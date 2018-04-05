John Kiriakou Delivers Petition For Assange To Ecuador’s D.C. Ambassador On Behalf Of Intel Veterans

Submitted by Elizabeth Lea Vos of Disobedient Media
Earlier today, CIA whistleblower and member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) John Kiriakou personally delivered a letter to the Ecuadorian embassy in Washington, DC, which was addressed to Ecuadorian Ambassador, Francisco Jose Borja Cevallos.
The document calls for the immediate restoration of communications for Wikileaks Editor-In-Chief Julian Assange.One week ago, Julian Assange’s internet, phone calls and access to visitors were totally cut off at the behest of Ecuadorian President, Lenin Moreno.
A video of Kiriakou delivering the message to the Ecuadorian embassy in Washington is available here.
Wikileaks supporters have rallied both online and on the ground in London to call for his human rights to be restored continually, ever since news emerged that Assange had been prevented from contact with the outside world.
The Courage Foundation reported that a similar Spanish-language message calling on Ecuador’s Lenin Moreno to end the isolation of Julian Assange was also delivered to the Ecuadorian President today. That letter was signed by 338 intellectuals from 33 countries. The effort was coordinated by the Landless Workers’ Movement in Brazil.
John Kiriakou’s personal support of this message was particularly noteworthy, in light of the fact that his former agency is now personally invested in arresting the Wikileaks co-founder. Kiriakou recently participated in the online vigil, #ReconnectAssange, during which he spoke to the unjust treatment Assange would likely face if extradited and prosecuted in the Eastern District Court of Virgina, saying: “[Assange] couldn’t possibly get a fair trial in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Those who wish to support Assange and Wikileaks can sign the petition calling for his right to free speech to be respected.
A copy of the letter delivered by Kiriakou to Ambassador Francisco Jose Borja Cevallos, as well as the signatories supporting its contents, are provided below.
Your Excellency:
We, the undersigned applaud and commend the decision of the Government of Ecuador to grant asylum, to welcome as a citizen, and to grant diplomatic status to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
In the case of Mr. Assange, Ecuador has been a role model for the international community for its views on transparency and press freedom. Every country should emulate Ecuador.
I am reminded of August 1990 when Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait. US President George H. W. Bush was unsure of what the US response should be. He received a call from British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. “Now is not the time to go wobbly, George,” she told him. Well, now is not the time to go wobbly in our support of Wikileaks and Julian Assange.
It is only because of Wikileaks that we know about war crimes and atrocities committed against Iraqi citizens by US troops. It is because of Wikileaks that we know about the surveillance industry, about warrantless wiretapping and a great deal more about NSA spying on American citizens. And with President Trump’s appointment of the notorious Gina Haspel as the new CIA director, we know that there is a danger that the CIA will keep its torture history secret by keeping it classified.
It is Wikileaks that has kept, and will continue to keep, all Americans informed of what their government does in their name. It is Julian Assange who has led that fight. We ask the Government of Ecuador to keep up the fight for transparency and press freedom, to continue to be a world leader in honesty and accountability. We call on the Government of Ecuador to reconnect Julian Assange to the world.
Respectfully,
John Kiriakou, former CIA counterterrorism officer and former senior investigator, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.”
Signatories on the letter included:
- Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and presidential briefer
- Bogdan Dzakovic, former team leader, Federal Air Marshals
- Marshall Carter-Tripp, Foreign Service Officer (retired)
- Ann Wright, Colonel, US Army Reserve and Foreign Service Officer (retired)
- Robert Wing, Foreign Service Officer (retired)
- Philip Giraldi, former CIA case officer
- Todd E. Pierce, Major, Judge Advocate General (retired)
- C. J. Laniewski, Lieutenant Colonel, US Army (retired)
- Coleen Rowley, retired FBI special agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel
- Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, National Intelligence Council (retired)
- Peter Van Buren, Foreign Service Officer (retired)
- J. Kirk Wiebe, former senior intelligence analyst and whistleblower, NSA
- Roger Waters, co-founder, Pink Floyd
- Alex Cox, film director, writer, and producer
- Larry Johnson, former CIA officer and former Foreign Service officer
The whistle blowers on the lawless CIA are asking to be suicided:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
Well a few people are trying to help Assange. That’s good.
In reply to lawless by mobius8curve
Buff dude! I like that guy a lot, listened to bunch of interviews with him!
Stfu.
Swallow That Fetid Urine?
In reply to Stfu. by Alexander De Large
The release of Julian Assange will be a much grander affair than this. I believe that the US government will eventually commission his release and pardon any potential criminal activity in return for his testimony on the greatest conspiracy in American history. Assange will be a key witness in the prosecution of the ongoing American coup. Mark it.
Looks more like UK-US coup tonight.
In reply to The release of Julian… by navy62802
A fine dream. Probably a pipe dream but what are we without our dreams?
In reply to The release of Julian… by navy62802
A robot? A bacterium. Perhaps a virus. Maybe a jellyfish.
In reply to A fine dream. Probably a… by Inserenity
i truly hope you are right!
In reply to The release of Julian… by navy62802
Navy, I'm with you 100%.
I want that young man released to his children in Australia. He has served enough time confined to the embassy. He's as guilty as the rest of us, who have worked to expose what is behind the curtain. I am certainly guilty of telling the truth. ZH is guilty of trying to tell the truth of what is behind the curtain.
We are all against the ancient snake people, of which we have tried to explain in our own ways.
The Americans are guilty, there is absolutely no question about the Clinton Foundation and a host of treason from so many.Why?
Will Sessions convict Zuckerberg for the most criminal plan to strip kids of their families data, photos, families personal data. He was even going for hospital patients to sell the data to insurance companies. He will not be convicted because he's an untouchable in Sessions mind.
Sessions is a Zionist Christian, he belongs to a racial caste system of Jew on top, the whites and people of color on the bottom. THAT is Christianity in America.
It's so bad, the Jews are losing control of the mind of America, so Zuckerberg is cataloguing America's mind for mind control, censorship, blackmail, extortion and targeting for death.(The TV no longer controls the mind of America, and the churches, less that 20% attend, because everyone is questioning their reality.)
Zuckerberg's Facebook and Google are evil, it's the greatest exposure of the evil Jew plans in history and he goes to DC to make a deal with those behind the curtain.
"Whoa be the generation who forgets about the ancient snake people"
They are greatest killer species in the history of man. If one completely understood, one would be fully awake.
In reply to The release of Julian… by navy62802
Free this hero Julian Assange now.
Trump to pardon Edward Snowden and revamp CIA.
Yes... please sign the petition. Please submit your name and address, etc. All supporters should send this information as quickly as possible. It makes it easier to 'take care' of you.
Are they gonna send a few ladies of the evening and a couple of eight balls?
In reply to Yes... please sign the… by Saddam Miser
Seems insane. Like a game. How are they going to capture or control him if they don't set him free? Reset game. Start again. Then the choices are endless.
Meet The New Lunatic Loose in West Wing
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-05/meet-new-lunatic-loose-west-w…
Pin a medal on Julian and throw him a ticker tape parade. Yes all governments have "secrets" and all are unhappy when they leak out. But all secrets eventually leak out and see the light of day. So instead of focusing on someone who is good at pumping sunshine up the government's ass so all can see the shit, focus on why, yet again, government has done things they do not wish the world to know. How can we not have learned this lesson by now?
Lost me at " Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) "
Creepy acronyms can't be good.
This adjustment bureau, fake business card shit, is getting really old!