Kudlow Doubles Down: US Will "Get A Deal" With China

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:22

After coming to the rescue of stock markets yesterday (with the Dow rallying over 800 points off the lows after he warned investors not to "overreact" to trade-related headlines) Kudlow again reassured investors on Thursday morning that the US will get a trade deal with China "over a period of time" as the latest measures are "just proposals right now" and that barriers will down on both sides.

While his Chinese peer Wang Yi was speaking at the same time in Moscow, where he called for the "international community" to maintain free trade policies, Kudlow said that he will be keeping an eye on the US dollars, provoking a spike in USD that swiftly faded, which however was also likely due to the wider than expected trade deficit...

Kudlow

Speaking to Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo (and notably not his longtime home network, rival CNBC) Kudlow toed the White House line (something his predecessor was unwilling to do) and bashed China's "unfair and illegal" actions that are "damaging to economic growth for the US, for China and for the rest of the world."

Trump is "properly weary" of China, but Kudlow said he expects that "over a period of time" the two economic superpowers will come to an agreement.

Kudlow, who said the focus of his job is "growth", added that the US economy might expand between 3% and 4% this year and that 5% growth is possible, but likely won't be sustained for long.

Moving on to the administration's rumored second tax reform plan, Kudlow said further work on tax reform could resume later this year. He said he would prefer that the Trump administration's tax reductions become permanent, also known as "Phase 2."

Kudlow also said Trump's concerns about Amazon are "very reasonable," hinting that there might be legislation to even the playing field between Amazon and brick and mortar retailers (presumably some kind of tax).

Moving on to immigration, Kudlow said the president's plan to institute merit-based immigration rules is superior to the status quo of "chain migration."

While his remarks have had no impact on price action so far, they continue to be closely watched.

gmak Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

That nose candy certainly gives him a grandiose sense of his own abilities.  Let us not forget that he was pumping dot-com stocks with Cramer, even as the latter was dumping them from his fund.

JimmyJones Liquid_Silver Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

I am sure now that we have real business people in the White House and not just political Globalist Hacks we will get a better deal than before, thank you Mr. President, Thank you Larry. So nice to have a good change at the Helm instead of the usual sell out America's workers for a quick short sighted profit and personal enrichment, that we have had for the last 20+ years.

two hoots spastic_colon Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

  Kudlow will soon discover his new found BS speaking platform, like Biden's BS, will be short lived. It is all talking down.

The old idea of telling people something they want to hear, using a high position to add believability and credibility no longer has the same results.  People are much more informed, fact check and basically are turned off with such attempts.  Not sure why "they" do not get that, maybe an old school thing?  

BigFatUglyBubble Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

“There’s no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen. At a bare minimum, we are looking at Goldilocks 2.0. (And that’s a minimum). Goldilocks is alive and well. The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”

   ~ Larry , December, 2007

DillyDilly BandGap Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

If the stock market is reliant on Larry Kudlow as it's barker; best brush off those Dow 10K yarmulkes

 

I only said that that's his job. I didn't say he would succeed or was any good at it.

 

FFS ~ I even said so when Trump hired him. I said it was probably an OK move on Trumps part because if it all goes tits up on Kudlows watch he can blame him and FIRE him, and Kudlow can go back to being a clown.

 

No dishonor in being a clown... The Finkelfeldbergsteins & the Rosenhoffmeyers are always competing against each other every year to hire the most expensive one for little Solomon's bar mitzvah party.

Hikikomori Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

Trump is a deal maker.  That's what he is good at.  A deal maker makes all sorts of initial outrageous demands, sometimes threats, then works out a deal.  Trump has done that over and over again - and every time, the media think his initial outrageous demands and threats are his end game - they are not.

Reaper Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

He doesn't understand the reality that unlike deals negotiated within the US which, when signed, are supposedly enforced by the courts, any China/US deal has no super enforcer.  Trust is the only enforcer.  Can the US be trusted?

Seasmoke Thu, 04/05/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

Every time he opens his filthy mouth Gold gets hammered. I have never hated Trump more than now, having to listen to this dried up coke addict every fucking day.

Fuck You Trump. 

HelloSpencer Thu, 04/05/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

5% real growth? Yes, if you manipulate the inflation numbers even more then the sky is the limit in terms of real growth.

 

Eventually, reality will catch up with you. It always does.