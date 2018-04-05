Nuclear Blast Simulator Shows Whether You Would Survive An Attack

Authored by The Organic Prepper
Did you ever think about the places close to you that would be potential targets for a nuclear strike by an enemy? Chances are, the answer is yes. But how would a strike to that nearby target affect you? In the event of a nuclear strike, there are four things to consider. The numbers below are in the event of a 300 kiloton bomb:
- The Fireball: Everything in this range would be disintegrated, It is nearly a one-mile radius and also called Ground Zero.
- Radiation: A wave of deadly radiation would affect everything within 5.5 miles. This will cause lung injuries, severe burns, deafness, blindness, and internal bleeding. Anyone in this range who survives the immediate danger is likely to suffer from radiation poisoning in the upcoming weeks.
- The Shockwave: A shockwave of incredible power would spread throughout a range of about 11.5 miles. Also called the blast wave, this highly compressed air will travel at high velocities (up to 470 mph), destroying nearly every building in its path.
- The Heat: Heat from a nuclear blast would travel almost 50 miles. This heat can ignite fires and cause first degree burns.
You can plug any address into this website and see how far the effects of a nuclear strike would reach.
Here’s what a 300 KT strike on the White House would look like, so that you can get an idea of the different danger zones.
Where are nuclear strikes most likely to take place?
It depends. There are all sorts of variables with regard to nuclear targets. While most of us would think that cities like New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles would be more desirable because of high population density, the targets are more likely to be strategic militarily.
This article from Business Insider states that cities aren’t the most likely targets anymore and that targeting has “shifted from cities to nuclear stockpiles and nuclear war-related infrastructure.” The map below shows the theoretical targets of an attack by Russia.
However, if North Korea were to attack the United States, the goals would be different, at least based on a North Korean propaganda photo from 2013.
In Hawaii, one of the closest targets to North Korea, the US military bases Pacific Command, which is in charge of all US military units in the region. San Diego is PACOM’s home port, where many of the US Navy ships that would respond to a North Korean attack base when not deployed.
Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana holds the US Air Force’s Global Strike Command, the entity that would be responsible for firing back with the US’s Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Washington D.C., of course, is the home of the US’s commander-in-chief, who must approve of nuclear orders. (source)
The North Korean target map looks like this:
What about radioactive fallout?
If a nuclear strike occurs and you are outside the range of the issues above, the next risk is the radioactive fallout.
The significant hazards come from particles scooped up from the ground and irradiated by the nuclear explosion. The radioactive particles that rise only a short distance (those in the “stem” of the familiar mushroom cloud) will fall back to earth within a matter of minutes, landing close to the center of the explosion. Such particles are unlikely to cause many deaths, because they will fall in areas where most people have already been killed. However, the radioactivity will complicate efforts at rescue or eventual reconstruction. The radioactive particles that rise higher will be carried some distance by the wind before returning to Earth, and hence the area and intensity of the fallout is strongly influenced by local weather conditions. Much of the material is simply blown downwind in a long plume.
Rainfall also can have a significant influence on the ways in which radiation from smaller weapons is deposited, since rain will carry contaminated particles to the ground. The areas receiving such contaminated rainfall would become “hot spots,” with greater radiation intensity than their surroundings. (source)
Radioactive fallout can cause myriad health problems. You can also be exposed to these particles when you eat plants, milk, or meat that has been contaminated by fallout. The biggest risk is thyroid cancer, which is why those who live in a place where there is a risk of fallout should stock up Potassium Iodide pills. (Here’s how to take them to prevent cancer due to radioactive fallout.) A Stanford University study warns:
Nuclear fallout poses health dangers, particularly in the form of cancer, to humans in the form of radiation. When radioactive chemicals break down they release a certain amount of radiation. When humans are exposed to this radiation there is a risk that it causes chemical changes in cells which can kill or makes cells abnormal. In damaging the DNA contained in cells, radiation can cause cancer and can also lead to birth defects in children due to the tampering with a person’s genetic makeup. (source)
The other variable
The last and scariest variable is this: how big is the bomb? On the map above, you can plug in different types of nuclear warheads for different results. If a Tsar bomb (the largest ever detonated in Russia) struck Washington, DC, it would demolish a substantially larger area and the death toll would reach 1,858,141 people, with injuries to nearly one and a half million more.
Here’s what that would look like.
As you can see, with a 50,000 KT bomb, the numbers are entirely different.
- The Fireball: Everything in this 31-mile range would be disintegrated
- Radiation: A wave of deadly radiation would affect everything within 44 miles. This will cause lung injuries, severe burns, deafness, blindness, and internal bleeding. Anyone in this range who survives the immediate danger is likely to suffer from radiation poisoning in the upcoming weeks.
- The Shockwave: A shockwave of incredible power would spread throughout a range of about 345 miles. Also called the blast wave, this highly compressed air will travel at high velocities (up to 470 mph), destroying nearly every building in its path.
- The Heat: Heat from a nuclear blast would travel 3200 miles. This heat can ignite fires and cause first degree burns.
There is an enormous difference in the scale of nuclear weapons. This video gives you some idea of the scope.
Comments
The USA was the first country to nuke another country in 1945.
