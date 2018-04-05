Facebook Admits "Most" Of Its 2.2 Billion Users Exposed To Data Scraping, "Malicious Actors"

Facebook has admitted that "most" of its 2.2 billion users "could have had their public profile scraped" by third parties without their knowledge, and that the personal information of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the company disclosed on Wednesday.
“In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people — mostly in the US — may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica,” said Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's Chief Technology Officer.
Initial reports set the number of users affected by the CA data purchase at 50 million. The London-based political data company bought the data from two psychologists (one of whom currently works for Facebook) who developed a data harvesting app disguised as a fitness app.
One of the methods used by "malicious actors" to "scrape" user data has been to enter another person's phone number or email address into a Facebook search, allowing information to be harvested or scraped. “We believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped in this way,” Schroepfer said.
The Wednesday admissions were accompanied by the announcement of nine major changes aimed at safeguarding user privacy following the data harvesting scandal that has pummeled Facebook stock and resulted in Congressional inquiries. CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on April 11, which chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) and Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ) said would be "an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online."
In addition to eliminating the ability to search for users by email and phone number, Facebook will also ensure that it does not collect the content of messages sent via its Messenger app or Facebook Lite on Android.
The Menlo Park company admitted to Bloomberg on Wednesday that it's been scanning private messages between individuals communicating through Messenger to "make sure it follows the company's content rules."
The company told Bloomberg that while Messenger conversations are private, Facebook scans them and uses the same tools to prevent abuse there that it does on the social network more generally. All content must abide by the same "community standards." People can report posts or messages for violating those standards, which would prompt a review by the company’s “community operations” team. Automated tools can also do the work. -Bloomberg
“For example, on Messenger, when you send a photo, our automated systems scan it using photo matching technology to detect known child exploitation imagery or when you send a link, we scan it for malware or viruses,” a Facebook Messenger spokeswoman said in a statement. “Facebook designed these automated tools so we can rapidly stop abusive behavior on our platform.”
Comments
In a non related issue we have:
https://www.aljazeera.com/investigations/thelobby/
Is it really unrelated?
They only used what you gave them, Zuck.
You have no expectation of client confidentiality.
The hand full of Alphabet Agencies, You cannot throw under the bus.
Publicly traded company and all.
O'Tay?
In reply to https://www.aljazeera.com… by Adolph.H.
Does the number of users affected by malicious actors include the times you volunteered all of their data to the Obama and Clinton campaigns? Asking for a friend...
In reply to They only used what you gave… by Arnold
haha, the DNC is the malicious scraper.
Here is the admitted proof:
http://adam.curry.com/enc/1522007453.597_caroldavidsenofrentrakonobamacampaignfacebagsocialgraphoftheentireusa.mp3
In reply to Does the number of users… by ThaBigPerm
So if Facefuck truly becomes holier than thou and cleans up its act; how does it make money? It's business model is collecting and selling your data to the highest bidder.
In reply to haha by jaap
Mark Zuckerberg = Mark Shkreli
Will he become a Scrapegoat?
No pun intended.
In reply to So if Facefuck truly becomes… by philipat
Facebook's strategy is to confuse the blame, mix the blame with bad actors, making it difficult to see who is at fault.
In reply to Mark Zuckerberg = Mark… by y3maxx
~"Facebook's strategy is to confuse the blame, mix the blame with bad actors, making it difficult to see who is at fault."~
What's amazing is the number of people who continue to use FB in light of this. Dumb Fucks indeed.
In reply to Facebook's strategy is to… by two hoots
Always play the over on the number of accounts affected by a data breach.
And I'm quite certain that none of the other tech companies share the treasure trove of data they have on every user with anybody off the street, just anyone willing to give them a few bucks.
In reply to ~"Facebook's strategy is to… by Theosebes Goodfellow
And how if FB's model any different than Google or Twitter? All 3 are in the data selling business.
In reply to So if Facefuck truly becomes… by philipat
The money from the CIA will continue while they collect so much useful data.
