Facebook Sent "Top Secret" Doctor To Hospitals For Patient Data Collection Scheme

Facebook sent a cardiologist to several major U.S. hospitals to pitch a scheme that would combine a patient's medical file with user data collected by the beleaguered social media giant, in order to "figure out which patients might need special care or treatment," reports CNBC.
The program, which "never progressed passed the planning phase" according to Facebook, was put on pause after the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal raised concerns over the company's policies governing data collection and use.
Facebook's pitch, according to two people who heard it and one who is familiar with the project, was to combine what a health system knows about its patients (such as: person has heart disease, is age 50, takes 2 medications and made 3 trips to the hospital this year) with what Facebook knows (such as: user is age 50, married with 3 kids, English isn't a primary language, actively engages with the community by sending a lot of messages). -CNBC
Recently as last month, however, Facebook was discussing the program with several health organizations - including Stanford Medical School and American College of Cardiology.
The company says that the shared data would have personally identifiable information obscured - such as a patient's name, and that they were thinking of using a technique known as "hashing" to match an individual's medical data to their social media information.
Facebook said on Wednesday that as many as 87 million users were affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and that "most" of their 2.2 billion users were exposed to potential data scraping by "malicious actors."
Building 8
The project to share medical-related data was led by Freddy Abnousi, an interventional cardiologist whose role is described on LinkedIn as "leading top-secret projects." The program operated out of Facebook's "Building 8," an experimental projects group headed by Regina Dugan prior to her October 2017 departure.
The collaboration between Facebook and Hospitals would figure out if a user's combined information could improve patient care - for example, if an elderly patient doesn't have nearby close friends or much community support, the Facebook program might decide to send a nurse over to check in after a medical procedure.
Of course, no word on whether this data would be then sold - perhaps to insurance companies, or whether Facebook would use patient data to better "microtarget" patients with relevant advertisements for pharmaceuticals used to treat various conditions.
Cathleen Gates, interim CEO of the American College of Cardiology, explained the benefits of the plan in a quote provided by Facebook:
"For the first time in history, people are sharing information about themselves online in ways that may help determine how to improve their health. As part of its mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health, the American College of Cardiology has been engaged in discussions with Facebook around the use of anonymized Facebook data, coupled with anonymized ACC data, to further scientific research on the ways social media can aid in the prevention and treatment of heart disease—the #1 cause of death in the world. This partnership is in the very early phases as we work on both sides to ensure privacy, transparency and scientific rigor. No data has been shared between any parties."
Due to state and federal patient privacy laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), health systems are notoriously cautious about sharing patient health information.
The "hashing" technique Facebook reportedly proposed is a common cryptographic technique which could be used to match patient data to social media information - allowing the program to operate while obscuring personally identifiable information.
That said, the issue of patient consent didn't come up in any of the early discussions of the program, reports an individual familiar with the program via CNBC - and Facebook has notoriously done research on users without their permission.
Notably, in 2014, Facebook manipulated hundreds of thousands of people's news feeds to study whether certain types of content made people happier or sadder. Facebook later apologized for the study.
Health policy experts say that this health initiative would be problematic if Facebook did not think through the privacy implications. -CNBC
"Consumers wouldn't have assumed their data would be used in this way," said Aneesh Chopra, president of a health software company specializing in patient data called CareJourney and the former White House chief technology officer.
"If Facebook moves ahead (with its plans), I would be wary of efforts that repurpose user data without explicit consent."
Facebook told CNBC the following about the program:
"The medical industry has long understood that there are general health benefits to having a close-knit circle of family and friends. But deeper research into this link is needed to help medical professionals develop specific treatment and intervention plans that take social connection into account."
"With this in mind, last year Facebook began discussions with leading medical institutions, including the American College of Cardiology and the Stanford University School of Medicine, to explore whether scientific research using anonymized Facebook data could help the medical community advance our understanding in this area. This work has not progressed past the planning phase, and we have not received, shared, or analyzed anyone's data."
"Last month we decided that we should pause these discussions so we can focus on other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people's data and being clearer with them about how that data is used in our products and services."
No word on whether Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has been involved in the program following the Facebook CEO's $75 million donation.
Medical data is now the latest food for FB.
holy fuck ... but its only logical. were all compromised at this point.
"My my facebook, what huge access you have to private information..."
"All the better to find out what drugs to sell you, my dear..."
HIPAA laws are extreme and there are major fines for each violation and jail time.
You are not the product.
