What Will Trump Pick: Plunging Stocks Or Trade War? We Now Know The Answer

One of the long-running debates on Wall Street has been when faced with two choices, a plunging stock market or a full-blown, (perhaps) popularity boosting trade war with China, which one would Trump choose. After all, for much of the first year of his administration, Trump took delight in pointing out the daily surge in the S&P, which he was all too quick to take credit for, which prompted many to ask what happens when stocks plunge, and will Trump wash his hands from the red tape.
This morning we finally got the answer, thanks to CNBC's Eamon Javers who moments ago tweeted that a "White House official said the the WH recognizes that Trump’s actions are hitting the stock market, but this is “a longer term thing,” and the president has to follow through on a key campaign promise. The White House feels that China simply has to be held to account."
Which means that Marko Kolanovic was wrong once again. Recall that in mid-March the JPM quant said that there is no way Trump would launch a "significant trade war" as that would risk "destabilizing markets" and Trump would "open a path" to his own impeachment:
A significant trade war started by this administration would destabilize global equity markets. Should this happen ahead of the November election, it would impair the administration’s ‘market scorecard’ and likely lead to an election loss. Lost elections open a path to impeachment, and other complications. The game is also non-zero sum, as one can both use tough rhetoric and at the same time do little disruptive action (e.g., players as we defined them can ‘have their cake and eat it’). Setting up a diagram (similar to the well-known ‘prisoners’ dilemma’) points clearly that there will be strong rhetoric, but weak or no action that would destabilize equities.
Clearly, that's not what Trump had in mind, and now it's time for algos - and reputable Wall Street analysts - to start pricing to what he did.
And speaking of China's retaliation, Javers tweets that he "asked a White House official last night if the US was prepared for further Chinese retaliation for American trade action and if we should then expect further reaction by the US. The official said “all of it is under discussion.”
Meanwhile, the real question is whether Trump and Navarro now unveil a new, third round of tariffs against China. If and when they do, all bets will be off.
Javers also touched on something else: what happens to the biggest risk factor of, well, yesterday, namely that other ongoing feud between Trump and Bezos. Here is Javers: "A White House official tells me it is “almost certain” there are no specific policy actions coming from the White House against Amazon. But the president is “not a fan of Jeff Bezos.”"
Then again, it is Trump, and he may unexpectedly tweet about Bezos and/or Amazon at any moment, unleashing even more "risk off" especially in the aftermath of his dinner last night with the co-CEO of Oracle who is now almost assured of winning the Pentagon contract that was meant to go to Amazon.
Comments
he is the only one in history with ballz enough to take on the trade deficit.
What Will Trump Pick: Plunging Stocks Or Trade War? We Now Know The Answer
My response: TRADE WAR??? Really?? How about we finally have a POTUS who gives a SHIT about current state of the nation and knows DAMN well that these TRADE DEFICIT levels are the DEATH of AMERICA!!!!
For the last 30 years going all the way back to Regan, America's accumulated trade deficits total over 20 Trillion dollars. Folks, this is NOT SUSTAINABLE any longer. We are out of road for can kicking.
In reply to he is the only one in… by buzzsaw99
The trade war started long before Trump. The tariffs are an attempt to end it
http://thesoundingline.com/there-is-a-trade-war-but-the-us-didnt-start-…
In reply to What Will Trump Pick:… by GUS100CORRINA
I hope the market tanks. I've been out for quite a while.
In reply to The trade war started long… by Four Star
I hope the market tanks.
There's a narrative going around says that is essentially Trump's plan. He wants to bring down the existing corrupt system and in fact he spoke about the problems with the existing financial system several times during his run for president. It's high time someone with power has the balls to actually do it.
In reply to I hope the market tanks. I… by HockeyFool
the kids today really need to shut the fuck up about the falling stock market. up until the central banks fucked the market, a 600point swing in the dow was just the weekly vol
In reply to I hope the market tanks. … by Dickweed Wang
LOL...yeah, Trump wants to bring down the system. That's why he picked John Bolton.
In reply to I hope the market tanks. … by Dickweed Wang
To say that a tariff will fix the trade deficit is to believe that the cause of it had nothing to do with ourselves.
We didn't end up with a trade deficit because we were doing everything right. Taxing US consumers isn't the path to prosperity.
In reply to The trade war started long… by Four Star
"Trade Deficit levels are the death of America"?
That's a bit of an over simplification, don't ya think?
It cannot be "fixed" without major pain.....pain in the form of depression, massive death, and inevitable war. It will end the American empire and the way of life as we know it. Prices will rise way faster than anyone's "income" level, massive defaults, major economic disruption, etc.
Don't get me wrong, I am all for it, but people had better get their shit in order.
In reply to What Will Trump Pick:… by GUS100CORRINA
Perhaps you are suggesting that the current path is a sustainable one?
LOL. Thanks for the chuckle this early in the day.
In reply to "Trade Deficit levels are… by bshirley1968
Not at all. But I don't think this is the road to take.....yet.
Trump should use his power to "encourage" corporate America to move their operations back to US. Corporations were and are the "bad guys" in this scenario. They left us high and dry for the slave labor markets.