Oh, and they'll just hide the collection better, nothing will be cleaned up.
In reply to So if Facefuck truly becomes… by philipat
yeah, what does 'public' mean?
In reply to They only used what you gave… by Arnold
Rest rooms with no doors?
In reply to yeah, what does 'public'… by f.thomas
like CBGB's
make sure you pop immodiums before a night there
In reply to Rest rooms with no doors? by Arnold
https://www.villagevoice.com/2013/10/08/10-things-the-cbgb-movie-got-wr…
In reply to like CBGB's… by BigFatUglyBubble
All of FB users have been exposed.
And all of Instagram users.
When people keep sending you free shit you can sell to make $billions its hard to resist, hell, you dont resist.
In reply to https://www.villagevoice.com… by Arnold
Friend of mine is a Florida Teacher.....she says " I have nothing to hide, they can have all the personal data they want".......this is what is teaching the youth in America.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
I demand that MZ and his psycho COO resign from Fecebook. The company as an entity cannot continue with them onboard.
In reply to yeah, what does 'public'… by f.thomas
Maybe, it is like this:
Step 1 ~ Post a resume online, listing your crappy and not-so-crappy churn jobs, your degree, your licenses, etc.
Step 2 ~ Fill out umpteen application forms with exactly the same information unless it is “scraped” out of your posted resume, presumably by the app after reading this.
Step 3 ~ Check over your application, filling in all of the words strangely missing from the scraped resume, wondering why the app scraped some things but not others.
——————- HR ———————-
Step 1 ~ Draw elaborate and imaginary psychological profiles of the applicant(s) for the $10-per-hour temp job, basing your concoctions on 1) a pricey psychology degree(s), 2) Oprah reruns or 3) whatever preconceived notions are cooked up behind the scenes in Big Corporate Behemoths or Big Politics.
In reply to yeah, what does 'public'… by f.thomas
An ambiguous gender name and suggestive ethnic background gets you the Interview.
Suggestion:
Moe (Mohammed) Sambesi
The rest is just filler.
In reply to Maybe, it is like this:… by Endgame Napoleon
This is great.
Everyday we get a new admission from FB.
What will be tomorrow’s FB clusterfuck admission?
In reply to https://www.aljazeera.com… by Adolph.H.
they kill rabbits for fun
In reply to This is great… by TheSilentMajority
They virtue signal virtue signalling.
In reply to they kill rabbits for fun by dark pools of soros
should be good for another 10% on the stock.....CB's are running up prices again to let insiders (and themselves) out.
In reply to This is great… by TheSilentMajority
Never a dull moment from the "entitled" extreme left.
In reply to https://www.aljazeera.com… by Adolph.H.
Who in their right mind actually thinks anything they say or message on Fartbook is 'private'? Talk about idiots.
In reply to https://www.aljazeera.com… by Adolph.H.
They come clean after they get caught.
A familiar scenario.
Our only recourse is to just dump the bastards and move on.
"They come clean after they get caught"
In this case, I think they are trying to shift the blame to data scrappers after they get caught?
In reply to They come clean after they… by Robert Trip
"I'm shocked, shocked to discover data scraping at my company, Facebook." - Zuck
"Here's another $10 billion of revenue from data scraping Mr. Zuck." - Facebook chief accountant.
"Oh, thank you. Good job" - Zuck
<It's only data scraping when others do it. When we do it, it's called business as usual.>
In reply to "They come clean after they… by beemasters
Never trusted you, never used you and never visited your fuckbook once since its existence, cia tool
Now expand you line of thought to include Microsoft, Google, and Apple,and you are there....
Store anything electronic you value offline with a backup in a faraday cage....
In reply to Never trusted you, never… by Lokiban
But...but...but the cloud. It's safe, right?
RIGHT?
/snark
In reply to Now expand you line of… by gatorengineer
Their first choice was to do info storage in "the hell" but studies showed it would not be as widely popular with home users ..