It will also be the first country completely destroyed by fire from nukes in one day after the tribulation:
Revelation 18:8-18 Therefore in one day shall her plagues come, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire; for strong is the Lord God who judged her. (9) And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and lived wantonly with her, shall weep and wail over her, when they look upon the smoke of her burning, (10) standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Woe, woe, the great city, Babylon, the strong city! for in one hour is thy judgment come. (11) And the merchants of the earth weep and mourn over her, for no man buyeth their merchandise any more;........ (17) for in one hour so great riches is made desolate. And every shipmaster, and every one that saileth any whither, and mariners, and as many as gain their living by sea, stood afar off, (18) and cried out as they looked upon the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like the great city?
When has so many nations had the capacity to cause another country to totally burn in one day and what other country(city) is richer than this country and has to use ships for over 90% of their trade with the rest of the world?
Babylon was both a city and an empire and His~story(history) repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
This will take place after a 7 year period:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
What a happy fun site for the kids to use.
Really? Make sure you type in your city...and then click that fucking RUSSIAN bomb....LOL. BOOOM. Grab the kids...show them they are toast.
In reply to bombs away by mobius8curve
Nah, if the US gets nuked it will be by Israel.
As punishment for defying their commands. Remember that Israel has threatened Europe with the Samson option -- to nuke Europe if it doesn't do Israel's bidding in offensive wars against its neighbors.
Remember also that JEWS DID 9/11:
Evidence:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qFa9_JjlYc
In reply to What a happy fun site for… by takeaction
Are they getting us READY for something with this simulation?
Do they think WAR is fun?
WAR is pure EVIL.
In reply to Nah, if the US gets nuked it… by Hive Raid
From dust to radioactive dust.
In reply to What a happy fun site for… by takeaction
Kissinger wrote about nukes — that expertise was why Nixon tapped him despite very different world views.
The perhaps most interesting throwaway line was Kissinger saying that while kill rates were high, he said that by pure luck a pretty high percentage of survivors actually end up in the ground zero and survival rates are surprisingly high further out.
I remember Carl Sagan and all the nuclear winter talk- zbigniew brzynsky was onboard the unilateral disarmament train too— that was pretty clearly Russian propaganda much like opec propaganda today in the form of anti-fracking nonsense. Take a grain of truth and coat it thick. Kissinger seemed to me not to have a dog in the fight....
I don’t know jack about this but I thought that this is an interesting tidbit.
In reply to What a happy fun site for… by takeaction
Bullshit NK strike map. San Diego is much further south.
In reply to bombs away by mobius8curve
Why is Barksdale AFB that important?
I think that is the B-52 base.
In reply to Why is Barksdale AFB that… by Sanity Bear
Cuz it's BAD.
In reply to Why is Barksdale AFB that… by Sanity Bear
Look at the name! Barksdale is where the dogs of war are kept.
In reply to Why is Barksdale AFB that… by Sanity Bear
Type in your zip and it will just give a fatality number. I note it does not take into consideration topography like a mountain deflecting some direction...
you don't want to type in YOUR address..... you want to type in the address of a nearby likely target. example, I live in Las Vegas, and typed in Nellis AFB. then you can see what sort of impact there is nearby (i.e. at your home-sweet-home).
this is fun stuff to bring to a party!
Now you know why i (as many did/do) stopped reading ANY news at all, msm, alt, or otherwise, in college. When i started reading it again near the finish line, not a lot of pussy after that. Mostly just got depression lol
In reply to you don't want to type in… by Automatic Choke
Go ahead and hit the Pentagram with one of those fancy Satan-2's. Finish the job the fake plane didn't.
Aptly named. Funny how the USG came up with that abbreviation/nickname and not the inventors themselves.
In reply to Go ahead and hit the… by I am Groot
A little place in Norfolk, Virginia that would be on that nuclear strike list.
This is just such a fun, happy place to visit.
I typed in my town in north Texas and was completely underwhelmed. Death toll was WAY LESS than I would have expected. That was with a 300kt minuteman. Gives me hope, not fear!
Is this the "new" and improved version of Armageddon Tyler?
Most definitely. We are all getting bored waiting for the economic collapse that never comes.
Time for ZH to jump the shark.
Boom !!
In reply to Is this the "new" and… by Yen Cross
The Russians to this day target the west coast with two 5 megaton ground bursts on every runway within 50 miles of the pacific that can handle a commercial jet. So Cal alone would get about 250 meg. Old PCH running through Pendleton has been refurbished to land jets (you can see itnon google maps)
Blah, scaremongering at it's finest.
Anyway, I am safe here in the DoomBunker
Only worried about two things:
1) Being away from the bunker when the shit goes down
2) I understand that the Nukes aren't that precise. If it's off by 25 - 50 miles the scenario changes. I am assuming the only targets here are downtown Miami and / or Homestead
Do you have a similar simulator for dropping a 150,000M$ tariff bomb?
I'm close to DC, so thank you very much. I would NOT want to be a survivalist in a Cormac McCarthy world. When I was growing up it was the fear of the Bomb. No in my 60's, it's the fear of surviving.
Yes Virginia, there are already gangs around now that will skin you alive. What if it all falls apart. BOOOOOM
Welcome to the Middle Ages Kids. No Thanks
These maps are ridiculous. Russia wouldn't target Washington, D.C.? Also, they have thousands of warheads, not fifteen. Once you have triple-tapped the top assets you go after the marginal ones. Whereas N.K. would use up its one nuke on some AFB?