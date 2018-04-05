Duterte: UN Human Rights Chief Is An "Empty-Headed Son Of A Whore"

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 22:10

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at one of his favorite targets - the United Nations - earlier this week when he labeled the UN's Human Rights chief a "son of a whore" with an empty skull.

"Look, you have a big head but it’s empty. There is no gray matter between your ears. It’s hollow. It’s empty. It cannot even sustain a nutrient for your hair to grow because his hair here is gone," Duterte said.

RT reports that Duterte made the comments during a Tuesday speech after UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said last month that Duterte was in need of a "psychiatric evaluation". He also criticized the Philippines strongman for insulting UN rapporteur Agnes Callamard with what Al Hussein described as "the foulest of language."

But the joke may be on Al Hussein, because Duterte said he's already been to a psychiatrist, and the doctor gave him a clean bill of mental health - though he allegedly pointed out Duterte's penchant for cursing.

"Hey son of a whore, you commissioner, I need to go to a psychiatrist? The psychiatrist told me: "You are okay, mayor. You are just fond of cursing," he said.

Before winning the presidency in 2016, Duterte served as mayor of Davao, a city on the southernmost Philippines island of Mindanao.

Duterte told his audience that he'd been advised to let the remark go, but had decided that he couldn't resist seeking revenge.

The target of Duterte's scorn, the UN has been conducting an investigation into allegations of extrajudicial killings related to Duterte's controversial war on drugs, something President Trump has sought to emulate by moving toward the death penalty for some drug-related crimes. Philippine police say they have killed roughly 4,100 suspects during the administration's vicious crackdown on drug users and dealers. Aid groups estimate the number is as much as three times higher.

In the past, Duterte caused global outrage when he said that he'd be happy to kill drug addicts the way Adolf Hitler murdered Jews.

Duterte famously called former US President Barack Obama a "son of a bitch" and told him to "go to hell" after being criticized by the former president. He also threatened to "burn down the United Nations", an idea which Elon Musk may be considering long and hard these days: after all insurance cash flow is still cash flow.

 