You are the data slave.
Is Zuckerberg (lit. sugar hill in German) a cynical codeword for honeypot (as in: goyim honeypot)?
How does this not break every HIPPA Law there is on the books?
Criminals
“Never progressed passed the planning phase”. I’m not perfect when it comes to grammar, but there is just no excuse for this. Who writes this crap?
Another reason to stay out of hospitals.
I wouldn't put it past Facebook to hit up the funeral homes and crematoriums too. The deceased isn't the main target, the heirs who may have some extra disposable income are the real targets.
This is creepy. We all knew this was gonna happen but still..... it's pretty creepy.
They passed on, lol. Or was it passed on past? Spell check doesn't snag that stuff. Like a "pubic" servant. Not misspelled. But oops!
It does
HIPAA is not about privacy any more than the Patriot Act is about patriotism. It is about portability - your data MUST BE PORTABLE!
Indeed. The thing is that if the data is compromised then a file with 10,000 names counts as 10,000 incidents (not a single incident).
I have not looked at the fines in a few years but remember that even a major company could be financially hurt by HIPAA violations.
It's not only companies, but individuals too. Meaning, FakeBook can be fined and anyone person within FakeBook who is deemed negligent. Even the medical facility can if it is deemed they did not protect the data enough.
Yes. I know. My point is that even a big company can be hurt by a data breach.
I have been working in IT under HIPAA for good portion of my career.
It actually amazes me how cavalier some people are in the industry.
I had managers ask me to do stuff that I had to refuse. These are mostly people hired from other industries that probably slept through their HIPAA training or think it is just bs.
And what insurance policies to cancel.
This. I would imagine scraping all available online data of an individual in order to sell said profile to insurance companies (as a real time search tool) must be a business by now.
This isn't creepy at all! Nope!
Facebook soon will have the names of those you’re screwing on the side.
They already have that from your phone location records.
Don't be surprised when that "escort" you frequent appears in your "friends and neighbours" section.... As well as all her other clients.
Zuckerturd is seeding his next "big" investment...a chain of Soylent Green factories.
So I bet they found some crooked doctors that would do it.
If at first you don't succeed.......
If anybody knows privacy it's Facebook, right?
So no one has heard of HIPPA over at Facebook. A major data breach at Facebook that exposed user PHI would essentially result in massive fines and civil action not only for Facebook but all the health providers working with them. Just further proof no one over at Facebook at a sr. mgt level has a clue about running a business or risk mgt.
This:
result in massive finds and civil action
I thought HIPPA violations were criminal, not civil.
Now I gotta go back and re-read this stuff
They’re Criminal not Civil.
Thats great news
Harder for Gov to just wave their hands and make this go away when the violations are criminal, not civil
Can result in both types, civil is more common though.
https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/hipaa-violations-enforceme…
You mean like insider trading and that sort of thing?
Hospitals cannot share this data with FecesBook without the patient's concent.
The relationship between the hospital and FecesBook does not fall under one of the covered entities for data sharing.
However hospitals violate HIPAA all the time, or at least they used to.
Having the patients' names in public view at the nurses station is a violation.
I wonder if anyone at FecesBook book even knows the difference between PPI and PHI.
HIPPA schmippa. when the Ministry of Truth comes calling you listen.
I will never understand what anyone is thinking by uploading their lives to the internet.
Just move your camera back 2"
Putting a face to that crotch,nice double entendre.
Remember when Facebook wanted people to send their naked pics?
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-06/facebook-now-wants-your-nude-…
Honestly most people didnt know or take the problen seriously. When you think youre a good person with nothing deviant you tend not to notice issues like these until you get bitten.
I bet Mark Fuckerberg's personal information is exempted from their private spying schemes.
IF we still had laws
This would be a major felony
Blatant violation of the HIPPA Act
If we still had laws
FB would be raided Friday Morning
Lucky for these guys those days are long gone!
privacy is passe
My question is why has the media and certain business leaders (e.g. Tim Cook) turned on Facebook?
The truth sure as hell isn't what they're interested in.
Is that why SF General Hospital was renamed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General? Inquiring minds want to know.
Its OK. All my Facebook profiles are fake.
Facebook’s spend on lobbying increased 5500% since 2009. They spent most lobbying on changes to … data privacy.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/lobbying-on-data-privacy
Watch the veterans administration sell out.
fb should have just asked for medical stuff in the basic information page. anyone dumb enough to have a fb account would probably fill it out voluntarily.