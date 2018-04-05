Frontrun The Pershing Square Liquidation: Here Are Ackman's Top Positions

As we reported earlier, it appears that after 4 years of losses, Bill Ackman's investors finally lost patience with the flamboyant activist and as the WSJ noted overnight, "most investors" are rushing for the exits, with Bloomberg adding that about two-thirds of the capital that investors could withdraw from Pershing Square Capital Management’s private funds was redeemed at the end of last year.
Blackstone Group LP has been pulling its money, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. has removed Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square from its list of recommended funds for clients, the person said. The Wall Street Journal reported the news of the redemptions earlier, citing people it didn’t identify.
Whether or not there are pending redemptions remains unclear, but one thing that is absolutely guaranteed is that the market will now scramble to short all of Ackman's concentrated positions out of existence in hopes of starting a liquidation panic and profiting from the inevitable unwind.
So what should traders focus on? Conveniently Ackman, being a very concentrated investor, only has a handful of long bets, and courtesy of Bloomberg, here are his most recent holdings and positions.
Comments
looks like (((they))) are trying to remove all their big mouth lackeys and get out of sight/ out of mind
He bought $3.7 trillion of Automatic Data Processing?
I think I know where he is going wrong. I have a Learn to Count DVD I would be happy to sell him. He can have it for USD 3.1 billion
In reply to looks like (((they))) are… by DipshitMiddleC…
It's up 18% over the last 12 months, and 108% over 5 years. That doesn't match the S&P, but sure doesn't seem like a loser.
In reply to He bought $3.7 trillion of… by Occident Mortal
...He bought $3.7 trillion of Automatic Data Processing?...
I know the FED's been printing like crazy, but even I was stunned to see ($BN) in the trillions for ADP. His meager tens of billions for a minor stake in Fannie seems right though.
In reply to He bought $3.7 trillion of… by Occident Mortal
Ackman had no fangs. Chipotle and ADP, snicker, snicker.
WTF, the 10 year Treasury is back up to 2.82 and the sky's the limit.
Continuing the stay in Hotel Califuckedup.
.
Look...he has 3Trillion worth of ADP when the market cap is only $51B. He is a wizard!
Derivatives! These guys are smarter than us!
In reply to Look...he has 3Trillion… by SlipStitchPass
Yeah, but they will hang just like any ordinary person.
In reply to Derivatives! These guys are… by Jackie Moon
I figured it was a typo.
In reply to Look...he has 3Trillion… by SlipStitchPass
Never speak when you can nod, never nod when you can wink, never wink when you can just say nothing.
[After the pitcher nearly knocked Archie Graham off the plate.]
Gandil: Hey Knuckles, what'd you throw at the kid for?
Cicotte: He-he winked at me!
Gandil: Don't wink, kid.
[The pitcher throws another ball at Graham's head.]
Graham: Hey ump, how about a warning?
Umpire: Sure. Watch out you don't get killed.
In reply to Never speak when you can nod… by Barney08
Never speak when you can nod, never nod when you can wink, never wink when you can just say nothing.
He has a $3 trillion position in ADP.