US Services Sector Slumps As ISM Signals Tariff Turmoil Ahead

Following mixed messages from ISM (down) and Markit (up) on March's manufacturing surveys, the Services sector were in agreement that the US economy is slowing with Markit's PMI slumping as new orders and output fall (but employment hit a 7-mo high) and ISM's survey dropped for the second month in a row (to 58.8, missing expectations).
Expectations were for an ugly ISM print...
But it was not quite that bad...
As New Orders and output tumbled, employment upticked along with prices...
ISM respondents seem unified on one topic - how bad tariffs are...
""The unbelievable amount of market volatility in construction-related materials that started with lumber continues with the tariffs on steel and aluminum"
"Accurate, long-term planning has become incredibly difficult, as distributors that historically held costs for at least 30 days are now, in some cases, committing to only seven days, as prices can change drastically in that time." (Construction)
"Interest rate hike [and] tariffs are likely to impact cost and price of goods and services." (Finance & Insurance)
The final seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Composite PMI™ Output Index dipped to 54.2 in March from 55.8 in February. Both the manufacturing and service sector recorded softer output growth than in February.
Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
“Measured across both manufacturing and services sectors, US business activity growth slowed in March compared to February's 27-month high, but remained encouragingly solid.
“Strong inflows of new orders means growth looks set to accelerate into the second quarter. The past two months have seen the largest back-to-back increases in demand for almost three years.
“The strongest jobs gain since December 2016 further underscored the bullish outlook, as firms stepped up their hiring to meet the recent upturn in demand.
“Price pressures meanwhile eased slightly during the month, though remained elevated by standards of the past four years, linked in many cases to healthy demand boosting firms' pricing power, as inflationary pressures in the manufacturing sector.
“Expectations about future growth were mixed: while recent protectionist announcements appear to have helped bolster confidence in parts of the domestic manufacturing sector, service sector optimism came off the boil.”
Finally, Williamson notes that "the month rounds off a quarter in which the PMI surveys indicate that the economy grew at an annualised rate of approximately 2.5% (though official GDP data are likely to come in at least 0.5% weaker, due to seasonality issues).
So - prices up, production and new orders down... smells like stagflation once again.
