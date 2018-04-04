"She Could Target YouTube," Shooter's Family Warned Police

Suspected YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam was found by police sleeping in her car in Mountain View, California late Monday night after her family filed a missing person's report, according to the Press-Enterprise.
Her father Ismail Aghdam told police that his daughter might've been heading for YouTube's headquarters because she "hated" the company and blamed it for censoring her by demonitizing her five YouTube channels, depriving her of income.
But after a brief investigation, the Mountain View police let Aghdam go, telling her family she was all right. This after Aghdam made the six-hour plus journey to the Bay Area from her home in San Diego.
In an interview Tuesday night with the Bay Area News Group, Ismail Aghdam said his 38-year-old daughter told her family a couple of weeks ago that YouTube had been censoring her videos and stopped paying her for her content. “She was angry,” he said in an interview from his Riverside County home.
However, it isn't clear whether the Mountain View police who found Agdham sleeping in her car were aware of her father's warnings about her heading to YouTube headquarters - possibly to seek revenge.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers had found a woman of the same name asleep in a vehicle early Tuesday morning in a parking lot.
"Our officers made contact with the woman after the license plate of her vehicle matched that of a missing person out of Southern California," said Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.
"The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions. At the conclusion of our discussion, her family was notified that she had been located."
Ismail Aghdam said his daughter was a vegan activist and animal lover. As a youngster, she would not even kill ants that invaded the family home, instead using paper to remove them to the back yard, he said. State records show she had once established a charity called Peace Thunder Inc., to "educate people about animal cruelty, environmental pollution" and other causes.
Aghdam's father said her family was unaware she owned a gun. "Maybe she bought one" recently, he told the PE. Her family largely confirmed the image of Aghdam that had emerged in media reports late Tuesday. A militant animal rights activist, Aghdam ran a YouTube channel about cooking.
"For me, animal rights equal human rights," Aghdam told the San Diego Union-Tribune at a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest in 2009 outside Camp Pendleton.
When reporters visited the home, Aghdam's mother could reportedly be heard crying. They also spoke with her brother. The family came to California from Iran in 1996.
In a blurb published on her now deleted Instagram account, the shooter said she was born in the Iranian city of Urmiah in 1996, according to Reuters.
Writing in Persian on her Instagram account, Aghdam said she was born in the Iranian city of Urmiah and that she was not planning to return to Iran.
"I think I am doing a great job," she wrote. "I have never fallen in love and have never got married. I have no physical and psychological diseases. But I live on a planet that is full of injustice and diseases."
Aghdam had recently moved in with her grandmother in San Diego. She had been MIA since Saturday when her family reported her missing. In a morbid coincidence, Tuesday was also Aghdam's 39th birthday. At least three people were wounded in the assault; Aghdam is so far the only casualty.
