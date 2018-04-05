Oceania, 'Tis For Thee: The World Of "1984" Is Forming Now

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson via SHTFplan.com,
“Oceania” was a nation described in George Orwell’s “1984” as being comprised of Britain (called “Airstrip One,”) and the United States. There were two other superpowers, namely Eurasia and Eastasia. Other lands rich in resources were contested over, such as Africa and assumingly South America…lands never kept by any of three Super-states for any significant period. The “flux” in conquests was exactly what the MIC (Military Industrial Complex) of our time would have termed “necessary” to justify large expenditures: War as the focal purpose, rather than the exceptional event.
We see a parallel in today’s world with huge defense budgets and troop deployments keeping the contracts on the move and siphoning off a considerable amount of national revenues to keep the patriotic war machines moving...irrespective of each nation. The psychology: keep the population agitated and on a continual war-footing, using a “threat” (either real, created, or imagined) to accomplish this.
You are witnessing the final alignment of those spheres of influence that are almost identical to the novel that Orwell wrote. Look at the situation with the alleged Russian poisoning of an intelligence operative and his daughter in Britain. The United States showed “solidarity” with Great Britain by expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle, Washington. Russia countered by ordering the expulsion of an equal amount of American embassy personnel.
Yet the interesting fact is that the other nations who followed suit in the “humanitarian crusade” of the alleged Russian poisoning of former FSB agent Skripal and his daughter? The poisoning may have been done by the British, not the Russians. The U.S. State Department has made several statements to the tune that the Russians do not “see eye to eye with us or share our values of freedom and democracy.”
Really, now…in the surveillance state that inexorably draws to its conclusion with the country losing its rights while being monitored in every activity…what “values” do we have anymore?
I’m not characterizing the entire populace of the United States…but our government, that holds most of the “forms” that the country was founded upon without any true leadership, statesmanship, or representation of the American people. I’m characterizing much of the population…flitting from one reality show to the next dose of Hollywood propaganda and paradigm shift labeled as “movies” and only loyal to the country as long as the handouts (labeled “entitlements”) keep flowing.
The formation of the Super-states…each with their spheres of influence in the novel…that formation is taking place now. Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Romania have expelled Russian diplomats in-line with the U.S. actions. All those nations are heavily-invested in NATO militarily, with tremendous amounts received of American money, materials, and troops. Poland is purchasing U.S. missile and anti-missile systems. Romania already has a U.S. missile base.
Ukraine expelled Russian diplomats. Ukraine is a vassal state of the United States and the IMF. Most of the European nations such as the Netherlands (The Hague is there, go figure), Germany, France, Britain, Spain…followed suit. The battle right now is to see who will align with the U.S.-British Western hegemony [Oceania] against Russia and her allies (such as Iran, Syria, etc.) [Eurasia] with China being the “top banana” in the Orient [Eastasia]. The English-speaking countries will head the U.S.-British conglomerate…also including Canada and Australia…the former having participated in the expulsion.
It’s even deeper than the geographical and political distinctions paralleling “1984” when you examine it further. Little by little, as the U.S. becomes more repressive, more controlling, with a “nationalistic” bent driving the framework, the citizenry is becoming isolated. After World War I the United States pursued an isolationist policy, and the policy was reflected in the mindset of the citizens. This current isolation is one that is forced.
Oh, we’re building a wall to keep out the illegal aliens? Possibly, but look how late in the game it is. Look at how illegal incursions have taken place without any true resistance for more than a century unchecked and unabated. Why? To satisfy the U.S. corporations’ demands for cheap labor that could be off the books…and the government that turned a blind eye to it because of the taxable revenues made from the corporations. The taxes were paid, and kickbacks were undoubtedly delivered to government officials who managed to look the other way when faced with 100 illegal aliens working in the fields in front of their eyes. Everyone looked away, the corporations made profits, and everyone was happy.
The main reason to build the wall will not be to prevent illegal aliens from coming into the U.S., but to appear to prevent illegal aliens from coming in. That will be the main reason…subtly swathed in the name of the sacred “interests of national security” phrase we’ve all come to know and love. All the construction will be subject, of course, to taxation, kickbacks, and contracts to keep the flow of taxpayer monies moving out of their pockets and savings accounts into the hands of the rich and powerful. There is also another reason…purposed and insidious they wish the wall.
A wall will work in the opposite direction as well: to keep the taxpayer-serfs in.
Slowly but surely, a forced isolation policy is being pursued, and more: the ones traveling will be pursuing a government agenda in their endeavors and it will be limited to those with capital and wealth. We’re seeing it already: the new laws (Don’t you just love that? New laws?) that restrict those with a certain amount owed in taxes, in child support, or whatever…keep them in the country. How about that? The firms and corporations, and their employees…with the “trusted traveler” status…basically a “get-out-of-jail-free” card. Trusted to keep paying the taxes and conform to the existing social, political, and religious order…to be a “nark” on behalf of the government.
