Yet Another California City Fighting Back Against Unlawful Sanctuary Policy

Huntington Beach is the latest city in California to join a growing backlash against the state’s sanctuary law.
In a late-night vote Monday, the Huntington Beach City Council decided 6 to 1 to sue the state of California over SB 54, which protects illegal immigrants by limiting the cooperation between local police and ICE agents. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), who represents Huntington Beach, praised the decision to sue.
“I am very proud of the USA. I would suggest that those who advocate for sanctuary states are betraying the American people.”
Citizens the state over are making it loud and clear that they refuse to sit idly by while California Gov. Jerry Brown unlawfully protects illegals in their state. Los Alamitos was the first city to take action, voting 4-1 on March 19 to pass a city ordinance exempting it from SB 54. That vote created a domino effect, and the cities of Aliso Viejo and Buena Park announced that they would also push for an exemption from the law.
California citizens aren’t the only ones taking action, either – the Department of Justice is suing the state of California under the contention that SB 54, which essentially forbids local and state law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration law, is unconstitutional. Under the rule, law enforcement officers cannot be deputized as immigration agents, arrest someone for a civil immigration warrant alone, or participate in border patrol activities, among other actions.
It goes without saying that SB 54 is a threat to public safety. But liberals would rather protect illegals than their own citizens. No wonder Californians are fighting back.
