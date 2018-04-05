How To Recognize When Your Society Is Suffering A Dramatic Decline

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
When historians and analysts look at the factors surrounding the collapse of a society, they often focus on the larger events and indicators — the moments of infamy. However, I think it’s important to consider the reality that large scale societal decline is built upon a mixture of elements, prominent as well as small. Collapse is a process, not a singular event. It happens over time, not overnight. It is a spectrum of moments and terrible choices, set in motion in most cases by people in positions of power, but helped along by useful idiots among the masses. The decline of a nation or civilization requires the complicity of a host of saboteurs.
So, instead of focusing on the top down approach, which is rather common, let’s start from the foundations of our culture to better understand why there is clear and definable destabilization.
Declining Moral Compass
There is always a conflict between personal gain and personal conscience — this is the nature of being human. But in a stable society, these two things tend to balance out. Not so during societal decline, as personal gain (and even personal comfort and gratification) tends to greatly outweigh the checks and balances of moral principles.
People often mistake the term “morality” to be a religious creation, but this is not what I am necessarily referring to. The concepts of “good” and “evil” are archetypal — that is to say they are psychologically inherent in most human beings from the moment of birth. This is not a matter of faith, but a matter of fact, observed by those in the field of psychology and anthropology over the course of a century of study. How we relate to these concepts can be affected by our environment and upbringing, but for the most part, our moral compass is psychologically ingrained. It is up to us to either follow it or not follow it.
Watching how people handle this choice is a bit of hobby of mine, and I do take notes. You can learn a lot about the state of your environment by observing what people around you tend to do when faced with the conflict of personal gain versus personal conscience. It is saddening to admit that even though I live in rural America, where you are more likely to find self-reliance and cultural stability, I can still see a faltering nation bleeding through.
I have seen supposedly good people act dishonestly in business agreements. I have seen local institutions scam hardworking citizens. I have seen a court system rife with bias and a “good old boy” attitude of favoritism. I have seen local companies pretend to be benevolent contributors to the community while at the same time running constant frauds and rackets. I have even seen a few people within the liberty movement itself put the movement at risk with their own avarice, gluttony, narcissism and sociopathy.
Again, it is important to make a note of such people and institutions, for as the system continues its downward spiral it is these people that will present the greatest threat to the innocent.
As Carl Jung notes in his book The Undiscovered Self, there is always a contingent of latent sociopaths and psychopaths within any culture; usually about 10% of the population. In normal times, they, at least most of them, are forced into moral acclimation by the rest of the populace. But in times of decline, they seem to leak out of the woodwork like a slimy fungus. During heightened collapse, they no longer have to pretend to be upstanding and they show their true colors.
Most dangerous is when latent sociopaths or full blown sociopaths assume roles of leadership or power during the worst of times. With everyone distracted by their own plight, these people can become a cancer, infecting everything with their narcissistic pursuits and causing destruction in their wake.
Disinterest In Rewarding Conscience
During wider cultural collapse, it can become “fashionable” to see acts of principle as something to be scoffed at or ridiculed or to even see them as threats to the status quo. The concept of “going along to get along” takes precedence over doing what is right even when it is hard; this attitude is not relegated to the less honest people within society.
As a system collapses, a fog of apathy can result. Good people can become passive, scrambling to their individual corner of the world and hoping evil times will simply pass them by. The phrase “I just want to put all this behind me” is spoken regularly; but as we ignore the trespasses of terrible men and women, we also enable them. How? Because by doing nothing we allow them to continue their criminality, and we subject future persons and generations to victimization.
When doing the right thing is treated as laughable or “crazy” by what seems like a majority in the midst of widespread corruption, you are truly in the middle of a great decline.
In Christian circles, the idea of “the remnant” is sometimes spoken of. In Christian terms, this usually represents a minority of true believers surviving a tumultuous and immoral era. I see “the remnant” not so much as a contingent of Christians alone, but as a contingent of people that continue to maintain their principles and conscience when faced with unprecedented adversity. In the worst of times, these people remain stalwart, even if they are ridiculed for it.
Disinterest In Independent Effort
It is said that in this world there are two kinds of people — leaders and followers. I’m not so sure about that, but I can see why this philosophy is promoted; it helps evil people in power stay in power by encouraging passive acceptance.
I would say that there are in fact two kinds of people in this world — people who want to control others and the people that just want to be left alone. In life sometimes we are both leaders and followers; we just have to be sure that when we lead we lead by example and not by force, and when we follow, we follow someone worth a damn.
