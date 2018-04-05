"I Just Discovered I Owe The IRS $50,000 I Don't Have, Because I Traded Cryptos"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:30

A Reddit user who was "surprised" to learn he owed the IRS roughly $50,000 from his crypto-trading profits - money that he had not set aside when he cashed out his bitcoins at the height of the boom - complained in a viral post that crypto trading "ruined his life."

The alleged trader, who uses the screenname Thoway, explained that he bought eight bitcoins for $7,200 in January 2017 then cashed them out in December for about $120,000. Here's the catch: his altcoin investments quickly sunk, eating away most of his bitcoin profits. But unbeknownst to him, by selling his bitcoin, Thoway had inadvertently triggered a "taxable event".

Thoway said his lawyer advised him to cash out his remaining altcoins and give whatever is left to the IRS. Thoway, who has not been identified and has apparently gone "missing" from Reddit since his post went viral, told readers that he earns $47,000 a year as an office assistant.

Thoway's lawyer said he should be able to set up a payment plan allowing him to pay down the debt over a long-period of time, likely ten years. Still, Thoway complains that, during that period, his tax payments will likely siphon off most of what would've been his savings, meaning he has essentially been condemned to live paycheck to paycheck for the foreseeable future because he made a profitable trade, but ignored the tax consequences.

"I feel like I might have accidentally ruined my life because I didn't know about the taxes," he said.

While the original post was removed by Reddit for several violations in the comments thread, it's extremely likely that the anonymous Reddit user isn't alone in his predicament.

Meanwhile, the April 15 tax deadline appears to be having a far greater impact on the crypto space.

According to Fundstart's Tom Lee, who anticipated the parabolic runup in crypto prices late last year (and still sees Bitcoin rising to an all time high in 2018) said the April 15 income-tax filing deadline could be contributing to the recent market rout in cryptos. Bitcoin has fallen more than 40% during the past month, and suffered its worst quarter in history. 

According to Lee, similar to Thoway, investors are cashing out to pay their tax bills. According to his calculations, first reported by Bloomberg, every dollar withdrawn from crypto wipes between $20 to $25 from total crypto market value.

More amazing is Lee estimate how much Americans owe the IRS due to the recent Bitcoin price surge: he said that US households had $92 billion in taxable gains from cryptocurrencies in 2017 - roughly 20% of capital-gains tax receipts to the US Treasury.

Which means that the value of crypto-related taxes should be around $25 billion.

Lee, who is hanging on to his bold price target for bitcoin to hit $25,000 by year's end, believes the selling pressure will soon pass.

"We still like Bitcoin and large-caps,” he said, adding that “while we believe the bear market for alt coins is largely over, we do not see upside for alts until mid-August.”

Comments

Coinista Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

Well then.  You are one stupid crypto trader aren't you?

This article is obviously written by a jealous, loser, no-coiner who is afraid of disruptive technology and high-order math.  Anyone who wins big at trading, then loses it all without setting aside tax payment cash, is a moron.  This has nothing to do with crypto.

BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.

mtl4 toady Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

I can't tell you the number of millionaires I knew back in the day that had to give it all back and then some to the IRS during the dot com boom.......this plays over and over like a broken record.

nuubee toady Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

The reason he's in the hole is because he's never dealt with the IRS. You see this whole "monthly contribution" bullshit shields so many people from the reality of their tax payments, that when they find some other method of making money, they end up surprised they have to pay taxes. The system is literally geared to keep people on tax farms, so they never have to consider taxes.

The failure isn't only his, the failure is a form of globalism that attempts to make taxpaying as "painless" and "invisible" as possible to the masses. It shouldn't be. In fact there should be a constitutional amendment forcing all tax payments to be manually made, not automatically deducted.

tmosley Davy Crockett Thu, 04/05/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

Taxation of speculative bubbles is quite the racket. They don't allow you to pull losses forward to any significant extent, but they want their cut of the gains. But the game is by nature zero sum in speculative markets, meaning on the whole, you will lose.

marysimmons StackShinyStuff Thu, 04/05/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

Unfortunately for people who live in Orwellian, dystopian countries like the US, which treats cryptos as commodities and every crypto exchange a taxable event, every trade/investment must be made in light of the tax consequences.  This will just drive cryptos underground - privacy tokens - decentralized exchanges.  Time to get rid of the income tax and replace with a progressive retail sales tax.

t0mmyBerg StackShinyStuff Thu, 04/05/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

Aside from the fact that the asshats who write the laws cannot be bothered to change the 3000 cap which has been the same forever, i am curious about his plight.  Are not the capital losses on his alt coin losses able to be taken against his capital gains on the bitcoin?  You cannot taken capital loss against ordinary income, but you should be able to take it against capital gain?

City_Of_Champyinz Decoherence Thu, 04/05/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

You can write off losses on other coins if you actually realize the loss by selling them...That is a taxable event just like selling the Bitcoin for profit.  The only guidance offered thus far by the IRS is to treat these crypto-currencies as property.  If you sell for a profit, you have a capital gain.  If you sell for a loss, you have a capital loss.

Hal n back Coinista Thu, 04/05/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

I'll add to the problem.

He has a gain he cannot pay taxes on during 2017

I'll presume his other losses were taken recently in 2018

he no longer has money to invest.

only 3000 of loss carryforwards can be used each year if no gains and he has no money to invest

even the 3,000 a year, with his income , will get him minimal tax benefit

This is an example of where real tax reform should occur.

Anybody can have a huge year take gains and even pay ST gains. Then get screwed.

Actually that happened to Trump in 1992 when RE values fell. He passed on paying taxes a few years due to loss carryforwards-but he eventually had the gains.

 