China Declares Trade War Victory: Gloats At US "Suffering" After "Crushing Counterattack"

Barely a day after China dropped the hammer on US stock markets by unveiling retaliatory tariffs on $50 billion in US imports that - unlike US measures that mostly targeted obscure industrial products - actually struck at key industries like soybean farmers, automobiles and airplanes, the Communist Party crowed about what it already sees as its "victory" in the nascent trade war in an editorial published by the Global Times, China's state-owned, English-language tabloid and extremely hawkish party mouthpiece.
In the editorial, China swatted away US claims - repeated most recently by Larry Kudlow during this morning's interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo - that China has somehow victimized the US via its trade agreements while gloating about the leadership's decision to strike at a "massive weak spot" for the US economy.
While the tit-for-tat tariffs could hurt both economies, the damage to China's economy caused by the US's Section 301 tariffs will "pale in comparison to the damage done to the US economy via China's retaliations."
And just to illustrate that point, literally, a Chinese cartoonist showed that another way Beijing will hurt the US is by a "stockmarket squeeze."
Furthermore, in standing up to America's "bullying tactics", China warns that the pleasure the US had derived from its sanctions in the past "will now cause them suffering as their financial and political gains diminish to zero."
This is Beijing's clear show of retaliation toward the proposed tariff list on Chinese products from the US. Beijing showed an impressive response time for its retaliation efforts, taking less than 12 hours to announce its trade countermeasures. Chinese officials agree that its country's countermeasures match those imposed by the US and that they showcase China's determination to win this trade war.
It is worth noting that China strikes the US side by targeting its most valuable imports, such as soybeans, automobiles and chemical products. These aspects were targeted because they represent key pillars in the US imports and can create a massive weak spot for the US economy if their profitability is at risk.
Although China will sustain financial losses thanks to the US' Section 301 investigation tariffs, they will pale in comparison to the damage done to the US economy via China's retaliations.
China's counter tariffs are a spectacular way of standing up to America's bullying tactics, not only for itself, but for other countries threatened by the US's new trade policies.
And with China digging in for a long, protracted trade conflict, one from which it will never surrender, if it is indeed Kudlow's - and the Administration's - hope that China will concede to US trade demands, then there will be much disappointment all around.
Underscoring China's preparation for a "scorched earth", and tit-for-tat escalating war, the Chinese government has told its citizens it is prepared to go toe-to-toe in its fight with Washington. In fact, more and more Chinese citizens think that an "epic trade war" is inevitable, which would knock some common sense into the US government so that it will change its way of dealing with China.
Hawkish politicians in Washington have obviously overestimated the capability and endurance of the US economy in a trade war, since they believe they can do whatever they like. China has shown a great deal of restraint for now, but if the US persists in this trade war, China is ready to fight to the end.
Washington will eventually see what they have lost, thanks to their actions, and it will only serve to embarrass the US. This trade war will serve as a good example to the US that it cannot use intimidating trade tariffs as a form of diplomacy.
Before China announced its recent retaliatory tariffs on US products, Washington enjoyed crushing and threatening other countries on trade sanctions. Now, as China deploys its counterattack, the pleasure that the US achieved from those tariffs will now cause them suffering as their financial and political gains diminish to zero.
If a trade war does happen, China has contingency plans to help its economy avoid a slump.
And, in a dramatic break with precedent, China warned it could even take steps to weaken the US dollar, something that, if history is any guide, should be a concern to the Treasury market as it would suggest that China may be thinking of liquidating its Treasurys .
Many believe that the Trump administration's $50 billion tariff on Chinese products is meant to pressure China to submit to the US demands. If that is the case, the US will undoubtedly lose. This is because the Chinese government has rallied its citizens and is prepared to go toe-to-toe in its fight with Washington. In fact, more and more Chinese citizens think that an "epic trade war' is inevitable, and could knock some common sense into the US government, so that it will change its way of dealing with China.
If the trade war happens, China will show that it has just as many reserve plans as the US, if not more. Chinese experts suggest that China could even take actions to weaken the strength of its currency. Since China is the world's largest trading economy and the largest buyer of commodities like oil products, China could use its influence to push its own currency, RMB, in global markets to reduce the dominance of the US dollar. That would be a heavy blow to Washington.
If this trade war comes to pass, it will be an evenly matched total war between China and the US economies, and not some small scuffle. It would be delusional for the US to think it will be victorious at the end of this trade war. China comes up with the conclusion in confidence, and will not shy away from letting Washington know in this situation.