To be the “guy with the watch” in the movie “They Live,” selling out to the aliens.
All your communications are monitored: every e-mail, every telephone call. Talk to your friends in Moscow from college, and you’ll come up on a watch list. Talk to anyone outside of the U.S. and it’s a guarantee that you’ll be recorded and monitored. The new “Cloud Act” that slid surreptitiously between the thighs of the Omnibus $1.3 trillion spending bill (really…$1.3 trillion, can you imagine all the kickbacks on that one?). The harmless-sounding Cloud Act…giving foreign nations the ability to carry out U.S. government directives “in cooperation,” or “in partnership” …to surveil and monitor U.S. citizens and bypass the U.S. Constitution.
Marbury vs. Madison is extinct. Go ahead and take them to court, protest, and write to your Congressman or Senator (accomplishing nothing except identifying and marginalizing yourself). Your suit, your protests, and your letters will go nowhere…and eventually they’ll break you…and you’ll go somewhere…in the middle of nowhere…indefinitely (synonymous with forever). The need for a chargeable offense to arrest you is gone, along with the 4th Amendment…now you just need to be a “suspicious person” and be placed “under investigation.”
All of this is crafted to make the populations poorer, keep them monitored, and prevent them from interacting with one another as before. Limit their freedom of movement and therefore limit their freedom. This is happening in the other two “spheres of influence” as well. China has a Draconian police state where cameras and stoolies monitor and report every move of the people. China is the “model” (in the words of Kissinger and other globalist-Communists). The police in this country are becoming as the ones in China, with a capitalist agenda: To protect and serve the taxable, corporate entities, and oppress the common taxpayer.
This is the end-state desired by the creators of the Global Governance. They follow Milton’s words to a tee: “It is better to rule in hell than to serve in heaven.” They will have three spheres, just as in the novel “1984,” and keep the flames of ethnic difference fanned just enough to make War not an eventuality, but a managed, controllable event. War translates into industrial output, use of supplies and materials, and largesse that ends up “boomeranging” and turning into raises and bonuses for politicians (look at Congress “voting” themselves raises and bonuses in the Omnibus bill while simultaneously increasing the “defense” budget).
War enables favors, contracts, and immunity for oligarchs. A self-sustaining war machine that keeps the three spheres of influence at each other’s throats…while “managing” the people and tying them up in a never-ending loop of consumption, production, impoverishment, debt, and always directed by patriotic fervor.
In the end, the world will not notice its enslavement, because the generations capable of creative thought and reason will have been replaced by a stultified, obedient mass of humanity only capable of acting in a manner predetermined by the rulers. The world of “1984” is forming today. The Gulags are just around the corner. They’ll have “occupants” as soon as the time is right. Not at gunpoint. The people will enter the camps of their own accord, enslaved with the baits of entitlements and material conveniences. The world of “1984” was written about years ago, but it is upon us, now, and before we know it, we will be in it.
The world became enslaved when the South surrendered.
" I saw in State Rights the only availing check upon the absolutism of the sovereign will, and secession filled me with hope, not as the destruction but as the redemption of Democracy. The institutions of your Republic have not exercised on the old world the salutary and liberating influence which ought to have belonged to them, by reason of those defects and abuses of principle which the Confederate Constitution was expressly and wisely calculated to remedy. I believed that the example of that great Reform would have blessed all the races of mankind by establishing true freedom purged of the native dangers and disorders of Republics. Therefore I deemed that you were fighting the battles of our liberty, our progress, and our civilization; and I mourn for the stake which was lost at Richmond more deeply than I rejoice over that which was saved at Waterloo. "
-Acton
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/news/828843/posts
"You 'gotta stand for something or you will fall for anything."
"enough to make War not an eventuality, but a managed, controllable event."
Well, PUTIN is the fly in their ointment.
That war can no longer be "manageable" and "controllable."
The LIE: "The United States showed “solidarity” with Great Britain by expelling 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle, Washington."
The TRUTH: The United States required its puppet Great Britain to find an excuse for friction with Russia; The United States would then chime in and expel Russian diplomats, etc,...
Trump is a Jew (so is Theresa May, by the way).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=20&t=630
http://mileswmathis.com/trump.pdf
Thanks for the link.
Can't argue with anything he said.
Hope he gets paid because nothing else will be done.
Pretty fair write...
In this world, there are only two powers.
1. USA and its allies (vassals)
2. Chrussia.
I live in America
Around me,
I have created an
impermeable zone of ignorance.
My brain is dead, I hide my grief.
Most people of my acquaintance don't think they are monitored. They are fools.
