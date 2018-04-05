The Next Crisis Will Be The Last

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
It is an interesting thing.
Throughout the last four decades there is a direct link between the actions of the Federal Reserve and the eventual economic and market outcomes due to changes in monetary policy. In every case, that outcome has been negative.
The general consensus continues to be the markets have entered into a “permanently high plateau,” or an era in which asset price corrections have been effectively eliminated through fiscal and monetary policy. The lack of understanding of economic and market cycles was on full display Monday as Peter Navarro told investors to just “buy the dip.”
“I’m thinking the smart money is certainly going to buy on the dips here because the economy is as strong as an ox.”
I urge you not to fall prey to the “This Time Is Different” thought process.
Despite the consensus belief that global growth is gathering steam, there is mounting evidence of financial strain rising throughout the financial ecosystem, which as I addressed previously, is a direct result of the Fed’s monetary policy actions. Economic growth remains weak, wages are not growing, and job growth remains below the rate of working age population growth.
While the talking points of the economy being as “strong as an ox” is certainly “media friendly,” The yield curve, as shown below, is telling a different story. While the spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury rates has not fallen into negative territory as of yet, they are certainly headed in that direction.
This is an important distinction. The mistake that most analysts make in an attempt to support a current view is to look at a specific data point. However, when analyzing data, it is not necessarily the current data point that is important, but the trend of the data that tells the story. Currently, the trend of the yield curve is highly suggestive of economic growth not being nearly as robust as the mainstream consensus believes.
Furthermore, economic cycles are only sustainable for as long as excesses are being built. The natural law of reversions, while they can be suspended by artificial interventions, cannot be repealed. In a consumer based economy, where 70% of economic growth is driven by consumption, you have to question both what is driving consumer spending and how are they funding it. Both of those answers can be clearly seen in the data and particularly in those areas which are directly related to consumptive behaviors.
Stephanie Pomboy recently had an interview with Barron’s magazine in which she made several very salient points as it relates to current monetary policy and the next crisis. To wit:
” In January, the savings rate went from 2.5% to 3.2% in one month—a massive increase. People look at the headline for spending and acknowledge that it’s not fabulous, but they see it as a sustainable formula for growth that will generate the earnings necessary to validate asset price levels.”
Unfortunately, the headline spending numbers are actually far more disturbing once you dig into “where” consumers are spending their dollars. As Stephanie goes on to state:
“When you go through that kind of detail, you discover that they are buying more because they have to. They are spending more on food, energy, health care, housing, all the nondiscretionary stuff, and relying on credit and dis-saving [to pay for it]. Consumers have had to draw down whatever savings they amassed after the crisis and run up credit-card debt to keep up with the basic necessities of life.”
When a bulk of incomes are diverted to areas which must be purchased, and have very little of a “multiplier effect” through the economy, spending on discretionary products or services becomes restricted. The mistake the Federal Reserve, and the Administration, are currently making is by hitting consumers where they have the LEAST ability to compensate – interest payments and the items required for daily living like food and energy through tariffs.
Despite the recent “windfall” from tax reform, corporations aren’t “sharing the wealth” as consumption trends remain weak. When revenue, what happens at the top line of the income statement, remains weak, corporations continue to opt for share buybacks, wage suppression and accounting gimmicks to fuel bottom lines earnings per share. The requirement to meet Wall Street expectations to support share prices is more important to the “C-suite” executives than being benevolent to the working class.
But if that all sounds very familiar, it’s because it is. As I penned previously in “Consumer Credit & The American Conundrum:”
“Therefore, as the gap between the ‘desired’ living standard and disposable income expanded, it led to a decrease in the personal savings rates and increase in leverage. It is a simple function of math. But the following chart shows why this has likely come to the inevitable conclusion, and why tax cuts and reforms are unlikely to spur higher rates of economic growth.”
What the chart below shows is the differential between the standard of living for a family of four adjusted for inflation over time. What is clear is that beginning in 1990, the combined sources of savings, credit, and incomes were no longer sufficient to fund the widening gap between the sources of money and the cost of living. With surging health care, rent, food, and energy costs, that gap has continued to widen to an unsustainable level which will continue to impede economic rates of growth.
The Fed Will Do It Again
While it is currently believed that Central Bankers now have everything “under control,” the reality is they likely don’t. It is far more likely one of following two conclusions is more accurate.
-
The Fed is absolutely aware the economy is closer to the next recession than not. They also know that hiking interest rates in the current environment will likely accelerate the next downturn. However, the “lesser of two evils” is to face the recession with the Fed funds rate as far from zero as possible, or;
-
The Fed believes the economic data is indeed trending stronger and are overly confident in their ability to guide the U.S. economy into a “Goldilocks” type scenario where they can control inflationary pressures and growth rates to sustain a lasting economic cycle.
I agree with Stephanie’s point on how the next crisis will begin:
“Fed tightening continues to ratchet up and turns the screws on households and speculative-grade corporations, and the markets begin to anticipate more defaults, and reprice credit risk.”