And while taking overt steps to weaken a currency would violate a G-20 communique agreeing to avoid currency wars through competitive devaluations, we doubt that would stop Beijing should Trump push it too far.
Meanwhile, a greater - and more likely - risk than a Treasury dump by Beijing is another devaluation: after all the Yuan is already back to where it was in the days just before the Yuan's 2016 deval. Fears about an impending yuan devaluation akin to the drop that unleashed turbulence across global markets back in August 2015 have historically had a negative impact. Traders will remember 2016, when markets got off to one of their worst early performances in decades as continued daily, if less acute, Yuan devaluations hurt stocks.
While this warning appears to have been largely overlooked by markets, it's definitely something to keep in mind.
This is how a negotiation will start....
"It would be delusional for the US to think it will be victorious at the end of this trade war."
Well, it all depends on how you define "victorious".
I've lived most of my life, comfortably, without buying any "Made in China" products (60's/70's/80's era)..nearly everything was "Made in the USA" and much of it I still own and still works perfectly.
So if being "Victorious" is defined as the USA going back to a self sustaining, stable, national economy..then we can easily "win" this trade war.
Look! They're celebrating their victory over at FOXCONN
https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/s--_td6VuUq--/c_scale…
@ Dilly...you just made my day with that photo...THANK YOU.
America the Most Powerful Empire in the World
1. strongest military ever: insanely costly, corrupt, ineffective, unusable
2. the largest economy: fraud-founded, unproductive, a criminal network
3. dominant culture: CGI monster movies and blasting guitars
4. education: annually producing hordes of semi-literate beings, drifting half-minds
5. politics: a leisure class of degenerate non-doers
Americans hope for a better future but are unworthy of it.
Then go move to China and see how much you love their shit.
Like Muslims, the Chinese use bellicose language to try to turn defeat into victory. Or at least to try and convince their own people that they are winning.
At least that artist knew better by making the American arm bigger than that of the Chinese.
Like Muslims, the Chinese and the Americans use bellicose language to try to turn defeat into victory. Or at least to try and convince their own people that they are winning.
"Mission Accomplished!"
https://secure.i.telegraph.co.uk/multimedia/archive/01112/mission_accom…
Heavy undertone of panic in their statement if you understand the Chinese subtext. Looks like they're ready t throw in thw towel. #winning
Target Chinese jobs. Forget the value of the imports.
They have entire cities that only make 1 product. Block these products from US markets and watch these cities fall into chaos.
Target several such cities in close proximity and create a “region of unrest” within China.
you only gloat, because jeff jew bezos told you too. he will default quicker than any. bring it on.
I think you are on the wrong article.
There are some amazon ones down thread.
China Declares Trade War Victory
China has had technology and expertise delivered to it on a silver platter by globalist corporations and fawning politicians since “Nixon Opened China”. They have been spoon fed success at the expense of the American Sheeple.
So yes. The headline is correct. America has been bludgeoned nearly to death in its suicidal efforts to promote globalism, multiculturalism and white genocide.
But the war ain't over.
Trump has angered the great one. We're doomed. DOOMED! Oh, why didn't we just quietly allow ourselves to continue to be ass raped by China? Now it is angered and it will destroy us all. DOOOMED!
wally world is doomed
The actual import tariffs in China vs the US:
http://thesoundingline.com/there-is-a-trade-war-but-the-us-didnt-start-…
what makes you a hotApplebutt?
actionable thinking I like it
The whole trade war thing a naked look at how Trump the bully negotiates.
Max Threats and max bluster.
Somebody not intimidated and willing to kick his ass says "fuck you bully".
Trump the bully backs down.
I think I have see this movie before -"tis only a flesh wound".
The bellicose language that China is using will only resolve the will of Americans to avoid Chinese products and to produce their own. It will also encourage every other nation on the globe to retaliate against China also. China should have taken the liberal approach and shown a starving orphan in a Chinese province to CNN to show how Americans are harming the poor.
What does the US NEED to import?
What does China NEED to import?
PetroYuan will power China, soon, not tomorrow, but soon, over the top.
Plus the Russian, best buds, will shoulder any excess burden . Throw in Pakistain, those amazing good friends, China couldn't be better.
and don't forget about our NATO ally .... Turkey.
starving orphan in a Chinese province
The Chinese show the lone wolf attacks in Yankystan, shooting into crowds at concerts, night clubs and children at schools.
