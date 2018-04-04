WTI/RBOB Rebound After Big Surprise Crude Draw

WTI/RBOB tumbled after China's trade war retaliation, erasing gains on OPEC's lowest output in a year, but rebounded after DOE reported a bigger-than-API-reported and surprising 4.6mm barrel crude draw - the most in 3 months. Prices jumped despite a new record high in US crude production.
Crude -4.617mm (+2mm exp, -3.28mm API) - biggest draw in 3 months
Cushing +3.666mm (+4.06mm API) - biggest build since Dec 2016
Gasoline -1.16mm (-1.5mm exp, +1.12mm API)
Distillates +537k (+2.2mm API)
API showed an unexpected 3.28mm draw overnight and DOE confirmed it as even larger - the biggest crude draw since early January. Following the prior week's biggest surge in Cushing stocks in over a year (and API's spike), DOE reported a huge-er spike in Cushing stocks this week - the biggest build since Dec 2016.
Crude exports rose to a record high...
Output from OPEC’s 14 members fell by 170,000 barrels to 32.04 million barrels a day in March, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. That’s the lowest since last April’s 31.9 million barrels a day.
But US crude production remains the center of many OPEC members' attention... which rose once again to a new record high...
After tumbling overnight on China trade tariffs, DOE data has - for now -sparked a rebound higher..
“It’s only logical to see profit-taking in light of looming trade tensions and possible financial-market turbulence,” said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt.
Comments
There's todays carry.
So, China is the world's largest oil and soybean consumer...
Opportunity bitchez...
Great, moar stagflation for the holiday driving season coming up.
What you don't like $4 @ gallon gas at below $70 a barrel ???
In reply to Great, moar stagflation… by Yen Cross
Shhhh! Y'all ruining the surprise!
In reply to What you don't like $4 @… by Seasmoke
This shit would be hilarious if wasn't getting so serious.
That was some instant hammer in gold. Think it went down down $5 in less than a second !!!!
SO exports are up 400% from the same period last year and we're still adding inventory? This is seen as bullish?
Cushing is adding inventory so it can be exported, making it look like there are drawdowns. It is still the same as it ever was inventory shift to make it look like the oil was used.
Imagine what stockpiles would be if the oil export ban was still in place.
The export ban was lifted to protect Wall Street's ability to manipulate oil prices to bank billions in contract trades. If the ban wasn't lifted oil would be flirting with $20, not $70.
Might help if they would build some new refinery's that can actually refine all this shale oil we are sitting on. Might do something positive - like create more well paying jobs. Oh, what the fuck do I know...