former FBI Chief James Comey.