Facebook Admits "Most" Of Its 2.2 Billion Users Exposed To Data Scraping, "Malicious Actors"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 07:08

Facebook has admitted that "most" of its 2.2 billion users "could have had their public profile scraped" by third parties without their knowledge, and that the personal information of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the company disclosed on Wednesday. 

In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the US — may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica,” said Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's Chief Technology Officer. 

Initial reports set the number of users affected by the CA data purchase at 50 million. The London-based political data company bought the data from two psychologists (one of whom currently works for Facebook) who developed a data harvesting app disguised as a fitness app. 

One of the methods used by "malicious actors" to "scrape" user data has been to enter another person's phone number or email address into a Facebook search, allowing information to be harvested or scraped. “We believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped in this way,” Schroepfer said.

The Wednesday admissions were accompanied by the announcement of nine major changes aimed at safeguarding user privacy following the data harvesting scandal that has pummeled Facebook stock and resulted in Congressional inquiries. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, which chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) said would be "an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online."

In addition to eliminating the ability to search for users by email and phone number, Facebook will also ensure that it does not collect the content of messages sent via its Messenger app or Facebook Lite on Android. 

The Menlo Park company admitted to Bloomberg on Wednesday that it's been scanning private messages between individuals communicating through Messenger to "make sure it follows the company's content rules." 

The company told Bloomberg that while Messenger conversations are private, Facebook scans them and uses the same tools to prevent abuse there that it does on the social network more generally. All content must abide by the same "community standards." People can report posts or messages for violating those standards, which would prompt a review by the company’s “community operations” team. Automated tools can also do the work. -Bloomberg

“For example, on Messenger, when you send a photo, our automated systems scan it using photo matching technology to detect known child exploitation imagery or when you send a link, we scan it for malware or viruses,” a Facebook Messenger spokeswoman said in a statement. “Facebook designed these automated tools so we can rapidly stop abusive behavior on our platform.”

Tags
Technology Internet
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 1
Adolph.H. Thu, 04/05/2018 - 07:10 Permalink

Dear Zuckerberg,

You are being sacrificed because you did not toe to the line and declared you would run for prezz in 2020. Bad bad choice. That made a lot of people angry on DC. Maybe Hillary was among them, and you know she always gets what she wants. 

You should have remained at your place, gentle eunuch, and you wouldn't get all these issues now. 

Now wait until they get this wall torn down in Hawaii in the name of diversity. 

Next thing you know your Chinese spy wife will ask you to raise pigs on your estate for her visiting family that tends to stay longer and longer. 

Have fun!

 

In a non related issue we have:

https://www.aljazeera.com/investigations/thelobby/

Is it really unrelated? 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
philipat jaap Thu, 04/05/2018 - 08:08 Permalink

So if Facefuck truly becomes holier than thou and cleans up its act; how does it make money? It's business model is collecting and selling your data to the highest bidder.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon f.thomas Thu, 04/05/2018 - 08:24 Permalink

Maybe, it is like this:

Step 1 ~ Post a resume online, listing your crappy and not-so-crappy churn jobs, your degree, your licenses, etc. 

Step 2 ~ Fill out umpteen application forms with exactly the same information unless it is “scraped” out of your posted resume, presumably by the app after reading this. 

Step 3 ~ Check over your application, filling in all of the words strangely missing from the scraped resume, wondering why the app scraped some things but not others. 

——————- HR ———————-

Step 1 ~ Draw elaborate and imaginary psychological profiles of the applicant(s) for the $10-per-hour temp job, basing your concoctions on 1) a pricey psychology degree(s), 2) Oprah reruns or 3) whatever preconceived notions are cooked up behind the scenes in Big Corporate Behemoths or Big Politics. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
Richard640 Megaton Jim Thu, 04/05/2018 - 08:05 Permalink

JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!

********

THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS

****************

HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH

+++++++++++++++++++

U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===

***********************************************

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
PrivetHedge Richard640 Thu, 04/05/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

No, we can only credit the Christian church for being misled by the pharisees.
Just for you, here's the reasons why again, a well referenced evidence filled essay on the subject of you and your Talmud loving peers.

https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…

Most people don't like the modern Israeli pharisee/jew because of their actions, it's pretty simple. We see, then we judge.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
PrivetHedge Megaton Jim Thu, 04/05/2018 - 08:31 Permalink

Close, but 'jew' is a deliberately confusing name invented to rebrand PHARISEEs. For instance the pharisees control the media and their flag is the hexagram of Remphan, not the 'star of david' because he never had any symbols. They follow the Babylonian Talmud.

The Orthodox Iewe (not a jew, but a Iewe) on the other hand obeys the ten commandments in the Torah and despises Israel.

And for zerospam, here's the evidence - with references.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…

 