Slaying the beast, China, is also going to impact the murican corporatocracy. Moar expensive steel will put construction projects on the back burner due to sudden cost increases. Steel is the major component in hi rise buildings. Budgets will need to be reviewed, reapproved and or the project cancelled. Slowing the economy and job growth.
.
Trump should target Chinese jobs.
Forget the value of the imports. Just block all the labour intensive stuff.
Force 20 million Chinese workers out of their factories.
The thing they fear most is domestic unrest.
Trumps ace in the hole? That would be brutal.
Vibrant trade between China and the U.S. is beneficial for both – as long as it's on a level playing field. At the end of the day, that business reality will overcome political posturing and mutual trade will flourish.
" ... that business 'myth' ... "
In fairness it must be said that everybody, and I mean everybody, is playing to their base to include that shrewd business woman Maxine Waters.
She is crazy like a fox. Plays her role well. Can't stand her - good to get in touch with what disgusts one and know why. I respect her ability to get elected in any environment. Nothing else.
Am standing in line to catch a plane, people are staring at me as to why I’m laughing so hard.
I love the smell of blowback in the faces of the exceptional ones.
He should have compared dick sizes.
You had me until the "blasting guitars" part. Nothing wrong at all with blasting guitars, as long as the player knows what they are doing. Play Joe Walsh's "Confessor" to get an idea of what I am talking about. That's the definition of blasting guitar right there.
Dave Mustainge, Obsolete.
You decided to focus on the bigger plcture instead of individual personalities. +1
Instead of blasting guitars I would say synthesized boom-boom.
Deep Snorkeler (is that what you do in your boyfriends pants?) If the USA sucks so bad why is everyone trying to figure out a way to live there, legally and illegally?
"4. education: annually producing hordes of semi-literate beings, drifting half-minds"
Looking back through History, if a nation managed to teach 5% of its population to read, that was a major accomplishment.
The truth is, and it hurts, that in order for Politics and Religion to work, you need hordes of semi-literate and drifting half-minds of beings.
All those negatives you are proclaiming fall on America's lap, yet America is still the HMFIC (Head Mother Fucker In Charge).
Sorry bub, America owns this blue and green marble floating in space. That will never, ever change. Ever. Russia wont' start a war it knows it can't win, and neither will China. Whether it be military or economic. Doesn't matter how many countries we set up shop in. Doesn't matter how much debt we have. Nobody is coming to collect on anything, and we owe the rest of the plebeian's across the world nothing.
But keep telling yourself how America is falling off, while sitting in your cozy house sitting behind your sweet computer typing away like a true prophet.
"Sorry bub, America owns this blue and green marble floating in space. That will never, ever change. Ever. "
Holy Shit Bro! Seriously?
ALL, EVERY LAST ONE, of the nations that, previous to the USA, "owned this blue/green marble" have folded; often in spectacular fire balls...the USA will fall from the pole position...it's just a matter of time.
There was a PERSON, a Roman Emperor (forgot name), that literally owned the world in his time...richest man ever...Egypt was legally his property...he was worth many Trillions in today's dollars...dead and gone.
WERE STILL NO.1!!!!!
'MURICA!!!!!!$$$ FUCK YEAH!!!!!!COMING AGAIN TO SAVE THE MUTHERFUCKIN DAY,YEAH!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$$ USA!!!!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!!!!!!USA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
MUH GUNS!!!!!!!!!!!
MUH PRODD!!!!!!!!!!
MUH TRUCK-BOAT-TRUCK!!!!!!!!
MUH FREEDUMB!!!!!!!
MUH BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
MUH DIABETES!!!!!!!!!!$$$$$
there is hope for that chimp skull avatar and your future
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5578643/Scientists-impla…
You can soon get a lab grown brain for that empty fucking space between your stupid ears
Go suck some more nigger -joo cocks ,cocksucker.
Fucking cocksuckers.
Always sucking fucking cocks.
Nice... a literal brainlet
Dagawdamfukngubmnt is the enemy of tax paying working US citizens
America, Fuck Yeah
You forgot GMO's, vaccines( In fact, all the piece of shit healthcare), fracking, all the piece of shit food, MSM catastrophe and all the rogue espionage agencies...
@Dilly: Now, if we could only see a photo like that on Wall Street.