In any case, passivity is not a solution to determining our roles in society. In most situations, independent action is required by every person to make the world a better place. Yet, in an era of systemic crisis, it is usually independent effort that is the first thing to go out the window. Millions upon millions of people wait around for someone, anyone, to tell them what they should be doing and how they should be doing it. In this way, society finds itself in stasis, frozen in a position of inaction. Poisonous collectivism wins through mass aggression, but also through mass passivity.
In fact, when individualists do take action they can be admonished for it during times of societal breakdown, even if their actions have the potential to solve a problem. The idea that one man or woman (or a small group of people) could do anything about anything is sneered at as “fantasy” or “delusion.” But mass movements of citizens working towards a practical goal are rare, and even more rare is when these movements are not controlled or manipulated to benefit the established order. It is not mass movements that change the world for the better, but individual people and small organizations of the dedicated, acting without permission and without administration.
It is these individuals and small groups that, over time and through relentless effort, inspire a majority to do what is necessary and right. It is these people that inspire others to finally take leadership in their own lives.
Individual Self-Isolation
I write often on the plight of the individual and individual rights within society, and I continue to see the factor of the individual as the most important element in any culture. A culture based on protecting and nurturing individualism and voluntarism is the only culture, in my view, that will ever be successful at avoiding full spectrum collapse. That said, the downside to overt individualism is the danger of self isolation. That is to say, when true individuals only concern themselves with their personal circumstances and ignore the circumstances of the rest of the world, they eventually set themselves up to be crushed by that world.
Organization on a voluntary basis is not only healthy but vital in the longevity of a society. The more people turn in on themselves and only care about their own general conditions, the easier it is for evil people to do evil things unnoticed. Also, self isolation in the wake of collapse sets individuals up for failure, as no one is capable of surviving without at least some help from a wider pool of knowledge and talents.
In a system based on corruption, the establishment will encourage self isolation as a means to control the populace. Or, they will offer a false choice, between self isolation versus mindless collectivism. The truth is there is always a middle ground. Voluntary organization and individualism are not mutually exclusive. I call this the “difference between community and collectivism.” A community does not supplant the individual, while a collective requires the complete erasure of individual pursuits and thought.
If you find yourself surrounded by people who refuse any organization, even practical and voluntary organization in the face of instability, then your society may be in the latter stages of a collapse.
Disaster Denial
Even as a crisis or collapse unfolds, if a society actually reels or reacts to it and takes note of the problem, there is hope for that society. If, however, that society willfully ignores the danger and denies it exists when presented with overwhelming evidence, then that society will likely suffer complete disintegration and will probably have to start all over from scratch — hopefully with a set of principles and ideals based on conscience and honor.
The strength of a culture can be measured by its willingness to self reflect. Its survival can be determined by its willingness to accept its flaws when they arise and its willingness to repair the damage done. Self-aware societies are difficult to corrupt or control. Only in denial can people be easily manipulated and enslaved.
If you cannot accept the reality of the abyss, you cannot move to avoid it or prepare yourself to survive the fall. I see this issue as perhaps the single most important element in the fight to save the portions of our society worth saving. Educating people on the blatant facts behind our own national decline can dissolve the wall of denial, and perhaps we will find when disaster strikes that there are far more awake and aware individuals ready to act than we originally thought.
Comments
Just head out to your local grocery store.....take a good look at the people. You can see it.
The first sign is when people don't get out of each other's way or bump into each other with their carts like zombies. Nobody makes eye contact or talks to each other.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
From way back in January of 2013.
Perhaps A Crumble Rather Than A Collapse
In reply to The first sign is when… by BobPaulson
One of the more dangerous features of the Left," Prager elaborates, "has been its replacement of moral categories of right and wrong, and good and evil with three other categories: black and white (race), male and female (gender), and rich and poor (class)."
Fuck the left
In reply to From way back in 2013 by Cognitive Dissonance
How To Recognize When Your Society Is Suffering A Dramatic Decline
When it accepts WAR CRIMES as normal and
call those who do it God's Chosen People
In reply to One of the more dangerous… by Troy Ounce
America started out run by the rich. The nation reached it's peak 200 years later about 1970. The wealth had flowed from the center out to the common man. Labor unions were flush and one earner households were the norm. Look around. The wealth for the common man diminishes, unions near extinct, increased wealth concentration. The wave came in and is now falling back into the sea. China is rising. Trump's tariff plan is a futile attempt to reverse the flow though I credit him for trying. As a nation, we all seem to know it's now or never.
In reply to How To Recognize When Your… by beepbop
You mean when land whales bump into you with their motor carts and then give you a nasty stare? Yea, its getting close...
