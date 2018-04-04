What Will Trump Pick: Plunging Stocks Or Trade War? We Now Know The Answer

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 07:41

One of the long-running debates on Wall Street has been when faced with two choices, a plunging stock market or a full-blown, (perhaps) popularity boosting trade war with China, which one would Trump choose. After all, for much of the first year of his administration, Trump took delight in pointing out the daily surge in the S&P, which he was all too quick to take credit for, which prompted many to ask what happens when stocks plunge, and will Trump wash his hands from the red tape.

This morning we finally got the answer, thanks to CNBC's Eamon Javers who moments ago tweeted that a "White House official said the the WH recognizes that Trump’s actions are hitting the stock market, but this is “a longer term thing,” and the president has to follow through on a key campaign promise. The White House feels that China simply has to be held to account."

Which means that Marko Kolanovic was wrong once again. Recall that in mid-March the JPM quant said that there is no way Trump would launch a "significant trade war" as that would risk "destabilizing markets" and Trump would "open a path" to his own impeachment:

A significant trade war started by this administration would destabilize global equity markets. Should this happen ahead of the November election, it would impair the administration’s ‘market scorecard’ and likely lead to an election loss. Lost elections open a path to impeachment, and other complications. The game is also non-zero sum, as one can both use tough rhetoric and at the same time do little disruptive action (e.g., players as we defined them can ‘have their cake and eat it’). Setting up a diagram (similar to the well-known ‘prisoners’ dilemma’) points clearly that there will be strong rhetoric, but weak or no action that would destabilize equities.

Clearly, that's not what Trump had in mind, and now it's time for algos - and reputable Wall Street analysts - to start pricing to what he did.

And speaking of China's retaliation, Javers tweets that he "asked a White House official last night if the US was prepared for further Chinese retaliation for American trade action and if we should then expect further reaction by the US. The official said “all of it is under discussion.”

Meanwhile, the real question is whether Trump and Navarro now unveil a new, third round of tariffs against China. If and when they do, all bets will be off.

* * *

Javers also touched on something else: what happens to the biggest risk factor of, well, yesterday, namely that other ongoing feud between Trump and Bezos. Here is Javers: "A White House official tells me it is “almost certain” there are no specific policy actions coming from the White House against Amazon. But the president is “not a fan of Jeff Bezos.”"

Then again, it is Trump, and he may unexpectedly tweet about Bezos and/or Amazon at any moment, unleashing even more "risk off" especially in the aftermath of his dinner last night with the co-CEO of Oracle who is now almost assured of winning the Pentagon contract that was meant to go to Amazon.

GUS100CORRINA buzzsaw99 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 07:48 Permalink

What Will Trump Pick: Plunging Stocks Or Trade War? We Now Know The Answer

My response: TRADE WAR??? Really?? How about we finally have a POTUS who gives a SHIT about current state of the nation and knows DAMN well that these TRADE DEFICIT levels are the DEATH of AMERICA!!!!

For the last 30 years going all the way back to Regan, America's accumulated trade deficits total over 20 Trillion dollars. Folks, this is NOT SUSTAINABLE any longer. We are out of road for can kicking.

Dickweed Wang HockeyFool Wed, 04/04/2018 - 08:14 Permalink

I hope the market tanks. 

 

There's a narrative going around says that is essentially Trump's plan.  He wants to bring down the existing corrupt system and in fact he spoke about the problems with the existing financial system several times during his run for president.  It's high time someone with power has the balls to actually do it.

bshirley1968 GUS100CORRINA Wed, 04/04/2018 - 08:00 Permalink

"Trade Deficit levels are the death of America"?

That's a bit of an over simplification, don't ya think?

It cannot be "fixed" without major pain.....pain in the form of depression, massive death, and inevitable war. It will end the American empire and the way of life as we know it. Prices will rise way faster than anyone's "income" level, massive defaults, major economic disruption, etc.

Don't get me wrong, I am all for it, but people had better get their shit in order.

bshirley1968 BlindMonkey Wed, 04/04/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

Not at all. But I don't think this is the road to take.....yet.

Trump should use his power to "encourage" corporate America to move their operations back to US. Corporations were and are the "bad guys" in this scenario. They left us high and dry for the slave labor markets.

I would "incentivize" corporations to bring their manufacturing back to US. China just took what they were given and are now the easy target of Nationalistic anger, when in fact this was done to us by our own people.

It wouldn't be that hard to force corporations to bring production back to the states, lift the incomes of middle class Americans, and begin insulating and rebuilding our economy......to be better prepared for a trade war.

Trump has "leaped before looking" in my opinion. This is going to hurt the people and not the real culprits.

A real trade war could end up killing millions of Americans without a shot ever being fired. Our JIT food supply chain is very fragile. Too many people dependent on too few producers. Easily disrupted, and would bring massive trouble. But we did learn Americans have a lot if stored up fat, so maybe we would be okay......fat chance.

bshirley1968 buzzsaw99 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

But the real question is, should that be the focus of his ballz, or are there more important hills to die on?

Our deficit problem weakens our ability to win a trade war. ....big time. He should give corporate America some tax incentives to bring business back to America so we can start exporting again. Making our products less attractive on the international market is not the solution.

Navymugsy Wed, 04/04/2018 - 07:46 Permalink

I'm getting killed but what's the alternative when the Chinese rob everybody blind? When they capitulate, the market will bounce back. Down votes to follow...

Golden Showers Wed, 04/04/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

Man, I would so jack up the price of real doll silicone lifelike sex toys. Like, no! My toy!

Then, I'd like stop importing exporting HEROIN, COCAINE, OPIUM, and be like, holding.

Oh, and giving all our military shit away to Israel and Saudi Arabia and well, that's not what gets sanctioned in a trade war. It's just things like dildos.

Things that never get trade warred, make you go hummm.

Who gives a shit? 'Sup Remington! You out of work motherfuckers!

Alexander De Large Wed, 04/04/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

Chickenshit conservatives clutching their pearls over the trade deficit now.  Jesus, the Deep State really needs to disenfranchise you guys and take your voting rights away.

Also not sure how a trade war boosts stawx when the motherfucker drops like a goddamned rock every time Donuld even mentions China.

This fucking guy orders pork egg rolls for lunch and the Dow dips 50 points.