We had a 'Brave New World' kind of totalitarianism for a long time - watered down, meaningless, hedonistic existence, but it's transitioning to 1984 as the resources get tighter and the wealth and power get more concentrated. I thought it was bad 10 years ago, but it just seems to get worse and worse, every fucking exit's getting closed and the transition to police state's almost complete, right under everybodys' noses.
true
The fit is about to hit the shan soon folks. Very,very soon........
“Saddam is our friend, because we have always been at war with Iran.”
Ooops, he got killed!
Lesson: You choose friendships more wisely.
The dingbat is about 70 years too late with his warning. Most everybody alive today was born into "1984" so they don't think it happened yet. The war on hunger, war on poverty, war for women's rights, the war on drugs, etc. That stuff has been around for over 70 years. And in fact Woodrow Wilson had goons that went around getting people to pledge to eat 3 meals per day (war on hunger). Keep pretending it's in the future, it makes me laugh. George Orwell couldn't have titled his book 1948 or 1949 because it would not have gotten published.
its a weird thing to watch family sit in front of Rachel MADow every night....for over a year and a half... its sickening and digusting to see them sit in front of the shitty TV evey fucking day.... they don't understand shit! there was a tiny window of people that got it.. the rest are already gone. you can lay out the truth to "good christian people" and they will turn their back.. for their TV and cop drama with another murder or rape... god dam. America's religion is SATANISM. "christians " have no qualms believing everything they hear on TV... and trusting their government.... and never a word about the 1.5 million dead iraqi's or all the rest of our shit. lets lock up pot smokers... who ironically are the true christians in many cases. you support imprisonment of pot growers ? do you.. and you think thats Christian? well fuck me if i think your full of shit. maybe some day we'[ll lock you up cuz righteousness? motherfuckers
:)
Got it, you don’t like Christians. You are falling for the New World Order Globalist prescription. Enjoy the coming ass rape with a cattle probe.
Seriously man? I get your point and generally agreed with you until the end. You and I both know that potheads aren't going to do anything of the sort.
No no, what you're seeing today is the bankrupt dystopia 1984, but it's really "1948." It's totally bankrupt, skilled workers are disappearing, dementia rates are skyrocketing, antibiotics are failing, "1984" is falling the fck apart and it's hilarious.
The wall will not keep folks in you idiot.
If you want to go to Mexico you can do it without anybody checking your credentials...
They do not even man the entrance...I
I have done it multiple times !!!!!
Just a bunch of BS, nothing more!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
If things unfold as portrayed above, I'd think former SF soldiers like Jeremiah Johnson would be exactly the type people would look to for leadership! Training indigenous folks in soldiering and leading (or advising, if you prefer) insurgencies are SF's bread and butter. Besides, I'm sure that from the outset there'd be a sizeable contingent of men - both former military and civilian - who wouldn't need much convincing to fight for their families and homes. Since we're all Americans, language and customs wouldn't be a barrier. The nation is brimming with weapons, so that's no obstacle, either.
Indeed, there are many like JJ, so why are things portrayed as futile and hopeless in these articles? I'm starting to wonder what the objectives of such pieces are - the kinds of people who read them already know the score, so I'd think the emphasis would be reaching different target audiences that could benefit from a little enlightenment? Perhaps win them over with a tiny bit more on solutions and positive thinking? Violence should always be the absolute last resort, and evil wins only when good men do nothing. I certainly hope everyone's grievances can be resolved peacefully, and maybe then we can move forward constructively. I do definitely agree with JJ's and Orwell's description of the world to come if Satan's tools get their way, which is why it is so important that they don't!
COINTELPRO ensured that anybody with an IQ over 100 will never join a group to do anything even slightly questionable. The feds will be there, in person, infiltrating your organization, prodding you along to do more and more illegal actions.
i disagree with china assessment as the "draconian" state, i see it more as a "benevolent dictatorship", i.e., not bent on making its citizens' lives an utter misery as the jew-ruled ones like america, uk, france or germany.
as for facial recognition used to go after the antisocial vandals, just like in singapore, i am all for it, brand their asses with a whip so that future face recognition is unnecessary.
china does not have millions of normal people homeless, where trailer homes are becoming a strived-for luxury, where proper education and health services are reserved for the 1%, the remaining 99% net worth under water, i.e., debt exceeds assets, where what was defined as normal only couple of generations ago is now targeted for destruction in favor of sexual mutants incapable of independent procreation.
say hi to antichrist, TALMUD come home to roost.
it is much, much worse than orwell's oceania and don't mix china into it, it is improving as fast as our world is deteriorating, the two graphs, one upsurgent, the other one tanking, have already crossed at midpoint some time ago.
but yes
People saying "Oh no I hope '1984' doesn't come," haha that's fcking hilarious to hear the zombies flap their stupid gums.