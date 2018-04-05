Dow Soars 1,000 Points From Wednesday Open

While it was even lower in yesterday's premarket, the Dow Jones opened at 23,521 yesterday morning. Since then, despite the most aggressive trade war overtures between the US and China in history which nobody has explained just why or how will be "negotiated" away when neither Trump nor Xi will be willing to concede one iota, the Dow has moved in a straight line, and moments ago was up 300 points on the day, and with yesterday's gains, is now over 1000 points in just over 24 hours.