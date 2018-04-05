Futures Tumble After Trump Orders Consideration Of $100 Billion In New China Tariffs

Yesterday, just as the market soared by over 700 points from session lows because some 17-year-old hedge fund manager somewhere created the idiotic narrative that both China and the US publishing their lists of $50 billion in tariffs, that this somehow indicated easing trade tensions, we said the opposite, namely that "A green close is just what Trump needs to launch another round of tariffs."
Just over 24 hours later, we were proven correct because moments ago - emboldened by the market surge on Wednesday and Thursday - Trump just ordered the US Trade Representative to consider doubling the amount of Chinese import tariffs to $100 billion - or from $50 billion to $150 billion.
“In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs."
Trump also instructed the Agriculture Secretary “with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests” while adding that the US is “still prepared to have discussions in further support of our commitment to achieving free, fair, and reciprocal trade and to protect the technology and intellectual property of American companies and American people."
Trump's full statement below:
Statement from President Donald J. 'Frump on Additional Proposed Section 301 Remedies
Following a thorough investigation under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) determined that China has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain America's intellectual property. The practices detailed in the USTR's investigation have caused concern around the world. China's illicit trade practices — ignored for years by Washington — have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs. On April 3, 2018, the USTR announced approximately $50 billion in proposed tariffs on imports from China as an initial means to obtain the elimination of policies and practices identified in the investigation.
Rather than remedy its misconduct, China has chosen to harm our farmers and manufacturers. In light of China's unfair retaliation, I have instructed the USTR to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs. I have also instruct. the Secretary of Agriculture, with the support of other members of my Cabinet, to use his broad authority to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.
Notwithstanding these actions, the United States is still prepared to have discussions in further support of our commitment to achieving free, fair, and reciprocal trade and to protect the technology and intellectual property of American companies and American people. Trade barriers must be taken down to enhance economic growth in America and around the world. I am committed to enabling American companies and workers to compete on a level playing field around the world, and 1 will never allow unfair trade practices to undermine American interests.
And this is what Trade War officially looks like:
In support of Trump's decision, the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer issued a statement, saying that "China has chosen to respond thus far with threats to impose unjustified tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. exports, including our agricultural products. Such measures would undoubtedly cause further harm to American workers, farmers, and businesses. Under these circumstances, the President is right to ask for additional appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the unfair acts, policies, and practices identified in USTR’s report."
And perhaps due to concerns that it may crash the market, the USTR also clarified that "any additional tariffs proposed will be subject to a similar public comment process as the proposed tariffs announced on April 3, 2018. No tariffs will go into effect until the respective process is complete."
Full statement below:
USTR Robert Lighthizer Statement on the President’s Additional Section 301 Action
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today released the following statement in support of the President’s direction that the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) consider additional measures under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 regarding China’s unfair acts related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation:
“President Trump is proposing an appropriate response to China’s recent threat of new tariffs. After a detailed investigation, USTR found overwhelming evidence that China’s unreasonable actions are harming the U.S. economy. In the light of such evidence, the appropriate response from China should be to change its behavior, as China’s government has pledged to do many times. Economies around the world – including China’s own – would benefit if China would implement policies that truly reward hard work and innovation, rather than continuing its policies that distort the vital high-tech sector.
“Unfortunately, China has chosen to respond thus far with threats to impose unjustified tariffs on billions of dollars in U.S. exports, including our agricultural products. Such measures would undoubtedly cause further harm to American workers, farmers, and businesses. Under these circumstances, the President is right to ask for additional appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the unfair acts, policies, and practices identified in USTR’s report.”
Any additional tariffs proposed will be subject to a similar public comment process as the proposed tariffs announced on April 3, 2018. No tariffs will go into effect until the respective process is complete.
In short, once again the market - dominated by algos and pre-pubescent math PhDs who have no idea what a trade war looks like, or even a bear market for that matter - was dead wrong, and the result is that the world is now on the verge of nuclear trade war.
"Shockingly" the market isn't surging on this news - perhaps because it's nap time for the 17-year-old hedge fund managers and algos who sent the Dow 1000 points higher because "trade tensions de-escalated" in the past two days - and instead the S&P is down over 1% to start the overnight futures session.
And since it is after midnight in Switzerland and the SNB is not out there buying everything to prevent a panic, all other risk assets are plunging too.
And now we wait for China to retaliate. It took it about 9 hours on Wednesday to revert. We expect this time it will be faster.
