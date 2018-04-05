The Average Commute In America Is 26 Minutes - How Does Your City Stack Up?

The average person is awake for 15.5 hours per day, but once you subtract hours committed to work, eating, chores, personal care, and errands, there’s only so little much free time leftover.
That’s why, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, the amount of time spent commuting, either in a car or via transit, can be a massive difference maker towards a person’s quality of life.
THE AVERAGE COMMUTE
Throughout the United States, the average commute time works out to about 26 minutes one-way.
However, as today’s infographic from TitleMax shows, the average commute varies considerably between individual states, and also between major cities as well.
In South Dakota, a state with fewer than one million people, congestion is not a problem for most. The state is home to the shortest average commute in the country at just 16.6 minutes one-way.
Meanwhile, as you may imagine, New York is the polar opposite of South Dakota for getting to work. The Empire State has the longest average commute in the country, which is double the length at 33.6 minutes.
COMMUTES BY CITY
Every city is different, which means that data can have high amounts of variability within each state.
New York again is a great example for this: NYC has the longest average commute in the nation at 34.7 minutes, but go upstate and Buffalo actually has the shortest average commute for all major cities at 20.3 minutes per trip.
Here are the 10 shortest commutes in the country, for major cities:
Many people living in places like Buffalo or San Diego are able to hop to their place of the work in 20 minutes or less, giving them a little extra flexibility with their free time in comparison to bigger cities in the country.
Here are the 10 longest commutes in the country, for major cities:
While it’s surprising to see that Los Angeles didn’t make it onto the list of cities with ultra-long commutes, the largest city in California does have the distinction of being the most congested city in the world.
It’s there that citizens spend an unfortunate 104 hours each year stuck in traffic jams.
Austin,TX - 15 miles. 20 minutes to 60.
Irvine to Westwood, CA - worst in North America.
In reply to Austin,TX - 15 miles. 20… by spavarotti
That's a brutal drive!
Here's a good one for you. South Orange county to Burbank, Woodland Hills ect...
That 101 clears the pipes.
Here's another one. Newport Beach to Malibu during rush hour.
No Mas for yen. Yuck
In reply to Irvine to Westwood - worst… by Lost in translation
I did Fairfield CT to Midtown Manhattan.
60-70 min on a good day or 2-3 hours on a bad day.
I wised up and would take 287 to the Saw Mill Parkway
no more for me
30 min straight everyday here in SC.
In reply to That's a brutal drive! … by Yen Cross
Home office : 3 steps.
In reply to I did Fairfield CT to… by IridiumRebel
Sheesh, I'm less than 26 but it's nauseating how common I am.
Every one of theses damn "average" articles pretty much nails me.
Hey Tylerz! It's Friday! More doom.
In reply to Home office : 3 steps. by SilverRhino
I still do it by train. Crowded and 1:30 door to door every fucking day. Three hours round-trip equals no life.
Getting fired would be the best thing that ever happened to me.
In reply to I did Fairfield CT to… by IridiumRebel
Home Office Bitchez/
Depends on the time of day. In Seattle and Atlanta commute time can easily be many hours.
Here is the deal though:
In Idaho we see 4 cars over all that time.....
Life is good!
I spent alot of my life commuting 2 hours to work logging, however nobody was on the road...
I will take that any day of the week!
I have seen this city shit and it sucks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
East Bay to Palo Alto (Stanford)... About 30 miles. 30 minutes at 5:30 am, 90 minutes at 7:30
in the '70s the guys at the engineering companies in houston were always whining about their commutes.
two hours to work.
two hours going home.
pussies.
Sometimes it takes 2 1/2 hours one way.
Solution: move. far away from other people.
Sell it all and GTFO.
takes guts. sometimes guts and a divorce.
You only live once.
I am working on that. Getting rid of everything but clothes. Working on putting everything else in storage or selling it or gifting it. It is terrifying. But slowly dying in the suburbs is even more terrifying. Along with the Section 8 crowd.
Saw one at the UPS store yesterday. Guy in the store knows me, I go there several times a week. I waited, patiently, while this very dark man with bad shoes paid cash to next day what looked to be clothing. Cost? More than $100. Who pays more than $100 to next day clothing? Sure, if it is a wedding dress, maybe. But this was balled up in a small package. I have paid $10 to overnight a check when I bought bullion. Other than that? Oh hell no! I have never paid that much to ship anything!
Went outside and the guy was in an old boat, Chrysler something. Not used to seeing ghetto cars in my area. Not a good sign. Not good at all.
I didn't say a word at the UPS store. I patiently waited. Imagine the scene reversed. I was asking lots of questions, holding up the line. Can you imagine the noise behind me? About white privilege? About why I didn't know what I was doing? About what the fuck was taking so long?
I always keep an escape route open when I see guys like that.
In reply to Sometimes it takes 2 1/2… by ironmace
Self employed. I have a nearly 3-year old car with less than 3000 miles on it. I turn on my computer, make a cup of coffee: at work, commute done.
Two houses from my store. Love it.