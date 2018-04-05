Breslow: "Everyone But Me Seems Sure They Know How Things Will Play Out"

If there is a recurring theme among trader commentary this morning - and over the past few days as market volatility has come back with a vengeance and as stocks make increasingly more frustrating daily moves - it is this: confusion. And whether it was a short squeeze, as Bill Blain claims, or a logical progression after a "long overdue correction" as most pundits on CNBC claim, everyone seems to have an opinion about what will happen next.

Everyone, except for Bloomberg macro commentator Richard Breslow whose note this morning slams all those who seem "adamantly sure they know how things will play out and therefore where asset prices are going."

He then mocks the almost instant U-turn in opinions, noting that "from a purely mental health point of interest, it should be surprising that so many traders who were saying just yesterday morning that the world was coming to an end aren’t taking this reprieve to do something about it. It would appear that too much trade location was sacrificed and this leap higher looks painful rather than amazingly fortuitous."

Clearly angry, he says that "we’ve gone from “get out, don’t you know we’re in a correction that’s heading straight to becoming a bear market” to “Yo loser, you have to be in it to win it. And by the way, where’s your stinkin’ correction now?”

That’s an awfully big leap that equity traders seem hell-bent on making over and over. The market has been volatile enough on its own without traders manufacturing a bunch all by themselves.

Of course, by traders Breslow means algos, for whom intraday market "logic" is something totally different than for ordinary humans, who needs patterns, momentum and repeatability (not to mention at least some fundamental analysis) to make sense of what is coming next.

And while we commiserate with Breslow's frustration, especially after the latest 1000 Dow point surge...

... just as "experts" were calling the end of the bull market with the 200DMA "clearly broken", we can only note that this is the world traders created for themselves, one loud on noise, weak on signal, and still flooded with trillions in central bank liquidity which makes furious short squeezes like the one observed in the past 48 hours all too easy.