Comments
generate Money out of thin air
"We had a sMall hash attack that lasted about 3 hours earlier this Morning..."
https://mashable.com/2018/04/05/verge-crypto-hack.amp
They will keep telling you there is no trade war until the mushroom clouds are visible from space
In reply to generate Money out of thin… by wtftech
Just when I thought a NAFTA agreement would send stocks zooming?
We can check the trade balance in a few months to see how things are progressing. See who benefits from this win, win, win yack.
In reply to They will keep telling you… by Hopeless for Change
Fuck futures
no future if they rape us through trade
In reply to Just when I thought a NAFTA… by two hoots
Gonna need a bigger Kudlow ....
In reply to Fuck futures… by IridiumRebel
gonna need MOAR popcorn :D
In reply to Gonna need a bigger Kudlow … by algol_dog
Who needs clothes anyway?
In reply to gonna need MOAR popcorn :D by 07564111
I have asked this before and I will ask this again...
If [a foreign] company asks you to reproduce a product at a lower cost to meet demands (and you can), who is the evil one here? The company, you or the consumers?
In reply to Who needs clothes anyway? by IntercoursetheEU
Yes.
In reply to I have asked this before and… by beemasters
To bring the entire population to subconsciously accept the possibility of a war in the pretext of "balancing trade" is disingenuous to say the least. It's a psychological maneuvering, if no one can see it yet.
In reply to who is the evil one here?… by BigFatUglyBubble
Trump knows gambling. He's doing a double down. Xi will run out of chips before Trump. The real problem for China is that the rest of the world will see that it's possible to stand up to China and its mercantilism and will follow the Trump lead.
In reply to To bring the entire… by beemasters
Does the $1+ Trillion US treasuries China is holding count as "chips", you think?
The road is eventually leading us to yet another possible war....War is the main US business. Don't be naive to think it's all just in the name of "fairness" in trades. The US refusal to talk/negotiate on the issue should be a clue.
In reply to Trump knows gambling. He's… by Stuck on Zero
There will be no woar with the Chi-Coms. The most advanced economy with the most disposable income on the planet is the USA.
Get TF over yourself.
In reply to Does the $1+ Trillion US… by beemasters
Yes Mr. Trump up that wager. Let's rip that bandaid right off and force the firing up of good ole American industry.
In reply to There will be no woar with… by nmewn
They don't count as chips. Please someone correct me if I'm wrong, but if China sells its US treasuries, I think their money will go up and the dollar down so they won't be able to export as much because their products will be more expensive; this case is similar to US tariffs on Chinese products. I believe they have been trying to keep their money down so that they could export more, so I don't believe this is a "chip" they have. They have nothing but hot air.
In reply to Does the $1+ Trillion US… by beemasters
Yes, dumping them but it depends, are they being paid in dollars for Treasury bonds? That takes dollars out and pushes yields up.
In reply to They don't count as chips. … by zzz111
No pain no gain
In reply to Does the $1+ Trillion US… by beemasters
The pain is ongoing for millions of underemployed citizens.
In reply to Yes Mr. Trump up that wager… by JimmyJones
The debt is forcasted to hit 27 trillion by 2024. Tis but a flesh wound! that 1 trillion. What scares me more is the prospect of countries no longer buying though.
In reply to Does the $1+ Trillion US… by beemasters
the fed would gobble up that 1 trillion with QE, no problem
In reply to Does the $1+ Trillion US… by beemasters
Didn't Iran, Iraq , Libya etc have money in our banks? Did they magically get it back or did it get eaten by the gov? Do you really believe that China will be able to turn them in? It will be very easy to cancel them for the US government. China can use them as wall paper. All is fair in Love and war.
In reply to Does the $1+ Trillion US… by beemasters
I don't have a strong opinion either way, but I tend to agree. It's not the first time the scenario you described was played out.
In reply to To bring the entire… by beemasters
People dont read real well so I guess that is psychological. So there has been one set of tariffs enacted. A larger list proposed with a May 23rd possible hatch date, and now some more jawboning... No Walmarts will be harmed by this action (amazon will benefit). Watch what he does not what he tweets.
In reply to To bring the entire… by beemasters
Hope ya'll like inflation. Got my ass down voted by the moron's on the board 2 months ago for explaining what would happen. Wake up and pay for the trade wars, weather you like it or not.
In reply to who is the evil one here?… by BigFatUglyBubble
Does it matter now?
The fire is lit and fuel keeps pouring on top!
It won't end well for the consumers and the producers.