Credit risk is already on the rise as consumers are much more sensitive to changes in rates. As the Fed continues to hike rates the negative impact on households will continue to escalate which is already showing up in credit card delinquencies.
Of course, it isn’t just credit card debt that is the problem. Subprime auto loans are pushing record levels as consumers have been lured into “cars they can’t afford” through low-rates and extended terms.
Consumers have also completely forgotten the last financial crisis and have once again turned to cashing out equity in homes to make ends meet.
Eventually, since a lot of this debt has been bundled up and sold off in the fixed income markets, this all ends badly when, as Stephanie states, the markets begin to reprice risk across the credit spectrum. As shown, when the spreads on bonds begin to blow out, bad things have occurred in the markets and economy.
For the Federal Reserve, the next “financial crisis” is already in the works. All it takes now is a significant decline in asset prices to spark a cascade of events that even monetary interventions may be unable to stem. As stock prices decline:
-
Consumer confidence falls further eroding economic growth
-
The $4 Trillion pension problem is rapidly exposed which will require significant government bailouts.
-
When prices decline enough, the record levels of margin debt are triggered which creates a liquidation cascade.
-
As prices fall, investors and consumers both contract further pushing the economy further into recession.
-
Aging baby-boomers, which are vastly under-saved will become primarily dependent on social welfare which erodes long-term economic growth rates.
With the Fed tightening monetary policy, and an errant Administration fighting a battle it can’t win, the timing of the next recession has likely been advanced by several months.
The real crisis comes when there is a “run on pensions.” With a large number of pensioners already eligible for their pension, the next decline in the markets will likely spur the “fear” that benefits will be lost entirely. The combined run on the system, which is grossly underfunded, at a time when asset prices are dropping will cause a debacle of mass proportions. It will require a massive government bailout to resolve it.
But it doesn’t end there. Consumers are once again heavily leveraged with sub-prime auto loans, mortgages, and student debt. When the recession hits, the reduction in employment will further damage what remains of personal savings and consumption ability. The downturn will increase the strain on an already burdened government welfare system as an insufficient number of individuals paying into the scheme is being absorbed by a swelling pool of aging baby-boomers now forced to draw on it. Yes, more Government funding will be required to solve that problem as well.
As debts and deficits swell in coming years, the negative impact to economic growth will continue. At some point, there will be a realization of the real crisis. It isn’t a crash in the financial markets that is the real problem, but the ongoing structural shift in the economy that is depressing the living standards of the average American family. There has indeed been a redistribution of wealth in America since the turn of the century. Unfortunately, it has been in the wrong direction as the U.S. has created its own class of royalty and serfdom.
The issue for future politicians won’t be the “breadlines” of the 30’s, but rather the number of individuals collecting benefit checks and the dilemma of how to pay for it all.
The good news, if you want to call it that, is that the next “crisis,” will be the “great reset” which will also make it the “last crisis.”
Comments
Ammo. Today's best investment. Tomorrow's currency
Yep the next crisis will be the last crisis for they are planning to phase out fiat as they phase in an electronic currency since 1988:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018
Fukushima guarantees food will go up in the near future as the food chain is destroyed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aFfkoP0Xps
Revelation 6:5-6 And when he opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature saying, Come. And I saw, and behold, a black horse; and he that sat thereon had a balance in his hand. (6) And I heard as it were a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, A measure of wheat for a shilling, and three measures of barley for a shilling; and the oil and the wine hurt thou not.
It is all part of creating distractions from global corporatism controlling the world through food:
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/companies-control-everything-y…
It can not be a coincidence that the whole system is more leveraged than at any other top in 100 years. Hyperinflation is the plan that will indeed cause the burning cash under the phoenix that should begin in earnest this year right on schedule. This is complete collusion on the part of most central banks coming down from the BIS who is loaded with satanists hanging out between there and CERN.
That will morph into this:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Over the next 7 years:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
The masses already have a physical mark in their retina or hand/finger prints. All that’s required to keep them from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring them to burn their retina or hand/finger prints to access their iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow them to access the internet with their iPhone if they do not comply with the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Our Father proved His physical children “Israel” and now He is about to prove His spiritual children “Israel”:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
History(His~Story) always repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. (10) Is there a thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been long ago, in the ages which were before us.
In reply to Ammo by Stu Elsample
Love ZH with their titles!
In reply to yep last by mobius8curve
Truth be told, no one has any fucking idea what the financial markets are going to do, will eventually do or what effect they will have on Joe Blow. It's like forecasting the weather. They are all full of shit.
In reply to Love ZH with their titles! by egerman
Traders predicting things like real life? They don't do anything productive and no one will care if 'the system' dies... just their egos will die nothing else that actually produces anything good
In reply to Truth be told, no one has… by sacredfire
That was an awful long article to tell me what I already knew- there is a massive "pension crisis" coming.
(In fact, it's already here. Just starting to ramp up. And no amount of stock market gains will stop it. Losses will speed it up, though.)