In reply to But...but...but the cloud… by Cognitive Dissonance
Fraudbook is carrying out the orders of their CIA masters monitoring and blackmailing the dumb Fuckers.
Exactly
And what makes it worse is that Intelligence always picks someone with a punch-me mug to front these Ops
I think it's on purpose, just to rub it in our faces
In reply to Fraudbook is doing exactly… by Latina Lover
One word describes it all: JEWS!
Fuck off, jew boy
In reply to One word describes it all:… by Megaton Jim
Fuck your mammy, snowflake!
In reply to Fuck off, jew boy by house biscuit
The greatest gift of the European Ashkenazi Cult is that they are able to piss off entire countries with little effort.
In reply to One word describes it all:… by Megaton Jim
JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD-WIDE OBSESSION---20 MILL JOOS V.S 7+ BILL NON-JEWS?? WHY THE FOCUS ON THIS MICROSCOPIC MINORITY??---IT'S AN OBSESSION!@!!! GET A FUCKING LIFE U SPAWN!
********
THE KING OF DENMARK-AFTER WW2--WAS ASKED WHY HIS PEOPLE SAVED SO MANY JEWS
****************
HIS RESPONSE="UNLIKE THE GERMANS, WE NEVER HAS AN INFERIORITY COMPLEX REGARDING THE JOOS"--GOT THE PICTURE U FILTHY JOO HATER DRAPING YOURSELF IN "FAIR AND EVEN-HANDED CRITICISM" OF THE JOOS...YA FILTH
+++++++++++++++++++
U CAN CREDIT THE KRISTIAN CHURCH FOR THE 2000 YR TEACHING OF CONTEMPT FOR THE JOOS IN THE DISGUSTING ANTI-JOO SCREED KNOW AS THE NEW TESTAMENT--A PACK OF LIES DEVISED BY THE PROMOTERS OF THE NEW RELIGION TO DIFFERENTIATE THESELVES AND PROMOTE THEIR LIES TO THE GENTILES--THERE A WHOLE FIELD OF STUDY DEVOTED TO THIS PROBLEM===
***********************************************
In reply to One word describes it all:… by Megaton Jim
No, we can only credit the Christian church for being misled by the pharisees.
Just for you, here's the reasons why again, a well referenced evidence filled essay on the subject of you and your Talmud loving peers.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…
Most people don't like the modern Israeli pharisee/jew because of their actions, it's pretty simple. We see, then we judge.
In reply to JOOS ON THE BRAIN=A WORLD… by Richard640
Close, but 'jew' is a deliberately confusing name invented to rebrand PHARISEEs. For instance the pharisees control the media and their flag is the hexagram of Remphan, not the 'star of david' because he never had any symbols. They follow the Babylonian Talmud.
The Orthodox Iewe (not a jew, but a Iewe) on the other hand obeys the ten commandments in the Torah and despises Israel.
And for zerospam, here's the evidence - with references.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…
In reply to One word describes it all:… by Megaton Jim
I harbor a guess that the majority of people on FB want to be spied on.
They want to be victims... 'poor me'
In reply to I harbor a guess that the… by Infinite QE
I dont know why anybody is surprised at this.
In reply to They want to be victims... … by headhunt
indeed. again, what does 'public' mean?
and what can one expect while in public?
In reply to I dont know why anybody is… by brushhog
the "public" is everybody-- and no one.
everybody's fault --- and no ONE to blame.
In reply to indeed. again, what does … by f.thomas
"I harbor a guess that the majority of people on FB want to be spied on."
#MeToo
You've got a billion narcissists sharing every detail of their personal lives on an open social media app that runs on the internet and now.... they scream their privacy has been invaded? That rings a bit hollow to me.
In reply to I harbor a guess that the… by Infinite QE
In this episode of "the matrix show," they make it known we are always being watched, so we will be afraid to speak out against the government, for fear of extortion.
In reply to "I harbor a guess that the… by NoDebt
Extorted based on what? Information that one has knowingly put out there themselves?
In reply to In this episode of "the… by BigFatUglyBubble