In reply to The first sign is when… by BobPaulson
Lolz ahahahahaha
In reply to You mean when land whales… by RozKo
I was at the grocery a few days ago and saw an older couple. She was in a wheelchair he was pushing her and dragging a cart. They have those motorized fat carts at my store. Why wasn't she using one? I asked. Apparently she was blind in one eye and thought she might hit someone. I smiled and went on about my day. That was the dumbest excuse I have heard in a while. The stupid never ends.
In reply to You mean when land whales… by RozKo
Mass psychosis. Do you make eye contact and strike up conversations? If not, why not?
In reply to The first sign is when… by BobPaulson
No.
Because it’s a trap.
Try it once and you’ll be quickly tire of the practice.
In reply to Mass psychosis. Do you make… by tion
What do you mean it is a trap?
Are you so sure that, thinking so, you didn’t already fall into the trap?
In reply to No… by Lost in translation
I do! The new clerk at my grocery store was quite the insufferable little environmentalist when I mentioned I didn't like the plastic bag ban in my area. Of course she mentioned that China had banned US garbage because of Trump! Not even joking! She thought there shouldn't be packaging for anything, that we should all have to show up to the store not only with bags but with a container for each item we wanted to buy!
I know, this poor snotflake was clueless about how to run a business and JIT stocking methods which are used to keep the grocery store shelves stocked at you local mega mart (Kroger, in my case). I told her that there are bulk food bins in the store (have been for many years) for people that only want a small amount and she nodded.
My god it is snotflakes like that who will compare my credit card payment to what I bought and be assigned to dig through my trash and make sure I washed out every soup can, every refried bean can, every fucking plastic or glass container and if I don't they will fine me! I didn't mention that I don't recycle. Other than those old curly bulbs, I have some I need to take to Home Depot. But other than those, everything goes in the garbage can and off to the local dump. No, I do not feel guilty. Not one bit.
In reply to Mass psychosis. Do you make… by tion
that was early 90's-we're way past that now.
People od'ing on opiates right and left might alert one to a problem.
In reply to The first sign is when… by BobPaulson
That's like two neighbors don't like to sit on their own porch while the other neighbor does too. And if you start talking to someone at the grocers they think you're weird.
In reply to The first sign is when… by BobPaulson
1) Ignorant "Ghetto Culture" becomes popular culture
2) Low achieving races have to be promoted beyond their competency levels, otherwise its racism
3) The country becomes overrun with unskilled uneducated, and non-assimalating 3rd world mud people, who suck dry the social services of the entire nation
4) Perversions that are antithesis of Christian values are not only condoned but celebrated
5) Traditional Family Values are eschewed
6) The Bill of Rights comes under attack
7) Poisonous Islam proliferates within your borders and becomes the terrorist foot soldiers of The Left
8) Moral and Cultural Relativism is promoted by the Government and the MSM
9) Massive Government corruption and crony capitalism
10) Massive Inflation, yet it is denied through official government statistics. Massive underemployment and unemployment, similarly denied
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
looking like and acting like a pagan is the cool thing to do.
In reply to 1) Ignorant "Ghetto Culture"… by Disgruntled Goat
Let me fix it for you.....
1) Ignorant "Ghetto Culture" is popularized by the elites who are mostly white to dumb down the masses.
2) Low achieving individuals have to be promoted beyond their competency levels, due to absence of meritocracy.
3) The elites, who are mostly white, allow the country to become overrun with unskilled uneducated, and non-assimalating people, who disproportionately use the social services of the entire nation
4) The elites, who are mostly white, and media barons push perversions that are antithesis of traditional values are not only condoned but celebrated
5) The elites, who are mostly white, with their control of mass media eschew Traditional Family Values
6) The elites, who are mostly white, attack the Bill of Rights
7) The elites, who are mostly white, support and encourage the expansion of Wahhabi fanatical Islam to fight Russian presence in Afghanistan in the 80's. Now the chickens have come home to roost.
8) Disgruntled Goat is a racist fat fuck.
Focus on the real target of your misery, not some poor "mud" sap who is no different that you.
Your own race-mates who are far richer than you, are the ones whose boot is laying across your face.
In reply to 1) Ignorant "Ghetto Culture"… by Disgruntled Goat
Onward Christian Soldiers !
In reply to Let me fix it for you..... … by EternalAnusocracy
+ 1000
In reply to 1) Ignorant "Ghetto Culture"… by Disgruntled Goat
Even if you doubled their pay there would be zero interest in giving a shit. Zombies I tell yah.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
Alienated Americans
Have constructed hallucinatory lives,
a mythological history and stunning non-exceptionalism.
They enjoy a certain mental laziness and immobility.
A dense fog of historical ignorance envelopes them.