In reply to Traders predicting things… by dark pools of soros
In some larger sense, things always return to their mean. We just don't know for certain what that actually is.
Our limited knowledge only allows us reference over a very small sliver of time. One thing we know is that we have NEVER been here before.
Trying to predict the future from the past is like driving through the rearview mirror.
All bets are off. Tighten your seatbelt as it's going to be a bumpy ride. This is living folks...fear, anxiety and trepidation layered upon great opportunity. We shall see!
In reply to Truth be told, no one has… by sacredfire
I've spoken with Lance Roberts over the telephone. He is spot on. American standard of living has been declining for decades. Why do you think the government allows unfettered immigration from third world hell holes? The illegal aliens believe that this is the 'land of milk and honey'. An American born and raised here knows better. People are living the illusion of prosperity only because they are up to their eyeballs in hock! The Federal Reserve was a scam from the day it was instituted. We must get back to sound money and end the financialization of our economy.
In reply to Truth be told, no one has… by sacredfire
Well, I expect you will be perpetually happy here...I think I've seen this one several dozen times...
The Tyler(s) are such a tease...
In reply to Love ZH with their titles! by egerman
Until we rid ourselves of a debt-based monetary system that requires infinite growth (something impossible on a finite planet), we are FUBAR.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Ammo by Stu Elsample
It's only finite for the guys at the end of the line.
In reply to Until we rid ourselves of a… by skbull44
^this^
In reply to Until we rid ourselves of a… by skbull44
Nope, No it will not.
You are correct BigWilly.
In reply to Nope, No it will not. by BigWillyStyle887
"For when they say, “Peace and safety!” then sudden destruction comes upon them, as labor pains upon a pregnant woman. And they shall not escape." 1 Thessalonians 5:3...................
I believe that passage is more directly referencing the day Anti-Christ has won his victory over the church and they think all is well and done.
Not as much now, except maybe a foreshadowing, because honestly, who doesn't see war coming now? Even my fast asleep relatives say they're worried about it.
In reply to "For when they say, “Peace… by Doppelganger71
War just to cull the herds a bit... need some healthy brushfires from time to time
In reply to I believe that passage is… by karenm
Yep, this is it boys and girls.
Their plan is to use this crisis to bring in the New World Order, and brother, if you think this is bad, wait until you see that.
But not to worry, if you live in USA your chances of being alive to see it are around 10%.
As long as they take out the shit Congress and gov employees in Washington first.
Might be worth it in the long run.
My long term survival rate is zero.........
In reply to Yep, this is it boys and… by karenm
Let them come. I'll leave them where I found them.
In reply to Yep, this is it boys and… by karenm
Bring it already !
Congratulations (not). All my life, the UK has been saddled with an economy over-reliant on the smoke and mirrors, and short-termist rapacity, of the financial sector - looks like the US has squandered it's manufacturing base much as we did and now has the same problem.
“Last crisis, I gave you my heart
But the very next day, you gave it away...”
The growth in inequality is a "pox on the house" of society. For decades the rich and powerful have been increasing grabbing a larger slice of the economic pie. In 1929, before the Great Depression, Marriner Eccles described a lack of "effective demand" by saying: "The United States economy is like a poker game where the chips have become concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, and where the other fellows can stay in the game only by borrowing. When their credit runs out the game will stop. The game stopped when players ran out of chips." More on this subject in the article below.
http://Inequality Is Far Worse For Society Than We Think28.html
and it didnt matter then or now.. bunch of gamblers chasing hot money and fast girls
In reply to The growth in inequality is… by Let it Go
Why can't we keep the crisises coming?
I've gotten so used to them.
In reply to and it didnt matter then or… by dark pools of soros
#HostLife - The people have been turned into "hosts" (a food source - rent payers) for the 1% inbred parasites (leeches - rent collectors) by the re-establishment of the "West Virginia Coal Mine Experience"™ (circa 1900). By incrementally monopolizing necessities (food, water, shelter, utilities), by debt expansion, and by wage suppression: we now work in their company "mines" (cube farms, whatever), live in their company housing (mortgage), shop in their company store (credit card debt), pay MONOPOLY prices for necessities. Literally, cradle to grave slavery to a small collection of "Nanny" Transnational Corporations (all owned at the top by a handful of globalist banksters)
I never worked in a cube.
That gig is for suckers.
In reply to #HostLife - The people have… by geekz_rule
Excellent read, spot on facts. The structural shift taking place draws an image of the underground shifting plates causing an earthquake. In this case, a financial earthquake of gigantic proportions. What is shocking to me is that most people don't see this coming. Borrowing equity against your personal property for consumptive reasons is the final nail in the coffin, after credit card debt, sub-prime borrowing, and spending forward all personally available cash flow blended with huge interest payments. Not realizing there is NO security in spending with no future personal security or protection. Lemmings over the financial abyss.
Just read the headline. Now we are talking doom porn.
Inflate your way out has been the economist's path of least resistance, growing, magnified, and compounded daily is a juggling act even the clowns refuse to attempt, satan though, he'll take on the challenge.