Over A Million Illegal Immigrants Issued California Driver's Licenses

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:09

California has issued over a million driver's licenses to illegal immigrants over the past three years, according to the Sacramento Bee

Following the passage of Assembly Bill 60 which went into effect January 1, 2015, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has granted 1,001,000 illegal immigrants licenses as of March 31, according to a Wednesday announcement by the DMV.

The bill, entitled "The Safe and Responsible Drivers Act" authored by then-Assemblyman Luis Alejo in 2013, was meant to help illegal immigrants "get to work, drive their children to school, and run everyday errands without the fear of being pulled over," according to DriveCA

An applicant who does not have proof of lawful presence can receive an AB 60 license. An AB 60 license will have a visible distinguishing feature and cannot be used for certain federal purposes, such as to enter restricted areas of federal facilities. AB 60 driver’s licenses are available since January 2nd, 2015. -DriveCa

"Immigrants are getting tested, licensed and insured and this is making our roads safer for everyone," said Alejo, now a Monterey County supervisor.. "Today, we see the law working the way it was intended to and has dramatically improved the lives of a million immigrants and their families."

Of note, the licenses do not grant illegal immigrants the right to vote - however a new law rolling out this month which automatically registers drivers to vote, the California Motor Voter Act, has sparked concern over potential abuse. 

You’re setting the state up for a disaster. They don’t seem to have a process in place to verify that people are who they say they are. It’s a free-for-all, a process that can be manipulated,” said Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, a national organization that unsuccessfully pressed Gov. Jerry Brown to veto the law allowing automatic registration.

A California official pushed back against those concerns, telling Fox News those who must apply for or renew a special license classification – the AB 60, named after the bill that gave illegals the right to apply for licenses in 2015 - would be excluded from the voter notification process. -Fox News

“Different agencies in California don’t effectively communicate with each other,” Donnelly told Fox News. “Cracks exist in the system.

Linda Paine, co-founder of the nonpartisan Election Integrity Project of California, said her organization has visited DMV offices to observe how workers handle undocumented immigrants. She said the visits, and meetings with state officials, left her with little confidence about any safeguards to prevent illegal voter registration. -Fox News

There are thousands and thousands of DMV workers across our huge state,” Paine told Fox News. “They’re not all trained … It’s not even that people who are ineligible want to be registered. They may not know that they have to select ‘Opt out.’”

DMV Assistant Deputy Director, Jessica Gonzalez, pushed back - asserting that DMV employees "go through rigorous training" to ensure that citizenship and legal residency are established. 

Voter ID when?

Comments

Stan522 Jim in MN Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:29

....And they all FUCKING Vote....!

 

Nothing like ripping off the American people.

I moved from kalifornia last July. All the while the USA goes through their national elections, Mexico is advertising in Spanish on all of the local radio stations in SoCal that they need to cast their vote for their own mexican elections... Go figure!

J S Bach IridiumRebel Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:36

The liberals, whose poisonous hippie roots stem back to the 60s, simply have to die away.  This natural event will allow fresh roots of truth to sprout in the insane asylum garden called California.  In the latter days of this blessed occurrence, those still clinging to the suicidal altruism of these dementors will be sentenced unmercifully to death... by whatever inhumane ways possible.

Déjà view Jim in MN Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:30

We no need no stinkin' badges!

♥Undocumented and on Patrol in ♥Texas
♥Fort Worth police are partnering with the immigrants President Trump is threatening to deport — and they don’t intend to stop.
A big obstacle has kept him from achieving that dream: Carrillo is not a U.S. citizen. Originally from Zacatecas, Mexico, Carrillo crossed the U.S.-Mexico border when he was 19. And though he has lived in ♥Fort Worth for more than 20 years, has car insurance, steady job opportunities, and two American-born children, he has never been able to obtain a driver’s license or a Social Security number.

An estimated 1.6 million ♥undocumented immigrants call ♥Texas home, and many of them, like Carrillo, were drawn to fill low-skilled jobs in the state’s booming economy. Most have eked out industrious existences for years in full view of the government, sending their children to school and working for restaurants, gas stations, and construction companies.

