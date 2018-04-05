Dow Soars 1,000 Points From Wednesday Open

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:14

While it was even lower in yesterday's premarket, the Dow Jones opened at 23,521 yesterday morning. Since then, despite the most aggressive trade war overtures between the US and China in history which nobody has explained just why or how will be "negotiated" away when neither Trump nor Xi will be willing to concede one iota, the Dow has moved in a straight line, and moments ago was up 300 points on the day, and with yesterday's gains, is now over 1000 points in just over 24 hours.

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
zebra77a GUS100CORRINA Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Sigh.. 

Price movement  of stocks have nothing to do with trade gestures or news.  It's completely irrelevant. Well that isn't even true.

If the market goes short and buys millions of puts, and few calls it becomes massively profitable for the counter-party to juice the market even using their own credit facilities to do so.

Puts can loose 40% a day versus a credit facility cost of 3% a year, by the counter-party buying back their own stock. So they stand to make a quick $100 million burning puts by borrowing a couple billion on the overnight. Not even counting the fine-print there is a 'reserve inventory' that stock dealers can access to modify the supply demand.

What do you think they are going to do?

The premium sellers high-tailed it after the no-news VIX burn played on them where it shot to 40 on nothing.

The 'news' is lure-bait getting you 'Joe Concensus' to get sucked into your short, thinking you are going to 'make money' buying puts.

Never get caught in a put herd - you will be sheared.

Take the Open Interest of all the puts x their bid/ask in one table and all the Open Interest x calls in another table, you'll find it'll magically balance every time by expiry.

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Cash Is King LawsofPhysics Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

How do you have “price discovery” when bids & offers are entered (100 shares or less) in nanoseconds only to be cxld when tide has turned or the direction has exhausted itself but by then the algos have sold (or bought) back those same shares nanoseconds latter to enjoy a small percentage gain. Done 100-1000 times a day & you got yourself a nice racket. What was JPM’ record a few years back? Over a yr or 3 without losing money on a given day? Right.........

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth LawsofPhysics Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Most look at what the stock markets do in such times, I also look at what the gold and silver “markets” or prices don’t do - as in, they don’t go up.

We now know for a fact that the following economic and geopolitical events actually cause gold and silver to decline (or, in gold’s case stay the same, at least over the last month):

Here’s the Precious Metal checklist/scorecard for the last month:

* Massive increases in government spending, borrowing and national debt (money-printing of unprecedented scale) today, tomorrow and forever —  BEARISH for “safe-haven” assets and “real money.”

* Cold War II with Russia - BEARISH

* Trade war with China (and other nations) - BEARISH

Which begs the trillion-dollar question: What event could be bullish for gold and silver in such a world?

I of course say, “no event,”  but I’m open to any other answers.

Anyway, well played, Market Riggers. Well played.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Bemused Observer Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

When you see moves like this, you had better run like hell...

But, as usual, too many will be so transfixed by the strange sights, they will be overtaken by what is on the way...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Cash Is King ktown Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

Low volitility or volume? The later can effect the former in more ways than most people understand however, it’s just this kind of an environment that precedes much much larger moves like a coiled spring or hot air balloon catching fire. Why do you suppose they stopped reporting volm on indices etc a few years back? 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Xibalba Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

When the 'markets' became the proxy for 'policy', it's no longer allowed to represent disapproval of congressional overlords....only up! 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rwe2late Thu, 04/05/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

hilarious,

BTFD!

those who, a few days ago predicted the DOW would shortly be right back in the green, are proven prophetic.

BTFD!

Nowhere to go but up and up and up ...

To the Moon, Alice, to the Moon.

 