Breslow: "Everyone But Me Seems Sure They Know How Things Will Play Out"

If there is a recurring theme among trader commentary this morning - and over the past few days as market volatility has come back with a vengeance and as stocks make increasingly more frustrating daily moves - it is this: confusion. And whether it was a short squeeze, as Bill Blain claims, or a logical progression after a "long overdue correction" as most pundits on CNBC claim, everyone seems to have an opinion about what will happen next.
Everyone, except for Bloomberg macro commentator Richard Breslow whose note this morning slams all those who seem "adamantly sure they know how things will play out and therefore where asset prices are going."
He then mocks the almost instant U-turn in opinions, noting that "from a purely mental health point of interest, it should be surprising that so many traders who were saying just yesterday morning that the world was coming to an end aren’t taking this reprieve to do something about it. It would appear that too much trade location was sacrificed and this leap higher looks painful rather than amazingly fortuitous."
Clearly angry, he says that "we’ve gone from “get out, don’t you know we’re in a correction that’s heading straight to becoming a bear market” to “Yo loser, you have to be in it to win it. And by the way, where’s your stinkin’ correction now?”
That’s an awfully big leap that equity traders seem hell-bent on making over and over. The market has been volatile enough on its own without traders manufacturing a bunch all by themselves.
Of course, by traders Breslow means algos, for whom intraday market "logic" is something totally different than for ordinary humans, who needs patterns, momentum and repeatability (not to mention at least some fundamental analysis) to make sense of what is coming next.
And while we commiserate with Breslow's frustration, especially after the latest 1000 Dow point surge...
... just as "experts" were calling the end of the bull market with the 200DMA "clearly broken", we can only note that this is the world traders created for themselves, one loud on noise, weak on signal, and still flooded with trillions in central bank liquidity which makes furious short squeezes like the one observed in the past 48 hours all too easy.
His full note is below:
Carry On as Is -- If You Want to Hurt Yourself
Everyone but me seems adamantly sure they know how things will play out and therefore where asset prices are going. It’s hard not to feel caught in the middle. And a big middle it is because the bid offered spread on opinions just keeps widening. In an environment of such uncertainty, I’d expect, or at least hope, that being very granular would be the way to navigate markets. Instead, commentators are busy hunting elephants with grandiose opinions. And how’s that been working out?
I was asked to make a presentation about where I think markets are going. Accidentally, I hit send on a single slide that just had TKTK (print jargon for “To Come”) written on it. Before I hit retract, it struck me that in many ways it wasn’t a bad place to start.
There won’t be any telling you where things are actually going to go. It would take all the fun out of things. No spoiler alerts allowed here. But from a purely mental health point of interest, it should be surprising that so many traders who were saying just yesterday morning that the world was coming to an end aren’t taking this reprieve to do something about it. It would appear that too much trade location was sacrificed and this leap higher looks painful rather than amazingly fortuitous.
And there lies the problem with opinions being so diametrically opposed. Today, it’s not things have calmed down a bit. It’s trade tensions ebb. “Bellicose” has been replaced with “Calm Reasoning”.
We’ve gone from “get out, don’t you know we’re in a correction that’s heading straight to becoming a bear market” to “Yo loser, you have to be in it to win it. And by the way, where’s your stinkin’ correction now?” That’s an awfully big leap that equity traders seem hell-bent on making over and over. The market has been volatile enough on its own without traders manufacturing a bunch all by themselves.
Perhaps it explains why, if you look at the E-Mini over the last two weeks, you would see a lot, lot of noise accomplishing very little. Precisely because, at the end of the day, we are giving certainty to events that remain unknowable. Not to mention hugely public figures whose thought processes are opaque, to say the least.
During QE, everything moved in similar directions, even if sometimes at different speeds. We’re now entering a period when an ailing sector can fall behind without necessarily being an obvious sign of sickness in everything. Picking winners and losers used to be what we sold. It would be wise to try to jog some of those muscle memories. And understand the effect this will have on central bank reaction functions.
And since everyone is once again an expert on Ancient Greece given the super-power contretemps, my factlet for the day is that Thucydides never actually used the expression “Peloponnesian War.” But it does show that you can sometimes lose the war but win the peace.
Comments
This guy is talking about just every ZH poster.....lol
Print..N.Y. Fed still buying the hell out of everything...5% reversal
I'm a poster boy.
BTFD.
How things will play out:
A Financial Cataclysm.
That's how.
the dollar is a BCU...behavioral control unit
the market has become a BCT...behavioral control tool
both are finely manipulated...
Not just any algos buying... Fed algos.
...since 2009
on a long enough timeline...
...nothing humanity is doing is sustainable.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
tesla up 50 points! in two days; death crosses are squeezed with impunity; what a fucking CB joke! 20 days of price declines wiped out in 2! I'm sure the SEC is right on top of this; right after they sell their shares.
You recall my statement about JPM taking the other side of the trade after telling people to buy puts? LOL
So, the now bankrupt, Japanese Central Bank, 'bought' trillions in Yen of ETF's.
That isn't a 'market.
5 years ago on a very late night i couldn’t get to sleep in April I saw the price of Gold Collapse to a low of $1323USD. I decided to go all in on Gold that late night.
And now 5 years later I’m watching that same number 1323 be the number Gold always seems to bounce down to anytime it tries to move upward over 1365.
There are NO coincidences!!!!
Mr. Seasmoke has set the price. [/Randolph Duke]
breslow obviously didn't bother to read this:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-04/boj-goes-record-etf-buying-sp…
this will not be a repeat of any other correction but likely play out over 5-10 years; it will take at least that long for CB's to liquidate; this will be a chinese water torture......pun intended.
We have lost the position of controlling the oil trade. China, Russia, Syria, and Iran now have a market that can operate independently of the U.S. consumer. This has shaken the monopoly of the petro dollar arrangement.
The petro dollar unwind is driven by two trends. The first trend results from the hidden though relentless decline in Saudi oil production. The touted barrels produced by Armaco conveniently overlook the ever increasing percentage of water cut that is present in their raw product. This production decline has been made even more damaging to the Saudi economy by the phenomenal rise in American shale oil production. This production has cut into Saudi market share. The result of these two converging trends has caused economic instability in the kingdom. This is why Armaco attempted to go public. And this is why Saudi Arabia has recently experienced a coupe.
With the petro dollar collapsing, the American ability to purchase Chinese production will collapse. Seeing the value of their dollar holdings decline, the Chinese may be willing to dump their treasuries into an already collapsing market in an effort to save whatever they can. The resulting chaos may very well collapse the currency.