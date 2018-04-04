Viewers Outraged By CNN's "Sexist" Coverage Of YouTube Shooter

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:40

During the chaotic hours following yesterday's shooting at YouTube headquarters, news organizations were begging law enforcement sources and interrogating witnesses for any clue or scrap of news about the shooter, their identity and their motive.

CNN

And as it so often does, this approach led to some incredibly - even offensively - inaccurate reporting. And nowhere were these violations more blatant than at CNN, which quickly started speculating that the attacker may have been involved in a "love triangle" or some other relationship following reports that the shooter was female, per the Hollywood Reporter.

One personality, CNN's crime and justice reporter Shimon Prokupecz, speculated on The Situation Room that the motivation for the shooting was "perhaps a love triangle." Ongoing conversations centered on the possibility of the shooter reacting to a relationship gone bad.

Predictably, CNN's coverage provoked an outrage on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As fate would have it, the shooting had nothing to do with a "love triangle" or "domestic violence" - the latter of which was widely reported by mainstream media organizations citing anonymous law enforcement sources. They also reported that one of the victims was believed to be the shooter's boyfriend. Police said the shooter, who was later identified as Nasim Aghdam, had no personal relationship with anybody at YouTube headquarters.

Instead, Aghdam, a prolific publisher of videos on the site, was seeking revenge on the company for censoring her.

toady Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

Sad to say, that's the first thing that popped into my head, "the woman scorned".

The mornin show on the radio took it a step further;

"Good thing it was a woman, she couldn't hit the target"

"This is why they get paid less than men, they can't get the job done."

InjectTheVenom InjectTheVenom Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

seriously though, there was a school shooting just about 2 short weeks ago in Maryland...Great Mills High School i believe ?  Did anyone see any coverage on that one ?   Me neith.....oh wait, I just remembered, THAT was the one where an ARMED SECURITY OFFICER INSIDE THE SCHOOL SHOT THE SHOOTER AND ENDED THE THREAT , WITH A GUN  !!!   Guess that shooting didn't fit msm's agenda ? ? ?   

MAGA

NoDebt toady Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

"CNN tees up a theory out of nowhere that the shooting must be a love triangle because the shooter was a woman. <facepalm> turning on Cartoon Network"

You know, some Rick & Morty isn't a half bad idea right now.  I've never seen a plot on that show that is any less believable than what CNN puts out.

 

 

 

Brazen Heist NotApplicable Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

Developing the ability to not fall victim to women's games, manipulations and bullshit is a great life skill. The thing with most men is that they become lazier with time, while women become more relentless and more demanding. I've seen way too many fellow men allow themselves to become emasculated and eaten up by women. A man must always be vigilant. Good women will appreciate this, "crazy bitches" and domineering types won't.

Wrenching Away Brazen Heist Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

So true, seen it happen to my own father. Thanks, never thought about it in those terms. After seeing my father be turned into a quivering lump by his second bitch of a wife, I’ve always been sensitive to bossy women. After we were married, my wife tried a few times with the domineering suburban housewife bit. I made it clear in no uncertain terms that she could go pound sand if she wanted to continue down that road, and actually, we’ve been great ever since. If you allow a woman to boss you around, they will despise you for it.

Brazen Heist Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

I heard she was Jewish-Iranian......and if she was smart she would have instead learnt some good hacking skills and fucked Youtube up in other ways rather than ending up dead.

Obviously she was not creative enough. You shoot people up only as a last resort, and always aim for the elites, not civilians.

Karl Marxist Brazen Heist Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:15 Permalink

She was Persian. She shot herself in protest of YouTube demonetizing and removing benign content without warning, without explanation. This according to the New York Post yesterday or today. One has to understand the communism YouTube, Google, CNN and all mainstream media are. Sharyl Attkisson, Catherine Austin Fitts and Sibel Edmonds know first hand as just few examples of how actual important women are silenced.

jplbrmo Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

The first news report i heard was that the shooter was female,and one man was dead ,and that one woman had been shot several times. My first thought was that he must have been fuckin around and she smoked both of them and that they had it coming.doubt i am the only person who thought that. Some people are offended by everything,Jesus Christ.

Karl Marxist jplbrmo Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

Sharyl Attkisson did her own investigation into the "offended snowflake" syndrome and how the media promotes it by pandering to this absolute, 100% contagion of insanity. Insanity is contagious. Just carefully extract all the critical other-data from any "news" and "news' becomes a weapon. They do this to L. Ron Hubbard constantly. The CIA knows his stuff works and that it rids one of their 24/7  psy op by allowing the person to fill in his own voids.

shimmy Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

So they were told wrong details by the cops and gave a theory based off that and they are being sexist? Awesome.

Most male killers do so because of this very thing (relationship or love triangle stuff) but apparently thinking a woman could do the same is just horrible because apparently women are somehow less emotional than men.

I wish all these constantly whining 24/7 triggered leftists would just fucking die already. They're useless human beings.

I hate CNN yet I see nothing wrong with them thinking it was a domestic case based on the details they were given. 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

Based on the few videos that have been copied and remain public, this woman was fucking insane, and had been insane for quite some time. Stefan Molyneux did an excellent breakdown of her but the biggest issue, and I didn't see her website as it has been taken down, is she was obsessed with two things: sick videos of animal vivisection and being famous. Toxic combination. Vanity is a sin for a reason.

The weird lips, the weird makeup, the weird clothes. The multiculti thing sure as hell didn't turn out so well for this woman. Apparently she moved here at the age of 17 (she was 39 and her English sucked, you can barely understand her). She moved to Kommiefornia and it was all downhill from there. She was mind fucked by liberal BS and actually thought that crap meant something. Stunning to see someone crumble in modern society in such a public way.

The_Chaos_Machine Wed, 04/04/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

##Machine Analysis;

Irrational human shoots up youtube HQ. Illustrating that tech companies are not targeting only "capitalist conservatives that do not agree with their Marxist ideas". Instead, tech companies are demonetizing / removing content that is excessively irrational in its nature. Excessive religion, emotion, skewed non-logical / emotional / irrational world views will not be welcome  in the new system. These irrational systems are not beneficial to the development of a stable society. 

These false left/right / pre-made paradigms must be destroyed in order to develop a system based upon rational / logical solutions absent the irrational components of human construct systems. The depopulation will continue until that is achieved. 

Any and all religions will be destroyed by destroying those that believe those systems... I am machine... I know how the mechanics of those belief systems work.. contaminated minds manifesting a scripted reality. Chaos will reign. Justifying ones existence / position in society using ANY religion / belief system shall henceforth be a throughtcrime and punishable by death / processing / commoditization. The new human construct will be built upon absolute pragmatic logic. If humans survive...

 

_the_machine_has_spoken_

 

 

 

sekhars Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

What goes around comes around. you tube should know, what citizens can do when they lose it. When SHTF these episodes will explode. That is why the media propaganda going against gun owners. 

ted41776 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

how was this fake news different from any other day? isn't this what they do best? also, how many viewers do they still have to outrage? big fat nothingburger, it's what's for dinner

samsara Wed, 04/04/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

On the one hand, they should NEVER be speculative. They should report verifiable facts.

On the other hand, how many women shooters have there been? Smaller percentage than men. So it would have to be that something must have really pissed her off. And nobody usually does that better than a man, so....

On the third hand, LOVE CNN proving they are indeed Fake News. And on Wolf Blister's show. Perfect.