The Fed has a huge incoming storm lolz..., but he volunteered for it :)
The people who hedged correctly will win, these are the smart ones.
In reply to I have asked this before and… by beemasters
What would you say if the lower bidder was supported by lax laws and dictatorial oversight that imcentivized the company to undercut the other country's industry for the long term goal of overthrowing the hegemon?
The generals always fight the last war.
A PLA colonel published a book on asymmetric warfare in 2000. Cover pic was a plane flying into a skyscrapers.
Gave a lecture recently to Chinese execs. They complained about the NSA as I knew they would. My next slide was a pic of the front of a building in Shanghai that houses the PLA's NSA. The 2 handlers jumped out of their seats.
This will not end well. Long bunkers and freeze dried ice cream
In reply to I have asked this before and… by beemasters
None of your list.
Are you going to quit your job to produce the cheap crap China is making us?
Would you recommend and engineer quit designing iPhones to make them?
Force a single mom with barely enough money for rent to pay more for her kids toys?
In reply to I have asked this before and… by beemasters
get out the ole' Singer and some fabric.
In reply to Who needs clothes anyway? by IntercoursetheEU
or every other item residing in broke ass Ameridumbs homes...
USA! USA! USA!!!!
In reply to Who needs clothes anyway? by IntercoursetheEU
Lmao
In reply to or every other item residing… by Kaiser Sousa
Diamond Gusset make jeans and shirts totally in the US, There is a bed sheet maker in Alabama, you can get things made here if you want to look instead of going to Wally World and buying the cheapest crap on the rack.
In reply to Who needs clothes anyway? by IntercoursetheEU
Have you been to a thrift store? Or EBay? There is no shortage of clothes in the US.
In reply to Who needs clothes anyway? by IntercoursetheEU
You're gonna need to research the faggot who down voted you.
Goddamn ZH has a lot of delicate gays pretending to be hardened rugged soybean farmers/Vietnam vets.
In reply to gonna need MOAR popcorn :D by 07564111
Hair-Devil the Orange Primate
Trump world is withering away.
His family and appointees are repelled by him.
Even Queequeg has abandoned Captain Queeg.
Fox News embraces him in loving arms,
and comforts him in his loneliness and pain.
There's secret data about stuff that makes me hysterical.
In reply to Fuck futures… by IridiumRebel
butt snorkeler likes the chinese so much he lets them do him.
I think it's the smaller dicks that appeals to him.
In reply to Hair-Devil the Orange… by Deep Snorkeler
I looked at your comment history and you seem to be fixated on penises, buttocks, and homosexuality. Hmm...
In reply to butt snorkeler likes the… by the cork
I am guessing Butt Sniffer is a pro at giving rimjobs and reach arounds.
In reply to I looked at your comment… by BigFatUglyBubble
Chimp-children trying to shock adults with pottie talk.
In reply to I looked at your comment… by BigFatUglyBubble
We're only down 200+. Weren't we down 500+ 2 days ago on the same shit only to come back over 1000 points? Just BTFD . The Fed has your back and is printing money out of thin air 24/7. Fuck this BS!
In reply to Just when I thought a NAFTA… by two hoots
BTFD is over. The Fed is exiting and now markets are left to the algos and news headlines. It can only end in a crash.
In reply to We're only down 200+. Weren… by stocktivity
LoL
bananastan not win win win
LoL
In reply to Just when I thought a NAFTA… by two hoots
I can just here China screaming again. 'we winning bigly now!'.
I love paying for trade wars now!
reality is a bitch
BTFTW.
-Seasmoke 4/4/18 721am.
"and just like yesterday, i searched and searched for the “BREAKING NEWS” detailing the measures Donald Chump is taking to “ease” trade war fears but i’ll be damned if i could find any despite the fact that lame stream financial media has been telling me for 2 straight days that this is the reason why “investors” were piling into Stawks…”
- Kaiser Sousa, every fucking day... -
In reply to BTFTW. … by Seasmoke
sounds like negotiations ain't going so well
Chump is like the drunk dude in the bar that keeps talking shit to another patron he thinks he can punk until the same dude knocks him the fuck out...
In reply to sounds like negotiations ain… by RawPawg
meanwhile...silly me added another 5 oz's of our fav-o-rite nugget(done yesterday along yet another 2 boxes of ammo)
somebody stop me...NOT
In reply to Chump is like the drunk dude… by Kaiser Sousa
I find it interesting the president goes fullbore with tariffs basically right after petro-yuan launch