When a police car drives by, Carrillo waves. “Maybe I know him, or maybe he knows me,” he says.

Police are aware that Carrillo, like many Citizens on Patrol participants, is not a citizen. But ♥Fort Worth’s approach to law enforcement treats the city’s undocumented community as an asset — not a target.

BY KAVITHA SURANA | SEPTEMBER 8, 2017, 11:41 AM

http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/09/08/undocumented-an-on-patrol-in-texas-…

$i $eñor!

MAGMA!

Déjà view overbet Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:51

Calexico—front door...Tejas—back door...

A ♥Texas driver’s license is among the top documents that undocumented immigrants need to get to a job. A new initiative to provide work permits and “deferred action” on deportations for certain illegal immigrants quickly raised questions about whether those approved for work permits would get driver’s licenses, too.

The answer is yes, say officials from the ♥Texas Department of Public Safety. The work permit, known as an employment authorization document or I-766, is one of the primary documents used for a limited period driver’s license. Various kinds of noncitizens, from refugees to temporary residents, now receive these temporary driver’s licenses.

https://www.dallasnews.com/news/news/2012/08/21/texas-drivers-licenses-…

$i $eñor!

MAGMA!

NoDebt Davy Crockett Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:16

" the licenses do not grant illegal immigrants the right to vote - however a new law rolling out this month which automatically registers drivers to vote, the California Motor Voter Act, has sparked concern over potential abuse."

Why is the word "potential" even in that sentence?

 

nmewn NoDebt Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:29

It is why that word is at the "intersection" (pardon the pun...lol) of ethics, misguided policy (or worse) and...The Law.

"The Law" is not always what it seems to be to us, it's always crafted for what the "lawgivers" want it to be.

Like a "legal document", in order to register to vote, for illegals ;-)

GUS100CORRINA Bill of Rights Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:17

Over A Million Illegal Immigrants Issued California Driver's Licenses

My response: ONLY in AMERICA would one see this kind of thing take place. 

The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL sanctuaries are an idea from the PIT OF HELL!!! By the way, these same illegal immigrants can cross CA's borders and go to any other state in the USA!!!

I really think it is time for President TRUMP to declare CA a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the USA and send in the military to perform on Rodeo Roundup on every single political leader in CA and seal off the borders of CA.

If these rebel political leaders resist, then SHOOT THEM!!!

This CA drivers license situation is a serious threat to the security of the USA.

Jim in MN GUS100CORRINA Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:22

Many states WON'T and CAN'T ensure that only citizens vote.  If only a few percent of illegals vote (having been assured, in writing and by state officials, that they CANNOT BE CAUGHT) it IS millions of illegal votes.

Case in point:  Ventura County, CA Grand Jury Findings of Fact

http://vcportal.ventura.org/GDJ/docs/reports/2004-05/voting.pdf

For voting purposes, citizenship is certified by a signed affidavit from the registrant. The Elections Division has no responsibility and no legal authority to require proof of citizenship or to challenge the citizenship certification when a person registers to vote. There is neither responsibility nor legal authority for any governmental agency to verify U.S. citizenship with respect to voter registration or voting.

The certification or proof of citizenship is characterized as a “rebuttable presumption.”  A voter may self-declare that he or she is not a citizen, but citizenship cannot be actively challenged with respect to registration and voting. For voting purposes only, citizenship is presumed based on the affidavit of the registrant unless evidence is introduced proving that the registrant is not a citizen.

Kagemusho Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:12

And when it was first warned about, long before the fact, those who warned it would happen were derided as 'ray-ciss'.  The Dems knew exactly what they were doing when they pushed this. Tantamount to treason, I say.

snblitz Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:16

I was at a local california dmv office.  The "motor-voter" registration forms were in a stack by the window and had register democrat already checked.  I looked through the whole stack.

Bay Area Guy Thu, 04/05/2018 - 20:20

"They don’t seem to have a process in place to verify that people are who they say they are."

The powers that be don't really care who they say they are.  They just want to say they did it.  The visuals for the politicians in California are more important.