I would "incentivize" corporations to bring their manufacturing back to US. China just took what they were given and are now the easy target of Nationalistic anger, when in fact this was done to us by our own people.
It wouldn't be that hard to force corporations to bring production back to the states, lift the incomes of middle class Americans, and begin insulating and rebuilding our economy......to be better prepared for a trade war.
Trump has "leaped before looking" in my opinion. This is going to hurt the people and not the real culprits.
A real trade war could end up killing millions of Americans without a shot ever being fired. Our JIT food supply chain is very fragile. Too many people dependent on too few producers. Easily disrupted, and would bring massive trouble. But we did learn Americans have a lot if stored up fat, so maybe we would be okay......fat chance.
In reply to Perhaps you are suggesting… by BlindMonkey
Signs of the apocalypse... waking up and reading ZH readers cheering tax increases. SMH
In reply to What Will Trump Pick:… by GUS100CORRINA
Let's see.... market crash now, or in 2 years when I run for re-election? I'll go with door #1.
In reply to he is the only one in… by buzzsaw99
Or stupid... either way the party’s over. All that easy money created between 2008 and 2018... poof, it’s gone. Trade wars, higher interest rates, rising libor rate, hot wars.. many countries are starting to get protective and it’s not easy to change course.
In reply to he is the only one in… by buzzsaw99
Trump said "PULL IT!"
In reply to he is the only one in… by buzzsaw99
Plunging stocks? We all know the unaudited Federal Reserve's PPT will swoop in to buy up stocks and save the day.
In reply to he is the only one in… by buzzsaw99
But the real question is, should that be the focus of his ballz, or are there more important hills to die on?
Our deficit problem weakens our ability to win a trade war. ....big time. He should give corporate America some tax incentives to bring business back to America so we can start exporting again. Making our products less attractive on the international market is not the solution.
In reply to he is the only one in… by buzzsaw99
the maggot ceos get their big bonus because of cheap chinese labor. fuck them, and the bankers, and the whore politicians too.
In reply to But the real question is,… by bshirley1968
I'm getting killed but what's the alternative when the Chinese rob everybody blind? When they capitulate, the market will bounce back. Down votes to follow...
Damn mate. The guy has been promising this for a while, and the market reaction was rather predictable. Ah, I can't judge. Been out for years. You probably made out like a bandit while my investment sank to the bottom of a lake.
In reply to I'm getting killed but what… by Navymugsy
Rob everyone blind? Did the chicom's follow you to Target and hold a gun to your head to buy their crap? Did the chicom's make us vote for obamacare, entitlements, and unionization?
To blame the Chicom's for the collective economic ignorance and hedonistic fascination with the empty promises of socialism seems naive at best.
In reply to I'm getting killed but what… by Navymugsy
the maggot ceos gave usa consumers one choice: buy chinese made or buy nothing. it is time to fuck over every big box store and amazon too.
In reply to Rob everyone blind? Did the… by Rothbardian in…
i am not a fan of mr. bezos either ... but all under discussion does not cut it. Either in or out.
Common Kudlow - King Douler!
HODL door HODL door HODL door. But the zombies come in anyway.
trade wars talk all one big distraction from ....... DB
DB the poster child for TBTF.... no harm with come to Douche... Herr Merkel and Count Draghlua got it....
In reply to trade wars talk all one big… by bmw550i
MTGA : Make Tradewars and Trumpdepression Great Again
www.canarydeath.com
Shame people don't understand a trade was is just another name for taxation. The only ones affected are the people.
The people are going to back Trump against the Chinese and Trump's poll numbers are going to skyrocket. Everyone senses something is drastically wrong and further status quo governing isn't going to work.
In reply to Shame people don't… by ItsAllBollocks
Trade war or stock market crash? The likelihood is we'll suffer both.
add hot war, and you have a trifecta.....
In reply to Trade war or stock market… by Dogspurt
6-8 250 point swings in the DOW today.
Man, I would so jack up the price of real doll silicone lifelike sex toys. Like, no! My toy!
Then, I'd like stop importing exporting HEROIN, COCAINE, OPIUM, and be like, holding.
Oh, and giving all our military shit away to Israel and Saudi Arabia and well, that's not what gets sanctioned in a trade war. It's just things like dildos.
Things that never get trade warred, make you go hummm.
Who gives a shit? 'Sup Remington! You out of work motherfuckers!
Sadly,We all will die just because one man
is to ego minded to admit he over punted his coverage
Chickenshit conservatives clutching their pearls over the trade deficit now. Jesus, the Deep State really needs to disenfranchise you guys and take your voting rights away.
Also not sure how a trade war boosts stawx when the motherfucker drops like a goddamned rock every time Donuld even mentions China.
This fucking guy orders pork egg rolls for lunch and the Dow dips 50 points.
The liberal spenders on both sides got us all in this mess. Go over to morning joe and watch the real chicken little's yell the sky is falling.
In reply to Chickenshit conservatives… by Alexander De Large
Todays plunging stocks are tomorrow's dip buys and rallies. Grow up children and take that tinfoil off your head bitchezz
Xi love Donarl long time. Free sukky sukky.