41 million live in poverty.
Americans are irritants to other Americans.
Pompeiians.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
Poverty? Materially? Not really. Of the mind and soul; absolutely.
In reply to Alienated Americans… by Deep Snorkeler
To paraphrase George Orwell: In the future people will be well fed, well clothed and vapid (empty).
Sound familiar?
In reply to Poverty? Materially? Not… by falconflight
+100
In reply to Alienated Americans… by Deep Snorkeler
The U.S is just plainly fcked.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
Disaster Denial
Sweden, I'm looking at you
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
I see it everyday at work. Self-promoting blowhards with PhD’s teaching malleable young minds all of the worst values.
Collapse is the only way out.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
I have been giving local grocery store reports for years.
My conclusion? Not good. Not good at all.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
Adults and teens wearing pajamas during the day.
In reply to Just head out to your local… by FreeShitter
Oh I have been seeing that for years. Even bathrobes. During the day.
In reply to Adults and teens wearing… by afronaut
We're getting ready, our satellite subscription terminating at midnight. First time in 28 years. ;0
CONGRATULATIONS!
Seriously in like a week or two, you are going to be like, "WTF? Why did I have that stupid shit all these years???????"
In reply to We're getting ready, our… by falconflight
You're probably right. Grew up with it 1950's and 60's, a major slice of modern life...even if often was merely background noise. But even old people if willing to face reality, can recognize the hollowing out of society, often perpetuated by this Media Organ of the State, and say, we're on the path of individual secession.
In reply to CONGRATULATIONS! … by Peak Finance
Same here. I ported over my phone number from Comcast to Magic Jack go. Yes they charge fees. $42 for one year, $22 to port my number / $10 for a US / CAN number, $11 for 911 service on a landline. I have to wait until tomorrow to find out if that 911 charge is monthly or yearly. Even so, cheaper than Comcast. Once my number is ported I am saying buh-bye to Comcast. I can't wait. It is the vampire in the room that sucks out your life. My latest Comcast bill was $155. I am done.
In reply to We're getting ready, our… by falconflight
#1 when you dumb enough to believe strangers, such as the rotting whores on tv, your society is done. Next question?
What's "tv"?
In reply to #1 when you dumb enough to… by Rex Andrus
You'll find out.
In reply to What's "tv"? by Stormtrooper
I don't quite remember, but I think I heard a band once called "Praise the Whore."
That has to be in the top 10 best band names ever.
In reply to #1 when you dumb enough to… by Rex Andrus
Fat and tatted women, regardless of age...weird hair color and shaved doos, piercings....in my opinion a window into how far down the toilet the masses have swam.
Dont forget the sexually ambiguous Millennial male .... with ghetto bun
In reply to Fat and tatted women,… by falconflight
Society in Decline
- Military stuff crashing all of the time
- Major bugs in huge public facing software
- Major bugs in billion-dollar corporations websites
- Noticeable YOY Quality drops
- No one gives a shit about their jobs
(you pretend to pay me, I pretend to work, I mean, who can blame them?)
- Even "high-end" stuff is shit. I am OVERPAYING for some tech stuff to avoid quality issues and I still get fucked. For tools and stuff, I am literally buying OLD stuff from the 90's and earlier from thrift places
Seriously to me, it feels like the First Foundation novel, where Seldon realizes everything is going to shit and comes up with the Seldon plan.
When people spend thousands of dollars on telephones and that connected to that industry....Unable or uncaring enough to properly prioritize...
In reply to Society in Decline… by Peak Finance
I am going to answer all trolls collectively, as you have have all descended on me as a pack of content providing fishers for anything you can pimp: Go To Hell.
To clarify your cunning, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw5YACKiPAk
In reply to When people spend thousands… by falconflight
If only there was a meter that measured mass delusion. If that meter existed, the needle would be pegging the red line right now. When almost everything you see, hear and read is a lie, then you know that your society is in the midst of a dramatic terminal decline. And that's where we are.
I would love to see Brandon gets back to his Jungian research roots. When synchronicity, metaphysics and subconscious symbolism wasn't entwined in his right wing fears.
guess those days of Nether Corp are long gone.
(sigh)
Everyone is on their own journey. I think Brandon will circle back to grace sooner rather than later.
In reply to I would love to see Brandon… by hoist the bs flag
Pathetic evangelical BS. Not a single nation in the history of mankind followed your recipe. You should focus on the parasites and cockroaches instead.
wall street derivative creators and Central Bankers?
yeah...those cockroaches
In reply to Pathetic evangelical BS. Not… by pizdowitz
It's those damn Amish
In reply to wall street derivative… by hoist the bs flag